Family Drama Erupts When Parents Want To Use Daughters Money To Pay For Son's Grad School
Two women in kitchen having heated discussion, illustrating family drama over using daughteru2019s money for son's grad school.
Family, Relationships

Family Drama Erupts When Parents Want To Use Daughters Money To Pay For Son’s Grad School

Money can often create a lot of tension in families, particularly when people who don’t possess it start to feel entitled. Favoritism, fears of favoritism and just lifestyle mismatches can all come together to create arguments and drama where there should be love and understanding.

A woman asked the internet if she was wrong to be unhappy after learning that her parents wanted to use her secret wedding fund to pay for her brother’s grad school. We reached out to the person who made the post via private message and will update the article when she gets back to us.

    Learning your parents have set aside money for you can be a great feeling

    Image credits: macniak / envato (not the actual photo)

    But one woman learned that her parents planned to use her wedding fund for her brother’s education

    Image credits: drazenphoto / envato (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Throwaway3568476985

    Many thought she was right to be unhappy

    A few thought the whole situation could have been handled better

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Justin Sandberg

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija Palšytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    2 hours ago

    It's unfair and shows they don't think much of OP because her education and homeownership aren't considered meaningful, but it's not really her money. It's her parents, so even though it's unfair, there's nothing that can be done. Hopefully this will help clarify things for OP though, give her a firm understanding of her worth to the family. I'm sure there have been a thousand small things, but this is something she can point to and knows that her parents are irrational and value her less than her brother. Years of gaslighting are being exposed and she can be more sure of her sanity.

    nelson_3 avatar
    Hidalgo
    Hidalgo
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    OP should just plain stop supporting anyone else in her family. And should ask the brother for the 15k back

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    ESH/YTA people shut the F**K UP! Those a*****e materialistic boomer parents can use the "marriage" funds for both kids to pay for the education. That is more important than any heteronormative b******t. When your kid is trying to scrape together something to START A LIFE, you do not impinge upon that fund unless there is NO OTHER CHOICE! It is like the college fund and you don't f*****g touch it. But the a*****e parents wanted to fund a white dress and tux wedding, and instead told their kids to spend 70-90% of their disposable income on a project no one not a boomer will EVER give a s**t about. F**k. Those. A******s. Establish clear boundaries on these scumbags, define future contact, and GET THEM OUT OF YOUR LIVES!!! They are the only thing in this world that will hold you back from joy and peace! Parents who hamstring their kids should be burned

