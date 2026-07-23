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For the ever-so-pedantic, perhaps nothing is quite as satisfying as putting someone who’s confidently incorrect back in their place. I mean, it’s practically a moral duty—to uphold the integrity of this great big worldwide web of ours. And across the internet, sticklers for facts and accuracy do just that.

But while some do this with actual correctness on their side, others swing for the fences and miss spectacularly, sharing “corrections” that are somehow more wrong than the original “mistakes.” Various online groups exist to showcase and laugh at the finest work of both camps—from brilliantly accurate corrections to hilariously misguided ones.

Scroll on for a selection of some of the funniest “confidently botched” and “technically correct” corrections these folks just had to screenshot and share.