Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Parents Furious After Middle School Forced Children To Answer “Explicit” Questions In Survey
News, US

Parents Furious After Middle School Forced Children To Answer “Explicit” Questions In Survey

Open list comments 10
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

27

Open list comments

10

The parents of those attending a Massachusetts school are outraged after the institute asked their children explicit questions via an administered health survey in late March, with both parties currently in the midst of a legal battle.

On March 6, Burlington Public Schools (BPS) notified parents of their plans to administer the 2025 Youth Risk Behavior Survey to the young students at Marshall Simonds Middle School. 

Highlights
  • Parents are outraged over an explicit survey administered to children in a Massachusetts middle school.
  • The survey questioned their students about alcohol, dr*g use, gender identity, and s*xual acts.
  • The superintendent apologized and admitted the opt-out policy was a mistake.

The questionnaires asked children sensitive questions about alcohol, dr*g use, and gender identity and were a part of a national initiative developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

But it seems as if a line was crossed.

RELATED:

    Parents of a Massachusetts middle school are furious following an explicit, “inappropriate” health survey

    Middle school classroom with teachers and students involving in an educational activity; related to parents' concerns over survey content.

    Image credits: Marshall Simonds Middle School (Not the actual photo)

    Everyone was expected to fill out the survey, even those who had opted out. On top of that, many of the questions were s*xually explicit, causing at least three parents to file federal complaints with the U.S. Department of Education.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    One of the aforementioned explicit questions included asking students whether they’d had s*xual intercourse before describing the act in detail and providing the definitions of oral and an*l s*x. 

    Adrianne Simeone, a Burlington mother who had tried to opt her son out of the questionnaire, was horrified by the inappropriate language. 

    “I felt absolutely sick to think that they were asking such explicit questions to children,” she said to Fox News Digital, saying she had talked to her kids about reproduction but did not mention any of the other acts present in the survey. “I don’t think those were appropriate for minors of any age, let alone children as young as 11.”

    Parent expressing concern at meeting about explicit school survey questions.

    Image credits: Fox News

    Massachusetts Liberty Legal Center (MLLC), an organization that defends free speech, religious liberty, and parental rights, alleged that BPS violated the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendments (PPRA) — which details that K-12 schools that receive federal funding must notify parents and allow them to opt out of surveys that may include sensitive topics. The organization is also a part of the legal process, backing the parents.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In not opting out students who had been opted out by their parents, [they] actually violated federal law,” informed Sam Whiting, who is a legal counsel for MLLC. “We’re very hopeful that the Department of Education, especially under the Trump administration, will follow through and enforce that law against the district.”

    A demand letter sent to the members of the BPS School Committee by the organization also claimed that teachers had not informed students that the survey was not mandatory.

    The form asked sensitive questions while giving a detailed definition of s*xual intercourse

    Middle school survey questions, including grade and age, causing parent concerns.

    Image credits: Fox News

    This action — or lack thereof — has encouraged more furious parents to come forward.

    David Hanafin shared his view of the controversial survey with the outlet, saying he had an agreement with Superintendent Eric Conti and Assistant Superintendent Laura Chen to opt all six of his children out of surveys that touch on sensitive topics.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And yet, his 11-year-old son received the explicit questionnaire.

    Middle school survey with explicit questions about sexual contact and intercourse options highlighted.

    Image credits: Fox News

    Parents at a meeting reacting to a middle school survey controversy.

    Image credits: Fox News

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “We don’t send our kids to school to be indoctrinated,” he said. “We don’t send our kids to school to have these discussions. You don’t need to open their mind. You need to teach them to read, to write, math, accurate history, accurate science, and you send them home, and we’ll take care of the rest.” 

    Hanafin added, “My daughter’s 11 years old. She still writes her list to Santa Claus every year, and she can’t wait for Santa Claus to come and bring her presents. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “And then they’re asking her questions about an*l s*x and about s*x toys and that — how anybody in their right mind could say this is in any way, shape, or form appropriate, or what information they’re trying to glean from it, makes no sense.”

    The school has since responded to the wave of backlash.

    Three parents complained to Fox News and are now in a legal battle

    Woman reading a document at a meeting, addressing concerns about a middle school survey.

    Image credits: Fox News

    In an April 1 meeting, Superintendent Conti apologized that the opt-out policy had not been honored, saying the whole ordeal was a “mistake” and that a few of the definitions in the survey were changed and added without the consent of BPS after the Wellness Committee had reviewed them. 

    One member of the School Committee took the side of parents and said, “Some students knew their parents’ wishes and advocated for themselves, only to be ignored, which is totally unacceptable. This cannot happen again.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Front view of Marshall Simonds Middle School building, related to parent concerns over explicit survey questions.

    Image credits: Burlington Public Schools

    “We as a committee need to revisit our policies and explore greater protections for our students and their families regarding student surveys and parental consent.”

    It has since been voted unanimously that all student surveys will be suspended until a new policy is implemented and to remove all funding for JSI from the upcoming budget.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many on social media took the sides of the parents, saying it was “sick” that the school administered the survey to such young children

    Tweet expressing frustration over school survey questions for children.

    Image credits: GuntherEagleman

    Tweet expressing parent's anger over explicit survey questions in middle school.

    Image credits: DabneyPorte

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing outrage over middle school survey questions, suggesting parents sue the school.

    Image credits: englishbrigid

    Tweet expressing parental anger over explicit questions in school survey.

    Image credits: purnilla

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet reacting to survey controversy in middle school, stating: "Fire everyone involved in the project.

    Image credits: paulkeres155

    Tweet by GrimRpr2023 questioning school survey appropriateness after parental outrage.

    Image credits: GrimRpr2023

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing anger over middle school survey with explicit questions, demanding immediate arrests.

    Image credits: CocoBakel

    Tweet discussing explicit questions in a 1970s middle school survey with a reflection on past shock value.

    Image credits: dcnh42

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet response mentioning survey experience in high school, referencing concerns similar to parents' reactions to explicit questions.

    Image credits: carrieleal

    Tweet highlighting parental outrage over middle school surveys given without consent.

    Image credits: TimMacdowall

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet expressing concern over middle school survey questions for children.

    Image credits: ColtsFanPO

    Tweet questioning the importance of explicit survey questions in middle school education.

    Image credits: MCDCDetroit

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing school officials over explicit survey for children.

    Image credits: cneibert13

    Tweet expressing outrage over middle school survey questions.

    Image credits: ErBourgault

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    27

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    10
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    27

    Open list comments

    10

    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Michelle Tian

    Michelle Tian

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi, there! I'm a newswriter at Bored Panda, born and raised in Vancouver, Canada. I have a bachelor's degree in journalism from Boston University, as well as a philosophy minor. A few of my other hobbies include dancing, reading, cooking, or listening to a true crime podcast. My favourite thing to report on includes groundbreaking news in the field of science — particularly marine biology! I definitely didn't do well very well studying it in school, but being a journalist lets me live out those dreams in a different and exciting way!

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP is running a Fox News story. BP is more and more maga by the day. BP is a brutally ugly place.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idk, could show how many may be a red flag to sexual abuse at home? There's more than you think. I was molested at 7 by my dad. Sometimes kids start early due to that. There's power and control (fear at home) to be able to speak up anywhere else.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP is running a Fox News story. BP is more and more maga by the day. BP is a brutally ugly place.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    moonlight_bunni avatar
    Tiffany
    Tiffany
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idk, could show how many may be a red flag to sexual abuse at home? There's more than you think. I was molested at 7 by my dad. Sometimes kids start early due to that. There's power and control (fear at home) to be able to speak up anywhere else.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about News
    Homepage
    Trending
    News
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in News Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda