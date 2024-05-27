ADVERTISEMENT

Involved parents contribute so much to their children’s happiness. They’re like a personal cheerleading squad, who encourage and motivate the kids to pursue their dreams and celebrate their achievements, creating an environment filled with unconditional love and support.

However, Reddit user Maleficent_Round1611 said that when his sister needed their old folks the most, they refused to step up. After the teenager lost her voice, the mom and dad didn’t bother to learn sign language, citing a lack of free time, and pushed her to find other ways to communicate with them.

The boy eventually confronted their parents about it, hoping to talk some sense into them, but everything resulted in a huge fight, so now he seeks an impartial take from the outside to help him gain a better understanding of the situation.

This teenager learned sign language to stay close to his sister, but their parents wouldn’t

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

So he sat them down and listed everyone else who had

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project (not the actual photo)

Image source: Maleficent_Round1611

As people reacted to his story, the teen joined the discussion in the comments

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT