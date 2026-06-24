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After featuring the Travel, Wildlife and Animals, and Nature categories from the 2025 Chromatic Awards, we’re now turning to another powerful part of the competition: the People category. Dedicated to color photography, the Chromatic Awards brings together work by both professional and amateur photographers, celebrating images that use color in expressive, memorable, and visually striking ways.

In the People category, that focus shifts toward human stories, emotions, traditions, work, relationships, and everyday life. The awarded photos featured in this selection capture people in a wide range of settings and circumstances. Some images feel intimate and personal, while others document cultural traditions, labor, community, movement, and hardship. Together, they show how much a single human-centered image can reveal when composition, color, timing, and emotion come together.

Scroll down to see the photos, and don’t forget to upvote the images that stood out to you the most.

More info: chromaticawards.com | Instagram | Facebook