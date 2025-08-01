17 Y.O. Athlete In The Dark About Ivy League Scholarships, Parents Tell Him Only 7 Years Later

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is about giving your children the best chance at life to succeed. Some go out of their way by immigrating to other countries where they don’t know the language or working three jobs. Yet others don’t take that many sacrifices and sometimes even act quite narcissistic.

These parents literally took away their 17 year-old son’s chance at a better life when they hid his athletic scholarship letters. In a strange power move, they decided to share them with him seven years later, when the guy was 24. This story sparked an online debate about why some parents take away opportunities from their kids and how family relationships might be affected after something like that.

These parents lied to their 17 Y.O. son that he didn’t get into the best universities in the country and only told him only 7 years later

Image credits: ravenousreader

This story was shared by his wife: “I am constantly reforgiving them”

Image credits: ravenousreader

Image credits: ravenousreader

Image credits: chicagoaudra

Image credits: ravenousreader

Image credits: ravenousreader

Image credits: ravenousreader

Image credits: ravenousreader

Image credits: ravenousreader

Surprisingly, there were many others whose parents prevented them the best chance at higher education

Image credits: Ruminator1000

Image credits: ChiRhoGroyper

Image credits: mSanterre

Image credits: HadassehMarie

Image credits: iamaethelwulf

Image credits: PhateOfMan

Image credits: Aelthemplaer

Image credits: Jaguarstopandas

Image credits: OneFineJay

Image credits: FagothUr

Image credits: Snarkytrashpan2

Image credits: tosinolaseinde

Image credits: TheUnaButters

Image credits: RealHeritageH

Image credits: JontyTrench

Image credits: eurekaskastle

Image credits: IAmClintMurphy

Image credits: jx

Image credits: Goofy_Mew

Image credits: HerbsandDirt

Image credits: vt_mn101

Image credits: octal

Image credits: morithedon

Image credits: Raye15612818

Image credits: ToxinMortalis

Image credits: ZimmerHandcraft

Image credits: grumpyaesthetic

Image credits: LonghornSloth

Image credits: cxovelurisi

Image credits: Bowtiedplayer