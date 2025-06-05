If You Don’t Want To Be Held Up In Security Line Before Boarding, Here’s A Helpful Tip From TSA

Ah, the airport…a magical land where overpriced coffee, emotional goodbyes, and that one person taking off both shoes and socks at security all coexist in chaotic harmony.

Whether you’re the overly prepared traveler who shows up to the airport with 3 hours to spare, or you’re a chaotic neutral type who thinks sprinting through Terminal B is part of the vacation cardio plan, there’s one thing we can all agree on: nobody wants to get stuck in security.

But according to a former TSA agent, there’s one mistake that’s more common than a forgotten toothbrush: overstuffing your carry-on bag.

Packing everything “just in case” is how you end up unzipping your shame in front of strangers at the airport

Image credits: nappy / Pexels (not the actual photo)

One ex-TSA agent revealed that overstuffed carry-ons are basically a one-way ticket to secondary screening

That bulging, zipper-straining, brick-of-a-bag you’re trying to shove into the overhead bin is probably the reason you’re being pulled aside for “additional screening.” Apparently, an overpacked carry-on makes a bag harder to see through on the X-ray—at least that’s what a former TSO (Transportation Security Officer) Michael Delgado, says.

Delgado spills the airport tea: when your bag looks like a pixelated game of Tetris on the scanner, you can earn yourself a secondary screening. Congrats! And no, this isn’t because the TSA agent hates your Hello Kitty neck pillow; it’s because when your bag is jam-packed, the X-ray operator sees a blob of “unidentifiable mass,” which sounds sci-fi but is really just your overly ambitious packing job.

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

“An overfilled suitcase is more difficult to screen”: overstuffing your bag might get you flagged for additional screening by airport security

So, what happens when your bag gets flagged? Well, when you’ve finally made it to the front of the line, you’re already dreaming about an overpriced sandwich. But then, bam, your carry-on is yanked off the conveyor belt like it owes TSA money.

Delgado explains that now 2 officers will get involved—one to open your bag and one to quietly judge your sock-to-underwear ratio. You’ll be asked to step aside, hover awkwardly while they dig through your belongings, and then, if you’re lucky, repack your suitcase in front of a growing audience of silently horrified travelers.

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Bags that look like burritos about to burst confuse X-ray machines and slow down the whole security line

But what about packing cubes: friend or foe? Well, kind of both. If you’re using those cute little cubes to organize your socks, you might want to pull them out and place them in their own bin before your bag gets scanned. That way, TSA doesn’t have to ask, “What in the world is going on here?” Also, toss your 7 chargers and 4 adaptor tangled mess into a separate bin, too.

Look, I get it, we all want to be prepared for vacation. But if you’re choosing between bringing a backup outfit for your backup outfit or making it through security without a personal TSA meet-and-greet — choose the latter. You can still look put together on your trip without carrying half of your wardrobe with you.

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The secret to breezing through airport security isn’t charm, it’s packing light, using a capsule wardrobe and being prepared

Pros suggest packing a capsule wardrobe can help you avoid overstuffing your bag with unnecessary things. Opting for versatile pieces that you can layer and mix-and-match, is the best way to go. After all, a lighter bag means you have more space for souvenirs, and who doesn’t love that?

Besides, seasoned travelers know that being airport-savvy isn’t just about what you pack—it’s how you play the whole game. Packing light might help you get through security easily, but booking popular attractions early can help you secure your spot and make sure you don’t miss out on the good stuff.

Try learning a few local phrases, and download offline maps before you’re wandering through a Wi-Fi free zone with 3% battery. Oh, and don’t forget to make copies of your passport, digital and printed—they can save your trip from turning into a Netflix doc.

At the end of the day, no one looks good frantically unpacking socks and snack bars while holding up a line of jet-lagged strangers. So, if you can’t zip your suitcase shut without sitting on it, you’ve overdone it. Period.

What do you think of this story? Are you on team “pack your entire closet” or team “2 undies and a shirt will do?” Let’s unpack your thoughts in the comments below!

Image credits: Guohua Song / Pexels (not the actual photo)

People in the comments share their own tips and tricks on traveling light

