‘ What’s This Worth? ’ unites hundreds of thousands of members waiting to put a price tag on virtually everything, and if you loved the TV shows like Storage Wars, you should appreciate these appraisals too!

But once you know what something is, the next question naturally follows: how much does it cost? And for that — you guessed it — there’s another subreddit!

It’s always fascinating to see what objects new homeowners discovered in their attic, or curious passers-by spotted at a garage sale.

‘What Is This Thing?’ is one of the favorite subreddits among Bored Pandas. There, people post pictures of interesting things they come across but can’t identify, and the community helps them figure out exactly what they are.

#1 Bought A Locked Box For $4, Found A (Beautiful) Sewing Machine Inside Defiant-Analyst4279: As others have said, it's a model 66 "red eye." If you want, you can look up year of manufacture based on the serial number. What stands out to me is that it has been very lightly used, there's no real indication of damaged paint where you would normally see it on these machines. Good find, definitely in the 200-300 ballpark. I'm jealous.

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#2 Found On A Sandbar. Amber With Root Inside Hippiedippie22: This is a really nice large piece of amber I wouldn’t sell it for less than 40$ could be 80$ my guess as somebody that collects amber

#3 Found When A Swimming Pool Was Being Dug In 1956. Weighs About 100 Lbs DeadSol: Holy cow, that's an amazing find. Imagine all the hard work that went into making/using/transporting that thing. Literally thousands of hours.



Honestly, probably a museum piece. I'd call it "priceless", but I'm sure someone could give a more accurate estimate.



Ebay has one of a slightly smaller size, but arguably better condition, going for $3,500. I think this one could be worth much more due to the sheer size of it. I would ask for $10,000 and bargain down to $5,000 potentially.



I also just wouldn't sell it. Definitely a banner piece.



Time to pick up the milling and tortilla/bread making hobby. (/s)



I also would NOT try to do anything along the lines of "trying to restore" it.



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#4 Inherited This Ring From My Grandpa Over 20 Years Ago. Was Told He Got It While Fighting In Ww2. Any Idea What It Might Be? myphton: Based on a bit of research... new rings of a similar design and diamond embedment go anywhere from $2500 to $5000. I'm curious to know what this particular piece would be.



But if it were me? I wouldn't sell it. Ever.

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#5 Found This Unopened Box In My Attic. Open It Or Sell It? Melderberry: A few years ago I bought one at an antique mall for $25 and I sold it for $400. Not too bad of a thing to find.

#6 Strange Hermès Item My Dad Found. My Dad Found A Strange Old Object With “Hermès Paris” Written On The Bottom. He Got It After Buying Everything Left From An Old House At An Auction. I Found Similar Items On Google, But This One Is A Different Color And Seems Much Older. I Was Hoping Someone Could Help Me Identify It Or Determine Its Value Samuel_L_Blackson: It's a desk clock that features a weather station. I think a high quality ond would be worth about $10k if it's in good condition. This one is fair condition I think.

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#7 Got This From My Dad, He Worked For Levi Strauss bojackhoreman: A similar one from 1980 sold for about $10,000 in 2015.

#8 I Have A Copper Bar And I Know Nothing About It FandomMenace: Prices vary widely based on who minted it . It's certainly worth way more than the other price that guy gave. Bars are worth more than just pure copper. The range could be anywhere from $25 to $125.

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#9 What's This Worth? Walrus Tusks SwoopKing: Grew up in Alaska. If your grandfather had it, its pre ban. No one but an auction house will ask for paperwork, dont worry about it.



About 1k to 1750. Depending on how interested the buyer is.



You can get one already mounted and engraved in Alaska for $2500.

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#10 Prohibition Whiskey sauerkraut916: What’s so cool is that $3500 (retail listed price) could buy a whole house with property back then. If you time travelled and told the makers that one day this bottle would sell for the price of a house, they’d never believe you. Very cool collectible.

#11 I’ve Had This Forever. My Mom Said It Was A Rare “Frank Lloyd Wright” Room Divider, So I’ve Never Gotten Rid Of It, But I Have No Use For It. Is This Valuable To Someone? NessieReddit: $590 on AllModern ;)

#12 Found This On My Walk This Morning Iron_Taipan: It’s a block of zinc



Edit to add, probably $2 max

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#13 Old Bottle Of "Rip Van Winkle" Whiskey My grandfather was gifted this bottle of "Rip Van Winkle" 10 year for a wedding anniversary, and it stayed in my grandparents' cupboard until they passed.



Apparently there was a man at the liquor store hand writing the labels for a promotion. "Every drop distilled in the fall of 1984." Came in an unmarked red velvet bag. Was told on a forum many moons ago that it might be Pappy Van Winkle before it was officially Pappy? I'll throttle my expectations.



Thanks for any help!



EliseFlight11: My husband is a whiskey expert (owns two whiskey bars) - if sealed, his guess is $3k-$5k “if you find the right buyer”

#14 Bought At Habitat For Humanity For $400 theladysabine: That's a comp that sold for $750... So you did all right. It said it is all rough sawn would with mortise and tenon joinery... So no nails.



I think it's lovely and it's apparently tibetan... Not A Chinese lunar piece.

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#15 Framed And Autographed Steve Irwin Outfit W/ Autographed Pic titusmaul: I would pay easily $1000 for it.

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#16 60s McDonald's Sign Fabulous-Stretch-605: In my shop I would ask $250-$500 for it. Very nice piece, will attract many buyers. From McDonalds fans to guys who want it for their man caves.

#17 What Is This 60s Tapestry Coat Worth? anon: This is likely from around the 60-70s. It depends on who’s selling it, some dealers can get $800+ for something like this. Without a niche closet and followers, you can probably expect around $300 at this time of year. More, if you’re willing to wait for it to find the right person, have great photos (modeling it will help) and all the key words possible. Good luck! It’s a really lovely coat!

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#18 Inherited This Ring From Grandma, Was Told It’s 18k Gold, Diamonds & Rubies. Weighs About 3oz. About 1.5” Wide CatalystJump: It depends on how many karats you have in diamonds and what their clarity/color is. On a low end it’s maybe $650, on a high end maybe $1,000.

#19 My Company Offloaded A Bunch Of Paintings And Prints From Their Storage, Help Me Determine The Value Of A Piece I Bought Please Artbrutist: You’ll want to get the Alex Katz professionally appraised. There are three nearly identical versions from different editions. They all auction in the $3-6k area, but it would be good to know exactly which version you have.

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#20 Any Approximate Value For This 17th Century Dutch Cupboard That’s Been Passed Down To Me? boetzie: The type is called Keeftkast. This one is very nice but I would need to see it in person to say if it was actually 2nd half of the 17th century. It seems to be though. They used to cost over 30.000 guilders but the market for these is now very slim.



Insurance value is about 3k euros but when you're lucky at an auction you might get one for €500.

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#21 Microscope From Great Grandfather 234W44: If all the lenses are there, hopefully clean. The brass is untouched (don't clean it just yet), and it is full working condition, you're looking at anything from 750 to 2K.



The lenses should have marking of maker, . Ernst Leitz Weitz is one of the best makers and this one looks really close to them. it could also be a C. Reichert. From pre war Austria.

#22 Coke Machine At Deceased Neighbors Estate Sale. They’re Asking $100.00 For It yourautomechanic1: I have one, my youngest son bought for 250.00 and I spent a summer restoring it with him and 1500.00 in parts, paint and decals for it . Now it keeps beer ice cold in the man cave.

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#23 My Grail, Found At An Estate Sale, From A 1997 Taco Bell Promotion, Came With Paperwork And Coa JakovAulTrades: My guess is $5000-$7000



True Hollywood grade props are $10k and since this is a fast-food promotional product, I’m guessing it wasn’t made to the same standards as that. Regardless, it’s cool. The Vader must be pricey too

#24 Found In Grandmother’s Crawl Space- Any Value? Bananapeelster: I sold 2 of these (as a bundle) on eBay about 8 months ago for $210 (essentially $105/ each) I assume if I sold them individually I could’ve gotten more $105.

#25 Update On My Grandmother's Pearls I greatly appreciate all the input and comments on my previous post.



I heard back from Christie's and it's valued at an estimate of $20,000 to $30,000 with about a 10% commission after sale.



I'm going to keep them, wear them, enjoy them and eventually pass them on to my niece.



It was kind of a weird feeling, getting the value. I felt relief that I don't have to think about my ethics of selling a family heirloom for a great amount of money vs. passing them down.



Again, thank you for all of your input. I promise they will never touch a succulent again!

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#26 Can Anyone Tell Me What This Is Worth. Its A Phonograph From The 1800's inflatableje5us: The machine is about 500 bucks without the horn and in working condition. The records i usually buy for 10-20 bucks each uncracked. the brown ones were made around 1895-1901, I believe the odd colored one is a celluloid record and were higher quality then the wax ones. the black ones were later production near the end of the machines life cycle 1908-1912. they do NOT like temperature changes, large fluctuations can cause them to crack fairly easy.



the box that holds them is worth a few bucks as its quite rare in of itself and probably worth 100bucks.



the horns can be had as their are reproductions being made, this one would have been a simple black horn with a brass ring at the end like this.



if i was personally buying this "and im not making a offer" i would be comfortable spending about 750 provided the spring was not broken and the reproducer was not damaged as they can get expensive to rebuild.

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#27 My Grandfather Worked For Montgomery Elevator Company And Got This Ring In The 90s For His 50th Year On The Job IAmRobertoSanchez: Former jeweler for 15 years. This is worth way more in sentimental value than anyone would ever give you. Brutal truth: The diamonds are small and the gold is 10k. Maybe $200-$300 In a vintage jewelry shop because it's cool and old, but scrap value would be shockingly low, probably less than $50.



#28 Found This At A Business’ Garage Sale And Don’t Know How Much It’s Worth raspberryseltzer: This is definitely a sculptural piece, looks 1970's to me. The feet may have been added later. Pieces like this run $5k-15k. It's worth getting looked at.

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#29 Thrifted Wooden Mancala Board? Impressive_Peach_272: Hi! I work in an African store and we have items similar to this, hand carved chess boards, mancala games, soap stone carvings, tribal masks, huge hand carved ebony wood statues….you get the gist. Something like this we would take no less than 200.00. Because of the size we would probably price it at 300. We price based on a few things, origin of the item, age, size etc. We import directly from the artisans on the African continent. My boss is from the Igbo tribe and sources directly from her area and other tribes and places that she can support and get good quality items. Sometimes depending on the area and artisans (origin) an item will price higher because the artist is aging and only makes a finite number of items. We have some silver pieces that will no longer be made soon because the silver smith that makes them is 92. We price his items accordingly and let our patrons know that they are definitely getting a once in a lifetime piece.

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#30 Left To Me By My Dad Medical-Ad5241: I did a quick search and people were selling pieces of shells for about $20-$100. Id say for a full shell you’d probably get around $200-$400 bucks maybe? i couldnt really find the shell intact so just a guess.Cool find though and id keep it.

#31 Found In $1 Bag Of Miscellaneous Items Purchased At Goodwill Bins. Real Or Constume? Royal_Dream6367: I use to work at Kay's and we would run these as promotions. $25 if I remember correctly. It was a good "get you in the door" to up-sell or to apply for a credit card- then up-sell you later. It is either lab made sapphire, glass, or Zirconium

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#32 Silver Amalgam I Found In A Shed nonasuch: Some envelope math says that if those are about 70% silver, each 5oz package is worth about $135 in melt value.

#33 I Have This Bust Of Napoleon, White Carrera Marble, Over 100 Years Old Boring-Rip-7709: White marble mixed with resin poured into mold and sold to tourists. Bust of Napoleon are all over the web for sale averaging about 250.

#34 Carl Hiess Pipe Donthurtmyceilings: I don't see anyone answering you on the price. I'd estimate it being between $100-$250 depending on how long you want to wait to sell it. It's a unique piece, so realistically you can set whatever price you want, and hope for the right collector to find it.

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#35 Old Wolf Range Oven - Came With 1910 House We Just Bought. What’s It Worth? vistacruisin: That's a commercial range. This is not the same as the residential Wolf ranges. The residential models are much more user-friendly than these commercial models, and the commercial models are much less expensive. You can still buy a very similar model to this brand new, and they don't have a ton of value second hand for residential use, because in many areas, building code requires fire suppression and non-flammable surface surrounds for these to be installed. It's probably got more value if you can find a restaurant needing a range, and I would think that you may be able to get as much as $1500-2000 for it if you can find someone needing it, otherwise, you can probably find a scrapper or recycler to haul it off for free.



I sell appliances, and we regularly haul off and scrap commercial ranges for people who are replacing them with more user-friendly models. We give them all to a recycler. I have seen plenty of people who were expecting to be able to sell them change their minds after listing them online and not getting any interest from buyers.

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#36 Old Louis Vuitton Luggage External-Building102: The UK TV series, " The Repair Shop" did a whole show on this. I think it's on Amazon or YouTube. $5-10,000. Only deal with a high end auction house.

#37 Found In My Aunt’s Neighbor’s Garbage In Pittsburgh In 2002. The Neighbor Was Moved Into A Nursing Home (Elderly British Man Iirc), And His Children Threw Out A Ton Of Stuff. It Was Packed In Sand In A Wooden Crate coolcoinsdotcom: I’ve been an antiquities collector and dealer all my life and had lots of pottery like this in my collection. Unfortunately it’s a reproduction of a Chinese Neolithic jar. These are quite distinct and have specific characteristics such as the shape, the decorations and color among others. Pottery from this time and era is very distinct, and this particular grey color ranges from Neolithic to Han Dynasty. Unfortunately you can see from the base that this is painted on and is not actually the color of the clay. Also, the decorations are similar but very crude when compared to period pieces. It’s a neat thing and still worth having as a decorative item. What’s it worth? A genuine example can be obtained for a few hundred dollars, so a decorative piece like this is maybe $10-20?

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#38 A Piece Of A Japanese Plane Used In Wwii Pearl Harbor Found At Grandma's House? anon: There were like 30 planes shot down during the attacks so while this isn’t super rare, most of the pieces are in museums.



The serial number from the fuselage sold for over $10,000 on eBay.



Weirdly similar to OP’s photo: “And there it was, written on the old envelope in blue ink. 'Part of a Jap(anese) wing gotten on Dec 7, 1941 after the attack on Pearl Harbor,"



If selling, I would encourage you getting it authenticated first. Unless there is something special about this particular plane, I imagine you could get around 1200-1800 for it.



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#39 This Was Purchased By My Girlfriend’s Grandmother In Johannesburg, South Africa In The 1980s - What’s It Worth? bucobill: I think that is a J. DeHugh. If so that has a value around 1,700 USD. If that is a J. Dehung which was a famous imposter, it is only worth the frame which is about $17 per linear foot USD.

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#40 Found This In The Garage Of A House I’m Remodeling And Before You Say I’m Stealing It I Own The Home. Looks Like Marilyn Monroe Original Letters. What’s It Worth? Petkorazzi: A quick Google shows a similar letter from Jerry Wald to Marilyn Monroe that appears to have sold in 2004 for $717



There's a few things that make this one tricky:



No documented provenance.



Jerry Wald, while a successful screenwriter and producer, isn't exactly a household name.



Being a letter to Monroe and not from her means there's no guarantee she ever even read or touched it.



The content of the letter isn't very interesting or personal.



There doesn't seem to be any real connection to any of Monroe's work (i.e., it's not in connection with a specific film or anything).



Things like this usually derive value from rarity and personal connection. This...doesn't seem to have either. Really, assuming you had the signature authenticated I'd say it's worth more to a Jerry Wald fanatic (if that is a thing?) than a Monroe stan.



But there is a precedent in the above auction, so adjusted for inflation that's $1,154.66 if we make the assumption that the letter content is of the same value (of which I have my doubts, as the Christie's one has more personal content and connection to Monroe's work).



Update: Given the time frame it's possible this could be connected to Clash by Night, which while not one of her bigger films does have some interesting history I guess.



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#41 Old Chair Passed Down Can Anyone Tell Me What This Is And Where It’s From. Also If You Could Give Me A Value That Would Be Great. Thanks!! Also The Backing Is Stuffed With Human Hair khoobr: This is a Savonarola chair, and coccopuffs is spot on. They were popular in the 1500s and this looks like a late 19th century take on them. Victorian furniture isn’t in vogue now, so in its current state it’s worth $150-250. Even tho the upholstery is a little rough keep whatever is original or it’ll lose much of its value.

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#42 Origin Of Species - Third Edition capincus: Should be 2,750 copies (7k - a 3k 2nd edition and 1,250 1st), unless they didn't print the whole run. Without the large spine chunk missing I'd say in the $1500ish area. Hard to say how specific damage affects any individual buyer, but this is pretty significant as far as obvious display issues that interrupt the whole show-offy part of an original copy of Origin of Species. Probably could be repaired into the same range, but as is maybe $8-900ish? Maybe more.

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#43 50ish Years Old Whisky Found In My Aunt's Basement darjeelinglmtd: The Old Parr is worth around $100. The Laphroaig is worth around $1000. Not sure about the others.

#44 Vintage Library Card Cabinet Classic-Excitement54: It’s worth what someone will pay for it.. I see it selling for 3k-5k

#45 Oscar De La Renta Coat Handed Down From My Grandma tread10: Sold listings from eBay. I think 500-1000 is more realistic. Most likely won’t be a fast sell. Beautiful though

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#46 Buddies Dad Showed Me These. Original Kenner Star Wars Toys Gs1000g: Thousands of dollars.

#47 Ring I Found In A Thrifted Bag Better-Flow8586: It’s a gorgeous Ring! Variant on what actual weight is - your probably better off going to your local coin shop / as opposed to a pawn shop offering 15-25% max of your metals weight per gram, coin and bullion shops are more prone to giving out upwards of 75-90% of the metals weight.

Now regards to diamonds - jewelry as a whole.

What most people don’t understand or grasp. Is you can walk into a jewelry store and purchase that exact same ring say at 1200.00 - now that price tag doesn’t mean anything. In fact that’s the cost of love. The want and need for the piece itself. “What’s it worth to you” type of question. There might be 100-200 worth of scrap gold. Only. Far as the diamonds - anymore you play a difficult role in trying to find someone/anyone for that matter buying them for any $ amount. Little to nothing usually. I’d sold a 1/3 carat diamond that wasn’t the greatest or prettiest by any means. However not on a low end scale of class of diamond / and only ended up getting $50.00.



If you want to the get the rings truest/ closest value - id place it on a platform like eBay.

Your going to end up with current gold prices if not over spot - then your gonna get someone who’s gonna pay more usually just based on want itself.

I wouldn’t see you having much difficulty selling it for 300-500. You could also try a buy it now price for 750.00 and see how close you can get on offers. Of course you’ll pay a certain final sale fee etc. but if your experienced any. Could turn out to be a good deal or better deal on your end anyways.



Really it’s about patience and acceptance.



Acceptance in the sense you’re not gonna make a small fortune on the ring - but patience to make as much as it’s worth.



It’s a gorgeous piece of jewelry nonetheless - if I’d had the money I’d offer a 350.00 comfortably on it.



Many thanks for sharing such a wonderful find. Many thanks Advanced

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#48 Old Luis Vuitton Steamer Trunk Passed Down From My Family Inner_Fisherman7301: TAKE YOUR TIME and get a PROFESSIONAL appraisal which will be $150-300, but it will be worth it!



This was 15 years ago. I had an original Au Depart Paris trunk, an early competitor to Louis Vuitton. It had White Star Line stickers, the Titanic Line, from South Hampton to Cherbourg, which meant it could have been on the first leg of the Titanic’s maiden voyage but got off in Cherbourg before Titanic then headed to New York. Same dates.



The trunk had similar checked pattern as Louis Vuitton.



I found a guy in Oklahoma or Kansas or something that was a trunk EXPERT who said “I do appraisals for $75, and I WOULD HIGHLY RECOMMEND that you have me appraise your trunk. Message received. Visa card for appraisal.



He then lays out this whole story about this trunk and the maker. Au Depart trunks were prized, and Au Depart closed its doors just prior to the Nazis rolling into Paris and didn’t open again until long after the war had ended.



He thought the trunk, 30x30x30 square, was worth between $3000 and $5000 and said if I put it on eBay to start at $5000. Of course I was blown away, needed the money badly, and put it on eBay for $3500.



It sold in 40 minutes to a buyer in France!



The buyer? None other than Jean-Michel Signoles, CEO of Goyard, one of the finest luxury leather goods companies in the world!



After dealing with his assistant for a month I shipped the trunk to Carcassonne France. The packing and shipping, he paid, was $1500! He REALLY wanted this trunk.



He emailed me later thanking me for the long process of getting the trunk to him, and he told me a story.



His GRANDFATHER worked for Au Depart in Paris and was the top craftsman there. Without a doubt his grandfather’s hands in whole or part had created the trunk! He was going to restore it and keep it.



Bottom line, I would have easily gotten the $5000, $10,000, heck maybe $20,000 for it, because Jean-Michel Signoles WANTED it.



Take your time, do the research. I hope you do great! Cheers!

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#49 Majority Furniture Company Wardrobe? SmokedBeef: The wood quality, design, craftsmanship and amazing condition means this is worth at least $500 regardless of brand and any additional value that brand name may add. Consider for a moment that the IKEA Pax Wardrobe of a similar size with doors is $350+ (made of particle board), so $500 is a very conservative value estimate and that means you found the yard sale score of the century.



Congrats, it’s a beautiful piece.

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#50 Inherited From Great Grandmother. Aquamarine On 14k Ring With Diamonds? Sapphires? Brought It Somewhere And They Said $250 🤨 Don’t Think That’s Right? collectorofallthings: I’m an appraiser, stone is worth $50 per ct, that looks about 10. Then the gold is about $300-$500.

#51 My Now Deceased Grandma's Ring Found Under Her Matress With A Note That It's For Me To Help Me Through My Tough Times ReasonableAd1887: Unless you REALLY need $50-$100, you should get it restored and keep it. Most people quickly regret selling family jewelry for fast cash

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#52 An Unopened, Sealed Bottle Of Jim Beam From... 1954? I Know The Decanters Are Typically Where The Money Lies, But Curious If It Being Sealed Adds Any Significance Haggis_The_Barbarian: This is pretty much perfect! There is a huge market for “dusties” or “dusty bottles” which are unopened bottles that are 15+ years old. This is a really killer find. Folks do tend to go a little more crazy for bottles from distilleries that are no longer active, but this is still a primo dusty from basically 70 years ago… so it’s a winner!



This is a more recent trend, but if you Google “dusty bourbon” you’ll find some articles about it. Any local whisky nerds in your area?



Edit: the consensus on this bottle type seems to be 1974. Here’s a full one for sale



So, it looks like somewhere between $100 and $150 would be reasonable.



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#53 Found This “Vase” Today Otacon56: Epergnes are beautiful, especially the Uranium glass ones. I would estimate it's value around $125.

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#54 Wondering Who This Is? spiderwebs86: Looks like a signed photo of actress and singer Jeanette MacDonald. I’m finding similar signed photos online for about $450 but this is in rougher shape.

#55 2 Footballs I Found In My Garage When My Wife And I Bought Our House. That's Pretty Much All I Got jpers36: 1978 Chicago Bears team, as evidenced by the presence of both Art Best (ended his Bears career in '78) and Wentford Gaines (rookie season was '78). I see Walter Payton's as well. If this is authentic it may be worth over $1000.



The nearest comp I can find is this unsold '76 listed for $1275.

#56 Jewelery Box I Found At The Thrift Store. Google Lens Says I Might Be Lucky.. Anyone Know How Much It's Worth? Triviajunkie95: Most Bakelite and silver boxes I can find are $50-150 or less.



Honestly, if you get $25-50 I would say that’s fair.



No one is paying $1k for that box. I’ll eat my shoe if you get a buyer at that price point.



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#57 Case Of Jack Daniel's I Found In An Auctioned Storage Unit A Couple Years Ago mbr902000: See some 1970s on auction that went between 100 and 300. Maybe more value in a case like that.

#58 An Unopened Box Of Choco Tacos TrapSavageAlex: i got $100 for ya

#59 Help!! Found In Attic Of Barn! PissingontheCarpet: A few examples sold between $100-$200 in the last 10 years.

#60 Unopened 1999 Poke Packs, What’s It Worth? Wondering If I Should Open It Now Fabulous-Stretch-605: Do not open it, they’re worth more sealed. Blast/venasaur $350 sealed, charizard $400 sealed.

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#61 I Inherited These From My Grandparents. My Grandfather Was In The Air Force And Lived In Japan Post Ww2 So I Assume They Are From Japan cam_chatt: I would say $5-700.00



#62 Inherited Houseboat - I Know Nothing About Boats ze55: Just the boat alone: https://www.boattrader.com/boats/type-power/class-power-house/



So $20k-$50k



Have you considered renting the boat out on Airbnb (if your marina allows it)?

#63 Gaylord Of Gold Ram No Tin , Or Shielded Bobflow24: Boardsort is buying gold finger ram for $54 a pound. Assuming that the Gaylord is 40in x 48in x 36in, giving it an area of 69000ins. When I fill a 5 gallon bucket, it comes out to roughly 20lbs. A 5 gallon bucket comes out to 600 square inches. So you can fit about 115 five gallon buckets into a Gaylord that size. Which means that it would be roughly 2300lbs based on those measurements. That would come to $124000.

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#64 Girlfriend Bought Me This As An Early Christmas Present For $150 mitsubachi88: First, it’s an awesome gift. My husband would love it too!



Second, I found similar newspapers at an estate sale for ~$10 a piece. Not framed so add in the cost of framing and it’s probably about the same as she paid.

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#65 Received This Rock Of Small Fossils From My Mom Some Years Ago. My GF Doesn't Like It So I'm Wondering What It Could Go For. It's About 12" Lengthwise lanonimoose: Hi, im a geologist. You have an orthocone nautiloid, and an ammonite. Both are ancient squids. The nautiloid (elongate structures, but ONLY the one with the white bands) usually comes alone alongside other white-banded elongate features, and for a 12” piece you’re looking at ~$30. However, the addition of the ammonite increases the value by a bit, because you really don’t commonly see both in one rock. The price jumps to $50-75. These are prices a geologist would pay, knowing the commonality or relative rarity of these pieces. If you were to sell these in an open market of unknowledgeable people, you could probably at maximum get like $150.



Now, I personally would only pay like $20. This is because whoever did the polishing did a bad up job. Only one of those elongate features are a nautiloid. The other two elongate features are just polished pieces of limestone, and don’t really show any fossils at all. It’s meant to fool you.



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#66 My Dad Won This In Either 79/80 On A Radio Contest Kadink" I won this too. The signatures are printed. I know it is sought after; I would guess in the $150-200 range.

#67 Passed Down From My Grandpa Who Was A Commander In The Ussr Army. Mk Shkmstr: $50 - $70 depending on condition. The signature doesn’t usually add value unless the provenance is of a notable high ranking military official.

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#68 Is This Dirty Child I Adopted From The Thrift Store Today Worth As Much As A Quick Online Search Shows? Clara-English: This one sold for $170. I believe the model number is the hand incised number (2764). Nice find!

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#69 Vintage Louis Vuitton Trunk, Early 20th Century. Any Idea How Much It Might Be Worth In This Condition? spitfire1701: £2500+ Basically. This has some wear to say the least but I have 0 knowledge of if the collectors like restoration or not. This is eBay solds, they done so many different models over the years I can't see this exact one with a quick look.



edit: Went worldwide and found this model sold for £9,891.57 back in 2022. It was in better condition, great find op!

#70 I Inherited This Theirry Mugler Dress That Tracee Ellis Ross Modeled In The Spring 1992 Collection. Please Help Me Find The Value! proscriptus: So there isn't going to be a "value" for something like this, because it's so specific and you're not really going to find comps. If it were me, I would find the highest end, most exclusive consignment shop in the nearest big city and price it at $5,000.



If you want somebody with expertise to put a dollar figure on it that might end up being lower, contact Augusta Auctions or maybe Sotheby's. I could see that thing really getting bid up with the right promotion and provenance. Augusta has a September auction, they'd probably take it.



PLEASE update us if you do!!

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#71 I Got This From My Wife's Grandmother. She Called It "Depression Glass" It Is Supposed To Be From The 1930s. It Has No Makers Mark But It Glows Under A Black Light. Is It Worth Anything? Old-Power3477: Finally, something I'm well versed in. I collect uranium glass myself! This is a less common pattern by Indiana glass, the single plate could probably get you $15-$20. Unfortunately, depression glass, and especially plates, are super common overall so they aren't worth too much.

#72 Ivory Guanyin My Great-Great-Grandfather Brought Back From China A Long Time Ago. Help Dating, Identifying. Is It An Unique Piece ? PurplePandaStar: An ivory figure of Guanyin, China, Qing Dynasty, Qianlong period (1736-1796)



Value $3,000-$5,000



BTW: I'm not an expert lol But this is what I found after some research

#73 Wife Inherited This Minus The Earrings. Any Idea What It’s Worth Today adr8578: From the picture they look like lab grown emeralds. But it’s was purchased before gold jumped up in 07 it was fluctuating around $550-$700. And generally gold is a bit cheaper overseas. So it’s definitely worth more today.



Edit: Worth more than the purchase price. The appraisal price is generally just for insurance replacement, I think 5k even now would be a stretch unless they are indeed natural emeralds.

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#74 Miley Cyrus Signed Guitar. Bought This Guitar From An Old Lady’s Garage Sale Earlier Today In Austin Texas. Did I Get Ripped Off? Paid 50 Bucks For It House_Junkie: Doubt you got ripped off. A low end Sqier guitar new is $300 ish, yours is signed with a COA from a pop star for $50. Realistically in the $500-$700 range, just have to find someone looking for this.

#75 My Buddy Moved. Left This With Me Because It’s So Heavy InterestingScience74: Somewhere between $500 and $3,000, depends on it's make, functionality, and appearance. Get it appraised

#76 This Painting That My Dad Left Me tre1971: Would guess $4k range

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#77 Wife Let Me Buy This anon: I owe this extract same one! Pick it up - it’s very light! It was made in Mexico and I paid $109.98 new for ours.



Edit: just looked at mine and it doesn’t have a shield; both hands are holding a longer sword. Otherwise, it’s the aame

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#78 Banksy’s “Di-Faced Tenner” Street Art 2004, Had This For 2 Decades Now madsabout____: Excited to get to be the first to comment on this. Ive been wanting to buy one of these for the better part of a decade - so have watched auction houses pretty reliably in that time. Depends on whether you have a Certificate if Authenticity with it. When these were released, the COA buyers would be looking for are from Steve Lazarides (Banksys former agent), Laz Emporium, or Bottleneck Gallery. Pest Control, his current representation, will no longer give COAs for these on request (but I believe they may have at one point? Could be wrong). With no COA - I see lots list and a few sell around 1.5-2k. With a correct COA - they fairly consistently have gone right at 5k, though I have been seeing more with COA sell in the 3-4k region of late (not sure if Banksy is seeing across the board waning of interest, or just this peice). Ultimately, so many of these were printed, it limits the topline price these will ever be valued at, but the good news about that is that someone like me (Banksy fan working a 9-5) could maybe one day afford to buy one. Its a nice piece, and you should cherish being the owner of an original Banksy!

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#79 Painting Has Been In My Family For Years. Can’t Find Any Info On It. I’m Not Interested In Selling It For Sentimental Reasons But I’m Curious If It’s Worth Anything xxDankerstein: The signature checks out. Other paintings of his are listed for anywhere from $8,000-$30,000. I would assume, based on the subject matter, that this would be a highly desirable piece. Congrats!

#80 Found This In The Dumpster MemphisMori: You'd really need to get this authenticated as there were old versions and then they made reproductions in the '60s. They're still making reproductions today, although today's reproductions are slightly different. Paper looks good to me but it's just so hard to tell from a picture. I saw a list price of one that sold for about $500 for an absolute original, but then I also saw reference to a stash of '60s reproductions being located and at that point they were basically using the same printing technique. I would say that it's definitely not one of the newer reproductions. If I had it personally I would keep it and I would frame it well. I would likely also consult a professional that could feel it investigate it closely under a magnifying glass and try to determine the age of the stock.

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#81 Bought This Chalice At A Yard Sale In My Youth. Have No Idea What It May Be From Or Worth happyflowerzombie: Communion set. Not worth much at all. Maybe $25. Not as many people turning Catholic these days

#82 Great Grandfather's Watch vincentcas: Hamilton's are still nice watches, and highly collectable. Value, is a different story. I have a couple of Zenith watches from my grandfather. One is a 1957, 38MM, similar to a Sporto model, the other is a1964 35MM similar to a Stellina, both desirable models. Both were appraised at under $2k each. I kept both, had them restored, and occasionally wear, and enjoy them. You'll probably wind up keeping it like I did.

#83 Does This Abundance Of My Late Father’s Stash Of Computer Parts Carry Any Significant Value? hjwfms: Scrap RAM brings roughly $20-22 a pound on eBay. The network cards are pretty much trash.

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#84 Vintage Couch Left In Auctioned House edgestander: I am going to repost my comment to the user that said this was Milo Baughman for TC here at the top level.



*maybe its Milo Baughman for Thayer Coggin, maybe not.



As you showed TC def made a sofa like this, however it was Selig who first made sofas like this and marketed it as an "adult playpen" and in a true sign of the 70's this angle was hugely successful for them and they were really the company that popularized them, but TC, Bernhardt, Charlton, among others made very similar if not indistinguishable versions from each other. All these companies were competing in roughly the same mid to high tier of the furniture industry and copying each other was just part of game. If you go through that charlton catalog there are tons of Selig and TC copies and if you go through this Selig catalog there are tons of Milo copies. Without a tag, its very difficult if not impossible to ID these. FWIW I have run the Milo Baughman facebook group for nearly a decade. I have a Bernhardt version I paid $40 for, but it had a lot cat hair and smell I had to get out. I think $1,500 is pretty good, you could maybe get a bit more, but to get rid of it quickly I think that is a pretty good price, however if you are the coasts in a major metro, maybe a little above $2,000, IDK I don't sell stuff very often (like none since before the pandemic), I just research this stuff.

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