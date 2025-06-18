Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
K9 Sniffs An Undeclared Apple In This Passenger’s Luggage, It Nearly Costs Her $800 Fine
Passenger waiting at airport baggage claim with luggage as K9 sniffs an undeclared apple in her bag risking an $800 fine
K9 Sniffs An Undeclared Apple In This Passenger’s Luggage, It Nearly Costs Her $800 Fine

When Vincent Vega returned from Amsterdam to the United States, he probably didn’t have to declare at customs either a Quarter Pounder or a ‘le Big Mac.’ However, more than three decades have passed since ‘Pulp Fiction’ hit the screens, and the rules for carrying luggage have changed a lot since then.

For example, the heroine of our story today, the TikToker @discoverwithdina, recently returning to the United States from Amsterdam as well, completely forgot that she had an apple in her suitcase, which crossed the ocean with her, and this almost caused her serious problems with the TSA. However, let’s take things in order here.

More info: TikTok

    The author of the video recently returned home from Europe, and she faced an unexpected problem at the airport

    Passenger at airport baggage claim with K9 about to sniff an undeclared apple in her luggage, risking a fine.

    Image credits: discoverwithdina

    The Customs & Border Control officer came up to her and told her that the K9 had smelled food in her luggage

    In the description of her video, the original poster (OP) says that she was standing at the baggage claim at the airport and waiting for her suitcase when an officer approached her and told her that the K9 had smelled food in her luggage. At the same time, the author’s declaration, which she had filled out at customs, didn’t mention any food products.

    Passenger at airport security with luggage, related to K9 sniffs undeclared apple risking an $800 fine.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    It turned out that the author had simply forgotten to declare an apple bought somewhere in Amsterdam

    It turned out that our heroine had just forgotten about the apple that she had bought in Amsterdam, and which traveled halfway around the world with her – only to cause problems on American land. Serious problems, by the way – according to the Customs & Border Control officer, failure to provide information about the import of food could’ve cost her a $300 fine.

    A woman smiling and holding an apple related to K9 sniffing undeclared fruit in passenger luggage.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To top it all off, the traveler could’ve received a $500 fine for actually having that hapless apple. Fortunately, given the fact that this violation was the first in the original poster’s history of flights, and that she sincerely forgot to declare the apple, this time she got off with just a warning and nothing more.

    Passenger at airport with luggage, K9 sniffing undeclared apple, risking an $800 fine for prohibited item.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The traveler actually dodged a bullet here – since it was her first violation, she got a warning only

    So the author reminded her followers once again that you should always declare: purchases over $800; cash, including travelers checks over $10K; and of course, all food, plants, and animal products. The full version of the restricted/prohibited list can be viewed on the CBP official website. However, the OP assures that just in case, it’s better to declare anyway to avoid any fines and confiscation…

    You can watch the original video here

    @discoverwithdina DON’T make this mistake! “I could fine you $500 right now and revoke your global entry” I was standing there waiting for my luggage and a Customs & Border Control Officer came up to me, saying the K9 is smelling food and asking me if I had anything. Shoot… I forgot I had an apple on me from Amsterdam that I was supposed to declare at customs. They took my passport and went through all my bags. He said if I had lied about the Apple, I would’ve gotten a $300 fine. Then I could’ve gotten another $500 fine for actually having the apple and Global Entry because you’re held to a higher standard. Be sure to declare these upon arrival: – Purchases over $800 – Cash including travelers checks over $10,000 – ALL food, plants, and animal products. – Check the full restricted/ prohibited items list to be safe at [cbp.gov](http://cbp.gov/) When in doubt, declare it to avoid fines and confiscation. Thankfully I was given a warning because this is my first offense but this was a reminder to take it seriously. I genuinely forgot about the apple and declaring it wasn’t top of mind since they stopped having you fill out those forms on the plane. I also didn’t know you are supposed to declare all food, even if it’s processed. Don’t forget this next time you fly internationally & share with a friend ✈️ #globalentry#travelers#travelersoftiktok#cbp#traveltip♬ DIM – Yves

    Yes, according to the rules, the author really should’ve declared the apple in her luggage, because, as the CBP website claims, “you must declare any fruits, vegetables, plants, insects, meats or meat products, dairy products, animals or animals/wildlife products, disease agents, cell cultures, snails, or soil.” The thing is, fresh fruits and vegetables from other countries may contain pests and diseases, so it’s better to be vigilant.

    Global Rescue also confirms that even if you simply forgot to declare fruits or vegetables at customs, this will entail a fine. And the items that caused this situation will, of course, be confiscated. By the way, this also applies to the goods purchased in duty-free shops, since some travelers believe that they don’t need to be declared. In fact, this is not true.

    By the way, many travelers and tourists in the comments claimed that almost the same thing had happened to them. Someone, returning home from Hong Kong, forgot a banana in their suitcase, and another one even had a whole watermelon from Costa Rica. However, there are also reverse cases. Like one responder admitted that in order to avoid problems, they declared lamb jerky – and this only caused laughter from the customs officer.

    In any case, it won’t be superfluous to be reminded about the need to declare any food – simply to avoid any further issues. If you overdid it – well, at least you’ll have a funny story to tell your fam and friends later. By the way, if you have a similar tale too, then why not share it in the comments under this post of ours?

    Many people in the comments apparently had similar cases, so they shared their experiences eagerly

    Comment from Mary about declaring food items to customs agents, sharing a personal experience with lamb jerky.

    Comment about K9 sniffing undeclared items in passenger luggage during a search, mentioning a beagle named Lucy in New Zealand.

    Comment about customs and agriculture highlighting how people get pulled aside for undeclared items by K9 sniffing luggage.

    Comment on airline policy about throwing away fresh produce before landing, related to K9 sniffing undeclared apples.

    Comment about passengers being questioned when declaring food items, related to K9 sniffing undeclared apple in luggage.

    Comment by Sandy Schaeffer Bergeson sharing a travel story about K9 sniffing undeclared fruit in luggage.

    Comment from Meraki Travel & Tips sharing a warning about undeclared apple in luggage crossing the US-Mexico border.

    Comment from Jillian expressing confusion about importing so much produce related to a K9 sniffing undeclared apple in luggage incident.

    Passenger explaining to an officer about carrying undeclared fruit after K9 sniffs an undeclared apple in luggage.

    Comment by Emily Layfield discussing an undeclared apple in luggage and a similar experience at Amsterdam airport.

    Comment from Lisa mentioning a $700 fine related to undeclared fruit, referencing an apple incident with K9 sniffing luggage.

    Comment from Thao about a K9 sniffing luggage on a plane, leading to a second search for undeclared items.

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Oleg Tarasenko

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A TikToker you say. Well it would be. That or an influencer.

    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A TikToker you say. Well it would be. That or an influencer.

