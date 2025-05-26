Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I Was So Upset”: Woman Left Sobbing After TSA Agents “Humiliated” Her Over Bag Mix-Up
Young woman sobbing upset at airport after TSA agents embarrassed her over bag mix-up incident.
News, US

“I Was So Upset”: Woman Left Sobbing After TSA Agents “Humiliated” Her Over Bag Mix-Up

A young passenger said she was humiliated, mocked, and left sobbing inside an airport shortly before boarding her flight to London.

“I felt so embarrassed. I felt so stupid. I literally felt humiliated,” said the heartbroken woman named Jos, better known as nnnnylsoj to her 1.8 million followers on TikTok.

In a now-viral video, the 21-year-old revealed that a simple luggage mix-up had spiraled into a mortifying encounter with TSA agents at Austin International Airport.

Highlights
  • A young passenger shared her mortifying airport experience in a viral TikTok video.
  • The influencer named Jos, or nnnnylsoj on TikTok, was at the Austin International Airport when the incident took place.
  • The flustered content creator broke down right before her flight to London.
  • “I felt so embarrassed. I felt so stupid. I literally felt humiliated,” she said through tears.
    A young passenger said she was humiliated, mocked, and left sobbing at Austin International Airport

    Young woman posing near a lamppost with Big Ben in the background, unrelated to TSA bag mix-up incident.

    Image credits: nnnnylsoj / Instagram

    Before boarding her British Airways flight to London, Jos told a woman TSA agent that she accidentally checked in the wrong bag and took another one with her to security.

    The employee walked Jos back to the check-in line and asked her to “go ahead and switch [her] bag out,” the TikToker said through tears in her video.

    Passengers waiting in line at airport security checkpoint with luggage amid TSA bag mix-up incident.

    Image credits: bignai / stock.adobe

    She said the female TSA agent asked her to come through the priority line to check in once she had switched the bags.

    However, when Jos returned to the priority line as instructed, a male TSA agent allegedly claimed she was in the wrong line.

    The upset TikToker said a simple luggage mix-up had spiraled into a mortifying encounter with TSA agents

    Woman upset and sobbing at airport after TSA agents humiliated her over bag mix-up at security checkpoint.

    Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

    The flustered content creator tried to explain the situation and pointed towards the female agent who had given her the go-ahead to stand in the priority line.

    But instead of backing her up, the female agent allegedly changed the story.

    “She turns around and she goes, ‘No, no, I said go through normal TSA,’ whatever it’s called,” the internet star said.

    Woman upset and sobbing at airport after TSA agents humiliated her over bag mix-up incident.

    Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

    This prompted the rest of the male agents in the area to start “making fun” of her.

    “I just got quiet because that is so embarrassing,” an emotional Jos said.

    The viral sensation said a bunch of TSA agents made fun of her and laughed at her

    Woman upset and sobbing at airport after TSA agents humiliated her over bag mix-up incident.

    Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

    That was not the end of the humiliating experience, as the influencer went on to say that the employees “all start yelling” and laughing at her when her bin, full of her belongings, wasn’t pushed enough to go through the security-check machine.

    “Like, I was so upset,” she said.

    “I’m just a sensitive person, but that was so mean,” she told her audience

    Young woman upset and crying at airport, distressed after TSA agents' humiliating bag mix-up incident.

    Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

    Social media comment expressing frustration over TSA agents and an upsetting bag mix-up incident at the airport.

    Comment on social media about woman upset and sobbing after TSA agents humiliated her over bag mix-up.

    Comment on social media about rude airport staff, reflecting frustration over TSA agents and bag mix-up humiliation.

    As the upset traveler narrated the incident to her audience, she asked, “Why are y’all being rude?”

    “I’m just a sensitive person, but that was so mean,” she added.

    @nnnnylsojI don’t know if I’m being dramatic♬ original sound – 💋Jos💋

    A number of fans consoled her, saying, “Most airport staff are rude because we’re going where they aren’t.”

    “She was doing it to make u feel insecure because she was jealous that’s psychology of people they do that on purpose,” one said.

    Another wrote, “Why is everyone that works in airports are always as* holes. They purposely try to ruin your day.”

    Fans came to her defense and claimed airport staff can be rude because they are jealous

    Woman at airport standing with two white suitcases, capturing travel and TSA bag mix-up experience.

    Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing sympathy for a woman upset after a TSA bag mix-up incident.

    Screenshot of a woman’s comment about being upset and humiliated by TSA agents over a bag mix-up at the airport.

    “They were literally bullying you,” said another. “im so sorry you didnt deserve that.”

    “Girl file a report!! You don’t deserve that!” one commenter said.

    Indeed, Jos did report the incident, according to her update on TikTok.

    Young woman upset and sobbing after TSA agents humiliated her over a bag mix-up at airport security checkpoint.

    Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

    “Update: I’m not crying anymore. What did I do? I reported that b*tch to the supervisor,” she said as she filmed the clip from inside the British Airways flight.

    She turned the camera to her boyfriend Coby and said he was “pissed” about the situation as well.

    “I ended up reporting her to the supervisor, Coby reported her – we were angry,” she added.

    Jos shared an update with her fans and said she reported the incident to the supervisor

    @nnnnylsojWe just landed!! It was a 10 hr flight sorry this posted late I had no service 😭😭😭♬ original sound – 💋Jos💋

    Unexpected events continued to happen to Jos even after she landed in London.

    In a video of herself with another woman, the TikToker said she was waiting for an Uber and claimed a guy attacked her.

    “Some guy came and strangled me,” she said, while her friend interjected, “Literally choked her.”

    Young woman smiling at train station platform, casual outfit, related to TSA agents bag mix-up and emotional upset incident.

    Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

    Jos appeared unharmed and laughed as she spoke about the alleged bizarre incident.

    “We caught it on video but I’m not going to post it because it’s too much,” Jos said.

    “It was just crazy,” she added with a laugh.

    The young content creator claimed a man “strangled” her during her stay in London

    Young woman with long dark hair holding a drink, smiling softly in a dimly lit setting after TSA bag mix-up incident.

    Image credits: nnnnylsoj / TikTok

    Fans expressed concern, with one saying, “Omg it’s not your week lol.”

    “Girl i wouldnt laugh thats literally traumatizing,” said another. “i hope your okay now.”

    “I’m so concerned ngl,” another wrote.

    “All airport staff hate their jobs,” read one comment on Jos’ video

    Comment from a user named Iola about rude behavior at the airport, related to TSA bag mix-up and humiliation incident.

    Social media comment expressing frustration and calling out rude behavior, related to TSA bag mix-up incident.

    Alt text: Social media comment showing a woman expressing sensitivity at airports after TSA agents humiliated her over bag mix-up.

    Screenshot of a social media comment under a post about a woman upset after TSA agents humiliated her over a bag mix-up.

    Comment by Deanna expressing sympathy after a woman was upset and humiliated by TSA agents over bag mix-up.

    Woman upset and sobbing after TSA agents humiliated her over a bag mix-up, sharing frustration about airport experience.

    Social media comment showing frustration with TSA, expressing the sentiment that Austin TSA is miserable.

    Comment saying she was seeking validation from male coworkers, reacting to TSA agents humiliating woman over bag mix-up.

    Comment on social media post describing a girl in a jacket enjoying validation from men, expressing casual slang and humor.

    Comment praising a woman for being upset after TSA agents humiliated her during a bag mix-up at the airport.

    Comment on social media showing a woman upset over TSA agents humiliating her during a bag mix-up.

    User comment expressing frustration, relating to a woman upset and humiliated by TSA agents over a bag mix-up.

    Comment on a post expressing disbelief at adults acting immaturely, highlighting emotional reaction related to TSA agents and bag mix-up.

    Comment from user olivia_r1113 upset after TSA agents humiliated woman over bag mix-up at airport checkpoint.

    Comment from a woman upset about airport staff, expressing frustration with TSA agents over a bag misunderstanding.

    Comment about a woman upset and sobbing after a TSA agents bag mix-up that left her feeling humiliated.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing frustration over TSA agents humiliating a woman during a bag mix-up.

    Woman upset and sobbing after TSA agents humiliated her over bag mix-up at airport security checkpoint.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    corwin02 avatar
    Corwin 02
    Corwin 02
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For f**k sake get some thicker skin you d**n millennial whiner

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    natalieblenkhorn31 avatar
    Natalia
    Natalia
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's not even a millennial, boomer. See how f*****g stupid that sounds?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    User avatar
    POST
