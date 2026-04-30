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You know those relationship milestones everyone says you have to talk about? Kids, money, the future, all that fun, slightly terrifying stuff? Well, one couple skipped that conversation entirely… and only realized it after getting engaged. Not exactly ideal, right?

The bride-to-be turned to an online community to share how her fiancé suddenly brought up trying for kids, only to discover she literally couldn’t, and had never wanted to. Then things went from awkward to just sheer awful.

More info: Reddit

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Big life decisions have a way of hiding in plain sight, especially when both people think they’re already on the same page

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After three years together, this couple got engaged without ever truly unpacking one detail that would end up changing everything

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Image credits: hryshchyshen / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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What started as a casual suggestion about trying for kids quickly turned into confusion, shock, and a realization that something major had been missed

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Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she explained she couldn’t and didn’t want children, he didn’t process it, he jumped straight to accusing her of lying

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Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Even proof that she had been upfront from day one couldn’t stop the situation from spiraling once emotions and assumptions took over

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Image credits: garetsvisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Instead of talking things through, he brought his family into it, turning a private disagreement into a full-blown attack from every direction

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Image credits: muqddas65 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

What followed wasn’t just a breakup, but a series of escalating reactions that crossed boundaries and dragged the conflict into her personal and professional life

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From harassment to legal action, the aftermath proved that the real issue wasn’t just about kids, but rather communication imploding

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In the end, walking away didn’t just end a relationship, it protected her from a situation that kept revealing more red flags than a red flag factory working double shifts

The original poster (OP) had been with her partner for three years after meeting on a dating app, where she clearly stated she was “child-free and infertile.” She’d even had her fallopian tubes removed years earlier, so pregnancy wasn’t something she could (or even wanted to) pursue.

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The topic somehow never came up again, until after they got engaged. That’s when her fiancé casually suggested she quit birth control so they could start trying for kids. OP laughed, thinking he was joking. Spoiler alert: he wasn’t.

When she reminded him about her dating profile and explained her surgery, he didn’t just feel surprised; he actually accused her of lying. So, OP pulled up the proof showing she’d been upfront from the start, but by then, everything had started falling apart.

Instead of working through it, her fiancé stormed out and brought his family into the mess. They bombarded OP with messages, calling her names and blaming her for “wasting his time.” That’s when she started rethinking not just the engagement, but the entire relationship.

Look, missing a conversation about what to binge-watch is one thing. Missing a conversation about whether you want children? That’s basically relationship “you-know-who” roulette. And when assumptions replace actual communication, situations like this go from awkward to completely unmanageable in record time.

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Disagreements about having children are one of the most common deal-breakers in long-term relationships. Experts say this isn’t an area where compromise really works; you can’t exactly meet halfway on raising a child. When two people want fundamentally different lives, things tend to unravel quickly.

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There’s also something called “confirmation bias” in relationships. It’s when someone hears what they want to hear and quietly ignores the rest. OP clearly stated she was child-free, but her fiancé may have assumed she’d eventually change her mind.

Then there’s the involvement of extended family, which rarely helps in high-conflict situations. Studies show that negative in-law dynamics can significantly increase relationship stress, especially when boundaries aren’t respected and partners feel ganged up on instead of supported.

Finally, communication (or rather the lack of it, in OP’s case) sits right at the center of this story. Experts consistently stress that conversations about life goals should happen early and explicitly. Avoiding them doesn’t make differences disappear; it just delays the fallout until there’s more at stake.

In the end, this wasn’t a misunderstanding; it was a fundamental mismatch. OP walked away before things got even more complicated, and honestly, discovering this before the wedding might have been the best worst-case scenario she could have hoped for.

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What’s your take? Should OP have brought things up more directly during the relationship, or is her fiancé on the hook for ignoring what couldn’t have been clearer from the start? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the only jerk in the whole awkward mess was Josh and not the original poster at all

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