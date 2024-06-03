Dad Demands 16-Year-Old Babysitter Set Alarms While She Sleeps

ADVERTISEMENT

When they can’t be with their children, every parent hopes to leave them with someone reliable. For many of them, that trustworthy person is a teenage neighborhood babysitter. However, they are limited in what they can do, which parents often forget.

Similar to this father, who left a 16-year-old to watch his three kids overnight. The job seemed simple enough, but staying awake was anything but. After the parent found out that the teenager dozed off and didn’t hear the baby crying, he decided to take action, which didn’t sit well with his wife.

A teenage babysitter might seem like a great option for a lot of parents

Image credits: Satura_ / envato (not the actual photo)

However, they might not always manage to abide by parent’s wishes, ending up in unfortunate situations

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: One-Page5216

“Pinpointing an exact age for babysitting readiness isn’t so simple because children mature at very different ages”

Leaving the kids for a few hours with a babysitter can be nerve-wracking enough for some parents, but having them stay overnight is a whole different level of responsibility. Therefore, most experts agree that the person taking care of children through the night should be at least 16 years old. Even though in many countries like the UK, Australia, and Canada, there’s no minimum age to babysit, a lot can go wrong when a young child is left to take care of other kids.

Despite the recommended age of 16, there are still many other factors to consider when deciding whether a person is fit to provide childcare services. One of them is their maturity and experience level. “Pinpointing an exact age for babysitting readiness isn’t so simple because children mature at very different ages,” says psychotherapist Ruthie Arbit.

She notes that any age requirements for babysitting should be seen as a helpful guide instead of an ultimate sign that the child is up for the task. “As many know, two 12-year-olds can be completely different in terms of maturity,” she says.

If they have a good track record of being responsible and attentive to their siblings, there’s a good chance they’re ready to take care of other kids. “In order to babysit, a child needs the next level of maturity after being able to stay home alone,” Ali Hamroff, a licensed psychotherapist, says. “They must check the boxes that they can take care of themselves and stay home alone, and then also check the boxes of being able to take care of another child.”

“If a child still relies on their parents for most aspects of their life, they’re not ready to babysit”

According to Hamroff, requirements to babysit include:

They can keep themselves safe.

They know what to do and who to call in an emergency.

They can handle activities of daily living, such as hygiene, nutrition, and safety.

They know what to do if another child is hurt.

They’re able to perform tasks such as providing healthy meals, maintaining a schedule, and keeping the house tidy.

To further decide if the person is old enough to provide childcare, offer them hypothetical situations and see how they respond, advises child and family therapist Julia M. Chamberlain. “Ask a child what they would do in certain scenarios and gauge their responses,” she says.

“If a child still relies on their parents for most aspects of their life, they’re not ready to babysit,” concludes Hamroff. “A child who has no responsibilities when it comes to their own schedule is probably not mature enough to take care of another child.” In addition, Chamberlain notes that a child who sees the kids they babysit as friends or peers is more likely to break rules and challenge authority.

It’s 100% acceptable for the caregiver to sleep if they’re watching the kids through the night

When it comes to babysitting and sleep, opinions seem to be divided. However, Matthew James Taylor, founder of childcare services KidSit, says that it’s 100% acceptable for the caregiver to sleep if they’re watching the kids through the night. “If you’re going to be babysitting from the evening until the next morning, it’s assumed that you’re going to sleep. You aren’t expected to stay up and keep watch all night.”

He adds, “Most parents adjust the rates they pay for overnight babysitters to account for this. You will probably get paid less, usually about half your regular rate, during the overnight hours that you’ll be sleeping.”

Once the kids are in bed, the babysitting duties may be minimal. Also, keep in mind that this can depend on the children’s ages and needs. Generally, the babysitter has to keep children comforted and safe, which includes being available when they have a bad dream or a smoke alarm goes off.

