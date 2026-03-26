“My Heart Never Hurt More”: Mom Finds Out Why Her Husband Of 10 Years Won’t Adopt Her Daughter

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Family does not always have to be biological. Sometimes, the people who love you and care for you can become just as important as anyone related by blood. And that can be a beautiful thing.

So when one teen girl told her mom she wanted her stepdad, who had raised her for 10 years, to adopt her, the woman was overjoyed. But that happiness did not last long. The man later admitted that he did not want to do it because he did not care for her the same way he did his “real” kids, leaving his wife completely devastated.

Not knowing how to handle the man she thought she knew and trusted, the woman turned to Reddit for advice. Read the full story below.

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The woman thought her husband would be happy to adopt his stepdaughter after helping raise her for 10 years

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

But instead, he said he did not love her like one of his “real” kids, and the painful confession left his wife devastated

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Low-Watch-8193

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Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It must have been so hurtful for the young girl to hear these words from her dad

This is a genuinely difficult situation. In the space of one conversation, everything changed for this family. The woman had spent ten years assuming her husband loved her daughter as his own. Her daughter had spent ten years believing exactly the same thing.

If you grow up seeing someone as your dad and one day find out they do not feel the same way about you as they do about their other children, that is a lot to sit with. Her stepfather had been there through school years, arguments, big moments, and ordinary ones. All of that history was real. Which is part of what makes his admission so hard to process.

What made the situation even worse was how it was handled. He said yes in front of everyone and let the whole family celebrate. Then, pulled his wife aside that same night to say he had changed his mind. Getting everyone’s hopes up first made the letdown significantly more painful.

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The way he worded things also did not help. If he had doubts, he could have said he was honored she wanted that and needed some time to think about it. That would have been honest without being hurtful. Telling a teenager you do not love her the same way you love your other children is a hard thing to come back from, regardless of the intention behind it.

Image credits: Vlada Karpovich / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Can stepparents actually love stepchildren as their own?

Blended families are very common. In the United States, over 40% of adults report having at least one step-relative, which means millions of people are navigating these relationships in their own way every day.

Researchers have looked closely at how stepparents and stepchildren bond, and the findings are not always easy to hear. Studies have found that stepparents tend to interact with stepchildren less than biological parents do and are generally more disengaged.

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Part of that comes down to time and energy, since building a new marriage and caring for children from previous relationships can leave little room for much else.

That said, many stepparents and stepchildren do build genuinely warm and loving relationships. Research has found that children who gain a stepparent at a younger age tend to have a stronger bond with them as adults. The longer a child lives with a stepparent during childhood, the more connected that relationship tends to be later in life, especially with stepfathers.

What is harder to measure is how stepparents who do feel close to their stepchildren actually describe that love. There is no simple study that answers that question, because ultimately it is something each person has to figure out for themselves.

Writer and stepmom Michelle Zunter has a perspective worth reading on this. She believes it is absolutely possible to love a stepchild as your own, and that people often get too caught up in labels. Whether someone is called a stepparent or a real parent matters far less than the actual relationship being built day to day.

As she puts it, “What really matters is your personal relationship with your stepchild or stepchildren […] As time goes on you will probably find that this child—your stepchild—has taken up a permanent residence in your heart.”

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“Sometimes the most challenging of relationships in life are the ones that have the most meaning,” she adds. “What really needs to change is the definition in your head of what it means to call a child your own.”

Biological parents are bound to their children through shared DNA and a shared life. Stepparents are bound through a shared life alone. That is a different kind of glue, Zunter suggests, but it can hold just as well.

Looking at this story, it feels like the stepfather spoke too quickly and without thinking through what his words would actually mean to the people hearing them. Whatever he was feeling, there was likely a better way to handle it. And now the family is left trying to find their footing after a moment that did not have to go the way it did.

The author later shared more details in the comments

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Readers agreed the situation was devastating and offered advice on how to handle it

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In a later update, the woman revealed how her daughter reacted after learning the truth

Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Low-Watch-8193

She also shared in the comments that she was now considering divorce

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Many readers were heartbroken for the family

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