17 Y.O. Athlete In The Dark About Ivy League Scholarships, Parents Tell Him Only 7 Years Later
Stack of torn Ivy League scholarship offer letters from Cornell University, Yale University, and West Point military academy.
Parenting is about giving your children the best chance at life to succeed. Some go out of their way by immigrating to other countries where they don’t know the language or working three jobs. Yet others don’t take that many sacrifices and sometimes even act quite narcissistic.

These parents literally took away their 17 year-old son’s chance at a better life when they hid his athletic scholarship letters. In a strange power move, they decided to share them with him seven years later, when the guy was 24. This story sparked an online debate about why some parents take away opportunities from their kids and how family relationships might be affected after something like that.

    These parents lied to their 17 Y.O. son that he didn’t get into the best universities in the country and only told him only 7 years later

    Envelopes from Ivy League universities and military academies related to athlete scholarship opportunities.

    Image credits: ravenousreader

    This story was shared by his wife: “I am constantly reforgiving them”

    Tweet text discussing a 17-year-old athlete kept in the dark about Ivy League scholarships by his parents for years.

    Image credits: ravenousreader

    Image credits: ravenousreader

    Twitter conversation about a 17-year-old athlete missing Ivy League scholarships due to parents withholding information.

    Image credits: chicagoaudra

    Tweet conversation about a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships until parents revealed truth years later.

    Image credits: ravenousreader

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation about a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships shared by parents after 7 years.

    Image credits: ravenousreader

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange about a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships.

    Image credits: ravenousreader

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange discussing a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships until years later.

    Image credits: ravenousreader

    Screenshot of a social media thread discussing a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarship issues shared by parents years later.

    Image credits: ravenousreader

    Surprisingly, there were many others whose parents prevented them the best chance at higher education

    Screenshot of a Twitter post about a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships until parents reveal after 7 years.

    Image credits: Ruminator1000

    Screenshot of a Twitter post discussing family financial struggles and home sales amid a 17-year-old athlete's Ivy League scholarship concerns.

    Image credits: ChiRhoGroyper

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships due to parental silence for years.

    Image credits: mSanterre

    Tweet by Marie about parents sabotaging education in low income areas and fear related to Ivy League scholarships.

    Image credits: HadassehMarie

    Tweet showing a user commenting on parent sabotage and its impact on children, related to Ivy League scholarships.

    Image credits: iamaethelwulf

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing a 17-year-old athlete's experience with Ivy League scholarships and family revelations.

    Image credits: PhateOfMan

    Screenshot of a social media reply about a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships for years.

    Image credits: Aelthemplaer

    Image credits: Jaguarstopandas

    Tweet by user Jay questioning if atonement or remorse has been expressed, related to athlete and Ivy League scholarships issue.

    Image credits: OneFineJay

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing a federal crime related to Ivy League scholarship issues.

    Image credits: FagothUr

    Tweet about a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships as parents reveal info 7 years later.

    Image credits: Snarkytrashpan2

    Tweet by Olúwatósìn Olaseinde about stolen opportunities and income related to a 17-year-old athlete’s Ivy League scholarship situation.

    Image credits: tosinolaseinde

    Screenshot of tweet discussing parents talking down to kids related to Ivy League scholarships and athlete’s delayed knowledge.

    Image credits: TheUnaButters

    Tweet about parents discouraging college and mentioning military paying for education, related to Ivy League scholarships.

    Image credits: RealHeritageH

    Screenshot of a tweet about a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships until parents reveal after seven years.

    Image credits: JontyTrench

    Tweet explaining how parents misled a 17-year-old athlete about Ivy League scholarships and college opportunities for years.

    Image credits: eurekaskastle

    Tweet by Clint Murphy reacting to a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships revealed by parents years later.

    Image credits: IAmClintMurphy

    Tweet discussing a 17-year-old athlete kept in the dark about Ivy League scholarships by parents for seven years.

    Image credits: jx

    Tweet discussing parents limiting their 17-year-old athlete, affecting potential and Ivy League scholarship chances.

    Image credits: Goofy_Mew

    Tweet from Carole Mac sharing disbelief about four of the most selective Ivy League colleges in the country.

    Image credits: HerbsandDirt

    Tweet from VT Mountain Man sharing a story about being accepted to Stanford and his mother's reaction during his excitement.

    Image credits: vt_mn101

    Screenshot of a tweet about a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships until much later.

    Image credits: octal

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a 17-year-old athlete’s struggles with Ivy League scholarships and delayed parental disclosure.

    Image credits: morithedon

    Screenshot of a tweet about a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships until parents reveal after seven years.

    Image credits: Raye15612818

    Screenshot of a social media post highlighting a 17-year-old athlete unaware of Ivy League scholarships due to parental silence.

    Image credits: ToxinMortalis

    Screenshot of a tweet by Woodworking For Ross Ulbricht expressing regret about speaking to parents regarding Ivy League scholarships.

    Image credits: ZimmerHandcraft

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing a 17-year-old athlete kept in the dark about Ivy League scholarships by parents.

    Image credits: grumpyaesthetic

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing Ivy League scholarship letters and reactions to West Point's letter.

    Image credits: LonghornSloth

    Tweet about parents hiding Ivy League scholarships, affecting a 17-year-old athlete’s college opportunities.

    Image credits: cxovelurisi

    Screenshot of a social media post discussing consequences related to a physical altercation in an online conversation.

    Image credits: Bowtiedplayer

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Gabija Palšytė

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

