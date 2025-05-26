“I Was So Upset”: Woman Left Sobbing After TSA Agents “Humiliated” Her Over Bag Mix-Up

A young passenger said she was humiliated, mocked, and left sobbing inside an airport shortly before boarding her flight to London.

“I felt so embarrassed. I felt so stupid. I literally felt humiliated,” said the heartbroken woman named Jos, better known as nnnnylsoj to her 1.8 million followers on TikTok.

In a now-viral video, the 21-year-old revealed that a simple luggage mix-up had spiraled into a mortifying encounter with TSA agents at Austin International Airport.

Highlights A young passenger shared her mortifying airport experience in a viral TikTok video.

The influencer named Jos, or nnnnylsoj on TikTok, was at the Austin International Airport when the incident took place.

The flustered content creator broke down right before her flight to London.

“I felt so embarrassed. I felt so stupid. I literally felt humiliated,” she said through tears.

A young passenger said she was humiliated, mocked, and left sobbing at Austin International Airport

Before boarding her British Airways flight to London, Jos told a woman TSA agent that she accidentally checked in the wrong bag and took another one with her to security.

The employee walked Jos back to the check-in line and asked her to “go ahead and switch [her] bag out,” the TikToker said through tears in her video.

She said the female TSA agent asked her to come through the priority line to check in once she had switched the bags.

However, when Jos returned to the priority line as instructed, a male TSA agent allegedly claimed she was in the wrong line.

The upset TikToker said a simple luggage mix-up had spiraled into a mortifying encounter with TSA agents

Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

The flustered content creator tried to explain the situation and pointed towards the female agent who had given her the go-ahead to stand in the priority line.

But instead of backing her up, the female agent allegedly changed the story.

“She turns around and she goes, ‘No, no, I said go through normal TSA,’ whatever it’s called,” the internet star said.

Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

This prompted the rest of the male agents in the area to start “making fun” of her.

“I just got quiet because that is so embarrassing,” an emotional Jos said.

The viral sensation said a bunch of TSA agents made fun of her and laughed at her

Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

That was not the end of the humiliating experience, as the influencer went on to say that the employees “all start yelling” and laughing at her when her bin, full of her belongings, wasn’t pushed enough to go through the security-check machine.

“Like, I was so upset,” she said.

“I’m just a sensitive person, but that was so mean,” she told her audience

Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

As the upset traveler narrated the incident to her audience, she asked, “Why are y’all being rude?”

“I’m just a sensitive person, but that was so mean,” she added.

A number of fans consoled her, saying, “Most airport staff are rude because we’re going where they aren’t.”

“She was doing it to make u feel insecure because she was jealous that’s psychology of people they do that on purpose,” one said.

Another wrote, “Why is everyone that works in airports are always as* holes. They purposely try to ruin your day.”

Fans came to her defense and claimed airport staff can be rude because they are jealous

Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

“They were literally bullying you,” said another. “im so sorry you didnt deserve that.”

“Girl file a report!! You don’t deserve that!” one commenter said.

Indeed, Jos did report the incident, according to her update on TikTok.

Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

“Update: I’m not crying anymore. What did I do? I reported that b*tch to the supervisor,” she said as she filmed the clip from inside the British Airways flight.

She turned the camera to her boyfriend Coby and said he was “pissed” about the situation as well.

“I ended up reporting her to the supervisor, Coby reported her – we were angry,” she added.

Jos shared an update with her fans and said she reported the incident to the supervisor

Unexpected events continued to happen to Jos even after she landed in London.

In a video of herself with another woman, the TikToker said she was waiting for an Uber and claimed a guy attacked her.

“Some guy came and strangled me,” she said, while her friend interjected, “Literally choked her.”

Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

Jos appeared unharmed and laughed as she spoke about the alleged bizarre incident.

“We caught it on video but I’m not going to post it because it’s too much,” Jos said.

“It was just crazy,” she added with a laugh.

The young content creator claimed a man “strangled” her during her stay in London

Fans expressed concern, with one saying, “Omg it’s not your week lol.”

“Girl i wouldnt laugh thats literally traumatizing,” said another. “i hope your okay now.”

“I’m so concerned ngl,” another wrote.

“All airport staff hate their jobs,” read one comment on Jos’ video

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

