Parents Disown Adult Worker Daughter And Insult Her Fiancé, Come Begging For Forgiveness Years Later

Can you believe it’s 2026 and some people still have a problem with the world’s oldest profession? Yup, sex workers still have to fight for their right to do what they want with their bodies… as actual adults. Ridiculous.

One woman got disowned by her parents after they found out about her escort career. They only ever reached out to shame her, or claim her “fiancé” was either imaginary, or a pimp. When they found out he was real and no pimp, though, things went sideways.

Everyone should be free to choose a career that makes them happy, but not all parents agree

Young adult worker daughter sitting distressed in bedroom after parents disown and insult her fiancé years ago.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One woman got disowned by her parents when they found out she was a sex worker, but a few months later she met her other half and ended up engaged

Text post about a woman disowned by parents who insulted her fiancé and later asked for forgiveness years after.

Text about parents disowning adult worker daughter and insulting her fiancé, later begging for forgiveness years after.

Middle-aged man with beard talking on phone, appearing serious while discussing parents disowning adult worker daughter.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her dad sent her an angry email telling her she was going to hell, and claimed that her fiancé was either a pimp or a figment of her imagination

Text message from an adult worker daughter about parents disowning her and insulting her fiancé.

Text explaining fiancé's severe scoliosis and parents disowning adult worker daughter after discovering him online.

Text excerpt showing a mother with back issues and nursing background, linked to parents disowning adult worker daughter.

Young woman comforting her adult worker fiancé in hospital, reflecting themes of family forgiveness and reconciliation.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When pics of the woman and her fiancé showed up on her aunt’s Facebook account, her parents came begging for forgiveness, suddenly wanting to be a part of her life again

Text excerpt from story about parents who disown adult worker daughter and insult her fiancé, refusing to forgive.

Text post asking if they are wrong for not forgiving parents who disowned adult worker daughter and insulted her fiancé.

Image credits: Purple-theowaway-338

Furious, the woman let her dad know that, after his accusations he’d never, ever, meet her fiancé, but now she’s wondering if that was a jerk move

The original poster (OP) thought losing her parents would be the biggest plot twist of her life. After being disowned for her choice of career, she went no-contact. No groveling for forgiveness. No dramatic apologies. Then life laughed and said, “Surprise!” because she met a wonderful guy, fell in love, and got engaged.

Six months later, her dad resurfaced via email, armed with judgment, hellfire, and unsolicited opinions. He scolded her for not begging forgiveness for being a sex worker and warned no man would ever want her. When she mentioned her loving fiancé, her parents decided he either didn’t exist or, get this, was obviously her pimp.

Well, OP’s fiancé is no pimp but, sadly, he is very ill. He has severe scoliosis and needs spinal fusion surgery. Her folks found out through Facebook sleuthing and suddenly had a change of heart. Now, with her mom’s nursing background and similar back issues, they wanted to “extend an olive branch” and help care for her fiancé post-surgery.

OP wasn’t buying it. After calling her partner imaginary and criminal, she told them they’d lost the privilege of meeting him or being in their lives. Her parents are crying for forgiveness, her aunt is urging reconciliation, but OP’s still salty. So, she turned to an online community to ask if she’s holding a grudge, or just holding her boundaries?

It’s easy to see where OP’s coming from, isn’t it? Her parents were the ones who disowned her, but now that the reality of actual estrangement is hitting home, they want a free pass to forgiveness and family time. Just how common is going no-contact with family, though? And does OP have anything to gain by burying the hatchet?

Young adult couple embracing and smiling, illustrating themes of parents disowning adult worker daughter and fiancé.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The experts from Psychology Today say adult children who’ve gone through a lifetime of strain may feel compelled to take a step back from their family for their own well-being. Makes sense – who needs negative vibes?

In his 2020 book Fault Lines: Fractured Families and How to Mend Them, Dr. Karl Pillemer’s survey revealed that 27% of U.S. citizens out of a total of 68 million were estranged from a family member, with 10% experiencing estrangement from either a parent or child. That’s a fair whack of the population.

Now, on to OP’s dilemma: forgive and forget? Mayo Clinic says letting go of grudges can make way for improved health. Some of the benefits include improved mental health, less anxiety, fewer symptoms of depression, and improved self-esteem.

What you might not know is that forgiveness also comes with awesome physical benefits the moment you choose to let go. Who doesn’t want lower blood pressure, a stronger immune system, and improved heart health?

Well, whatever OP chooses to do, at least she’s found the love of her life. We’d say her parents need some more time in the sin bin for their outrageous accusations and that stinker of an email, wouldn’t you?

What’s your take? Should OP be the bigger person and forgive her parents, or do they deserve the cold shoulder after the stunts they pulled? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers said they doubted the woman had an actual case for slander or libel, but that she should stay away from her problematic parents anyway

Screenshot of an online discussion about parents disowning adult daughter and insulting her fiancé.

Online discussion showing users debating why fiancé is written with spaces to avoid bot removal of relationship posts.

Reddit discussion about parents disowning adult worker daughter and insulting her fiancé with family conflict revealed.

Screenshot of online comment discussing parents disowning adult daughter and insulting her fiancé before later seeking forgiveness.

Screenshot of online comment discussing parents disowning adult daughter and the expectation of forgiveness despite insults to her fiancé.

Comment discussing parents disowning adult worker daughter and insulting her fiancé, urging gratitude for freedom from judgment.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing parents who disown their adult worker daughter and insult her fiancé.

Screenshot of a discussion about parents disowning adult worker daughter and insulting her fiancé before seeking forgiveness.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing parents disowning adult worker daughter and insulting her fiancé before seeking forgiveness later.

Comment emphasizing parents disowning adult worker daughter and insulting her fiancé while begging for forgiveness years later.