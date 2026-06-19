71 Posts About History You Probably Have Never Seen Before: “Explaining All Wars”
If there’s one thing we as humans are going to do, it’s fight. Whether it’s brawls in a bar parking lot, childish skirmishes on the playground, or global, devastating armed conflicts — we humans know how to wreck some stuff.
Throughout history, there have been many kinds of conflicts: the 335-year war, where everyone forgot they were fighting; the friendliest “Whiskey War” between Canada and Denmark; or the Pig War in San Juan, where both sides realized how ridiculous the cause was and just stopped fighting.
We rarely get to see moments from these types of events, but thanks to the “Explaining All Wars” page on Instagram, now we can. With 139k followers, the account shares photographs of historical moments many of us have probably not seen before. Here’s your chance to see the origins of the baseball, the daily routine of President Eisenhower, and how a random starving donkey became the mascot of the French Foreign Legion.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
I know a case where the opposite was true. During a melee, a canon was fired as a salute, and the enemy fled.
The Panzer V, aka Panther, was one of the smaller tanks ... only about 45 tons. Thats a hell of a crane load
One round hit her ammo magazine ... she broke her back and sank in three minutes
Many of them ended up getting their heads shaved and run out of town when the Germans retreated
DDT is still used to control malaria, but not in that way.
Kinda like when my cat drags me around on his walk. Except I don't have that cool Samurai gear.
Similar to what the Soviets did with a seized B-29 ... made a carbon copy called the Tu-4
As of 2024 the Royal flagship is the HMS Prince of Wales