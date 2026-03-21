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MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her
Woman in yellow shirt sits upset by window next to a hand holding an Ancestry DNA testing kit for secret DNA testing.
Family, Relationships

MIL Thinks She’s Clever By Secretly DNA Testing Grandkid, Doesn’t Expect Everyone To Turn Against Her

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It seems that just when we think a mother-in-law can’t possibly get more wild or wicked, one proves us wrong and does exactly that. In this particular case, a MIL was so convinced that her son’s wife had cheated that she secretly DNA-tested their daughter.

The meddling MIL got exactly what she wanted when it emerged that the child’s DNA didn’t match that of her father’s. But what granny didn’t realize was that the father already knew, and it was never a case of the wife cheating. But rather, something much more traumatic, violent and sad. The wife says the damage has been done and her family has been left reeling.

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    Her MIL thought she had it all figured out when she DNA-tested her granddaughter without consent

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    But her actions have opened up deep, traumatic wounds that can never be stitched back together

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    Image credits: G3nX43v3r / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Mufid Majnun / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: Gianfranco Grenar / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwawayAK77

    The woman explained how the MIL possibly got her DNA

    She revealed that she was planning to tell her daughter about what had happened to her

    “No excuse for this intrusive attack”: many felt the MIL’s actions were unforgivable

    She then explained where things stand and how her daughter had reacted to hearing the news

    Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwawayAK77

    She later clarified a few things and revealed that the family had retested just to be sure

    “Conceived in violence, raised in love”: people showered the woman with words of support

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

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