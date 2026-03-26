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Fed-Up Bride Turns Down A Life-Changing Amount Of Money From Her MIL, Suspecting It’s A Trap
Bride holding bouquet with groom and wedding planner reviewing details, illustrating wedding gift debate and family dynamics.
Family, Relationships

Fed-Up Bride Turns Down A Life-Changing Amount Of Money From Her MIL, Suspecting It’s A Trap

louise.p
Louise Pieterse BoredPanda staff
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Wedding planning is one of life’s great joys, right up until your future mother-in-law decides it’s actually her wedding. Suddenly, the guest list is too small, the venue is too boring, and apparently, the bride needs to submit her fashion choices for approval. Nothing says “welcome to the family” quite like someone steamrolling every single decision you make about the most important day of your life.

One bride has had just about enough of her future MIL’s unsolicited takeover attempts, and when the woman showed up to dinner waving a $25,000 check like it was a peace offering, this bride wasn’t buying it. Her response has the internet fired up, and honestly, we completely understand why.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The wedding of your dreams can quickly become someone else’s vision when a MIL decides she knows best

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    For one bride, everything was going beautifully until the future MIL decided the guest list, the dress, and the venue were all completely wrong

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    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    She wanted 150 guests, dismissed the dress as too plain, and somehow thought she had the right to approve who was invited

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    Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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    The fiancé finally told her to back off, and she disappeared for six weeks before reappearing with a very large check in hand

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    Image credits: Defiant-Function8397

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    The bride took one look at that $25,000 check across the dinner table and decided she wasn’t going to touch it

    When a 31-year-old bride-to-be got engaged on Christmas Eve, she thought she was gaining a fiancé. What she didn’t expect was to also gain a future MIL with a very strong opinion about absolutely everything. The relationship that was once warm and easy quickly turned into a full-time negotiation as soon as the ring went on her finger.

    The list of grievances is truly something. The MIL wanted 150 guests at a wedding that the couple wanted to keep to 50, called the dream dress “too plain,” declared the venue boring, and actually requested to review and approve the guest list. The guest list. For a wedding that is not hers.

    To his credit, the fiancé stepped up and told his mother to back off, which sent her into a six-week silent treatment like a teenager who got grounded. Then, when she reappeared, she sat them down for dinner and slid a $25,000 check across the table with the energy of someone who had just won.

    The bride took one look at that check and said absolutely not, convinced it was less of a gift and more of a leash. The fiancé thinks she’s overreacting, and even her own mom thinks she should just take the money. But this bride is standing firm, and the internet has a lot of thoughts.

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    Image credits: donbaron / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to psychologist Madeleine Fugère, Ph.D., MIL conflict may actually stem from our evolutionary history. Boy moms may unconsciously interfere in their child’s relationships, partly due to competition for resources and attention, and partly because, deep down, they never fully picked you. You chose each other. She didn’t get a vote. Some mothers-in-law never really get over that.

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    Then throw $25,000 into the mix and things get a whole lot messier. Financial experts say that money from parents isn’t just financial assistance; it’s a power transfer that most couples never see coming. The person whose family gave the money becomes the defender, the other spouse becomes the villain, and suddenly, the person asking for basic autonomy is the ungrateful one. Sound familiar?

    So, what should a couple actually do? Wedding experts at Love My Dress suggest identifying your non-negotiables early, communicating them clearly, and treating your MIL as an equal rather than an authority figure. They also suggest limiting her involvement without cutting her off entirely, maybe even giving her a specific task to keep her busy and feeling included.

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    The bottom line is that this bride’s instincts are not crazy; they are actually well documented by science, financial experts, and pretty much every married woman who has ever existed. Taking money with strings attached from someone who already tried to hijack your guest list is, objectively, a trap. Whether her fiancé can see that before they cash the check is the real question here.

    Do you think this MIL was well-meaning or trying to gain control? Let’s speculate in the comments!

    The internet is standing loudly and firmly in the bride’s corner, telling her this mother-in-law is a sneaky one

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    Louise Pieterse

    Louise Pieterse

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DO NOT MARRY HIM!!!! A man who cannot stand up and say no to his mommy, is not ready to get married. This will be the pattern of the rest of your life. Every big event will be controlled by his mother. Don't do that to yourself or your future children.

    8
    8points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely. Future MIL will use that money as a weapon for these of their lives.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not cash the check - let it sit in a safe deposit box until the vows have been said, then return it. But do not continue planning a wedding at all until both bride and groom are on the same page regarding MIL's intentions. When (if) that happens, remember all the warnings on a thousand other posts about setting boundaries and password-protecting orders and vendors and hiring security if needed.

    6
    6points
    reply
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what I would do. Keep the check and if/when she tries to attach strings just hand it back to her.

    0
    0points
    reply
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    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if I've told my MIL how much I appreciate her lately 😆

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DO NOT MARRY HIM!!!! A man who cannot stand up and say no to his mommy, is not ready to get married. This will be the pattern of the rest of your life. Every big event will be controlled by his mother. Don't do that to yourself or your future children.

    8
    8points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely. Future MIL will use that money as a weapon for these of their lives.

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    aerotica69 avatar
    sweet emotion
    sweet emotion
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do not cash the check - let it sit in a safe deposit box until the vows have been said, then return it. But do not continue planning a wedding at all until both bride and groom are on the same page regarding MIL's intentions. When (if) that happens, remember all the warnings on a thousand other posts about setting boundaries and password-protecting orders and vendors and hiring security if needed.

    6
    6points
    reply
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is what I would do. Keep the check and if/when she tries to attach strings just hand it back to her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder if I've told my MIL how much I appreciate her lately 😆

    2
    2points
    reply
    Load More Comments
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