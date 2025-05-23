Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
People Brutally Mock Adrien Brody After He Revealed His Own Art Piece At Cannes
Adrien Brody speaking at an event, dressed formally, amid reactions to his art piece at Cannes.
Celebrities, News

People Brutally Mock Adrien Brody After He Revealed His Own Art Piece At Cannes

Adrien Brody showcased another of his artistic passions at the amfAR Cannes Gala, unveiling a piece he created of none other than Marilyn Monroe.

The actor, director, composer, and producer took the stage on Thursday night (May 22) at the star-studded auction and demanded attention from the crowd.

“Please, for a moment, I know it’s a big room,” said the Brutalist star, who sported a sparkly black suit.

Highlights
  • Adrien Brody was heavily mocked after unveiling a “pretentious” art piece of Marilyn Monroe.
  • His piece was sold for $425,000 at the amfAR Cannes Gala, a fundraiser for AIDS research.
  • The actor said he began painting before his acting career and debuted his first art exhibition in 2015.

He then shared that he has always had an interest in painting, saying it “precedes acting” for him.

    Adrien Brody was trolled after unveiled an artwork of Marilyn Monroe during the amfAR Cannes Gala on May 22

    Adrien Brody speaking at Cannes, dressed in a black suit, as people mock his revealed art piece on stage.

    Image credits: Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty

    Adrien went on to explain the inspiration behind the artwork, stating that it represents “what Marilyn’s life did not afford her”: “to live a life fully and to cherish all the moments and the imperfections in life.”

    He continued, “Women are so often objectified in the media and on social media. They have to look beautiful, and they are beautiful, but what is within them is what’s most important in this world. And I want to honor that.”

    According to a Variety report, Adrien’s artwork sold for a whopping $425,000.

    However, social media users had a very different take on the star’s art piece.

    He told the audience that painting has always been a passion of his, even predating his acting career

     

    the noise I made when the painting appeared https://t.co/h0zCTn0QlV

    — nolan (@anxiousdeluxe) May 23, 2025

    Taking to X (formerly Twitter), one critic wrote, “I don’t understand how someone could be that bad at art and yet so confident that it’s good art.”

    “You can tell this man’s mother never told him no. You can just feel it in your bones,” said someone else.

    “Looks like the kind of thing I would’ve made when I was 14 and had just gotten into pop art and street art,” shared an additional user.

    Adrien used the moment to speak out against the objectification of women in media

    Adrien Brody unveiling a colorful mixed media art piece at Cannes while people react and comment on his artwork.

    Image credits: Colby Tallia/amfAR/Getty

    A separate critic called the artwork “soulless and pretentious,” saying it looks like “something an edgy high schooler would do.”

    “He painted the Madonna Celebration album cover,” someone else quipped.

    Another user chimed in, writing, “It looks like something you’d buy at a souvenir store while on vacation in Florida.”

    Adrien, who has previously called painting his “first love,” debuted his first collection, titled Hot Dogs, Hamburgers and Handguns, at Art Basel in Miami in December 2015.

    In May 2016, he presented his second art exhibition in New York City, titled Hooked.

    The Marilyn Monroe piece was auctioned for $425,000

    Visitors at an art gallery exhibit reacting to Adrien Brody’s controversial art piece showcased during Cannes event.

    Image credits: Mireya Acierto / Getty

    The exhibition featured a variety of colorful fish paintings and sculptures, which the Pianist actor hoped would “call upon the viewer to find light in a dark world.”

    One of the pieces from the exhibition was a modified version of the Starbucks logo, depicting the mermaid holding two weapons to her head.

    In place of the Starbucks wording, Adrien’s piece had the words “Brodybucks” and “Hooked” written around the image of the mermaid.

    That “Brodybucks” piece was also brutally roasted on social media, with people contrasting his serious film roles with what they described as “surface-level art.”

    Despite the sale, Adrien’s artwork was widely mocked on social media, with users calling it “soulless” and “pretentious”

    Artwork resembling Starbucks logos with the phrase Brodybucks Hooked displayed at an art exhibit.

    Image credits: Mireya Acierto / Getty

    Still, that year, the two-time Oscar winner achieved another auction success when he sold a painting titled Tiger on Last Legs at the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation Gala for $275,000.

    In addition to Leonardo DiCaprio, the auction was attended by several stars, including Robert De Niro, Mariah Carey, and Bono.

    In an interview with the HuffPost, Adrien, whose father is a history professor and painter, discussed the public’s perception of his artwork and expressed that his role as an actor “limits” how his pieces are received.

    Adrien previously debuted his first collection at Art Basel Miami in 2015 and followed it up with a New York exhibition in 2016

    Adrien Brody sitting on a bed in a patterned suit, holding a champagne bottle and glass, wearing sunglasses.

    Image credits: adrienbrody

    “I understand people see you; they’re exposed to you in a certain way,” he began. “But even as an actor, you’re limited by what people feel you are. What they’ve read about you, you know, if you’re in the tabloids.

    “Or, if you’ve only done dramatic films, you couldn’t possibly have a sense of humor, and if you’ve only done comedic movies, you couldn’t be a great dramatic actor.

    “Most people think actors are incredibly vain, and probably most actors are. And maybe I am vain, to a certain extent, but the purpose of doing this is far from vanity.”

    The Pianist star’s Brodybucks piece from a 2016 exhibition was also ridiculed online

    Bright orange tiger painting with bold black stripes in a vibrant nature scene, linked to Adrien Brody art piece Cannes reaction

    Image credits: artnet / Adrien Brody

    The Midnight In Paris star said he might have chosen painting over acting if he had been accepted into art school when he was younger. However, he has no regrets about the form of artistic expression he ultimately became known for.

    “It’s so difficult to be successful in any creative art form, so whatever cards were dealt, whatever mistakes I’ve made, or whatever good fortune I’ve had, I’m really grateful for [it] at this point.

    “I’m grateful to be able to have a voice to then expand my creative expression and share that with people. And that’s the result of, you know, making it in another creative art form.”

    In March, Adrien took home his second Oscar for Best Actor for The Brutalist, delivering one of the longest speeches in Oscar history, which lasted 5 minutes and 40 seconds. He had previously won in the same category in 2003 for Roman Polanski’s The Pianist.

    The Oscar winner acknowledged that being an actor affects how people perceive his artwork

    Adrien Brody wearing sunglasses and a cap, standing next to a promotional poster for The Fear of 13 artwork.

    Image credits: adrienbrody

    The mission of the recent amfAR Cannes Gala was to raise funds for AIDS research. Among the items auctioned was a stay for 16 people at the mansion featured in the second Knives Out film, Glass Onion, which sold for $368,000.

    James Franco also donated one of his paintings, which fetched $368,000.

    Jeff Bezos and his fiancé, Lauren Sánchez, purchased outfits from every era of the James Bond franchise for $510,000.

    Some online critics compared his art to the work of teenagers or souvenir-shop items

    Tweet mocking Adrien Brody after revealing his own art piece at Cannes, highlighting public reaction and harsh criticism.

    Image credits: FraserJStephen

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising Adrien Brody's art piece revealed at Cannes, referencing public reactions.

    Image credits: anxiousdeluxe

    Tweet criticizing Adrien Brody’s art, mocking its quality after he revealed his piece at Cannes Film Festival.

    Image credits: judyxop

    Screenshot of a tweet mocking Adrien Brody’s art piece, highlighting public reaction after Cannes reveal.

    Image credits: cutietoryxo

    Social media reaction mocking Adrien Brody’s art piece reveal at Cannes, comparing it to money laundering pop art.

    Image credits: bighazeleyeddoe

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mocking Adrien Brody’s art piece revealed at Cannes, with visible likes and reply options.

    Image credits: HisNameIsMax

    Tweet screenshot showing a user comparing Adrien Brody to Seth Macfarlane, discussing public reaction to Brody's art at Cannes.

    Image credits: Idontneed1

    Tweet from user doomenic expressing strong dislike in a reply, related to people brutally mocking Adrien Brody at Cannes.

    Image credits: dinosaur_info

    Screenshot of a social media comment mocking Adrien Brody’s art piece, reflecting harsh public reactions at Cannes.

    Image credits: arvalis

    Screenshot of a social media reply mocking Adrien Brody’s art piece revealed at Cannes, with casual language tone.

    Image credits: sophiebbx_

    Social media reaction to Adrien Brody revealing his art piece at Cannes, with mixed and critical comments visible.

    Image credits: Lil_Luna_IRLz

    Tweet comment praising Adrien Brody living his renaissance man life after revealing his art piece at Cannes.

    Image credits: loli_molly_

    Tweet by Jenny King defending Adrien Brody's art piece, responding to criticism about his manifestation visionboard.

    Image credits: jennyalaking

    Screenshot of a tweet harshly criticizing Adrien Brody’s art piece reveal at Cannes with negative public reactions.

    Image credits: elizabethkaiixx

    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Marina is a writer at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor's degree in Social Science. In her spare time, she enjoys baking, reading, and watching documentaries. Her main areas of interest include pop culture, literature, and education.

    Read less »
