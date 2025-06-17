ADVERTISEMENT

There are many ways to define a person, and a lot of these stem from the social groups they belong to. From fandoms to friend groups to social classes all of them define a person in one way or another.

And usually, they come with certain signs that give away a person's belonging to them. Today, we're going to delve into how to differentiate a middle-class person, and let's just say that these signs provide quite an interesting perspective on this group of people.

More info: Reddit

#1

Suburban middle class home with two-car garage and well-maintained lawn, illustrating relatable middle class lifestyle flags. Having a two-car garage but not being able to park your car in it because you have years worth of Christmas decorations and lawn tools stored in there.

thekarensarecoming , Curtis Adams Report

    #2

    Woman organizing jars in a pantry with various dry goods and fruits, illustrating relatable middle class lifestyle habits. A full pantry.

    I have a couple less advantaged friends and one saw the inside of my pantry and was like... Y'all have food in there???

    I should have sent him home with a box of cans and snacks...

    nakidori , vh-studio Report

    #3

    Iced coffee drinks with breakfast sandwiches and pastries on a wooden table, showing relatable middle class flags. Starbucks or 3rd wave coffee. Target. House in the suburbs. Newish car. Vacationing at Disney. Gym memberships, summer camps, craft beer and bottle wine,, basically having a modicum of nicer things but not really rich. By contrast, The poor are more likely getting coffee at home, going to Walmart, apartment or trailer, old shite car, vacationing in the back yard if at all, no money for gyms or summer camps, Budweiser or box wine.

    anon Report

    Most people are obsessed with labels. Well, maybe in most cases not obsessed, but they definitely like to be defined by something. Basically, we’re wired in a way that we crave labels, so we can not only understand ourselves but others better. 

    We can define ourselves by a variety of things, from the things we are fans of or haters of, personality types like MBTI, and things like our gender identity and the social class we belong to. 
    #4

    Person sorting recyclable plastic waste into colored bags, showing middle class lifestyle habits and environmental care. A plastic bag filled with more plastic bags.

    KasiHaymaker , Julia M Cameron Report

    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago

    We do this because we recycle our plastic bags, plastic wrappings, etc., at the grocery store.

    #5

    Two retro Pepsi cans on a refrigerator door shelf, symbolizing middle class nostalgic lifestyle shared by netizens. Having a second, older refrigerator in your garage that you only use for storing beers.

    dataaesthetic , Dhilip Antony Report

    #6

    Group of young women enjoying a sunset car ride capturing relatable middle class lifestyle moments shared by netizens Driving several hours away to take a 5 day vacation. Eating cereal in your hotel room for breakfast, but going out for dinner. It's nice, but not too nice.

    jittery_raccoon , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    For instance, belonging to the middle class can be a way to define yourself. This class refers to people who are in the middle of the social hierarchy, because, as the name suggests, they have an average income, education, and occupation. Granted, the exact definition depends on different countries’ economies, but the general idea of “average” stands. 

    Yet, how do you know that you belong to the middle class? Well, there are some general signs to look for. Here, Forbes has distinguished 6 of them, and they kind of overlap with things we already mentioned. Like income – in the US, it’s believed that middle-class families earned a little more than $106,000 in 2022. 
    #7

    Group of diverse young adults socializing with drinks at a casual gathering, reflecting relatable middle class lifestyle. Caring whether you’re lower middle, middle middle or upper middle class.

    I tell people I don’t care about class, secretly suspect I’m actually upper middle class, but am middle middle middle class in reality.

    anon , fauxels Report

    #8

    Hands placing a 100-dollar bill into a brown wallet, depicting a relatable middle class money moment. When you can’t be bothered to work an extra day for $100, but spending $100 in one day still hurts you.

    cryptokhann Report

    #9

    Person using a Hyundai chainsaw to cut a large tree trunk outdoors, illustrating relatable middle class activities. Doing your own yardwork.

    Imhotep_Is_Invisible , Mathias Reding Report

    Then, there’s education. Apparently, a college degree is a “ticket to a middle-class life,” as two-thirds of college graduates consider themselves a part of this social group. At the same time, student loan debts can be an obstacle to achieving this, so it’s rather tricky to look at it from an educational point of view. 

    So, you can look at employment instead. Turns out, jobs like the military, public administration, and education, to name a few, have the most middle-class employees. 

    #10

    Group of elegantly dressed middle class people socializing outdoors, holding drinks in a relaxed garden setting. Endlessly keeping up with the Joneses.

    westb9933 , Vidar Nordli-Mathisen Report

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    That's not middle class, it's pretentious lower class. Middle class is *being* the Joneses.

    #11

    Classroom setting with diverse students and teacher discussing relatable middle class lifestyle topics in front of a blackboard. When there are people behind you and in front of you in the classroom.

    TimelyCelebration1 , National Cancer Institute Report

    #12

    Polaroid photos scattered on a map representing almost painfully relatable middle class life moments shared by netizens. Saying you have no money while going on multiple vacations a year.

    noxkx , Leah Newhouse Report

    When it comes to homeownership, it used to be a firm sign of the middle class and still is, but it’s getting trickier, as owning a home becomes more and more difficult in current times, with prices rising exponentially. 

    The last two are savings and retirement, which are also kind of tricky to look at, but knowing what kinds of sums these funds involve for middle-class folks can be used as a sign to tell them apart from other social classes. 

    #13

    Woman and child stretching on wooden floor in a bright room showing relatable middle class family lifestyle flags Yoga pants and two kids while sipping on a $10 coffee from Starbucks.

    anon , Valeria Ushakova Report

    #14

    A large cruise ship with colorful flags and patterns on its hull sailing on calm blue ocean waters under a clear sky. Being in debt due to large luxury expenses (cruises, oversized house, college for unmotivated/dumb kid) and looking down on those who are in debt due to small luxuries (cigarettes, hair weaves, soda.).

    RemoteWasabi4 , GEORGE DESIPRIS Report

    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I look down on anyone who smokes, particular the young. In this day and age, they really should know better.

    #15

    Light blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt with tag, representing relatable flags associated with middle class style. Saying you are broke while wearing name brand clothing.

    1heBeholder , Mesa Loft Studios Report

    While these aforementioned signs are the most common ways to recognize middle-class peeps, there are some more unusual ones. You can find them in today’s list. These submissions weren’t written by experts at Forbes; they were suggested by netizens, and sometimes, you know, they can be pretty ingenious. 

    As you can see, people online think that things like enjoying Starbucks, having a house in the suburbs, having a full pantry, or simply having “stacking dolls” of plastic bags (a plastic bag filled with more bags) are signs of a person being middle class. So, we’re leaving you to decide whether you agree with such ideas and to express your own in the comments!
    #16

    Red Tesla Model 3 parked in front of a glass building, illustrating middle class lifestyle and relatable luxury flags. Driving a Tesla model 3.

    Frag1le , Makara Heng Report

    #17

    Waitrose store with pedestrians and cars nearby in an urban setting, illustrating middle class lifestyle flags. Shopping in Waitrose.

    TheChemicalSophie , Eranjan Report

    #18

    Child in pajamas pouring coins into a glass jar on wooden floor, representing relatable middle class money habits. Pocket money.

    BigFang , cottonbro studio Report

    #19

    Couple watching Netflix on TV in a cozy living room, illustrating relatable middle class lifestyle and habits. Buying the biggest TV you can afford, without considering the size of your living room.

    Now you've got a huge a*s TV, but the room isn't large enough that you can sit at a comfortable distance to watch it.

    Ogloka , cottonbro studio Report

    #20

    Woman holding a shopping bag and payment terminal while a person pays with a smartphone showing middle class lifestyle flags. Thinking your living on the edge, but you buy products made by chinese people who earn almost no money, instead of products that cost more and are of higher quality because you want to get something now.

    anon , Kaboompics.com Report

    #21

    Wrinkled black long-sleeve shirt laid flat on a white surface representing relatable middle class flags. Using your old t-shirt as a rag/doormat.

    notyoursweatyarmpit , freepik Report

    #22

    Young woman holding car keys at dealership smiling proudly, relatable middle class moment captured indoors with vehicles and balloons. Giving the kids a car on their 18th.And the kids not batting an eye as though it's normal.

    MegaZombieMegaZombie , Gustavo Fring Report

    #23

    Classic brown car parked in front of a suburban home, representing a middle class lifestyle and relatable flags. Having a new car and the 2nd car is a old one.

    anon , @felipepelaquim Report

    #24

    Person holding and examining a long receipt, illustrating a relatable middle class moment of budgeting and expenses. Not having to worry too much about expenditure but not really living life to the fullest.

    WhiteVanOfMisterToy , Kaboompics.com Report

    #25

    Close-up of a Nissan car emblem highlighting middle class lifestyle through relatable car brand choices shared by netizens. A certified pre-owed Nissan Altima with a nice office job that has a good 401k.

    Octabraxas , Ryno Marais Report

    #26

    Framed photos of the occupants of the house. Family photos, kid school photos, wedding photos.

    Rich people hang artwork. Poor people don't bother with frames if they hang pictures at all.

    theshoegazer Report

    #27

    Olive Garden.

    MiamiGuy_305_ Report

    #28

    Person holding tax documents and calculator on laptop, illustrating relatable middle class financial tasks. Debt.

    neovangelis , Mikhail Nilov Report

    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Petra Peitsch
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago

    You men debt free? Sure you are not in middle class having debts.

    #29

    Having a “live, laugh, love” sign in your house.

    anon Report

    #30

    Rose gold iPhone 6s resting on a gold MacBook keyboard, illustrating relatable middle class tech ownership. Over spending on status symbols (phones, name brand clothes, gaming systems, other luxury items) so that you project wealth and your family "fits in" when it is financially damaging to do so.

    ND_5913 , Tomasz Kulesa Report

    #31

    "I try to stay out of politics.".

    marionnettka Report

    #32

    Blurred woman wearing sunglasses and blue top extending hand in a casual pose representing middle class lifestyle vibes Being to rich to get free help and to poor to afford help.

    anon , lil artsy Report

    #33

    Beige Michael Kors handbag with pink flowers inside, hanging against a vintage newspaper backdrop middle class flag. Micheal kors.

    Davidhate , Biferyal Report

    #34

    Minivan.

    the_monkey_of_lies Report

    #35

    Using Uber on trips you could easily use public transport on.

    zebrapays Report

    #36

    White off-road vehicle parked in a suburban driveway, showcasing middle class lifestyle and typical home setting. Mediocre house with a 30 year mortgage that’s not even close to being paid off and a $60k SUV sitting out front.

    Like.....pay off and own your house before you go buy stupid s**t you don’t need. WTF is wrong with people? I’ve seen new C7 Corvettes sitting in front of trailer park “houses” around here.

    sadpanda___ , 𝓢𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓮𝓼𝓽 ™ Report

