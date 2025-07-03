Redditors who claim they went to school with them decided to spill the tea, sharing stories about these now-famous faces in their pre-fame days. Some turned out to be kind and popular, others nerdy and quiet, while a few were, surprisingly, total bullies.

They’re dressed to the nines, faces glowing, always ready with a charming smile on screen and in the headlines. But what were they really like before the red carpets and flashing cameras?

#1 Cool, a topic I can contribute to. Went to high school with John Legend. He was a year older than me. He was clearly very talented, lead role in most school plays, musical acts at talent shows etc. But he was basically just a really nice, humble guy. I wasn’t friends with him but I was an athlete who hung out with the theatre crowd. I helped on set construction and sound for shows. He was a basketball fan and came to most of our school’s games. His cousin was also on the team and a year younger than me.

#2 Frank Abagnale is my dad’s cousin. We were at a family wedding and he was telling us, “yeah, they’re making a movie about my life. Leonardo DiCaprio is playing me.” He’s a professional liar, so we all just laughed at him. Then Catch Me If You Can came out.

#3 One of my former colleagues who retired recently went to college with Hillary Clinton. She said that she was very likeable, smart and down to earth.

#4 My grandma went to the same high school as James Dean. Said he was chill and charismatic. Was kinda cocky as a result though because he KNEW he was hot stuff.



My dad used to be a punk drummer in California. Knew Green Day when they were first starting out. He said the band mates were cool but the lead singer was a "pouty b***h", that would often cancel or storm off if people he didnt like were at concerts/parties. Didnt have thick skin when it came to some criticism either.

#5 Not a super famous connection...but Avril Lavigne (Canadian musician) was the bat girl for my baseball team. She was a cute kid and respectful...it was years later when she had a hit song that I realized it was actually her.

#6 I went to high school with Hayden Christensen before he was in Star Wars. He was artsy and seemed shy. Spent his time in the drama department, and was a nice guy from every memory I have.

#7 Kit 'Jon Snow' Harington went to the same Sixth Form College as me, year below me. Super quiet and shy. Literally the last person you'd think would end up being famous.

#8 I went to high school with Shaun White. He wasn't ever around because he already had a bunch of contracts and was already traveling lmao. He also bought his mom a house at 15 IIRC.

#9 Went to HS with Ushers little bro, real cool dude. But what amazed me was how cool Usher is. He constantly had a bunch of us dumb a*s kids over at his house and was always cool as f**k and very accommodating. Would even let us sit in his studio (which was amazing!) and watch him make tracks. Super nice Family.

#10 I have a cousin who went to elementary school with one of Will Smith's sons (though I'm not sure which one). The Smiths would have birthday parties for their kids and invite the whole class. My uncle would go too since my cousin was young at the time and he'd get to talk to Will. He told me that Mr. Smith is a very friendly, down-to-earth person.

#11 I went to school with Lady Gaga. She was very bright and probably the nicest girl at our school (most were stuck up rich snobs). She got bullied a lot because her parents weren't rich and because she wasn't as pretty as some of the other girls. That made her become quite rebellious. I remember one day I forgot my lunch and she shared hers with me, even though I'd hardly even spoken to her before. I was friends with her after that until we parted ways when I went to college. She was absolutely lovely, and I am so please for her success.

#12 Zack Efron went to a neighboring highschool. He dated a girl from my school for a while, I remember him coming to some school dances. My wife was also in his grade at his school. He was a bit nerdy, but a nice guy. Pretty much just a normal dude from nowhere that ended up mega famous.

#13 Chloe Moretz is from my hometown but is a good bit younger than I am. She went to my ballet school briefly and her family was friends with one of my best friend's family growing up, so I was around her a good bit. She would've been maybe 6-8 at the time and she was just a cute, polite, kind of shy kid. There was some drama that caused her family to move to Atlanta and then New York, and I remember her older brother was the ham of the family that wanted to get into acting first. I was surprised when I heard that she was the one who'd gotten famous out of them. The gaudy mcmansion her dad had built at the front lot of the local "rich people" subdivision still sits vacant and one time my friends and I got drunk and went skinny dipping in the Moretz' pool in high school. I don't mean to sound snarky, it really is a weird house.

#14 Not directly me but my middle school maths teacher used to teach heath ledger through his high school and always told us about how he misses him, very bright personality and much of a joker (pun not intended) he was, apparently he was always trying to impress the girls.

#15 I went to highschool with emily ratajkowski. She is a year older than me and was in a grade above me. We weren't friends ourselves, but she was friends with a lot of people I was friends in. In no way did I know her well, but i remember she was always smiling and very nice. The most memorable thing though, is I had her dad as my art teacher for a semester when I was a sophomore. He had been with the school for SO many years and I think he retired the year after I had him. My highschool was relaxed as f**k but he was the ultimate DGAF teacher. He would take attendance and then leave for the rest of the class, came back 5 minutes prior and would take attendance again. He was a super nice guy, very very talented.



Back to emily though, the only thing I truly remember from her in highschool is she was cute but not like D**N! She had gnarly eyebrows, not in a bad way at all, they were just intimidating but also really cute in a way. Great girl (from what I could tell) and I'm happy she's big and famous now.

#16 Christina Aguilera went to our neighboring/rival high school in Pittsburgh



To this day a friend of mine SWEARS she asked him to the Sadie Hawkins dance and he turned her down bc he thought she was a dork. He can’t prove this and we roast him on a regular basis because of this fact.

#17 I was in Drake's class for grades 1-4. We weren't super tight, but we got along okay. His mother was always taking him out of school to go to auditions, and TBQH, it never really seemed he was feeling the whole stage kid thing back then. Not that he seemed to hate it, just that to him it seemed more like an errand his mother often took him on. (Though he later seemed to grow into it, so good on him.)





I haven't seen him since then, so I don't know what he's like IRL these days, and I hope he's happy with whatever he's up to. But I will say that I am totally incapable of buying his stage persona. I remember little Aubrey Graham as, if anything, kind of a goody-two-shoes. Quick to remind other kids of rules nobody else saw them breaking, inclined to take the teacher's side if he overheard other kids complaining about her, that kinda thing. Assuming he wasn't faking an accent the entire time he went to elementary school (I gather that is not, in his case, a safe assumption.), I can also confirm that buddy's natural accent and dialect is indistinguishable from any other middle-class white kid from Toronto.

#18 My friend went to school with Maisie Williams who used to bully him for being fat. People can bully and be bullied, but according to my friend she was always a snob who showed off about having been to acting school/being in certain productions etc. He’s still friends with her on her private facebook though, just for bragging rights.

#19 My close friend‘s high school was the rival of the high school that Ariana Grande went to in florida. Her high school was considered the “rich kids” school. Apparently she was pretty popular, was always involved with (and good at) music and theater but was completely stuck up and kind of mean. Not sure if this is true but thats what the rumors were. She left at some point to go be on Victorious.

#20 Not a personal one but my mothers friend circle was involved with Eminem obviously far before he was famous. Uncle also was friends with him, and was there for his first tape he tried to get local shops and people to listen to and pick up during his young/teenage years.



From what i was told, it was very bad lmao. But being a master doesn't happen over night.



Clarification edit: spoke to my mother, we've lived in the warren area almost our entire lives so it was when he was younger living around here, mid 80s she thinks. My uncle went up to the park they all used to hang out at, and when he came home later that day he had a tape given to him by his friend "marshall" as she put it lmfao. He was really excited about it because obviously that was his good friend but she said it was pretty terrible from the song she heard from it.



My uncle had that tape for awhile, but a friend wanted to borrow it to let other friends hear it, still before he was famous so there was no foul play. Either it's sitting somewhere and nobody knows about it, in the trash, or somebody realized what it was and stashed it away by now. A really cool story overall though learned more than i ever heard about it.

#21 My boss went to school with Weird Al Yankovic. Oddly enough, he said Al was weird.

#22 In the 1970s, I was in college with Nancy Cartwright, who is the voice of Bart Simpson. She was bright, funny, enormously talented, and very kind. And even then, she did amazingly cool voices. She left our university to finish her degree in California, studying with great voice artists.

#23 This isn't from school, but my dad was neighbors with Conan O'Brien growing up. My grandmother was a dance teacher and she said Conan specifically wanted private dance lessons involving a top hat and cane routine. Also my dad says he has a specific memory of Conan jumping off the the wall that divided their yards, waving a "sword" around and yelling "Sic Semper Tyrannus!" No one in the family is surprised at all that he now touches his nipples and gets tangled in a chair during the commercials for his show.

#24 Second hand info but my friend went to high school with Timothee Chalamet and says he was enigmatic, beloved by their teachers (performing arts school in NY), mostly nice/cool, and kind of full of himself & aloof. To be fair, I think he was already a working actor at that point.



This may be known already but he also dated Madonna’s daughter, Lola, in high school.

#25 James Corden. God was he a show-off. When a bunch of 10-11 year old kids are trying to get a school play together it helps if you don’t start making up your own lines and throwing everyone into a state of utter confusion.

#26 My dad went to school with Vanilla Ice, he said he was nice.

#27 I went to high school with Joe Keery. I wasn’t personally friends with him but had a few classes here and there and he was relatively well known in our class (then again, in a class of 150 people it’s more unusual NOT to know somebody). He was always very nice and friendly, the complete opposite of Steve at the start of S1 of Stranger Things. I’m really glad to see him succeed as much as he has and wish him all the best in his career (which we will watch with great interest).

#28 My best friends mom grew up in the same neighborhood as Alyssa Milano and said she was a total b***h.

#29 My husband knew Kevin McHale from Glee when he was a kid. Said he was the quiet, artsy type but super talented.

#30 She’s not suuuuper famous yet but she’s on the brink. Olivia Cooke (she recently played the lead girl in Ready Player One and she was the love interest in Bates Motel) sat next to me for five years in school because our surnames are very similar. She was my high school crush but I had no confidence, chubby, lame blah blah you know the drill. She was super nice and well liked by everyone. Once we played a school talent show gig together, the highlight of my performance career! Absolutely thrilled that she’s doing so well for herself. Our town is notorious for being kinda s****y so I’m glad someone from there made something of themselves.

#31 My husband went to high school at the same time (but not the same school, we live in an urban area) and was friendly with Sid, Corey, Joey and Shawn from Slipknot. They were all very down to earth and fun to be around. Corey worked at an adult bookstore for awhile.



Whenever they come home they are happy to hang with lots of people from town.



Likewise, Jason Momoa visits his mom and grandma in small town Iowa as regularly as possible. I have friends who have waited on him and he’s just the friendliest of guys. He actually works hard to get his entrepreneur friends gigs on movies - for instance, he recently had a clothing creator friend contribute a lot to the costuming in Aquaman.



Personally, I think our shining star is Ashton Kutcher. He and Mila are just the most regular-people celebrities around. They regularly attend University of Iowa games and visit the kids at the Children’s Hospital. He learned about the Iowa Wave and came home to see it in person. He is the biggest celebrity philanthropist from Iowa I know of as well. He works for a number or incredibly great causes.

#32 Went to middle and high school with Halsey. She was in the same grade as me. Didn't really talk to her much but she was always very outgoing and artistic so it's not a surprise that she became what she is now.

#33 I went to high school with Calista Flockhart. She was very nice, great student, great singer, nice, chill girl. All the c**p in the media about her weight and all of that? Nonsense. She was always slender build, athletic. She looks the same today as she did at Shawnee High School in 1983. Good for you, Calista.

#34 Not me but one of my aunts went to school with Bob Dylan in Minnesota. They tell the story all the time about how he sang a song in a school talent show and literally everyone thought he was awful. My aunt said all the parents were going “Poor Mrs. Zimmerman” in the audience because it was so embarrassing.

#35 I was in Michael phelps's class. I don't have much to say about him. He was pretty much an a*****e and a d*******g and a lot of other people from Towson high school think the same thing.

#36 I talked to Kimbra once because she went to my HS. She was quite a bit older than me and I was lost because I had just started school.



And now she's just somebody that I used to know.

#37 Growing up, I was good friends with one of the creators of Adventure Time. We played pencil-and-paper roleplaying games together when we were about 12 - I was the gamemaster and we had a group of about five of us. His character rode a capybara and his familiar was a duck that could turn invisible.



We were also in boy scouts together. We'd all just be standing around and all of a sudden he'd have this harmonica in his mouth and his hands in his pockets, swaying back and forth. Adventure Time didn't surprise me.

#38 A friend's dad went to the same high school as Robin Williams. Said he was really weird and would hang out by himself at his car in the parking lot doing impersonations to nobody.

#39 I went to high school with Wilson from *Cast Away*.



Didn't say much, mostly hung out with the volleyball team, and some kid got detention for kicking him in gym.



#40 My best friend in elementary school was Emma Stone. She was very smart and popular, and wanted to be an actress since she was like 5 (which is when I met her). Her family was very wealthy but definitely good people. I don't talk to her anymore but she seems to still be the sweet, progressive little girl she used to be!

#41 I went to 1st grade with Maddox Jolie-Pitt, (one of) Angelina Jolie’s son. We were in the same grade and I had a huge crush on him. He would often show up to school in a Limo. One time my mom and I were late to school, and so was Brad Pitt and Maddox. My mom ended up chatting with Brad and said he was very nice and friendly. I ended up trying to confess to Maddox, and when he rejected me, I slapped him because I was a very reactive kid lol. Sorry Maddox! 😅.

#42 Lena Dunham was very, very unfunny in middle/high school but otherwise just sort of awkward. I don't get the impression she changed so much as people started listening to her.







Jemima Kirke was DUMB AS ROCKS.

#43 Went to middle school with Raven-Symone (post-Cosby, pre-That’s So Raven). She was just a normal kid, but if you asked for an autograph/made a big deal about her you got detention.

#44 My Uncle went to the same High school as Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears. He rode the bus with Jamie Lynn because they both lived in Kentwood,La, but went to school in Mississippi. Apparently on the bus Jamie would hand out CDs of Britney's Music when she was first getting started with music. Also one day he saw her crying on the bus because people were calling Britney a s**t. Lol I pretty sure he hung out her house one time too, I think their parents were friends.



My cousins and I use to beg him tell us stories about Britney lol.

#45 More of a sports figure than a celeb, but both my SO and I went to school with Tom Goodwin, of MLB fame.



He was really one of the nicest guys around, and still is.



He was a junior, I was a senior, (spring, 1985)and we ended up double dating to prom. He was taking my foster sister(I was a group home kid) and my foster parent wanted me to have the prom experience, so he had foster sister convince a friend of hers to go with me, even though her and I weren't friends, we knew each other.



We went to diiner first and when the bill came, I was short 5 or 10 bucks. Tommy stealthy passed me the money to cover it without the girls even seeing it. The rest of the night didn't go so well, as my date ditched me for her friends as soon as we got there, but thats another story.



Another time, while Tommy was in college, I lived very close to campus, but wasn't a student. I hadn't seen him in probably 3 years, but I saw him driving down Bulldog Ln in his convertable BMW. I hollered his name, he took one look in the rearview, and turned around to pick me up and give me a ride to the store, then back to my apartment.



All around good dude.

#46 I went to middle school with Burt Reynolds and he was always real friendly to everybody. I remember he would always bring a tray of cookies in every friday to share with the class.

#47 My old high school has an academy of a football team attached to it, so I went to school with 10 or so players who now play for English premier league/championship league teams.



Most of them were not very nice.

#48 My mom went to high school with Robert Downey Jr. and said she didn't know him personally because he was a pothead.

#49 I went to high school with Taylor Swift. I didn't know her well, since she was a freshman while I was a senior, but she stood behind me in chorus. She never struck me as prude or uppity, like some people like to report. She was an alright singer, but nothing special. I think she's come a long way, though, obviously not without the help of vocal coaches.

#50 Larry Page, founder of Google went to my high school. He was teased and disliked by most, my wood shop teacher kicked him out of the class for unsafe practices. He has publicly said how much he dislikes his hometown and high school experience and refuses all requests to come speak at local events and graduations.

#51 My uncle went to highschool with Stephen King. He apperantly never passed in any of his english assignments on time.

#52 I went to HS with Norah Jones. I would sit in the piano practice room and eat during lunch while she played sometimes. She was quiet, but sweet, and just amazing to listen to.

#53 My mom went to school with Daniel Tosh. She was a senior when he was a freshman, but it was a really small school so she knew him.



She said he's always been funny, but he was really nice. Also, he was sexually interested in my mom. She says she made out with him.



Edit- I'm 18 my mom is 40 Tosh is 37. Its not BS. And he's not my dad.

#54 I went to high school with Lindsay Lohan. I never talked to her, but from observation she was an a*****e. She has the "I've been famous since I was little, so I'm better than you" attitude. She's a great actor, though, because in Mean Girls she is just like the plastics, and nothing like her character. Her brother was pretty nice though.

#55 I went to HS with Pink, she was a couple years below me. I didn't really know her, but had mutual friends.



It's funny on her Wiki it lists our HS, which she attended for like...3 months I think. She got in enough trouble to get tossed from the regular HS into our district's "problem kid" school, where she dropped out.

#56 I went/ still go to church with Terry Crews. Although I've only sat near him once, he seemed very down to earth. His kids and wife were awesome people, as I met his son.



...dont tell anyone, but I think he farted in church... but thats another story for another time.

#57 I went to school with Zac Effron. He was a d****e before he was famous and he stayed one.

#58 Not school but my dad used to teach Rihanna's little brother golf. I have met her a number of times (we live in Barbados). She is nice and quite a laugh. She commented on my tattoos and bought me a coke whilst we waited at the golf club for her brother once. She's just pretty normal and pleasant enough to be around.

#59 I went to elementary school with Katy Perry, née Hudson, and honestly she was the best. She was one year ahead of me. In 5th grade at our crazy a*s Christian school I got kicked out of my friend group for "copying" the leader of the little clique. Class size was small and there weren't too many other kids to be friends with that I liked. Katy also appeared to be the odd woman out in her class (her dad's appearance marked her at our ultra conservative school) and she sort of adopted me, eating lunch with me every day and just being all around awesome to me. I will never forget that.

#60 The Olsen Twins, Mary-Kate & Ashley, during NYU, (yes they were already rich and famous) they both were incredibly sweet, Mary-Kate was more outgoing and Ashley was a little more reserved but both were always so chill and sweet girls, never talked about their career with them because I could tell they just wanted a normal experience, they both are super attached to each other, Ashley was a little more like a maternal figure towards Mary-Kate, she liked to stay close and could pick up on Mary-Kate getting anxious in certain situations, love them both, quite cool and easy to talk to, big smokers, Mary-Kate smoked much more at this time don’t know about now, and Mary-Kate was also hilarious, she’s really funny, both have such beautiful eyes and smiles, really enjoyed talking to them here and there 🥰.

#61 Went to elementary school with Elliott Page. He was super quiet but a very nice kid. Was my ‘reading buddy’ as we called it back then.

#62 I went to the same high school as Brad Pitt. The media teacher told us that he was a major d*******g.

#63 Not sure if it really counts, but I played Modern Warfare 2 with Alex-Oxlade Chamberlin when I was younger. I didn’t really know him, he was good friends with a guy I played with regularly(they went to the same school). Only played with him a handful of times, was never online much. Seemed like a pretty normal teenager, was pretty sound tbh. Obviously I had no clue who he was, my friend said he played for the Southampton youth team. I kind of fanboyed when I saw him play in a Southampton game for the first time though.

#64 My mom went to school with Hillary Clinton's daughter and she said that Chelsea was kinda a snobby b***h, mom said she couldn't stand her. Lol.

#65 Ninja went to my high school and although I didn't know him personally, it was funny the day we asked my math teacher senior year if she remembers Tyler Blevins and she said yes of course, and asked why does the entire class know who he is and why do they call him Ninja though?



[edit] the streamer, not Ninja from Die Antwoord.

#66 I went to high school with Kyle Newacheck and Blake Anderson of Workaholics fame. They were really funny, and had a “czechoslovakian rap” group where they dressed up in fake beards and mustaches and rapped. It was all pretty funny, and fun to see at our talent shows and such.

#67 I have two, Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz, Paul, Shaun Of The Dead) was a real fun guy, into everything geeky and sci-fi. I liked him a lot. He doesn't need to act in his films, he's just playing himself!



I was also friends with Lady Penny Lancaster (married to Sir Rod Stewart, Ultimo model), insisted on being called Penelope, never Penny, and was as far from s**y as it was possible to be. She was certainly a late bloomer. A genuinely lovely person.

#68 Mom knew R-Kelly and was even in the video "Summer bunnies" but very hard to spot out but she's in there. She said he was dating her friend and always made fun of him.



She also knew Common and has her as a friend on her private facebook. They still take from time to time. My dad is not amused lol.

#69 My friend was Brad Pitts college roommate and he thought Brad was gay for the first few months of knowing him.

#70 A friend from college went to HS with Amanda Bynes and told me stories about how she would just put out her hand and say "diet coke" and one of her followers would rush and get her one.

#71 Went to Middle school and high school with Josh Hutcherson (*The Hunger Games*, *Red Dawn*). He pretty much kept to himself and he seemed like a nice enough guy. Everyone kissed his a*s and girls would lie about dating him so he eventually left to homeschool. I can't blame him.



I've heard a lot of good about him though. Recently, one of his brother's friends got paralyzed in a car accident and Josh helped out with her family's fundraiser.

#72 My teacher went to school with Steve-O. She said she saw him jump off a balcony at a party... Sounds about right.

#73 My Mom went to High School with Neil Patrick Harris, she said that she didn't know him very well, but he was really good in all of the schools drama productions.

#74 My mother went to school with Neil Armstrong and dated him shortly.



Sophia from the walking Dead goes to the nearby ~~elementary school~~ church. My uncle goes to the same bar as Glenn and Hershel. Yes, I live in Georgia.



**Edit**: Sophia actually goes to the nearby church, not the elementary school. Though she did attend it for awhile.



**Edit again**: Glenn goes to the Abert bar in Midtown in Atlanta. Glenn, Herschel, and Daryl go to Victory's in Midtown.

#75 My friends mom went to school with Adam Sandler, apparently he was a bit of a d**k, but i know he does a lot for the community now, so I certainly can't speak against him too much.

#76 I went to high school with Tessa Thompson. She was always cool and gorgeous. Very outgoing, funny, and stood out charisma-wise. Our school had something like 3400 people and many of them knew who she was, which says a lot. I’m not surprised she’s famous and I’m glad to see her do well.



Not celebrity, but politics-wise I also went to high school with Stephen Miller (Trump’s creepy speech writer). He was always a right-wing a*****e; he’d even go on right-wing talk shows like Larry Elder’s as a high schooler. Everyone hated him, he had a remarkable talent for infuriating people. One story I heard a few years ago was someone started an 80s club, and asked Stephen to talk about Raegan since he’d presumably know a lot about the Patron Saint of Republicans. Stephen showed up and started angrily pontificating against gun control instead. I’m amazed that he’s taken that shtick as far as he has. Everyone knew who he was in a school of 3400 for the wrong reasons.

#77 I went to high school with The Weeknd, I.e. Abel Tesfaye. He was horrible. He bullied so many kids, including filming a student with a stutter while he was nervous giving a presentation ,and posting it on Facebook, tagging everyone in our grade encouraging everyone to leave comments to ridicule him. This image he has created of a quiet shy artist is completely opposite of anything I ever saw. He was an obnoxious bully. And one of the guys in his entourage also went to my high school, and once almost punched a female student in the face because she accidently bumped into him. Awful people all around.

#78 My sis went to college and had classes with Kid Cudi right before he blew up. She said he was painfully shy but extremely kind.



My best friend went to school or did activities with d**n near all of Black Hollywood native to LA. She was in some performing arts club with Megan Good and her sister LaMonica (I think that's her name).



Her crew was adjacent to Jhene Aiko, Omarion and his brother, Nipsey and a few others. She personally never kicked it with Jhene or Omarion but was cool with his brother. She basically said they were all the same as you see now. Just not famous then.

#79 My friends grandmother used to live next door Ariana Grande (back when she had red hair). She would invite us to her house and she showed us her closet which was mostly pink dresses lol. She also invited us to a concert but our parents didn’t let us go so she stopped talking to us.

#80 Went to college with Lana Del Rey back when she was Lizzy Grant. She was…unremarkable? I wouldn’t have picked her to be famous.

#81 MGK was exactly the same but more coherent.

