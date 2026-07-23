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For the ever-so-pedantic, perhaps nothing is quite as satisfying as putting someone who’s confidently incorrect back in their place. I mean, it’s practically a moral duty—to uphold the integrity of this great big worldwide web of ours. And across the internet, sticklers for facts and accuracy do just that.

But while some do this with actual correctness on their side, others swing for the fences and miss spectacularly, sharing “corrections” that are somehow more wrong than the original “mistakes.” Various online groups exist to showcase and laugh at the finest work of both camps—from brilliantly accurate corrections to hilariously misguided ones.

Scroll on for a selection of some of the funniest “confidently botched” and “technically correct” corrections these folks just had to screenshot and share.

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#1

A social media thread showing multiple people correcting someone online about grammar, specifically the spelling of 'Grammer' to 'grammar'.

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casejustin159 avatar
Justin Case
Justin Case
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The person who did the correcting did not use proper grammar.

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All of us make mistakes. It’s human nature. We might misplace an apostrophe, mix up a homophone (their, there, they’re—we’ve all been there), or sometimes just have a not-so-bright idea that seems brilliantly profound at the time.

Some of us are fortunate enough to display these, err, lapses only in a private text, or maybe in a group chat. But for those who are more, say, extroverted on social media, sometimes our humiliation is more public—and sometimes we’re so oblivious to the blip that we let our post or comment linger long enough for someone to set us straight.

But these are not the kind of errors or corrections we’re dealing with here today.
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    #2

    A screenshot of a person correcting someone online about free shipping logistics.

    For context this post was about eBay and using free shipping and then I saw this.

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    #3

    A conversation showing multiple online corrections about Spanish and Dutch geography.

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    Here, we’re looking at folks so confident in their wrongness that someone had to swoop in, pedantic pants on, and set the record straight. Or, more embarrassingly, at self-appointed correctors so confident in their fix that they never stopped to check it… only to become the ones who needed correcting.

    What both examples show is that confidence and correctness, to put it plainly, are not the same thing. And while most of us have experienced this often enough to know it’s painfully true, it turns out there’s actual research that backs it up. It’s called the Dunning-Kruger effect.
    #4

    A social media post with someone correcting someone online about starfish being animals.

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    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll chose an anglerfish

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    #5

    An online correction of a typo, changing bashing to quiet.

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    Psychology Today describes it as “a cognitive bias in which people wrongly overestimate their knowledge or ability in a specific area,” often because they lack the self-awareness to judge their own skills accurately.

    The effect is named after Cornell University psychologists David Dunning and Justin Kruger, who reached this conclusion in a landmark 1999 study testing participants on their logic, grammar, and sense of humor. Here they found that the lowest performers rated their own abilities the highest, while the highest performers tended to underestimate theirs.

    In other words: the people who did worst were the most confident among the group.
    #6

    An image of a Megalodon shark with a comment thread of people correcting someone online about Earth's age.

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    #7

    A social media post with a math riddle about age, corrected online in a satisfying way.

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    #8

    A meme where someone corrects another person online about the difference between a subscription and a prescription.

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    We’re made hilariously aware of this cognitive bias whenever someone confidently posts something incorrect online—especially when they double down after being corrected, or when the “corrector” ends up becoming the one in need of correcting.

    And Dunning and Kruger had an explanation for that, too. As they put it, people with limited knowledge in a domain “suffer a dual burden.” Not only do they make the original mistake, but that same lack of skill leaves them unable to recognize it as a mistake in the first place.

    This means that, perhaps despite your best intentions, correcting someone who is confidently wrong online is unlikely to lead to any meaningful growth or learning on their part—because they lack the ability to step back and judge their own understanding accurately.

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    #9

    People had the pleasure of correcting someone online about the value of 5K dollars.

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    #10

    People online correcting someone's knowledge of U.S. states and vowels.

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    heatherball avatar
    Woof Yo
    Woof Yo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ahhh. Someone needs to watch more Wheel of Fortune.

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    #11

    A tweet showing people correcting someone online about Vienna being the capital of Austria, not Australia.

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    So why, then, do some people find correcting others online so satisfying—so much so that some are willing to jump right in without checking their own facts first? Why has correcting people become, to quote Stacey Alvarez, LMFT, such “a defining feature of digital interaction”?

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    Sure, some of the people correcting others in this list may receive some smug sense of mastery (it probably lasts longer when they are indeed correct), but psychology suggests that not everyone who makes a habit of correcting others is simply trying to show off.

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    #12

    A comic about dinosaurs with a comment section below correcting someone online.

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    #13

    A screenshot showing someone correcting someone online about Nutella's ingredients.

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    kknd_87 avatar
    Karolina Dittfeld
    Karolina Dittfeld
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The commentator was right. Nutella consists of 7.4 percent cocoa (from which chocolate is made), which contains theobromine. That is precisely what is toxic to animals...

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    #14

    A social media post featuring a picture of Eminem and a Picasso-esque painting, with a comment correcting someone online about Picasso's d***h date.

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    Rather, Aastha Raj, writing for the Economic Times, argues, some people simply have a need for accuracy and feel genuine discomfort letting incorrect information go unchallenged. Others are naturally detail-oriented and notice mistakes that many might simply overlook.

    In such cases, pointing out someone’s error might be less about proving someone wrong and more about setting the record straight. That is, of course, assuming the record actually gets set straight—and not, as we’ve seen, set even further askew by someone a little too eager to fix something that wasn’t broken to begin with.

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    #15

    A social media post with a comment section showing a person correcting someone online about the spelling of 'pear' versus 'pare.'

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A Twitter thread showing users correcting someone online about Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and basic math errors.

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    #17

    A sign on a wall asking people to stay right going up stairs and left going down, with comments correcting someone online about how stairs work.

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    And this perhaps leads us to an important distinction: there’s a fine line between being helpful and chasing the thrill of winning an argument—especially on social media, where, as Alvarez notes, private clarification has become a “public performance,” often rewarded with likes, upvotes, and the like.

    Because here the stakes are higher. Get the correction right, and you’ve just earned yourself both vindication and online clout; get it wrong, and you’ve just handed the internet a better punchline than the one you set out to fix.

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    #18

    Satisfying correction online: a user incorrectly attributes a quote to Abraham Lincoln, then another user points out the internet wasn't available during his lifetime.

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    #19

    A social media post where a person is corrected online about their math regarding change from a restaurant, showing a satisfying correction.

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    #20

    A social media thread where a user corrects another online about spiders not being bugs, demonstrating a satisfying correction.

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    #21

    A social media exchange where users are correcting someone online about the singular use of 'them', illustrating satisfying corrections.

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    #22

    A social media conversation where a user is corrected online about not all twins looking alike, highlighting the satisfaction of correcting someone.

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    #23

    People had the pleasure of correcting someone online about KSI's headwear on stream.

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    #24

    A screenshot shows an online conversation where people are correcting someone about Spanish being spoken in Europe and the concept of nations.

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    lola_5 avatar
    WhyamIhere?
    WhyamIhere?
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    *people* he said with asterixis

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    #25

    A screenshot shows a conversation where a user corrects someone online about a sign that says Bom Apetite, explaining it's Portuguese.

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    #26

    A Google search result showing incorrect information about a cocktail for a bird, corrected online.

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    #27

    People correcting someone online about s****l orientation and libido, demonstrating satisfying corrections.

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    #28

    People correcting someone online about spelling, illustrating satisfying corrections.

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    #29

    People correcting someone online about football facts, highlighting satisfying corrections.

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    #30

    People correcting someone online about grammar, showcasing satisfying corrections.

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    #31

    People online correcting someone about Mufasa's d***h being trampled, not crushed.

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    #32

    A social media post correcting someone online about the difference between affect and effect in a satisfying way.

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    #33

    A social media post with multiple corrections online about the incorrect use of 'their' vs. 'they're'.

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    #34

    A social media post with someone correcting someone online, defining 'orgasm' with a pun about oregano.

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    #35

    A screenshot of a social media conversation where people are correcting someone online's spelling errors.

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    #36

    A bottle of Classic Caesar dressing with a knife stuck into it, prompting comments correcting someone online about the image's meaning.

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    #37

    A Twitter post showing someone being corrected online about the meaning of a number in a picture caption.

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    #38

    A screenshot of a text conversation where someone is corrected online for mistaking 'Niagara' for 'Nigeria.'

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    #39

    A screenshot of a social media post where people are correcting someone online about the year 2020.

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    #40

    Satisfying correction online: a user asks if different language speakers can understand each other, corrected by another user differentiating dialects.

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    #41

    Satisfying correction online: a user mistakenly refers to ant leaders as Alphas, corrected by another user stating they are Queens.

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    #42

    Satisfying correction online: a user clarifies that a story takes place in the 23rd century, not the year 2023, correcting the misunderstanding.

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    #43

    A screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation where someone is corrected online for their use of the word 'insanity.'

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    #44

    A social media conversation where The Church of Satan corrects someone online about who believes in a literal Satan, offering a satisfying correction.

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    #45

    A social media comment section where a user corrects the spelling of the word 'y'all' on a welcome mat.

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    #46

    A Reddit conversation where a user is corrected about the time it takes to drive 2,000 miles.

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    #47

    A social media exchange where someone is corrected about the ingredients in vegan mayonnaise.

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    #48

    A social media post with a humorous correction regarding Elon Musk's wealth distribution.

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    #49

    People had the pleasure of correcting someone online about blueberries not being the only fruit named after a color.

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    razill99 avatar
    Razill
    Razill
    Community Member
    Premium     52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Blackberry?

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    #50

    People had the pleasure of correcting someone online about the pronunciation of a name.

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    #51

    People had the pleasure of correcting someone online on a quiz about animal sounds.

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    #52

    A chat conversation demonstrating multiple online corrections of grammar in a humorous way.

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    #53

    A product label showing an expired date, corrected by a customer review.

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    #54

    A screenshot shows a tweet about people correcting someone online about frozen water not being a liquid at airport security.

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    #55

    A Reddit screenshot showing someone correcting someone online with the spelling of Your instead of You're.

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    #56

    A Twitter post that says I've made a huge mistake, and a user correcting the grammar online.

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    #57

    A social media post about a vehicle with four consecutive vowels in its name, and an online correction.

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    #58

    Social media post asking about venomous platypuses, with people correcting the answer online.

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    #59

    People correcting someone online about word usage, emphasizing satisfying corrections.

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    #60

    A map showing the Great Lakes and other large lakes, with a user correcting someone online about 'Lake Eyre' instead of 'Lake Erie' in a satisfying way.

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    #61

    A YouTube comment section where someone is corrected online about Portuguese pronunciation, with a satisfying reply.

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    #62

    A search engine result showing a correction for the query 'national sherbet day,' providing satisfying information.

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    #63

    A social media post where someone is corrected online about grammar in a satisfying way.

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    #64

    A social media post with several movie facts, some of which are being corrected online by users.

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    #65

    People online correcting someone's misinformation about not getting burned when wet.

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    #66

    People online correcting someone about the spelling of Wile E. Coyote.

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    #67

    People online correcting someone on car seat safety and blankets over harnesses.

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    #68

    A post where someone is correcting someone online about a 'gun-shaped' chocolate from an advent calendar.

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    itteacherlibrary avatar
    Panda said . . .
    Panda said . . .
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    . . . how about an upside down ice skating shoe?

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    #69

    A screenshot showing people correcting someone online about the use of pronouns.

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    #70

    A screenshot showing people correcting someone online about the number of Dune movies and books.

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    #71

    A Facebook post showing people correcting someone online about the plural of LEGO.

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    #72

    A tweet showing an expert correcting someone online about a bird sketch, identifying it as a 'Twelve-wired Bird of Paradise' and noting missing wires.

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    #73

    A social media post showing an online discussion about cyclists exceeding speed limits and the laws applying to them, with people correcting someone online.

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    #74

    A social media thread where people are correcting someone online about the proper use of 'you and I' vs. 'you and me' in grammar.

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    #75

    A Facebook post showing someone being corrected online with a detailed explanation about Earth's orbit and habitable zones.

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    #76

    Satisfying correction online: a user incorrectly identifies a film about a train crash as Trainy Driver, corrected to Hugo.

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    #77

    A social media exchange where someone is corrected about the legal drinking age in different countries.

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    #78

    A screenshot showing multiple online corrections regarding Vikings, Native Americans, and the Earth's age.

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    #79

    A Facebook screenshot shows a user correcting someone online, pointing out a grammatical error in a police station's post.

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