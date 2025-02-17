There's a dedicated community on Reddit where people post photographs of themselves then and now: the Past And Present Pics subreddit. Whether it's re-enactions of family portraits , wholesome married couples, or precious photos recreated by different generations, one thing is clear: we'd all be lucky to have what these people have.

How do people measure time, exactly? By periods of good and bad, by how many years they lived, or by how their appearance has changed over time? We can look at the pictures of our youth and see how different we looked and wonder whether we really feel that differently.

#1 First And Last Photos With My Dad Share icon

RELATED:

#2 My Beautiful Mom. 32 And 93 Share icon

#3 My Parents, 1966 To 2023 Share icon

#4 1972, The Year We Met And 2024 Share icon

#5 My Wife And Me At Age 20 And At Age 58 - Still Having A Blast With Each Other Share icon

#6 2006 To Now, My Girl Wolverine Is 18.5 Years Old! Share icon

#7 Grandad 1959 First Pub Visit When He Was 18 - Now In The Pub 84 Share icon

#8 My Wife And Daughter. Not Sure That I Contributed Anything Genetically Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 I Just Lost My Gram This Week At 94. Always A Babe ♥️ Share icon

#10 Mojo And I In 2005 And 2024. This Year, He Turns 20 And I Turn 50 Share icon

#11 My Mom And Her Parents (1982) // Me And My Parents (2009) Share icon

#12 Me At 17 With My Baby. My Baby At 17 With Me Share icon

#13 Decided I Needed A Shift From The Same Ol' Body - 350lbs Down To 194 Share icon

#14 2004-2024 Kindergarten To Married Share icon

#15 My Japanese Grandma Who Survived World War 2 Share icon

#16 My Grandma's Turning 101 In April 2025 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 My Husband And His Dad, And My Husband And Our Son Share icon

#18 2022 Chemo vs. Now 2024 Share icon

#19 Mother And Son Share icon

#20 My Wife And I In 1989-Present Share icon

#21 My Mum And Me (1990) Me And My Daughter (2023) 🥰🥰 Share icon

#22 My 95 Year Old Grandmother In Front Of Her Portrait Share icon

#23 My Dad And His Siblings In 1968 And In 2024 Share icon

#24 13 vs. 45 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Grandpa At 15 And 79 Share icon

#26 My Husband And I '87 And '24 Share icon

#27 In 1980, A Coworker Set Me Up With His Daughter, Who Had Broken Up With Her Significant Other And Was In The Dumps. He Had A Picture He Showed Me And She Was Lovely. We Went On A Blind Date, Married Two Years Later, And Will Soon Have Our 43rd Anniversary. We Have 3 Great Kids And Life Is Great Share icon

#28 My Sister And I - 1989 And 2025 Share icon

#29 My Parents In 1987 vs. Now. They’ve Been Married For 36 Years. 💗 Share icon

#30 My Husband And I, 2007 - 2023 :) Share icon

#31 My Mom And I In 1994, My Daughter And I In 2024 Share icon

#32 Girls Trip, 2007 And 2024 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 25 Years Later Share icon

#34 August 2005 - Christmas Eve 2024 Share icon

#35 2001 - 2024 A Father/Son Racing Journey Share icon

#36 1990- 2024 Married For 34 Years. Together Since 1988. We've Both Changed So Much Share icon

#37 My Wife And I -- 1994 - 2024 Share icon

#38 As The Years Go By. Me At 7, 15, 22, 37, 46, 56, 59 Share icon

#39 Cleaned Out My Closet And Found My Favorite Shorts! 2002 vs. 2024 Share icon

#40 3yrs, 15yrs, 25yrs, 35yrs, 66yrs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 My Mom Was Born In October 1922. Through The Years Share icon

#42 My Baby, Then And Now Share icon

#43 My Husband And I In 1984 In Cincinnati And After 38 Years Of Marriage In Bora Bora In 2023 Share icon

#44 1 Year And 27 Years Old Share icon

#45 Time Flies, Cherish Every Moment! 28 To Late 50's! Share icon

#46 2004 To 2024 Share icon

#47 Husband And I 2008-Now Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 Me And My Son, 2006, 2016, 2021, 2023 Share icon

#49 My Husband And I On Our Wedding Day 1977 And Now 2024 Share icon

#50 My Wife And I From 17 To 37 Share icon

#51 My Wife In 2000 With Our Daughter And Now After Three Kids Together Share icon

#52 My Grandma As A Teenager And Now (87) Share icon

#53 2007, 2014, 2024 Share icon

#54 My Parents In 1976 And 2024 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#55 My Grandmother At 15, 20, 35, 50, 60 And 66 Share icon

#56 Dating In The Mid 90’s To Married 27 Years Share icon

#57 Friend And I, 20 Years Apart, Same Spot Share icon

#58 My Wife And I 2004 And 2024 Share icon

#59 My Parents On Their Wedding (2000) And Now. They Both Turn 60 This Year Share icon

#60 1990 & 2024. We Still Hang Out Share icon

#61 My Wife And I. Wedding Rehearsal 1992. 32 Year Anniversary Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#62 15 Years With The Love Of My Life (2009>2024) Share icon

#63 My Husband And I 31 Years Ago And Last Week Share icon

#64 My Parents At Their Wedding And On Their Most Recent Vacation Share icon

#65 My Brother And Me Over The Years! 1997-2024 Share icon

#66 Me And My Mom In 1985. And In 2024 For My 40th Birthday Share icon

#67 25 To 45 Share icon

#68 Wife And I 1993 To 2024 Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 My Husband And I At 15 And 32 Share icon

#70 My Wife And I At Her High School Prom, 2009 And 2023. Married 27.5 Years Now Share icon

#71 Me At 6 Months, 5, 10, 20, And Now (31) Share icon

#72 Exactly 10 Years To The Day Apart, We All Happened To Be Together For A Wedding Share icon

#73 15 Years, 15/16 —> 30/31 Share icon

#74 My Parents In 1996 And 2024 Share icon

#75 Homecoming Age 15 And Present At 37 Share icon