The holiday season stirs up all sorts of nostalgia. Certain smells, tastes, sights, and sounds can set us off on an epic trip back to our younger years—a time before the stresses of adulting took over our once-carefree lives. A time when Santa Claus really did exist. And a time when we yearned for a Walkman, roller skates, or a Game Boy for Christmas.

While thinking of days gone by can bring us a tinge of sadness, many experts say nostalgia is actually a positive and beneficial emotion. If you're not feeling nostalgic enough yet, we may have found something to help you whip up those fuzzy feelings just in time for this holiday season.

"Old Internet" is a special little corner of the World Wide Web, where more than 280,000 people go to revisit memories of the past. As per the X account, it "posts things that have the feel of the old internet or just old things (meaning before 2015)." Bored Panda has put together our personal favorites for your perusing pleasure.

I miss this. I heard that there's a hack to play this on Win 10 I think?

To All You Internet Explore Haters, Can Your Browser Do This.... I Don't Think So

Looks like the Win 95 class I took, but without the little old lady who sat next to me in every class.

Windows Live Messenger 2009 Emoticons.

Young Mongolian Buddhist monk playing Counter Strike 1.6 in the 2000s.

Their heart was in the right place with 98, but the OS was awful.

1point
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#84

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#86

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#88

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#90

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda
#91

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#92

Old-Internet-Feel-Pics

OldInternetFeel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!