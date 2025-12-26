Patient’s Haunting Final Post From Dentist Chair Before Fatal Procedure Leaves People Scared

ADVERTISEMENT

An Arizona mother has come forward with painful new details about the day her son went in for a routine dental implant and never came home, as his final upbeat post from the dentist’s chair continues to go viral.

40-year-old Derek Swanson, described by his family as an energetic gym enthusiast, passed away after suffering a fatal brain injury during an implant procedure at Scottsdale Facial and Oral Surgery on March 3, 2023.

The tragedy was later attributed to complications from anesthesia. His parents, Brenda and Bill Swanson, have now secured a legal settlement with the dentist and practice involved.

Man in a red and black plaid shirt and hat smiling inside a vehicle, linked to patient's haunting final post before fatal dental procedure

Image credits: Facebook

Just hours before losing consciousness, Derek shared what would become his final photo from the dental chair, smiling into the camera next to the caption:

“Yesterday, new car. Today, implant! Fun never stops.”

Smiling man wearing a cap and camo backpack, related to patient’s haunting final post from dentist chair before fatal procedure.

Image credits: Facebook

The image, originally posted on social media, has since been shared across news reports and online discussions, with many being moved by the stark contrast between Derek’s enthusiasm and the events that would later transpire.

“He was so excited,” Brenda told ABC15. “He had fixed a lot of teeth, and they were looking really nice.”

Dental chair and equipment in a bright clinic setting, relating to patient’s haunting final post before fatal procedure concerns.

Image credits: Unsplash (not the actual photo)

That morning, Brenda accompanied her son to the clinic and was present when Derek was called back for the procedure. She didn’t know then that it would be the last time she would see him alive.

“They called Derek back, and that I won’t forget. He turned around and he gave me that wink and said, ‘love you,’ and he walked back,” she said.

Brenda stayed in the waiting room, expecting to see her son walk out.

“I just kept waiting and waiting, and Derek wasn’t coming out,” she told the station.

Derek’s mother remembered how he gave her a reassuring smile before going in for the procedure

Patient’s haunting final post from dentist chair shows smiling man before fatal dental procedure in clinical setting.

Image credits: Facebook

According to Brenda, staff later informed her that Derek had suffered a critical event while under anesthesia and was rushed to a nearby emergency room.

At one point, Brenda heard sirens outside the building but assumed they were heading to the hospital next door.

“There was a hospital right nearby with an emergency room,” she said. “So I heard a siren, and I just assumed it was from the hospital, not realizing that the ambulance had come.”

Patient in dentist chair receiving a dental procedure, highlighting a haunting final moment before a fatal outcome.

Image credits: Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Derek was placed on life support after being transferred from the dental office. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner later determined he suffered a lethal brain injury resulting from complications of anesthesia administration during the dental procedure.

Brenda would later describe how the family kept Derek on life support for seven days following the incident, but the damage was too severe. On March 10, 2023, they decided to let him go. Their focus then shifted to making those responsible pay.

The doctor responsible was found to have made crucial mistakes during the procedure

Emergency sign glowing at night outside hospital, symbolizing urgency related to patient’s haunting final post before fatal dental procedure

Image credits: Unsplash (not the actual photo)

In the aftermath, the Swansons filed a wrongful d**th lawsuit against Dr. Derek Lamb and the practice of a series of failures during the anesthesia process that left Derek without enough oxygen, ultimately causing the fatal brain injury.

Patient’s haunting final post from dentist chair warns about anesthesia risks with cannabis use before fatal procedure.

“We think Dr. Lamb made a variety of mistakes, not just in proceeding with the procedure, but in failing to adapt to the changing circumstances,” family attorney Shannon Clarktold local media.

“Dr. Lamb, in this case, was not only doing the procedure, but he was also responsible for the anesthesiology aspect of it.”

Comment expressing concern about patient smoking before a surgical procedure and discussion of dentist responsibility before fatal procedure.

The Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners investigated the incident and, according to reports, found multiple deviations from standard care.

The board determined that Lamb failed to adequately consider several risk factors, including Derek Swanson’s reported admission that he had smoked cannabis the morning of the procedure.

As per regulators, the use of that substance increases the risk of a throat spasm during anesthesia, which can compromise a patient’s airway.

Older couple holding hands in an interview setting, reflecting on a patient’s haunting final post from dentist chair before fatal procedure.

Image credits: ABC15 Arizona

Furthermore, Lamb’s handling of the case was deemed unprofessional conduct. The board ordered him to complete 12 hours of dental education and suspended his anesthesia permit for three months.

Despite those findings, attorneys for Dr. Lamb denied any wrongdoing in court and maintained that his care did not contribute to Derek’s passing.

The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount, with the family now pushing for legal changes in Arizona

Last Wednesday (December 24), Law & Crime reported that The Swansons’ lawsuit has now been resolved.

“We can confirm that the case has settled and is now dismissed. We are not at liberty to comment further on that matter,” their lawyers told local media, although the settlement amount remains undisclosed.

Beyond the payout, the family is focused on pushing for legal changes in Arizona.

Muscular man smiling in a gym, wearing a white tank top and earbuds, with focus on his face and shoulders.

Image credits: Facebook

Currently, state regulations allow dentists to perform surgery and administer anesthesia themselves, as long as they hold the appropriate permit. Derek’s parents want that to change so that a separate anesthetist is always present during surgical dental procedures.

Two men smiling and posing together in a kitchen, related to patient’s haunting final post from dentist chair before fatal procedure.

Image credits: ABC15 Arizona

The Swansons believe that separating the roles of surgeon and anesthesia provider could prevent future tragedies and remove the pressure of managing both a complex procedure and a patient’s sedation at the same time.

“We would like to not have another family go through what we had to go through and are going through and will be for the rest of our life,” Brenda said.

“This is why people fear the dentist.” Netizens wondered why full anesthesia was used at all

Comment warning about sedation safety from a patient before a fatal dental procedure causing fear among people.

Screenshot of a social media post showing a patient’s haunting final message from the dentist chair before a fatal procedure.

Comment about sedation dentistry and anesthesiologist use in procedures, related to patient’s final post before fatal dental procedure.

Comment by Cohen Ruthi expressing concern about implants and mentioning a dental procedure before fatal outcome discussion.

Patient’s haunting final post about dentist chair procedure, raising concerns about safety and sedation checks before treatment.

Comment stating why people fear the dentist chair, reflecting patient’s haunting final post before fatal procedure.

Comment by David Sheridan discussing a dental procedure involving bone grafts and use of Novocain anesthesia.

Patient’s haunting final post visible on screen, highlighting fears before a fatal dental procedure at dentist chair.

Comment by Danny Puzzo discussing anesthesia options for dental implants before a fatal procedure leaves people scared.

Comment discussing experiences with dental procedures and concerns about anesthesia before a fatal dental procedure.

User comment expressing fear of tooth implant risks after patient's haunting final post from dentist chair before fatal procedure.

Comment from Thomas Samuel expressing fear of anesthesia after wisdom teeth removal with N2O laughing gas.