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What Is This Thing?’ is one of the favorite subreddits among Bored Pandas. There, people post pictures of interesting things they come across but can’t identify, and the community helps them figure out exactly what they are.

It’s always fascinating to see what objects new homeowners discovered in their attic, or curious passers-by spotted at a garage sale.

But once you know what something is, the next question naturally follows: how much does it cost? And for that — you guessed it — there’s another subreddit!

What’s This Worth?’ unites hundreds of thousands of members waiting to put a price tag on virtually everything, and if you loved the TV shows like Storage Wars, you should appreciate these appraisals too!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Bought A Locked Box For $4, Found A (Beautiful) Sewing Machine Inside

A vintage black Singer sewing machine with intricate gold, red, and green designs, an unusual possession, showing its true value.

Defiant-Analyst4279: As others have said, it's a model 66 "red eye." If you want, you can look up year of manufacture based on the serial number. What stands out to me is that it has been very lightly used, there's no real indication of damaged paint where you would normally see it on these machines. Good find, definitely in the 200-300 ballpark. I'm jealous.

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    #2

    Found On A Sandbar. Amber With Root Inside

    Fingers hold a small, translucent yellow unusual possession with an inclusion against a sparkling water backdrop.

    Hippiedippie22: This is a really nice large piece of amber I wouldn’t sell it for less than 40$ could be 80$ my guess as somebody that collects amber

    vetterbass Report

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    #3

    Found When A Swimming Pool Was Being Dug In 1956. Weighs About 100 Lbs

    A weathered stone mortar and pestle, highlighting the true value of unusual possessions.

    DeadSol: Holy cow, that's an amazing find. Imagine all the hard work that went into making/using/transporting that thing. Literally thousands of hours.

    Honestly, probably a museum piece. I'd call it "priceless", but I'm sure someone could give a more accurate estimate.

    Ebay has one of a slightly smaller size, but arguably better condition, going for $3,500. I think this one could be worth much more due to the sheer size of it. I would ask for $10,000 and bargain down to $5,000 potentially.

    I also just wouldn't sell it. Definitely a banner piece.

    Time to pick up the milling and tortilla/bread making hobby. (/s)

    I also would NOT try to do anything along the lines of "trying to restore" it.

    Meanolemommy Report

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    #4

    Inherited This Ring From My Grandpa Over 20 Years Ago. Was Told He Got It While Fighting In Ww2. Any Idea What It Might Be?

    A gold ring shaped like a lion's head with a clear gem in its mouth, revealing the true value of unusual possessions.

    myphton: Based on a bit of research... new rings of a similar design and diamond embedment go anywhere from $2500 to $5000. I'm curious to know what this particular piece would be.

    But if it were me? I wouldn't sell it. Ever.

    ico59 Report

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    #5

    Found This Unopened Box In My Attic. Open It Or Sell It?

    A hand holds a sealed vintage Pokémon Trading Card Game starter set, revealing the true value of an unusual possession.

    Melderberry: A few years ago I bought one at an antique mall for $25 and I sold it for $400. Not too bad of a thing to find.

    10CL Report

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    #6

    Strange Hermès Item My Dad Found. My Dad Found A Strange Old Object With “Hermès Paris” Written On The Bottom. He Got It After Buying Everything Left From An Old House At An Auction. I Found Similar Items On Google, But This One Is A Different Color And Seems Much Older. I Was Hoping Someone Could Help Me Identify It Or Determine Its Value

    A unique bronze perpetual calendar and clock, an unusual possession, sits on a dashboard with a beautiful sunset in the background.

    Samuel_L_Blackson: It's a desk clock that features a weather station. I think a high quality ond would be worth about $10k if it's in good condition. This one is fair condition I think.

    Awkward_Park_3219 Report

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    #7

    Got This From My Dad, He Worked For Levi Strauss

    A brown Levi's sherpa jacket hanging on a white door. Its soft, unusual possession may have a surprising true value.

    bojackhoreman: A similar one from 1980 sold for about $10,000 in 2015.

    OreoLondon Report

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    #8

    I Have A Copper Bar And I Know Nothing About It

    A hand holds a 1-kilo copper bar. It features a buffalo design and text, highlighting the value of unusual possessions.

    FandomMenace: Prices vary widely based on who minted it . It's certainly worth way more than the other price that guy gave. Bars are worth more than just pure copper. The range could be anywhere from $25 to $125.

    Comfortable-Call3514 Report

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    #9

    What's This Worth? Walrus Tusks

    A wooden crate holds a skull with two large tusks, packed in newspaper, illustrating unusual possessions.

    SwoopKing: Grew up in Alaska. If your grandfather had it, its pre ban. No one but an auction house will ask for paperwork, dont worry about it.

    About 1k to 1750. Depending on how interested the buyer is.

    You can get one already mounted and engraved in Alaska for $2500.

    Forward_Affect9175 Report

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    #10

    Prohibition Whiskey

    An old, ornate yellow box of Dowling Bros. Kentucky Whiskey with red trim, marked "For Medicinal Use Only." A true unusual possession.

    sauerkraut916: What’s so cool is that $3500 (retail listed price) could buy a whole house with property back then. If you time travelled and told the makers that one day this bottle would sell for the price of a house, they’d never believe you. Very cool collectible.

    Fluffy-Grapefruit557 Report

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    #11

    I’ve Had This Forever. My Mom Said It Was A Rare “Frank Lloyd Wright” Room Divider, So I’ve Never Gotten Rid Of It, But I Have No Use For It. Is This Valuable To Someone?

    A unique, dark wood room divider with a geometric pattern, showcasing the true value of unusual possessions.

    NessieReddit: $590 on AllModern ;)

    fppfle Report

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    #12

    Found This On My Walk This Morning

    Close-up of a tarnished gold bar marked "BEHR" and "99.9+", an unusual possession whose value internet users appreciate.

    Iron_Taipan: It’s a block of zinc

    Edit to add, probably $2 max

    Cabnit47 Report

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    #13

    Old Bottle Of "Rip Van Winkle" Whiskey

    A hand holds a rare bottle of Old Rip Van Winkle bourbon. People understand the true value of their unusual possessions.

    My grandfather was gifted this bottle of "Rip Van Winkle" 10 year for a wedding anniversary, and it stayed in my grandparents' cupboard until they passed.

    Apparently there was a man at the liquor store hand writing the labels for a promotion. "Every drop distilled in the fall of 1984." Came in an unmarked red velvet bag. Was told on a forum many moons ago that it might be Pappy Van Winkle before it was officially Pappy? I'll throttle my expectations.

    Thanks for any help!

    EliseFlight11: My husband is a whiskey expert (owns two whiskey bars) - if sealed, his guess is $3k-$5k “if you find the right buyer”

    Embarrassed_Lock234 Report

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    #14

    Bought At Habitat For Humanity For $400

    An intricately painted chest, displaying various animals, an unusual possession, below a modern TV and lamps.

    theladysabine: That's a comp that sold for $750... So you did all right. It said it is all rough sawn would with mortise and tenon joinery... So no nails.

    I think it's lovely and it's apparently tibetan... Not A Chinese lunar piece.

    SideOpen4995 Report

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    #15

    Framed And Autographed Steve Irwin Outfit W/ Autographed Pic

    Unusual possession: framed Steve Irwin uniform with crocodile drawing and a photo of him feeding a crocodile, revealing its true value.

    titusmaul: I would pay easily $1000 for it.

    jklem2 Report

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    #16

    60s McDonald's Sign

    Unusual possessions: A decorative McDonald's crest featuring googly-eyed hamburgers and floral embellishments against a concrete wall.

    Fabulous-Stretch-605: In my shop I would ask $250-$500 for it. Very nice piece, will attract many buyers. From McDonalds fans to guys who want it for their man caves.

    Administrative-Way26 Report

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    #17

    What Is This 60s Tapestry Coat Worth?

    A vibrant, patterned coat with cream-colored faux fur trim. Its intricate design could be an unusual possession with true value.

    anon: This is likely from around the 60-70s. It depends on who’s selling it, some dealers can get $800+ for something like this. Without a niche closet and followers, you can probably expect around $300 at this time of year. More, if you’re willing to wait for it to find the right person, have great photos (modeling it will help) and all the key words possible. Good luck! It’s a really lovely coat!

    bien-fait Report

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    #18

    Inherited This Ring From Grandma, Was Told It’s 18k Gold, Diamonds & Rubies. Weighs About 3oz. About 1.5” Wide

    A silver ring with a cluster of red and white gemstones reflecting on a dark surface, highlighting its unusual possessions.

    CatalystJump: It depends on how many karats you have in diamonds and what their clarity/color is. On a low end it’s maybe $650, on a high end maybe $1,000.

    douglaslagos Report

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    #19

    My Company Offloaded A Bunch Of Paintings And Prints From Their Storage, Help Me Determine The Value Of A Piece I Bought Please

    A framed graphic print of a woman in a red coat looking over her shoulder. Might be an unusual possession!

    Artbrutist: You’ll want to get the Alex Katz professionally appraised. There are three nearly identical versions from different editions. They all auction in the $3-6k area, but it would be good to know exactly which version you have.

    McPickle Report

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    #20

    Any Approximate Value For This 17th Century Dutch Cupboard That’s Been Passed Down To Me?

    An ornate, dark wood cabinet with intricate carvings and columns, highlighting the unusual possessions and their true value.

    boetzie: The type is called Keeftkast. This one is very nice but I would need to see it in person to say if it was actually 2nd half of the 17th century. It seems to be though. They used to cost over 30.000 guilders but the market for these is now very slim.

    Insurance value is about 3k euros but when you're lucky at an auction you might get one for €500.

    RustyPocketwatch Report

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    #21

    Microscope From Great Grandfather

    A vintage brass microscope, wooden weight set, and Jew's harp on a wooden table, showcasing unusual possessions.

    234W44: If all the lenses are there, hopefully clean. The brass is untouched (don't clean it just yet), and it is full working condition, you're looking at anything from 750 to 2K.

    The lenses should have marking of maker, . Ernst Leitz Weitz is one of the best makers and this one looks really close to them. it could also be a C. Reichert. From pre war Austria.

    Expue_Band Report

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    #22

    Coke Machine At Deceased Neighbors Estate Sale. They’re Asking $100.00 For It

    An old Coca-Cola vending machine, faded and dusty, with a 35-cent coin slot, showcasing unusual possessions.

    yourautomechanic1: I have one, my youngest son bought for 250.00 and I spent a summer restoring it with him and 1500.00 in parts, paint and decals for it . Now it keeps beer ice cold in the man cave.

    skooptypatootie Report

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    #23

    My Grail, Found At An Estate Sale, From A 1997 Taco Bell Promotion, Came With Paperwork And Coa

    A life-sized Han Solo in carbonite replica, standing upright in a cluttered room. An unusual possession with true value.

    JakovAulTrades: My guess is $5000-$7000

    True Hollywood grade props are $10k and since this is a fast-food promotional product, I’m guessing it wasn’t made to the same standards as that. Regardless, it’s cool. The Vader must be pricey too

    Jlugo27 Report

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    #24

    Found In Grandmother’s Crawl Space- Any Value?

    An Elvis concert ticket from 1974. A great example of the true value of unusual possessions from the internet.

    Bananapeelster: I sold 2 of these (as a bundle) on eBay about 8 months ago for $210 (essentially $105/ each) I assume if I sold them individually I could’ve gotten more $105.

    Kindly-Reserve-3143 Report

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    #25

    Update On My Grandmother's Pearls

    A string of pearls draped over a succulent plant, showing the unusual possession, against a background of river rocks.

    I greatly appreciate all the input and comments on my previous post.

    I heard back from Christie's and it's valued at an estimate of $20,000 to $30,000 with about a 10% commission after sale.

    I'm going to keep them, wear them, enjoy them and eventually pass them on to my niece.

    It was kind of a weird feeling, getting the value. I felt relief that I don't have to think about my ethics of selling a family heirloom for a great amount of money vs. passing them down.

    Again, thank you for all of your input. I promise they will never touch a succulent again!

    ThatTravel5692 Report

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    #26

    Can Anyone Tell Me What This Is Worth. Its A Phonograph From The 1800's

    An antique Edison Home Phonograph in a wooden case, revealing the true value of an unusual possession.

    inflatableje5us: The machine is about 500 bucks without the horn and in working condition. The records i usually buy for 10-20 bucks each uncracked. the brown ones were made around 1895-1901, I believe the odd colored one is a celluloid record and were higher quality then the wax ones. the black ones were later production near the end of the machines life cycle 1908-1912. they do NOT like temperature changes, large fluctuations can cause them to crack fairly easy.

    the box that holds them is worth a few bucks as its quite rare in of itself and probably worth 100bucks.

    the horns can be had as their are reproductions being made, this one would have been a simple black horn with a brass ring at the end like this.

    if i was personally buying this "and im not making a offer" i would be comfortable spending about 750 provided the spring was not broken and the reproducer was not damaged as they can get expensive to rebuild.

    jkief863 Report

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    #27

    My Grandfather Worked For Montgomery Elevator Company And Got This Ring In The 90s For His 50th Year On The Job

    A gold ring with 'Montgomery' engraved, three vertical bars, and three diamonds, revealing the true value of unusual possessions.

    IAmRobertoSanchez: Former jeweler for 15 years. This is worth way more in sentimental value than anyone would ever give you. Brutal truth: The diamonds are small and the gold is 10k. Maybe $200-$300 In a vintage jewelry shop because it's cool and old, but scrap value would be shockingly low, probably less than $50.

    SignoreReddit Report

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    #28

    Found This At A Business’ Garage Sale And Don’t Know How Much It’s Worth

    A large, unusual possession: a sculpted, reddish-brown wooden chair with a curvy design, next to a white wall and dark wood floor.

    raspberryseltzer: This is definitely a sculptural piece, looks 1970's to me. The feet may have been added later. Pieces like this run $5k-15k. It's worth getting looked at.

    savethebeetrees Report

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    #29

    Thrifted Wooden Mancala Board?

    A carved wooden board game, possibly Mancala, featuring crocodile motifs. Small colorful beads fill the circular depressions. Unusual possessions.

    Impressive_Peach_272: Hi! I work in an African store and we have items similar to this, hand carved chess boards, mancala games, soap stone carvings, tribal masks, huge hand carved ebony wood statues….you get the gist. Something like this we would take no less than 200.00. Because of the size we would probably price it at 300. We price based on a few things, origin of the item, age, size etc. We import directly from the artisans on the African continent. My boss is from the Igbo tribe and sources directly from her area and other tribes and places that she can support and get good quality items. Sometimes depending on the area and artisans (origin) an item will price higher because the artist is aging and only makes a finite number of items. We have some silver pieces that will no longer be made soon because the silver smith that makes them is 92. We price his items accordingly and let our patrons know that they are definitely getting a once in a lifetime piece.

    mamanightninja20 Report

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    #30

    Left To Me By My Dad

    A large, dark, unusual possession resembling a shell next to a sandal for scale on a carpet, highlighting its true value.

    Medical-Ad5241: I did a quick search and people were selling pieces of shells for about $20-$100. Id say for a full shell you’d probably get around $200-$400 bucks maybe? i couldnt really find the shell intact so just a guess.Cool find though and id keep it.

    SepNevermore Report

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    #31

    Found In $1 Bag Of Miscellaneous Items Purchased At Goodwill Bins. Real Or Constume?

    A person holds a diamond ring with a square setting. The internet helped understand its true value as an unusual possession.

    Royal_Dream6367: I use to work at Kay's and we would run these as promotions. $25 if I remember correctly. It was a good "get you in the door" to up-sell or to apply for a credit card- then up-sell you later. It is either lab made sapphire, glass, or Zirconium

    axm5482 Report

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    #32

    Silver Amalgam I Found In A Shed

    Dental Silver Alloy packs and vials, some opened, showcasing the unusual possessions' true value on a marble surface.

    nonasuch: Some envelope math says that if those are about 70% silver, each 5oz package is worth about $135 in melt value.

    Acrobatic-Spot-4988 Report

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    #33

    I Have This Bust Of Napoleon, White Carrera Marble, Over 100 Years Old

    A white marble bust of Napoleon Bonaparte with a stern expression, showcasing the true value of unusual possessions.

    Boring-Rip-7709: White marble mixed with resin poured into mold and sold to tourists. Bust of Napoleon are all over the web for sale averaging about 250.

    MotherShabooboo1974 Report

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    #34

    Carl Hiess Pipe

    A vintage pipe with an intricate carved face, lying in its velvet-lined case, showcasing the unusual possessions true value.

    Donthurtmyceilings: I don't see anyone answering you on the price. I'd estimate it being between $100-$250 depending on how long you want to wait to sell it. It's a unique piece, so realistically you can set whatever price you want, and hope for the right collector to find it.

    reddit.com Report

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    #35

    Old Wolf Range Oven - Came With 1910 House We Just Bought. What’s It Worth?

    A large black Wolf range with six burners and red knobs. An unusual possession with true value.

    vistacruisin: That's a commercial range. This is not the same as the residential Wolf ranges. The residential models are much more user-friendly than these commercial models, and the commercial models are much less expensive. You can still buy a very similar model to this brand new, and they don't have a ton of value second hand for residential use, because in many areas, building code requires fire suppression and non-flammable surface surrounds for these to be installed. It's probably got more value if you can find a restaurant needing a range, and I would think that you may be able to get as much as $1500-2000 for it if you can find someone needing it, otherwise, you can probably find a scrapper or recycler to haul it off for free.

    I sell appliances, and we regularly haul off and scrap commercial ranges for people who are replacing them with more user-friendly models. We give them all to a recycler. I have seen plenty of people who were expecting to be able to sell them change their minds after listing them online and not getting any interest from buyers.

    kcamp711 Report

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    #36

    Old Louis Vuitton Luggage

    A vintage Louis Vuitton trunk with red and green stripes, worn with travel stickers. An unusual possession with true value.

    External-Building102: The UK TV series, " The Repair Shop" did a whole show on this. I think it's on Amazon or YouTube. $5-10,000. Only deal with a high end auction house.

    teeejaaaaaay Report

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    #37

    Found In My Aunt’s Neighbor’s Garbage In Pittsburgh In 2002. The Neighbor Was Moved Into A Nursing Home (Elderly British Man Iirc), And His Children Threw Out A Ton Of Stuff. It Was Packed In Sand In A Wooden Crate

    An unusual, large patterned pot next to a Diet Coke bottle, highlighting the true value of unusual possessions.

    coolcoinsdotcom: I’ve been an antiquities collector and dealer all my life and had lots of pottery like this in my collection. Unfortunately it’s a reproduction of a Chinese Neolithic jar. These are quite distinct and have specific characteristics such as the shape, the decorations and color among others. Pottery from this time and era is very distinct, and this particular grey color ranges from Neolithic to Han Dynasty. Unfortunately you can see from the base that this is painted on and is not actually the color of the clay. Also, the decorations are similar but very crude when compared to period pieces. It’s a neat thing and still worth having as a decorative item. What’s it worth? A genuine example can be obtained for a few hundred dollars, so a decorative piece like this is maybe $10-20?

    big_hoagie_eater Report

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    #38

    A Piece Of A Japanese Plane Used In Wwii Pearl Harbor Found At Grandma's House?

    A Pearl Harbor plane fragment in an envelope, labeled with the date of attack. This unusual possession offers historical value.

    anon: There were like 30 planes shot down during the attacks so while this isn’t super rare, most of the pieces are in museums.

    The serial number from the fuselage sold for over $10,000 on eBay.

    Weirdly similar to OP’s photo: “And there it was, written on the old envelope in blue ink. 'Part of a Jap(anese) wing gotten on Dec 7, 1941 after the attack on Pearl Harbor,"

    If selling, I would encourage you getting it authenticated first. Unless there is something special about this particular plane, I imagine you could get around 1200-1800 for it.

    kermkrercker Report

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    #39

    This Was Purchased By My Girlfriend’s Grandmother In Johannesburg, South Africa In The 1980s - What’s It Worth?

    An oil painting depicting a European street scene with people and clotheslines, an unusual possession in an ornate frame.

    bucobill: I think that is a J. DeHugh. If so that has a value around 1,700 USD. If that is a J. Dehung which was a famous imposter, it is only worth the frame which is about $17 per linear foot USD.

    Tzadiqq Report

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    #40

    Found This In The Garage Of A House I’m Remodeling And Before You Say I’m Stealing It I Own The Home. Looks Like Marilyn Monroe Original Letters. What’s It Worth?

    Three images showcasing unusual possessions: a formal letter, a black and white photo of an auction, and an old envelope addressed to Norma Jean Baker.

    Petkorazzi: A quick Google shows a similar letter from Jerry Wald to Marilyn Monroe that appears to have sold in 2004 for $717

    There's a few things that make this one tricky:

    No documented provenance.

    Jerry Wald, while a successful screenwriter and producer, isn't exactly a household name.

    Being a letter to Monroe and not from her means there's no guarantee she ever even read or touched it.

    The content of the letter isn't very interesting or personal.

    There doesn't seem to be any real connection to any of Monroe's work (i.e., it's not in connection with a specific film or anything).

    Things like this usually derive value from rarity and personal connection. This...doesn't seem to have either. Really, assuming you had the signature authenticated I'd say it's worth more to a Jerry Wald fanatic (if that is a thing?) than a Monroe stan.

    But there is a precedent in the above auction, so adjusted for inflation that's $1,154.66 if we make the assumption that the letter content is of the same value (of which I have my doubts, as the Christie's one has more personal content and connection to Monroe's work).

    Update: Given the time frame it's possible this could be connected to Clash by Night, which while not one of her bigger films does have some interesting history I guess.

    TheWizardInvestor Report

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    #41

    Old Chair Passed Down Can Anyone Tell Me What This Is And Where It’s From. Also If You Could Give Me A Value That Would Be Great. Thanks!! Also The Backing Is Stuffed With Human Hair

    A unique ornate wooden chair with blue velvet armrests and patterned tapestry cushions, showcasing an unusual possession.

    khoobr: This is a Savonarola chair, and coccopuffs is spot on. They were popular in the 1500s and this looks like a late 19th century take on them. Victorian furniture isn’t in vogue now, so in its current state it’s worth $150-250. Even tho the upholstery is a little rough keep whatever is original or it’ll lose much of its value.

    Wachella1 Report

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    #42

    Origin Of Species - Third Edition

    A hand with tattoos and bracelets holds a worn copy of Darwins On the Origin of Species, showcasing the unusual possession.

    capincus: Should be 2,750 copies (7k - a 3k 2nd edition and 1,250 1st), unless they didn't print the whole run. Without the large spine chunk missing I'd say in the $1500ish area. Hard to say how specific damage affects any individual buyer, but this is pretty significant as far as obvious display issues that interrupt the whole show-offy part of an original copy of Origin of Species. Probably could be repaired into the same range, but as is maybe $8-900ish? Maybe more.

    reddit.com Report

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    #43

    50ish Years Old Whisky Found In My Aunt's Basement

    A vintage Old Fitzgerald Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey decanter, featuring global landmarks, shows the true value of unusual possessions.

    darjeelinglmtd: The Old Parr is worth around $100. The Laphroaig is worth around $1000. Not sure about the others.

    Higgo91 Report

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    #44

    Vintage Library Card Cabinet

    A large collection of small, wooden drawers with metal handles, stacked and wrapped in plastic. One drawer is slightly open, showing its true value as an unusual possession.

    Classic-Excitement54: It’s worth what someone will pay for it.. I see it selling for 3k-5k

    jtarchy Report

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    #45

    Oscar De La Renta Coat Handed Down From My Grandma

    A vintage burgundy coat with brown fur trim, hanging on a white door. Its unusual possessions and design show true value.

    tread10: Sold listings from eBay. I think 500-1000 is more realistic. Most likely won’t be a fast sell. Beautiful though

    AdFrosty9307 Report

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    #46

    Buddies Dad Showed Me These. Original Kenner Star Wars Toys

    A collection of vintage Star Wars action figures in original packaging, showcasing their unusual possessions' true value.

    Gs1000g: Thousands of dollars.

    Gs1000g Report

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    #47

    Ring I Found In A Thrifted Bag

    Close-up of a silver ring with several small diamonds, showcasing the true value of unusual possessions.

    Better-Flow8586: It’s a gorgeous Ring! Variant on what actual weight is - your probably better off going to your local coin shop / as opposed to a pawn shop offering 15-25% max of your metals weight per gram, coin and bullion shops are more prone to giving out upwards of 75-90% of the metals weight.
    Now regards to diamonds - jewelry as a whole.
    What most people don’t understand or grasp. Is you can walk into a jewelry store and purchase that exact same ring say at 1200.00 - now that price tag doesn’t mean anything. In fact that’s the cost of love. The want and need for the piece itself. “What’s it worth to you” type of question. There might be 100-200 worth of scrap gold. Only. Far as the diamonds - anymore you play a difficult role in trying to find someone/anyone for that matter buying them for any $ amount. Little to nothing usually. I’d sold a 1/3 carat diamond that wasn’t the greatest or prettiest by any means. However not on a low end scale of class of diamond / and only ended up getting $50.00.

    If you want to the get the rings truest/ closest value - id place it on a platform like eBay.
    Your going to end up with current gold prices if not over spot - then your gonna get someone who’s gonna pay more usually just based on want itself.
    I wouldn’t see you having much difficulty selling it for 300-500. You could also try a buy it now price for 750.00 and see how close you can get on offers. Of course you’ll pay a certain final sale fee etc. but if your experienced any. Could turn out to be a good deal or better deal on your end anyways.

    Really it’s about patience and acceptance.

    Acceptance in the sense you’re not gonna make a small fortune on the ring - but patience to make as much as it’s worth.

    It’s a gorgeous piece of jewelry nonetheless - if I’d had the money I’d offer a 350.00 comfortably on it.

    Many thanks for sharing such a wonderful find. Many thanks Advanced

    blessedvirginmatty Report

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    #48

    Old Luis Vuitton Steamer Trunk Passed Down From My Family

    An antique wooden trunk with metal clasps and leather straps, showcasing the true value of unusual possessions.

    Inner_Fisherman7301: TAKE YOUR TIME and get a PROFESSIONAL appraisal which will be $150-300, but it will be worth it!

    This was 15 years ago. I had an original Au Depart Paris trunk, an early competitor to Louis Vuitton. It had White Star Line stickers, the Titanic Line, from South Hampton to Cherbourg, which meant it could have been on the first leg of the Titanic’s maiden voyage but got off in Cherbourg before Titanic then headed to New York. Same dates.

    The trunk had similar checked pattern as Louis Vuitton.

    I found a guy in Oklahoma or Kansas or something that was a trunk EXPERT who said “I do appraisals for $75, and I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND that you have me appraise your trunk. Message received. Visa card for appraisal.

    He then lays out this whole story about this trunk and the maker. Au Depart trunks were prized, and Au Depart closed its doors just prior to the Nazis rolling into Paris and didn’t open again until long after the war had ended.

    He thought the trunk, 30x30x30 square, was worth between $3000 and $5000 and said if I put it on eBay to start at $5000. Of course I was blown away, needed the money badly, and put it on eBay for $3500.

    It sold in 40 minutes to a buyer in France!

    The buyer? None other than Jean-Michel Signoles, CEO of Goyard, one of the finest luxury leather goods companies in the world!

    After dealing with his assistant for a month I shipped the trunk to Carcassonne France. The packing and shipping, he paid, was $1500! He REALLY wanted this trunk.

    He emailed me later thanking me for the long process of getting the trunk to him, and he told me a story.

    His GRANDFATHER worked for Au Depart in Paris and was the top craftsman there. Without a doubt his grandfather’s hands in whole or part had created the trunk! He was going to restore it and keep it.

    Bottom line, I would have easily gotten the $5000, $10,000, heck maybe $20,000 for it, because Jean-Michel Signoles WANTED it.

    Take your time, do the research. I hope you do great! Cheers!

    Patagucci Report

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    #49

    Majority Furniture Company Wardrobe?

    Majority Furniture Company Wardrobe?

    SmokedBeef: The wood quality, design, craftsmanship and amazing condition means this is worth at least $500 regardless of brand and any additional value that brand name may add. Consider for a moment that the IKEA Pax Wardrobe of a similar size with doors is $350+ (made of particle board), so $500 is a very conservative value estimate and that means you found the yard sale score of the century.

    Congrats, it’s a beautiful piece.

    thebarefootfae Report

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    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have a wardrobe very similar to this one. I paid $ 75 at St. Vincent DePaul thrift store.

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    #50

    Inherited From Great Grandmother. Aquamarine On 14k Ring With Diamonds? Sapphires? Brought It Somewhere And They Said $250 🤨 Don’t Think That’s Right?

    Inherited From Great Grandmother. Aquamarine On 14k Ring With Diamonds? Sapphires? Brought It Somewhere And They Said $250 🤨 Don’t Think That’s Right?

    collectorofallthings: I’m an appraiser, stone is worth $50 per ct, that looks about 10. Then the gold is about $300-$500.

    DifficultFox1 Report

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    #51

    My Now Deceased Grandma's Ring Found Under Her Matress With A Note That It's For Me To Help Me Through My Tough Times

    A gold ring with a diamond cluster in the center and more diamonds along the band, showcasing unusual possessions.

    ReasonableAd1887: Unless you REALLY need $50-$100, you should get it restored and keep it. Most people quickly regret selling family jewelry for fast cash

    ThrowRA_TabascoLove Report

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    #52

    An Unopened, Sealed Bottle Of Jim Beam From... 1954? I Know The Decanters Are Typically Where The Money Lies, But Curious If It Being Sealed Adds Any Significance

    A hand holds a vintage red glass Beam's Choice bottle with unusual etched details, revealing its true value.

    Haggis_The_Barbarian: This is pretty much perfect! There is a huge market for “dusties” or “dusty bottles” which are unopened bottles that are 15+ years old. This is a really killer find. Folks do tend to go a little more crazy for bottles from distilleries that are no longer active, but this is still a primo dusty from basically 70 years ago… so it’s a winner!

    This is a more recent trend, but if you Google “dusty bourbon” you’ll find some articles about it. Any local whisky nerds in your area?

    Edit: the consensus on this bottle type seems to be 1974. Here’s a full one for sale

    So, it looks like somewhere between $100 and $150 would be reasonable.

    GruntCandy86 Report

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    #53

    Found This “Vase” Today

    An iridescent green glass vase with a wavy rim and ribbed interior, held by a black ornate base, an unusual possession.

    Otacon56: Epergnes are beautiful, especially the Uranium glass ones. I would estimate it's value around $125.

    burtonyin Report

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    #54

    Wondering Who This Is?

    A vintage, autographed photo of actress Jeanette MacDonald, showcasing an unusual possession and its true value.

    spiderwebs86: Looks like a signed photo of actress and singer Jeanette MacDonald. I’m finding similar signed photos online for about $450 but this is in rougher shape.

    Hash912132 Report

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    #55

    2 Footballs I Found In My Garage When My Wife And I Bought Our House. That's Pretty Much All I Got

    Two Chicago Bears mini footballs, signed by players, illustrating the true value of unusual possessions.

    jpers36: 1978 Chicago Bears team, as evidenced by the presence of both Art Best (ended his Bears career in '78) and Wentford Gaines (rookie season was '78). I see Walter Payton's as well. If this is authentic it may be worth over $1000.

    The nearest comp I can find is this unsold '76 listed for $1275.

    Get_At_Me_Fools Report

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    #56

    Jewelery Box I Found At The Thrift Store. Google Lens Says I Might Be Lucky.. Anyone Know How Much It's Worth?

    An antique orange and silver box with intricate designs, an unusual possession, sits on a wooden table.

    Triviajunkie95: Most Bakelite and silver boxes I can find are $50-150 or less.

    Honestly, if you get $25-50 I would say that’s fair.

    No one is paying $1k for that box. I’ll eat my shoe if you get a buyer at that price point.

    willo132 Report

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If that's actually Bakelite it would sell for a LOT more than that.

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    #57

    Case Of Jack Daniel's I Found In An Auctioned Storage Unit A Couple Years Ago

    Three bottles of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 Tennessee Whiskey, packaged in a wooden box. Unusual possessions like these have true value.

    mbr902000: See some 1970s on auction that went between 100 and 300. Maybe more value in a case like that.

    supersapiosexual Report

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    #58

    An Unopened Box Of Choco Tacos

    A cardboard box of Klondike Choco Tacos, a possession with unusual value, possibly rare.

    TrapSavageAlex: i got $100 for ya

    DarkIronBunny Report

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    #59

    Help!! Found In Attic Of Barn!

    A small vintage Chanel Mademoiselle perfume bottle with a unique stopper featuring a gold 'C' logo. An unusual possession.

    PissingontheCarpet: A few examples sold between $100-$200 in the last 10 years.

    SlimyPoopbutt Report

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    #60

    Unopened 1999 Poke Packs, What’s It Worth? Wondering If I Should Open It Now

    Unopened 1999 Poke Packs, What’s It Worth? Wondering If I Should Open It Now

    Fabulous-Stretch-605: Do not open it, they’re worth more sealed. Blast/venasaur $350 sealed, charizard $400 sealed.

    GOAT_Chan Report

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    #61

    I Inherited These From My Grandparents. My Grandfather Was In The Air Force And Lived In Japan Post Ww2 So I Assume They Are From Japan

    A wooden box holds several carved ivory-colored figurines, individually wrapped, representing the unusual possessions people seek to understand.

    cam_chatt: I would say $5-700.00

    Crbn8ed Report

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    #62

    Inherited Houseboat - I Know Nothing About Boats

    A vintage houseboat docked with other boats. A person sits on the roof, enjoying the unusual possessions.

    ze55: Just the boat alone: https://www.boattrader.com/boats/type-power/class-power-house/

    So $20k-$50k

    Have you considered renting the boat out on Airbnb (if your marina allows it)?

    squirrladore Report

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    #63

    Gaylord Of Gold Ram No Tin , Or Shielded

    Gaylord Of Gold Ram No Tin , Or Shielded

    Bobflow24: Boardsort is buying gold finger ram for $54 a pound. Assuming that the Gaylord is 40in x 48in x 36in, giving it an area of 69000ins. When I fill a 5 gallon bucket, it comes out to roughly 20lbs. A 5 gallon bucket comes out to 600 square inches. So you can fit about 115 five gallon buckets into a Gaylord that size. Which means that it would be roughly 2300lbs based on those measurements. That would come to $124000.

    turbocaddy13 Report

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    #64

    Girlfriend Bought Me This As An Early Christmas Present For $150

    Framed historical newspapers, including headlines like JAPS ATTACK! and VICTORY IN EUROPE, highlighting their unusual possessions and true value.

    mitsubachi88: First, it’s an awesome gift. My husband would love it too!

    Second, I found similar newspapers at an estate sale for ~$10 a piece. Not framed so add in the cost of framing and it’s probably about the same as she paid.

    Anadamic Report

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    #65

    Received This Rock Of Small Fossils From My Mom Some Years Ago. My GF Doesn't Like It So I'm Wondering What It Could Go For. It's About 12" Lengthwise

    Fossilized orthoceras and ammonite specimens on a rough stone slab, showcasing unusual possessions value.

    lanonimoose: Hi, im a geologist. You have an orthocone nautiloid, and an ammonite. Both are ancient squids. The nautiloid (elongate structures, but ONLY the one with the white bands) usually comes alone alongside other white-banded elongate features, and for a 12” piece you’re looking at ~$30. However, the addition of the ammonite increases the value by a bit, because you really don’t commonly see both in one rock. The price jumps to $50-75. These are prices a geologist would pay, knowing the commonality or relative rarity of these pieces. If you were to sell these in an open market of unknowledgeable people, you could probably at maximum get like $150.

    Now, I personally would only pay like $20. This is because whoever did the polishing did a bad up job. Only one of those elongate features are a nautiloid. The other two elongate features are just polished pieces of limestone, and don’t really show any fossils at all. It’s meant to fool you.

    Onemanwolfpack42 Report

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    #66

    My Dad Won This In Either 79/80 On A Radio Contest

    Framed black and white photo of Led Zeppelin in a field, autographed, an unusual possession with true value.

    Kadink" I won this too. The signatures are printed. I know it is sought after; I would guess in the $150-200 range.

    johnthedaleman Report

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    #67

    Passed Down From My Grandpa Who Was A Commander In The Ussr Army. Mk

    A worn silver watch with a gold-colored face and metal band. This unusual possession could have true value.

    Shkmstr: $50 - $70 depending on condition. The signature doesn’t usually add value unless the provenance is of a notable high ranking military official.

    Successful-Mark-6348 Report

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    #68

    Is This Dirty Child I Adopted From The Thrift Store Today Worth As Much As A Quick Online Search Shows?

    Porcelain bust of a young girl with flowers, showcasing the true value of unusual possessions, on a rainy day.

    Clara-English: This one sold for $170. I believe the model number is the hand incised number (2764). Nice find!

    Mochigood Report

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    #69

    Vintage Louis Vuitton Trunk, Early 20th Century. Any Idea How Much It Might Be Worth In This Condition?

    A weathered brown Louis Vuitton trunk with metal accents and a worn latch, showcasing the true value of an unusual possession.

    spitfire1701: £2500+ Basically. This has some wear to say the least but I have 0 knowledge of if the collectors like restoration or not. This is eBay solds, they done so many different models over the years I can't see this exact one with a quick look.

    edit: Went worldwide and found this model sold for £9,891.57 back in 2022. It was in better condition, great find op!

    Individual-County744 Report

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    #70

    I Inherited This Theirry Mugler Dress That Tracee Ellis Ross Modeled In The Spring 1992 Collection. Please Help Me Find The Value!

    A black dress with mesh sleeves and cutouts, displayed on a mannequin and modeled, showcasing the unusual possessions true value.

    proscriptus: So there isn't going to be a "value" for something like this, because it's so specific and you're not really going to find comps. If it were me, I would find the highest end, most exclusive consignment shop in the nearest big city and price it at $5,000.

    If you want somebody with expertise to put a dollar figure on it that might end up being lower, contact Augusta Auctions or maybe Sotheby's. I could see that thing really getting bid up with the right promotion and provenance. Augusta has a September auction, they'd probably take it.

    PLEASE update us if you do!!

    notdoingwellbitch Report

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    #71

    I Got This From My Wife's Grandmother. She Called It "Depression Glass" It Is Supposed To Be From The 1930s. It Has No Makers Mark But It Glows Under A Black Light. Is It Worth Anything?

    A measuring tape across a light green depression glass plate with an intricate floral pattern, highlighting its unusual possessions value.

    Old-Power3477: Finally, something I'm well versed in. I collect uranium glass myself! This is a less common pattern by Indiana glass, the single plate could probably get you $15-$20. Unfortunately, depression glass, and especially plates, are super common overall so they aren't worth too much.

    wehodababyeetsaboy Report

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    #72

    Ivory Guanyin My Great-Great-Grandfather Brought Back From China A Long Time Ago. Help Dating, Identifying. Is It An Unique Piece ?

    Close-up of a carved ivory figurine, showcasing its intricate details. The internet helped understand its unusual possessions value.

    PurplePandaStar: An ivory figure of Guanyin, China, Qing Dynasty, Qianlong period (1736-1796)

    Value $3,000-$5,000

    BTW: I'm not an expert lol But this is what I found after some research

    hself1337 Report

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    #73

    Wife Inherited This Minus The Earrings. Any Idea What It’s Worth Today

    Certificate of quality for a gold necklace with emeralds and diamonds. Helps understand the true value of unusual possessions.

    adr8578: From the picture they look like lab grown emeralds. But it’s was purchased before gold jumped up in 07 it was fluctuating around $550-$700. And generally gold is a bit cheaper overseas. So it’s definitely worth more today.

    Edit: Worth more than the purchase price. The appraisal price is generally just for insurance replacement, I think 5k even now would be a stretch unless they are indeed natural emeralds.

    Dirtyromo Report

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    #74

    Miley Cyrus Signed Guitar. Bought This Guitar From An Old Lady’s Garage Sale Earlier Today In Austin Texas. Did I Get Ripped Off? Paid 50 Bucks For It

    Framed light blue Squier guitar with a Miley Cyrus signature, photo, and certificate, showing the value of unusual possessions.

    House_Junkie: Doubt you got ripped off. A low end Sqier guitar new is $300 ish, yours is signed with a COA from a pop star for $50. Realistically in the $500-$700 range, just have to find someone looking for this.

    Ok-Initiative6576 Report

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    #75

    My Buddy Moved. Left This With Me Because It’s So Heavy

    An old wooden refrigerator, labeled Polar King, with metal latches on its doors. An unusual possession with true value.

    InterestingScience74: Somewhere between $500 and $3,000, depends on it's make, functionality, and appearance. Get it appraised

    gusbusdonecus Report

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    #76

    This Painting That My Dad Left Me

    An abstract painting with horizontal stripes of muted purple, cream, dark grey, and green. A unique possession on a textured wall.

    tre1971: Would guess $4k range

    sturges72 Report

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    #77

    Wife Let Me Buy This

    An aged, full-body knight's armor with a shield and sword, an unusual possession, standing by a white door.

    anon: I owe this extract same one! Pick it up - it’s very light! It was made in Mexico and I paid $109.98 new for ours.

    Edit: just looked at mine and it doesn’t have a shield; both hands are holding a longer sword. Otherwise, it’s the aame

    ynotfish Report

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    #78

    Banksy’s “Di-Faced Tenner” Street Art 2004, Had This For 2 Decades Now

    Banksy’s “Di-Faced Tenner” Street Art 2004, Had This For 2 Decades Now

    madsabout____: Excited to get to be the first to comment on this. Ive been wanting to buy one of these for the better part of a decade - so have watched auction houses pretty reliably in that time. Depends on whether you have a Certificate if Authenticity with it. When these were released, the COA buyers would be looking for are from Steve Lazarides (Banksys former agent), Laz Emporium, or Bottleneck Gallery. Pest Control, his current representation, will no longer give COAs for these on request (but I believe they may have at one point? Could be wrong). With no COA - I see lots list and a few sell around 1.5-2k. With a correct COA - they fairly consistently have gone right at 5k, though I have been seeing more with COA sell in the 3-4k region of late (not sure if Banksy is seeing across the board waning of interest, or just this peice). Ultimately, so many of these were printed, it limits the topline price these will ever be valued at, but the good news about that is that someone like me (Banksy fan working a 9-5) could maybe one day afford to buy one. Its a nice piece, and you should cherish being the owner of an original Banksy!

    Micky-Bicky-Picky Report

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    #79

    Painting Has Been In My Family For Years. Can’t Find Any Info On It. I’m Not Interested In Selling It For Sentimental Reasons But I’m Curious If It’s Worth Anything

    A painting depicting a US flag draped over a soldier and a bayonet, an unusual possession with true value.

    xxDankerstein: The signature checks out. Other paintings of his are listed for anywhere from $8,000-$30,000. I would assume, based on the subject matter, that this would be a highly desirable piece. Congrats!

    Academic-Criticism55 Report

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    #80

    Found This In The Dumpster

    A hand holding up an old Palace Hotel sign, showing the unusual possession of a historic hotel rule.

    MemphisMori: You'd really need to get this authenticated as there were old versions and then they made reproductions in the '60s. They're still making reproductions today, although today's reproductions are slightly different. Paper looks good to me but it's just so hard to tell from a picture. I saw a list price of one that sold for about $500 for an absolute original, but then I also saw reference to a stash of '60s reproductions being located and at that point they were basically using the same printing technique. I would say that it's definitely not one of the newer reproductions. If I had it personally I would keep it and I would frame it well. I would likely also consult a professional that could feel it investigate it closely under a magnifying glass and try to determine the age of the stock.

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    #81

    Bought This Chalice At A Yard Sale In My Youth. Have No Idea What It May Be From Or Worth

    A wooden box with a metal clasp on a textured carpet. Discover the true value of unusual possessions.

    happyflowerzombie: Communion set. Not worth much at all. Maybe $25. Not as many people turning Catholic these days

    Objective-Scale5455 Report

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    #82

    Great Grandfather's Watch

    A hand holding a vintage gold Hamilton watch with an unusual dial, its value understood with internet help.

    vincentcas: Hamilton's are still nice watches, and highly collectable. Value, is a different story. I have a couple of Zenith watches from my grandfather. One is a 1957, 38MM, similar to a Sporto model, the other is a1964 35MM similar to a Stellina, both desirable models. Both were appraised at under $2k each. I kept both, had them restored, and occasionally wear, and enjoy them. You'll probably wind up keeping it like I did.

    AMP0525 Report

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    #83

    Does This Abundance Of My Late Father’s Stash Of Computer Parts Carry Any Significant Value?

    A hand holding a stack of computer RAM sticks, surrounded by more RAM in packaging. The Internet helped understand the true value of these unusual possessions.

    hjwfms: Scrap RAM brings roughly $20-22 a pound on eBay. The network cards are pretty much trash.

    ioncewasaking Report

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    #84

    Vintage Couch Left In Auctioned House

    A vintage chartreuse modular sofa filling a living room with a brick fireplace, highlighting unusual possessions.

    edgestander: I am going to repost my comment to the user that said this was Milo Baughman for TC here at the top level.

    *maybe its Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin, maybe not.

    As you showed TC def made a sofa like this, however it was Selig who first made sofas like this and marketed it as an "adult playpen" and in a true sign of the 70's this angle was hugely successful for them and they were really the company that popularized them, but TC, Bernhardt, Charlton, among others made very similar if not indistinguishable versions from each other. All these companies were competing in roughly the same mid to high tier of the furniture industry and copying each other was just part of game. If you go through that charlton catalog there are tons of Selig and TC copies and if you go through this Selig catalog there are tons of Milo copies. Without a tag, its very difficult if not impossible to ID these. FWIW I have run the Milo Baughman facebook group for nearly a decade. I have a Bernhardt version I paid $40 for, but it had a lot cat hair and smell I had to get out. I think $1,500 is pretty good, you could maybe get a bit more, but to get rid of it quickly I think that is a pretty good price, however if you are the coasts in a major metro, maybe a little above $2,000, IDK I don't sell stuff very often (like none since before the pandemic), I just research this stuff.

    CharlieWellington Report

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    #85

    My Grandfather Used To Work For Nascar And Got To Meet Drivers All The Time. This Hat Was For The Truck Series In 2006/2007 And Signed By 15 Drivers Before He Gave It To Me. What Do You Guys Think This Might Go For?

    A Daytona International Speedway hat, signed by multiple people, displayed in a clear case. Unusual possession with true value.

    Otherwise_Surround99: Keep it. The memories of your Grandfather are better that the $35 you will get for it

    DeGrosse Report

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