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If there’s one thing we as humans are going to do, it’s fight. Whether it’s brawls in a bar parking lot, childish skirmishes on the playground, or global, devastating armed conflicts — we humans know how to wreck some stuff.

Throughout history, there have been many kinds of conflicts: the 335-year war, where everyone forgot they were fighting; the friendliest “Whiskey War” between Canada and Denmark; or the Pig War in San Juan, where both sides realized how ridiculous the cause was and just stopped fighting.

We rarely get to see moments from these types of events, but thanks to the “Explaining All Wars” page on Instagram, now we can. With 139k followers, the account shares photographs of historical moments many of us have probably not seen before. Here’s your chance to see the origins of the baseball, the daily routine of President Eisenhower, and how a random starving donkey became the mascot of the French Foreign Legion.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A World War II g*****e next to a baseball, highlighting military innovation and historical context, explaining all wars.

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    #2

    Dwight D. Eisenhower smoking, a historical moment of a leader under immense stress, explaining all wars.

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    #3

    An illustration of two historical warships engaged in a naval battle, with smoke billowing from their cannons, for history enthusiasts explaining all wars.

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    #4

    A black and white image of a battleship, illustrating the historical event of the US attack on Guam and the Spanish reaction to the war.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know a case where the opposite was true. During a melee, a canon was fired as a salute, and the enemy fled.

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    #5

    A fully restored WWII Panzer V tank being removed, a powerful historical image showing remnants of wars.

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    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Panzer V, aka Panther, was one of the smaller tanks ... only about 45 tons. Thats a hell of a crane load

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    #6

    Historical image of US Army soldiers enjoying cold beer from a trailer, a moment of relief in all wars.

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    #7

    Historical image of school children posing with a British soldier, showing human interaction during all wars.

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    #8

    D-Day history photo by Robert Capa, showing a soldier wading ashore, explaining all wars.

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    #9

    Large group photograph of the British battlecruiser Hood crew before battle, illustrating a historical war event.

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    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One round hit her ammo magazine ... she broke her back and sank in three minutes

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    #10

    Lyndon Johnson listening to a tape from his son-in-law from Vietnam in 1968, related to explaining all wars.

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    #11

    British officer Adrian Carton de Wiart, who survived multiple injuries and world wars, related to explaining all wars.

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    #12

    Australian POWs signing with a false name during WW2, a significant event in the history of wars.

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    #13

    Black and white photo of the Night Witches, an all-female 588th Night Bomber Regiment during WWII, explaining all wars.

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    #14

    A black and white image of a Sicilian peasant pointing, giving directions to an American officer, depicting a moment in history during wars.

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    #15

    Crown Prince Wilhelm of Germany inspecting troops around 1915, a historical image related to wars.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Warsaw police officer in 1921 wearing experimental body armour, a unique piece of history explaining all wars.

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    #17

    A lone rider on horseback in a snowy landscape with a stealth bomber in the sky, showing a tech gap in history, explaining all wars.

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    #18

    Historical image of a flamethrower in a burning town, representing the cruel realities of all wars.

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    #19

    Historical image of The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire book series, illustrating the history of all wars.

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    #20

    French cavalry on horses watching an early plane fly by in 1916, depicting a moment from the history of wars.

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    #21

    Vintage photos of French girls wearing German boyfriends uniforms during World War 2, a piece of history.

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    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Many of them ended up getting their heads shaved and run out of town when the Germans retreated

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    #22

    Historical image from the Algerian War, showing a French Foreign Legion soldier carrying a donkey, explaining all wars.

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    #23

    WW1 history photo: Australian troops on duckboards in No Man's Land at Ypres, explaining all wars.

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    #24

    Black and white photo of a bear named Wojtek with Polish soldiers, showing an unusual history of wars.

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    #25

    A soldier spraying DDT in an Italian home in 1945, a historical moment of explaining all wars.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DDT is still used to control malaria, but not in that way.

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    #26

    Black and white image of Vietnamese babies in boxes on a plane for adoption during the war, historical context.

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    #27

    A painting of Napoleon on horseback and a rabbit, an unusual historical event explaining all wars.

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    #28

    D-Day veterans sitting across from their younger selves in a plane, a powerful image explaining all wars and history.

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    #29

    A split image showing a castle and two soldiers, representing Liechtenstein's military history and explaining all wars.

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    #30

    Winston Churchill in 1931, legally drinking alcohol during Prohibition, related to explaining all wars.

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    #31

    Historical black and white photo of Rommel inspecting fortifications on the beach near the Utah landing zone, 1944, related to past wars.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
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    4 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

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    #32

    A historical illustration depicting the Siege of Rouen, showing the city walls, cannons, and soldiers during past wars.

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    #33

    American soldiers playing Xbox in Saddam Hussein's palace in 2003, highlighting a moment in history explaining all wars.

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    #34

    An American prisoner of war nicknamed The Incredibly Stupid One, a historical anecdote explaining all wars.

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    #35

    Dwight D. Eisenhower crying while recalling soldier sacrifices on D-Day, relevant to history of wars.

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    #36

    Painting of armored Spanish conquistadors at the Grand Canyon, explaining all wars and historical facts.

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    #37

    Black and white image of the Red Baron's coffin carried by Australian soldiers and an English priest, explaining all wars.

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    #38

    Colorized photo of actor and war hero Jimmy Stewart on the phone in a hardware store in 1945, explaining all wars.

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    #39

    Black and white image of a dog in goggles smoking a pipe, with French soldiers marching in the background, explaining all wars.

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    #40

    A samurai warrior with his cat, illustrating a unique aspect of historical figures and their connection to wars.

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    Kenny Kulbiski
    Kenny Kulbiski
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kinda like when my cat drags me around on his walk. Except I don't have that cool Samurai gear.

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    #41

    A woman calmly drinking tea amidst rubble after a German bombing raid during the London Blitz, explaining all wars.

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    #42

    A black and white photo of Henry Moseley in a laboratory, with text about his d***h in the Gallipoli Campaign, relevant to history and wars.

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    #43

    A US Army soldier smells his girlfriend's perfume from a letter during the Vietnam War, illustrating personal impact of wars.

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    #44

    Mushroom cloud from a nuclear war, highlighting the devastating potential of wars.

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    #45

    Historical image of a Mitsubishi kamikaze Zero imprint on H.M.S. Sussex, 1945, showing the impact of wars.

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    #46

    Winston Churchill as a prisoner of war during the Boer Republic days, a significant event in history of wars.

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    #47

    A humorous red tank with Swiss flags and cannons, illustrating the history of World Wars and Switzerland's neutrality.

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    #48

    Coins in a WWI soldier's pocket that stopped a bullet, a detail in explaining all wars.

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    #49

    Jane Fonda posing with North Vietnamese troops and anti-aircraft weapons, important history of wars.

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    #50

    A young Kuwaiti girl holding a lamb during the Gulf War, with a burning oil field in the background, explaining all wars.

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    #51

    A meme showing the USA as a new foe appearing, following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, explaining history and wars.

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    #52

    A painting of a naval battle, ships on the water, illustrating historical conflicts and explaining all wars.

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    #53

    Historical image of numerous B-29 bombers flying over Tokyo Bay, a powerful display of all wars.

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    #54

    A memorial in Ireland showing the RMS Lusitania sinking, explaining all wars and the history behind it.

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    #55

    Flags of Russia and Ukraine flying against a blue sky, comparing the ongoing Russia Ukraine war length to World War I.

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    #56

    An intact American AIM-9 Sidewinder missile from 1958, reverse-engineered by Soviets, related to explaining all wars.

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    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Similar to what the Soviets did with a seized B-29 ... made a carbon copy called the Tu-4

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    #57

    Historical image showing a Mickey Mouse gas mask designed by Walt Disney during WWII, explaining wars and history.

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    #58

    US military opening fire on Venus, mistaken for a Japanese balloon b**b; an unusual history of wars event.

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    #59

    HMS Victory flagship blanketed in snow at Portsmouth Dockyard, an iconic image in naval history of wars.

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    Russell Bowman
    Russell Bowman
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    As of 2024 the Royal flagship is the HMS Prince of Wales

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    #60

    Polish Legion members in France prepare for the German invasion of 1940, showcasing history explaining all wars.

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    #61

    Gaston Glock, an Austrian engineer, developed the Glock pistol, featured here to explain all wars history.

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    #62

    Soviet soldiers posing in front of the Bamyan Buddhas in Afghanistan, a piece of history related to wars.

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    #63

    Rollout of the Northrop B-2 Spirit bomber in California, a historical moment in military technology and wars.

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    #64

    Yevdokia Dashina saved a hippo during the Siege of Leningrad, a powerful story from the history of wars.

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    #65

    Hiroo Onada, the last Japanese soldier to surrender from World War II, a significant event in the history of wars.

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    #66

    A Trident II D5 missile launches from the ocean, representing US nuclear arsenal and explaining all wars.

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    #67

    A meme with a portrait of Tsar Nicholas II and text about his attempt to ban vodka, relating to history and wars.

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    #68

    A RAF pilot flying a Hawker Hunter jet under Tower Bridge in London, a historical protest explaining all wars.

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    #69

    Berlin at the end of WWII, a scene of destruction explaining the history of all wars and their impact.

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    #70

    King Gustav III of Sweden's costume from his assassination at a masquerade ball, a piece of history explaining all wars.

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    #71

    A soldier in a trench during the First World War writes letters home, showcasing history and explaining all wars.

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