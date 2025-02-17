Then And Now: 75 Pics Of People Recreating Photographs From Their Past That Are Spot-On (New Pics)
How do people measure time, exactly? By periods of good and bad, by how many years they lived, or by how their appearance has changed over time? We can look at the pictures of our youth and see how different we looked and wonder whether we really feel that differently.
There's a dedicated community on Reddit where people post photographs of themselves then and now: the Past And Present Pics subreddit. Whether it's re-enactions of family portraits, wholesome married couples, or precious photos recreated by different generations, one thing is clear: we'd all be lucky to have what these people have.
More info: Reddit
This post may include affiliate links.
First And Last Photos With My Dad
My Beautiful Mom. 32 And 93
My Parents, 1966 To 2023
1972, The Year We Met And 2024
My Wife And Me At Age 20 And At Age 58 - Still Having A Blast With Each Other
2006 To Now, My Girl Wolverine Is 18.5 Years Old!
Grandad 1959 First Pub Visit When He Was 18 - Now In The Pub 84
My Wife And Daughter. Not Sure That I Contributed Anything Genetically
I Just Lost My Gram This Week At 94. Always A Babe ♥️
Mojo And I In 2005 And 2024. This Year, He Turns 20 And I Turn 50
My Mom And Her Parents (1982) // Me And My Parents (2009)
Me At 17 With My Baby. My Baby At 17 With Me
Decided I Needed A Shift From The Same Ol' Body - 350lbs Down To 194
2004-2024 Kindergarten To Married
My Japanese Grandma Who Survived World War 2
My Grandma's Turning 101 In April 2025
My Husband And His Dad, And My Husband And Our Son
2022 Chemo vs. Now 2024
My Wife And I In 1989-Present
My Mum And Me (1990) Me And My Daughter (2023) 🥰🥰
My 95 Year Old Grandmother In Front Of Her Portrait
My Dad And His Siblings In 1968 And In 2024
13 vs. 45
Grandpa At 15 And 79
The cigar, chihuahua, and sword make for an amazing photo. I want to know what's going on.