Parents Refuse To Learn ASL For Daughter Because They’re Too Busy With “Church Responsibilities”
Involved parents contribute so much to their children’s happiness. They’re like a personal cheerleading squad, who encourage and motivate the kids to pursue their dreams and celebrate their achievements, creating an environment filled with unconditional love and support.
However, Reddit user Maleficent_Round1611 said that when his sister needed their old folks the most, they refused to step up. After the teenager lost her voice, the mom and dad didn’t bother to learn sign language, citing a lack of free time, and pushed her to find other ways to communicate with them.
The boy eventually confronted their parents about it, hoping to talk some sense into them, but everything resulted in a huge fight, so now he seeks an impartial take from the outside to help him gain a better understanding of the situation.
This teenager learned sign language to stay close to his sister, but their parents wouldn’t
So he sat them down and listed everyone else who had
Image source: Maleficent_Round1611
As people reacted to his story, the teen joined the discussion in the comments
Learning sign language is hard, but learning how to read it is faster than getting fluent at making the gestures. I'd suggest this young man sign all his conversation with his parents from now on, to help them learn. Sign and speak, if they're struggling. Imersion will help. He should also go to his pastor, and point out that if god has a plan for his family, it includes his sister becoming mute, and the family learning ASL for her. Maybe the pastor can tell the parents god wants them to stop being jerks and make an honest attempt at it.
As a Mormon, I'd like to say he is correct in how we are expected to fulfill church roles/responsibilities. We are meant also to be constantly aware of God working in our lives. (Thinking that He made those pretty flowers you saw on the way to work, for instance). This includes family. Therefore, beyond all the other extremely good reasons why these selfish parents should learn sign language to communicate with their daughter, they are expected/required to do so because God gave them a daughter who ended up needing to use sign language. Anyone going so far as to learn a new language to communicate with someone will receive blessings from Heaven. We have a geas, basically, to help others. One's own daughter is surely included. The Mormon church has made many mistakes, but this one is on the parents.
