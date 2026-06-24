He could swallow a live eel whole. He could eat a meal meant for 15 men in one sitting. And the French army thought they could use him.



Tarrare was born around 1772 in rural France, and by his teens his parents had thrown him out. He couldn't stop eating. A normal household couldn't feed him, so he drifted across the countryside, working with a band of thieves and prostitutes before landing with a traveling showman.



The act was simple. Tarrare would swallow corks, stones, live animals, whatever the crowd put in front of him. People paid to watch.



When the Revolutionary Wars broke out, he enlisted. The army rations weren't close to enough. He was found in the gutters eating refuse, in hospital kitchens stealing from patients, and once drinking the blood of men being bled by surgeons. They sent him to a military hospital in Soultz, where the doctors couldn't make sense of him.



General Alexandre de Beauharnais heard about the man who could eat anything and saw a use for him.



The plan was this: Tarrare would swallow a wooden box containing a secret document, walk through Prussian lines disguised as a German peasant, and pass the box in his stool to a French colonel held prisoner on the other side. They tested him first by feeding him a box stuffed with paper. It came out the next day, intact.



He was sent across the border. He didn't speak a word of German. The Prussians caught him almost immediately, beat him, and held him for over a day before he passed the box and confessed everything. He was strung up to be hanged, then cut down at the last moment and dumped back across French lines.



Tarrare went back to the hospital and begged the doctors to cure him. They tried laudanum, tobacco pills, wine vinegar, and soft-boiled eggs. Nothing worked. He was eventually thrown out of the hospital after being suspected of eating a 14 month old child who had vanished from the ward.



He died in Versailles in 1798, at around 26, of tuberculosis complicated by severe diarrhea.



The autopsy notes survive. His esophagus was so wide that surgeons could see down into his stomach when his jaw was held open. His stomach filled most of his abdominal cavity, lined with ulcers, packed with pus. The surgeons refused to continue the dissection because of the smell.



What was wrong with him has never been settled. Modern doctors have guessed at hyperthyroidism, a damaged amygdala, or a polyphagia tied to some undiagnosed brain injury. None of it explains all of it.



He was buried in Versailles. No monument. No marker. Just a name in a medical journal and a single line from the surgeon who opened him up, describing a body that had spent its whole short life trying, and failing, to be full.