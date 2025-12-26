Patient’s Haunting Final Post From Dentist Chair Before Fatal Procedure Leaves People Scared
An Arizona mother has come forward with painful new details about the day her son went in for a routine dental implant and never came home, as his final upbeat post from the dentist’s chair continues to go viral.
40-year-old Derek Swanson, described by his family as an energetic gym enthusiast, passed away after suffering a fatal brain injury during an implant procedure at Scottsdale Facial and Oral Surgery on March 3, 2023.
- The lawsuit of a dental implant patient who moved the internet with his final smile has finally been settled.
- Derek Swanson lost his life after fatal anesthesia complications in March 2023.
- The family is now demanding changes to Arizona law requiring a separate anesthetist during dental procedures.
The tragedy was later attributed to complications from anesthesia. His parents, Brenda and Bill Swanson, have now secured a legal settlement with the dentist and practice involved.
The lawsuit surrounding the passing of a man who lost his life after receiving a dental implant has finally been settled
Image credits: Facebook
Just hours before losing consciousness, Derek shared what would become his final photo from the dental chair, smiling into the camera next to the caption:
“Yesterday, new car. Today, implant! Fun never stops.”
Image credits: Facebook
The image, originally posted on social media, has since been shared across news reports and online discussions, with many being moved by the stark contrast between Derek’s enthusiasm and the events that would later transpire.
“He was so excited,” Brenda told ABC15. “He had fixed a lot of teeth, and they were looking really nice.”
Image credits: Unsplash (not the actual photo)
That morning, Brenda accompanied her son to the clinic and was present when Derek was called back for the procedure. She didn’t know then that it would be the last time she would see him alive.
“They called Derek back, and that I won’t forget. He turned around and he gave me that wink and said, ‘love you,’ and he walked back,” she said.
Brenda stayed in the waiting room, expecting to see her son walk out.
“I just kept waiting and waiting, and Derek wasn’t coming out,” she told the station.
Derek’s mother remembered how he gave her a reassuring smile before going in for the procedure
Image credits: Facebook
According to Brenda, staff later informed her that Derek had suffered a critical event while under anesthesia and was rushed to a nearby emergency room.
At one point, Brenda heard sirens outside the building but assumed they were heading to the hospital next door.
“There was a hospital right nearby with an emergency room,” she said. “So I heard a siren, and I just assumed it was from the hospital, not realizing that the ambulance had come.”
Image credits: Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Derek was placed on life support after being transferred from the dental office. The Maricopa County Medical Examiner later determined he suffered a lethal brain injury resulting from complications of anesthesia administration during the dental procedure.
Brenda would later describe how the family kept Derek on life support for seven days following the incident, but the damage was too severe. On March 10, 2023, they decided to let him go. Their focus then shifted to making those responsible pay.
The doctor responsible was found to have made crucial mistakes during the procedure
Image credits: Unsplash (not the actual photo)
In the aftermath, the Swansons filed a wrongful d**th lawsuit against Dr. Derek Lamb and the practice of a series of failures during the anesthesia process that left Derek without enough oxygen, ultimately causing the fatal brain injury.
“We think Dr. Lamb made a variety of mistakes, not just in proceeding with the procedure, but in failing to adapt to the changing circumstances,” family attorney Shannon Clarktold local media.
“Dr. Lamb, in this case, was not only doing the procedure, but he was also responsible for the anesthesiology aspect of it.”
The Arizona State Board of Dental Examiners investigated the incident and, according to reports, found multiple deviations from standard care.
The board determined that Lamb failed to adequately consider several risk factors, including Derek Swanson’s reported admission that he had smoked cannabis the morning of the procedure.
As per regulators, the use of that substance increases the risk of a throat spasm during anesthesia, which can compromise a patient’s airway.
Image credits: ABC15 Arizona
Furthermore, Lamb’s handling of the case was deemed unprofessional conduct. The board ordered him to complete 12 hours of dental education and suspended his anesthesia permit for three months.
Despite those findings, attorneys for Dr. Lamb denied any wrongdoing in court and maintained that his care did not contribute to Derek’s passing.
The lawsuit was settled for an undisclosed amount, with the family now pushing for legal changes in Arizona
Last Wednesday (December 24), Law & Crime reported that The Swansons’ lawsuit has now been resolved.
“We can confirm that the case has settled and is now dismissed. We are not at liberty to comment further on that matter,” their lawyers told local media, although the settlement amount remains undisclosed.
Beyond the payout, the family is focused on pushing for legal changes in Arizona.
Image credits: Facebook
Currently, state regulations allow dentists to perform surgery and administer anesthesia themselves, as long as they hold the appropriate permit. Derek’s parents want that to change so that a separate anesthetist is always present during surgical dental procedures.
Image credits: ABC15 Arizona
The Swansons believe that separating the roles of surgeon and anesthesia provider could prevent future tragedies and remove the pressure of managing both a complex procedure and a patient’s sedation at the same time.
“We would like to not have another family go through what we had to go through and are going through and will be for the rest of our life,” Brenda said.
“This is why people fear the dentist.” Netizens wondered why full anesthesia was used at all
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Did cannabis on the morning of anaesthesia? That is asking for trouble. It's dumb to do it at any time, but if you know other "medications" are involved - well that removes a lot of sympathy.
Can we not blame the victim here please? Cannibis isn’t the problem in this case. Had the patient lied to the dentist that would be different. He admitted to using it and the dentist chose to proceed anyway. The dentist is at fault for not taking necessary precautions and not monitoring the patient’s pulse ox during the procedure.Load More Replies...
Dentist should have refused to do the procedure - but it is his problem to take something like that when he's having another medical process, that's his own fault, so I do blame the victim.
You're blaming the wrong person. He told the dentist most likely under the belief that the medical professional responsible for his life during this procedure could be trusted to tell him if they could proceed or not. Sadly he gave the dentist too much trust. This is solely on the dentist as the patient was honest and trusted him to know if they could proceed or if they needed to wait. Blaming the victim is despicable.
I think it is beyond wild that it is OK for an dentist to bring someone under complete anathesia in the dentist chair 😬. In my country, if you need anasthesia for a dental thing, you will get the procedure done by a surgeon, in theatre, with all necessary precautions and medical personnel needed.
Dentists were banned from giving general anaesthetic many years ago in the UK because they didn't have the experience, expertise or equipment if something went wrong. Unfortunately,it needed a spate of people dyíng to bring that change about.Load More Replies...
It’s my understanding that he wasn’t given full anesthesia. They give what is called consciousness sedation. They use sedatives to relax you. He told the dentist he had used cannabis. The dentist chose to proceed with the procedure. It sounds to me that he likely had a reaction to the sedation and his oxygen level dropped. Had an anesthesiologist been present oxygen would have been administered and he might have lived. The fact that the dentist was in charge of the anesthesia and the procedure, he probably wasn’t monitoring the patients pulse oximetry. Dentist was definitely in the wrong.
Did cannabis on the morning of anaesthesia? That is asking for trouble. It's dumb to do it at any time, but if you know other "medications" are involved - well that removes a lot of sympathy.
Can we not blame the victim here please? Cannibis isn’t the problem in this case. Had the patient lied to the dentist that would be different. He admitted to using it and the dentist chose to proceed anyway. The dentist is at fault for not taking necessary precautions and not monitoring the patient’s pulse ox during the procedure.Load More Replies...
Dentist should have refused to do the procedure - but it is his problem to take something like that when he's having another medical process, that's his own fault, so I do blame the victim.
You're blaming the wrong person. He told the dentist most likely under the belief that the medical professional responsible for his life during this procedure could be trusted to tell him if they could proceed or not. Sadly he gave the dentist too much trust. This is solely on the dentist as the patient was honest and trusted him to know if they could proceed or if they needed to wait. Blaming the victim is despicable.
I think it is beyond wild that it is OK for an dentist to bring someone under complete anathesia in the dentist chair 😬. In my country, if you need anasthesia for a dental thing, you will get the procedure done by a surgeon, in theatre, with all necessary precautions and medical personnel needed.
Dentists were banned from giving general anaesthetic many years ago in the UK because they didn't have the experience, expertise or equipment if something went wrong. Unfortunately,it needed a spate of people dyíng to bring that change about.Load More Replies...
It’s my understanding that he wasn’t given full anesthesia. They give what is called consciousness sedation. They use sedatives to relax you. He told the dentist he had used cannabis. The dentist chose to proceed with the procedure. It sounds to me that he likely had a reaction to the sedation and his oxygen level dropped. Had an anesthesiologist been present oxygen would have been administered and he might have lived. The fact that the dentist was in charge of the anesthesia and the procedure, he probably wasn’t monitoring the patients pulse oximetry. Dentist was definitely in the wrong.
25
10