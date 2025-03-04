ADVERTISEMENT

In a new statement, Harvey Weinstein spoke up about Adrien Brody’s recent Oscars speech for the first time.

Brody, 51, who has been in a relationship with Weinstein’s ex-wife, Georgina Chapman, 48, since 2019, won the second Oscar of his career at the 2025 Academy Awards.

RELATED:

Brody thanked his partner Georgina Chapman and her two children with Harvey Weinstein in his speech

Share icon

Image credits: Seth Wenig – Pool/Getty Images

The 2025 Oscars saw Adrien Brody win the Best Actor award for his performance in the 3.5-hour-long movie The Brutalist. After the actor’s name was announced as the winner, he immediately turned to Chapman to embrace her. In his acceptance speech, Brody took the time to mention his partner and Chapman’s two children with Weinstein.

“I share this with my amazing partner, Georgina, who has not only reinvigorated my own self worth, but my sense of value and my values and her beautiful children, Dash and India,” said Brody.

Convicted producer Harvey Weinstein reacted to Brody’s Oscars speech referencing his children



Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ABC News

Share icon

Image credits: ABC News

Brody also shared the nickname of Chapman’s two children, India, 14, and Dashiell, 11, thanking the children for accepting him into their lives. “It’s been a rollercoaster, but thank you for accepting me into your life, and Popsy’s coming home a winner,” he added.



Following The Pianist actor’s heartfelt speech mentioning his children, convicted Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, 72, shared his thoughts from prison through his representative.

Weinstein’s rep told US Weekly that “Harvey is happy for Georgina and grateful that his kids are being loved and cared for as they deserve to be.”

Adrien Brody broke the world record for the longest acceptance speech in Oscars history

Share icon

Image credits: georginachapmanmarchesa

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: georginachapmanmarchesa

The actor made headlines not only for the award but also for his acceptance speech. In what was a fittingly long speech rivaling the movie’s runtime, Brody broke the world record for the longest acceptance speech in Oscars history with a total of five minutes and 40 seconds.

Beating Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, and Ralph Fiennes in the best actor category, Brody expressed that winning his second Oscar is “beyond the pinnacle of a career” and hopes it proves he’s “worthy of such meaningful, important, and relevant roles.”

“No matter where you are in your career and what you’ve accomplished, it can all go away,” he said. “And I think what makes this night most special is the awareness of that and the gratitude that I have to still do the work that I love.”



Weinstein is currently serving a lengthy prison time for his crimes against women



Share icon

Image credits: georginachapmanmarchesa

Convicted of sexual misconduct, former film mogul Weinstein is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence at Rikers Island. Co-founder of production company Miramax and The Weinstein Company film studios, Weinstein was one of the most powerful people in Hollywood who reportedly misused his influence over the industry to target women.

ADVERTISEMENT

Weinstein quickly became the villain of the #MeToo movement that began in 2017, when women in Hollywood started exposing his unacceptable and unprofessional behavior towards them. Fashion designer Georgina Chapman divorced Weinstein shortly after his horrific crimes against women surfaced in the 2017 Hollywood scandal.

In October 2024, it was reported that Weinstein is undergoing treatment in prison for a rare bone marrow cancer called chronic myeloid leukemia. His representative, Engelmayer, stated, “He is fighting for his health and healthcare. It’s challenging where he is and not in the hospital where he should be. He is doing as well as he can.”

Fans took to social media to comment on Brody’s speech as well

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon