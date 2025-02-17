ADVERTISEMENT

How do people measure time, exactly? By periods of good and bad, by how many years they lived, or by how their appearance has changed over time? We can look at the pictures of our youth and see how different we looked and wonder whether we really feel that differently.

There's a dedicated community on Reddit where people post photographs of themselves then and now: the Past And Present Pics subreddit. Whether it's re-enactions of family portraits, wholesome married couples, or precious photos recreated by different generations, one thing is clear: we'd all be lucky to have what these people have.

#1

First And Last Photos With My Dad

Recreated photograph of a father and daughter embracing, years apart, highlighting their bond over time.

Seviernurse Report

    #2

    My Beautiful Mom. 32 And 93

    Then and now: A woman recreates her vintage portrait, showing youthful and present images side by side.

    saveitforthedisco Report

    #3

    My Parents, 1966 To 2023

    Elderly couple recreating a past photograph by holding hands in a hospital room, contrasting with their younger selves embracing.

    baccgirl Report

    #4

    1972, The Year We Met And 2024

    A couple recreates a past photograph, now older, smiling outdoors, showcasing the passage of time.

    Ancient_Timer2053 Report

    #5

    My Wife And Me At Age 20 And At Age 58 - Still Having A Blast With Each Other

    Two people recreate a past photograph, making the same facial expressions and poses in both then-and-now images.

    doublecowboy Report

    #6

    2006 To Now, My Girl Wolverine Is 18.5 Years Old!

    Woman recreates past photo with cat, both wearing glasses, smiling in a spot-on then-and-now comparison.

    Lenaiscool__ Report

    #7

    Grandad 1959 First Pub Visit When He Was 18 - Now In The Pub 84

    Man recreates an old photograph; before in a black-and-white suit, after in a colorful suit holding a drink, showcasing then and now.

    oli10play Report

    #8

    My Wife And Daughter. Not Sure That I Contributed Anything Genetically

    Child smiling in red shirt holding ice cream, next to a childhood photo, recreating past photograph.

    Tristan_Leger Report

    #9

    I Just Lost My Gram This Week At 94. Always A Babe ♥️

    Elderly woman recreates photograph from her past with similar pose, showcasing a passage of time and nostalgia.

    shell_raiser Report

    #10

    Mojo And I In 2005 And 2024. This Year, He Turns 20 And I Turn 50

    Man with dog recreating a past photo; first with puppy and later with grown dog, both close-up shots indoors and outdoors.

    Dr_Ponzu Report

    #11

    My Mom And Her Parents (1982) // Me And My Parents (2009)

    People recreating photographs: Bride kissed by two parents, recreated years later with similar scene, nostalgic comparison.

    axolotls_anon Report

    #12

    Me At 17 With My Baby. My Baby At 17 With Me

    A woman and baby in a past photo recreated years later, showing their transformation over time.

    DebThornberry Report

    #13

    Decided I Needed A Shift From The Same Ol' Body - 350lbs Down To 194

    Man recreating a past photo, showing a significant transformation in appearance over time.

    Moobygriller Report

    #14

    2004-2024 Kindergarten To Married

    Children holding hands, then same adults posing outdoors; spot-on recreation of past photograph.

    Amore_vitae1 Report

    #15

    My Japanese Grandma Who Survived World War 2

    Woman recreating a past photograph side by side; smiling in both, wearing a white blouse and cardigan, with a meal in front.

    AdGrouchy8078 Report

    #16

    My Grandma's Turning 101 In April 2025

    Woman in 1960s dress on the left; holding a smiling baby in modern setting on the right, showcasing a past recreation.

    AbductedByAliens8 Report

    #17

    My Husband And His Dad, And My Husband And Our Son

    Father and son recreate past photo, both in the shower, highlighting the striking resemblance and joyful expressions.

    Severe_Ad336 Report

    #18

    2022 Chemo vs. Now 2024

    Two photos side by side of a young woman in different phases, showcasing a past and present comparison.

    crymyself2sleep3000 Report

    #19

    Mother And Son

    Then and now: A woman holds a baby in a vintage photo; on the right, the same pair recreates the moment as adults.

    Jamescovey Report

    #20

    My Wife And I In 1989-Present

    Pair recreating a past photo, smiling together; then in the past, now by the pool in swimsuits, holding a drink.

    livewire167 Report

    #21

    My Mum And Me (1990) Me And My Daughter (2023) 🥰🥰

    Woman and child recreating a past photograph, both smiling at each other.

    Severe-Marsupial-727 Report

    #22

    My 95 Year Old Grandmother In Front Of Her Portrait

    Elderly woman posing before a portrait of her younger self, highlighting the contrast between then and now.

    GiveMeTheYeetBoys Report

    #23

    My Dad And His Siblings In 1968 And In 2024

    Adults recreate childhood photo on stairs, replicating poses from the past.

    Acidflightgoat Report

    #24

    13 vs. 45

    Then and now: Two images show a person recreating a past photograph, featuring similar poses and expressions.

    Plenty-Log6688 Report

    #25

    Grandpa At 15 And 79

    Man recreating past photograph; young portrait on left, elder with dog and sword on right.

    James_Tiberius Report

    #26

    My Husband And I '87 And '24

    People recreating past photograph, wearing similar outfits with a red hat and white sweater, in a spot-on then and now style.

    IceMomster Report

    #27

    In 1980, A Coworker Set Me Up With His Daughter, Who Had Broken Up With Her Significant Other And Was In The Dumps. He Had A Picture He Showed Me And She Was Lovely. We Went On A Blind Date, Married Two Years Later, And Will Soon Have Our 43rd Anniversary. We Have 3 Great Kids And Life Is Great

    Two couples recreate a nostalgic photo, kissing in similar poses, showcasing the passage of time and emotional connection.

    dssorg4 Report

    #28

    My Sister And I - 1989 And 2025

    Two people recreate a past photo wearing similar outfits, including a blue Mets cap and denim overalls, in front of a fireplace.

    MIKE11481 Report

    #29

    My Parents In 1987 vs. Now. They’ve Been Married For 36 Years. 💗

    Past vs present: A couple recreates an old photo; left side in formal attire, right side smiling at the beach.

    No-Director-9650 Report

    #30

    My Husband And I, 2007 - 2023 :)

    Couple recreating a past photograph, both laughing joyfully in both images; the first casual, the second on their wedding day.

    Some_Avocado_2685 Report

    #31

    My Mom And I In 1994, My Daughter And I In 2024

    Two similar photos featuring a woman holding a baby, capturing past and present recreations.

    jadelakin Report

    #32

    Girls Trip, 2007 And 2024

    Four women recreating a past photograph, smiling in similar poses, with one in front and three behind her.

    ginger_wahine Report

    #33

    25 Years Later

    Couple recreating past photograph, smiling together, highlighting then and now transformation with matching outfits.

    gordibuena79 Report

    #34

    August 2005 - Christmas Eve 2024

    People recreating past photograph, showing then and now with a couple and child, smiling in both images.

    DecaffinatedSquirrel Report

    #35

    2001 - 2024 A Father/Son Racing Journey

    Father and son recreate past photo, showcasing their growth over time.

    ElderberryCareful479 Report

    #36

    1990- 2024 Married For 34 Years. Together Since 1988. We've Both Changed So Much

    Two friends recreating a past photograph, smiling together in both images, showing a "then and now" transformation.

    Starchild1968 Report

    #37

    My Wife And I -- 1994 - 2024

    Couple recreating a 1994 photo in 2024, showing aging gracefully with smiles in both old and new pics.

    tioem Report

    #38

    As The Years Go By. Me At 7, 15, 22, 37, 46, 56, 59

    Recreation of past photo: girl with pigtails on left, smiling woman on right in colorful top, demonstrates time change.

    botoxedbunnyboiler Report

    #39

    Cleaned Out My Closet And Found My Favorite Shorts! 2002 vs. 2024

    Person recreating past photograph, wearing similar shorts and top outdoors.

    chickenwild Report

    #40

    3yrs, 15yrs, 25yrs, 35yrs, 66yrs

    Person recreating past photo: child eating cake, adult in biking gear by mountains, showing change over time.

    Al_Kydah Report

    #41

    My Mom Was Born In October 1922. Through The Years

    Elderly woman recreating past photograph, showing remarkable consistency over time.

    panman341 Report

    #42

    My Baby, Then And Now

    Recreated photograph of mother with newborn and teenager, smiling in similar poses.

    alliewishdish Report

    #43

    My Husband And I In 1984 In Cincinnati And After 38 Years Of Marriage In Bora Bora In 2023

    Two couples recreating past photographs with remarkable similarity in poses and expressions.

    Coloradoandrea Report

    #44

    1 Year And 27 Years Old

    Man holding a child then and now, recreating past photographs with a grown girl in similar pose.

    Absolemia Report

    #45

    Time Flies, Cherish Every Moment! 28 To Late 50's!

    People recreating photographs from their past, showing then and now moments with two people posing together.

    Eastnasty Report

    #46

    2004 To 2024

    People recreating past photographs, showing a couple then and with their children now, all smiling together.

    c615586 Report

    #47

    Husband And I 2008-Now

    Two people posing similarly in recreated photographs from their past, showing changes then and now.

    bumblingplum666 Report

    #48

    Me And My Son, 2006, 2016, 2021, 2023

    Two people recreating a childhood photo, now with the younger one in a graduation gown.

    Tronofake Report

    #49

    My Husband And I On Our Wedding Day 1977 And Now 2024

    Couple recreating a wedding photo from their past, then and now, standing by a lakeside.

    mengel6345 Report

    #50

    My Wife And I From 17 To 37

    People recreating photographs from their past: black-and-white photo of a young couple and their modern version dressed up.

    NoiseGrouchy9372 Report

    #51

    My Wife In 2000 With Our Daughter And Now After Three Kids Together

    Woman recreates past photograph with child in forest and modern city street, highlighting then and now transformation.

    oldboy_and_the_sea Report

    #52

    My Grandma As A Teenager And Now (87)

    Woman recreating a past photograph, showing her transformation over time, dressed similarly in both images.

    Bluishreddish Report

    #53

    2007, 2014, 2024

    Recreating photographs past: two men by a Christmas tree, then and now, in festive sweaters with a cat.

    andmat06 Report

    #54

    My Parents In 1976 And 2024

    People recreating a past photograph, smiling, and elegantly dressed in a living room setting.

    PimpGameShane Report

    #55

    My Grandmother At 15, 20, 35, 50, 60 And 66

    A woman recreates a childhood photo, showing transformation over time with new style and similar pose.

    yanwangdijuns Report

    #56

    Dating In The Mid 90’s To Married 27 Years

    Two people recreating a past photograph, showcasing a then and now comparison.

    oldboy_and_the_sea Report

    #57

    Friend And I, 20 Years Apart, Same Spot

    People recreating a past photo, both in black and white, showing two individuals standing and sitting in similar poses.

    Ok_Contribution9672 Report

    #58

    My Wife And I 2004 And 2024

    Couple recreating a past photograph in Budapest with a city view and beers in a cozy setting.

    nc1983 Report

    #59

    My Parents On Their Wedding (2000) And Now. They Both Turn 60 This Year

    Couple recreating a past wedding photo in a restaurant; she holds chopsticks, both smiling, echoing their youthful pose.

    oralepapi Report

    #60

    1990 & 2024. We Still Hang Out

    People recreating photographs from their past, holding drinks and smiling for a now-and-then comparison.

    dingonugget Report

    #61

    My Wife And I. Wedding Rehearsal 1992. 32 Year Anniversary

    A couple recreating a past photo. Then and now, showing their similar poses with years apart, against different backdrops.

    emmettfitz Report

    #62

    15 Years With The Love Of My Life (2009>2024)

    Couple recreating a photo from their past, smiling together in two images side by side.

    trevordunt39 Report

    #63

    My Husband And I 31 Years Ago And Last Week

    People recreating a past wedding photo, wearing similar outfits and smiling for a spot-on then and now comparison.

    Psychica-Bilities Report

    #64

    My Parents At Their Wedding And On Their Most Recent Vacation

    Couple recreating a past wedding photo, now sitting on a bench in a lush, green landscape, wearing casual clothes.

    BonusEmergency9184 Report

    #65

    My Brother And Me Over The Years! 1997-2024

    Two people recreating a childhood photograph, both wearing blue, standing by a Christmas tree.

    bzthepeach Report

    #66

    Me And My Mom In 1985. And In 2024 For My 40th Birthday

    Mother and son recreate a past photograph, sitting together in both images, showing changes over time.

    imthebartnderwhoareu Report

    #67

    25 To 45

    People recreating a past photo, smiling together in both images, with noticeable joy and closeness.

    CeeJay_Dub Report

    #68

    Wife And I 1993 To 2024

    Couple recreating a past photograph on the beach, capturing a spot-on then and now moment at sunset.

    HueGray Report

    #69

    My Husband And I At 15 And 32

    People recreating a past photo with new family, comparing old and new memories indoors and outdoors.

    embolys Report

    #70

    My Wife And I At Her High School Prom, 2009 And 2023. Married 27.5 Years Now

    Two people recreate a past photograph, showing their transformation over the years in a spot-on comparison.

    tukai1976 Report

    #71

    Me At 6 Months, 5, 10, 20, And Now (31)

    Person recreating a childhood photo; sitting on floral bedspread, then posing outside, showing past and present.

    protagonistsyndrome Report

    #72

    Exactly 10 Years To The Day Apart, We All Happened To Be Together For A Wedding

    Group of friends recreating a past jumping photo from 2014 in matching poses, dressed in new formal outfits.

    WatsUpWithJoe Report

    #73

    15 Years, 15/16 —> 30/31

    People recreating a past photograph; first image shows a young couple, second shows them older with a dog, highlighting changes.

    manatrabanter Report

    #74

    My Parents In 1996 And 2024

    Couple recreating past photo with matching striped shirts, showcasing spot-on similarities then and now.

    leonibaloni Report

    #75

    Homecoming Age 15 And Present At 37

    Woman recreating a past photograph, side-by-side comparison showing her in a black dress and more casual attire.

    petty_cash_thief Report

