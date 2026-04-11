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Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where people recognize familiar patterns, particularly faces, in random objects. This can manifest in various ways, such as a smiling cloud or a trash can sticking out its tongue.

Naturally, when someone notices an expression in a place where it shouldn’t be, they might feel compelled to share it with others. “Are you seeing what I’m seeing?”

The Facebook group ‘Things with Faces’ is a place where you can do exactly that—get confirmation that a door handle has, in fact, come to life.

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funky Grator

Close-up of a metallic kitchen gadget showing pareidolia with face-like holes and a smiling mouth shape.

Dan Musson Report

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ssnx01 avatar
Chich the witch
Chich the witch
Community Member
Premium 53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"How's it going?" "Grate! grate!"

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    #2

    Perfect Predator... Just Missing The Dreads ^^

    Close-up of a mushroom in ramen noodles resembling a face, illustrating pareidolia in food photography.

    Vinicius Nascimento Braga Report

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    #3

    Check Out This Guy 🦈

    Bar stool resembling a face with mouth open at a vintage wooden bar, showcasing a classic pareidolia example in a cozy setting.

    David Jeson Report

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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Get yer a*s back here!" (OK, it is raining and I'm bored :P )

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    #4

    Sink At Work

    Old metal surface with rust and bolts resembling a face, a common example of pareidolia captured in a photo.

    Bryan Austin Report

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    #5

    😁😁😁

    House roof appears to have a face with eyes and a mouth, an example of pareidolia seen from the street.

    Wulan Dari Report

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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     44 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ackchyually...

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    #6

    I Would Have Liked To Save Him, But I Couldn’t

    Rusty barred window and cracked wall creating a face pareidolia effect on a grey building exterior.

    Lia Farizeki Report

    5points
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    #7

    Surprise! 😁

    Metal door handle detached from the plate resembling a surprised face, an example of pareidolia phenomenon.

    Hanifa Syaqila Report

    5points
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    #8

    He Looks Terrifed!

    Close-up of sliced mushrooms showing pareidolia with a face-like pattern among fresh fungi pieces.

    Bree Watson Report

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    #9

    This Almond In The Salad Looks Very Unimpressed

    Close-up of a spinach salad showing an almond piece resembling a face, an example of pareidolia in food.

    Gwyneth Mackenzie Report

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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is another to the right having a peek.

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    #10

    Mood When Having To Wake Up In The Morning 🤣

    Hand blender with cord and button holes resembling a face, an example of pareidolia captured in a photo.

    Rizki Candra Report

    5points
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    #11

    Pac-Man

    Rotten lemon on a tree branch resembling a creature with a gaping mouth, an example of pareidolia in nature.

    Jose Manuel Gonzalez Report

    5points
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    ericamoffis avatar
    Eri J
    Eri J
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pacman in a horror film.

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    #12

    Swinging Outside And Feeling Watched 😂

    Plant pot with holes resembling a face in a garden, an example of pareidolia captured in nature.

    Laurie Sexton McIntyre Report

    5points
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    #13

    I Think They're Kidnapping Him🤣

    Several people lifting a couch with a face-like pattern onto a car, showcasing pareidolia in everyday objects.

    Wulan Dari Report

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    #14

    Frog 🤗🤗

    Coffee foam in a cup forming a face-like shape, a natural example of pareidolia captured in a photo.

    Camellia Report

    5points
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    #15

    Help!!!

    Pickle slice in jar with a pattern resembling a face, an example of pareidolia captured in a photo.

    Henny Wahyuningsih Report

    5points
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    bretsander avatar
    Bret Sander
    Bret Sander
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Seems as though he's in a bit of a pickle.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Passed This Driving Home From A Hike Today

    Large engine on flatbed truck resembling a face, an example of pareidolia captured on a highway during sunset.

    Deri Kaelani Report

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    #17

    At The Dentist 🐂

    Dental lamp resembling a face showing pareidolia effect with handles looking like eyes and nose in a close-up shot.

    Larazaty Kirana Report

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    #18

    I Was Fueling Our Aircraft Yesterday And Caught The Fuel Coupling Staring Me Down. He’s Cool, Though

    Close-up of a mechanical part resembling a face, illustrating pareidolia in everyday objects and machinery.

    Wulan Dari Report

    5points
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    #19

    Chinese Food

    Box of dumplings with sauce spots resembling faces, showcasing pareidolia in everyday food photography.

    Brooklyn HuRg Report

    5points
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    #20

    My Husband Said It Looks Like A Bear... Tell Me People Can Clearly See A Panda

    Weathered wooden fence post showing pareidolia with a face-like pattern on the grain under clear blue sky.

    Mardiya Latjilla Report

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    #21

    Plenty Of Us Have Been There-You See A Loved One's Smile In The Clouds, Spot A Dog's Face In The Grain Of A Wodden Wall

    Rusty screws and metal parts on wood resembling a face, an example of pareidolia captured in an everyday object.

    or see a creepy face peering at you from the shadows. No you're not being delusional or 'crazy' you just experienced a wonderfully interesting phenomenon that's know as pareidolia.

    Elevia Serena Report

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    #22

    Aaay,0!

    Snow-covered mountain casting a shadow that resembles a human face, illustrating a striking pareidolia example.

    Richard Whelan Report

    4points
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    #23

    Hi Everyone. Here's My First Submission (Hopefully Not The Last One)

    Black electric guitar appearing like a face with drum set eyes in the background, showcasing pareidolia in music gear.

    Dan Tordjman Report

    4points
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    #24

    I Found An Owl In My Popcorn!

    Hand holding a piece of popcorn that looks like an angry owl face, an example of pareidolia in everyday objects.

    Henny Wahyuningsih Report

    4points
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    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is one angry owl.

    1
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    #25

    This Sort Of Made Me Think Of The Face Of That Weird Creature In Pans Labyrinth During The Table Scene With All The Food

    Red pepper sliced open showing seeds that resemble teeth, creating a pareidolia effect like a screaming face.

    Suzanne Marley Report

    4points
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    #26

    My Husband And I Think This Tree Stump Looks Like An Owl

    Tree stump with natural patterns resembling a face, an example of pareidolia captured outdoors among dry branches and grass.

    Ronda Murdick Report

    4points
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    #27

    Alien

    Yellow metal pole with screws resembling a face, an example of pareidolia seen in everyday objects outdoors.

    Mala & Raka Report

    4points
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    #28

    My Stapler Has Had One Too Many Staples 😂

    A metal switch on a textured surface resembling a face, an example of pareidolia captured in an everyday object.

    Noranda Simpkin Report

    4points
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    #29

    These Glove Dispensers At My Doctor's Office Are Having Entirely Too Much Fun

    Smile-shaped glove dispenser on a wall showing pareidolia with pink and blue gloves inside.

    David Jones Report

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    #30

    Gimme A Name

    Worn leather chair with creases and reflections creating a pareidolia effect resembling a smiling face.

    Frank Wiesemann Report

    4points
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    #31

    Cotton Candy From My Kids Easter Basket. Reminds Me Of Falkor From The Never Ending Story

    Cotton candy inside a container resembling a human face, an example of pareidolia captured in a photo.

    Kristine Brooks Report

    4points
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    #32

    Do You See The Back Of A Man Wearing A Long Cloak With A Hood, Trying To Climb Out Of The Bucket?

    Cloth draped over a bucket resembling a ghostly figure, showcasing a unique pareidolia moment in everyday objects.

    Monalia Ventress Report

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    #33

    Scared Me

    Tree trunk with hollow openings resembling a face showing pareidolia effect in a natural forest setting.

    Mary Coyle Report

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    #34

    Tomato From Grandparents Garden. He's Very Happy To Have Grown I Think They Still Have It In The Fridge. Should We Eat It?

    Tomato appearing to have a smiling face, an example of pareidolia caught in a photograph on a kitchen countertop.

    Gotre Orlandho Report

    4points
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    #35

    Happy Car

    View of a car interior focusing on the steering wheel, pedals, and dashboard demonstrating pareidolia in everyday objects.

    Djo Riad Report

    4points
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    #36

    The End Of My Espresso Martini

    Foam bubbles shaped like a dog’s face held in a hand, showcasing a clear example of pareidolia in everyday life.

    Ku Pu Ku Pu Report

    4points
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    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    Premium     59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cute doggie 🥰

    0
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    #37

    Bottle Opener Is A Little Too Happy

    Metal corkscrew on wooden surface resembling a smiling face, an example of pareidolia captured in a photo.

    Deri Kaelani Report

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    #38

    Saw This Fella On My Evening Walk Today

    Toilet and green trash bin side by side creating pareidolia effect resembling a surprised face outdoors

    Becky Gillespie Report

    4points
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    funkycherry81 avatar
    The Redhead
    The Redhead
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a beautiful day in the neighborhood.

    0
    0points
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    #39

    Very Angry

    Plant with root and leaves resembling an angry face, an example of pareidolia captured in a natural outdoor setting.

    Onk Zhoel Report

    4points
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    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like Pepr the king prawn from the Muppets.

    0
    0points
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    #40

    He's Seen Things, Horrible Things

    Bathroom with a bathtub and transparent chair creating a pareidolia effect resembling a face in the scene.

    Kinancy Report

    4points
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    #41

    Foam Owl

    Cup of coffee foam with pareidolia showing a bird shape formed by bubbles on the cup edge and foam patterns inside.

    Kinancy Report

    4points
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    #42

    This Was After I Took A Bite Of My Dumpling, Swear To God

    Fork holding dumpling resembling a human face, an example of pareidolia captured in a close-up food photo.

    Laura Lorena Report

    4points
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    #43

    On The Base Of The X-Ray Machine At My Appt

    Metal hardware and a chrome rack creating a face-like image demonstrating pareidolia in everyday objects.

    Rayanne Carlson Report

    3points
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    #44

    Do You See All Those Faces, The First One Is Very Happy

    Power outlet and USB ports arranged to resemble a face, an example of pareidolia captured in a product photo.

    Lucero Persan Report

    3points
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    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The top face looks s****d

    0
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    #45

    Vintage School Backpack From Hungary From My Childhood 😁

    Old yellow and green bag with red handle and latches, showing pareidolia as it resembles a face, on a concrete floor.

    Egyedi Bögrék Report

    3points
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    #46

    Opened My Bfs Headphone Case, It Was Very Happy About It

    Open black case with compartments that resemble a surprised face, illustrating pareidolia phenomenon.

    Mia Lu Report

    3points
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    #47

    My Ice Cream

    Ice cream surface showing pareidolia with face-like pattern resembling eyes and a smiling mouth.

    Mark Shirley Report

    3points
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    #48

    Like What I'm Confused

    Concrete structure with tree branches resembling hair, creating a face illusion in a classic example of pareidolia.

    Aryana Bielan Report

    3points
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    #49

    Help Me 0ut, This Potato Reminds Me 0f A One Eyed Cartoon Character, And I Can't Think Of Who It Is,,, 🥔😅

    Hand holding a potato with natural markings resembling a human face, showcasing pareidolia in a close-up view.

    Alesha ZT Report

    3points
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    #50

    Mopping The Floor With A Ghost On Halloween"

    Mop head with green strands and a blue handle resembling a face, an example of pareidolia captured in a photo.

    Aryana Bielan Report

    3points
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    #51

    Reminds Me Of : 😦

    A face shape formed by natural patterns on a submerged object creating a pareidolia effect in water.

    Daniela Ba Report

    3points
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    #52

    Real Chicken Soup 🐥

    Close-up of food bubbles showing pareidolia with a face-like pattern in the liquid, highlighting pareidolia in everyday scenes.

    Alyssa Jasmine Report

    3points
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    #53

    Onion Creature

    Red onion sliced on a green cutting board showing a face-like pattern, an example of pareidolia captured in a kitchen.

    Larazaty Kirana Report

    3points
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    #54

    My Friend Spilled His Soy Sauce At The Restaurant 😂

    Brown stain on fabric resembling a giraffe, an example of pareidolia that makes people see familiar shapes in random patterns.

    Kinancy Report

    3points
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    #55

    This Welder Always Cracks Me Up🤣

    Old welding machine in a workshop with dial gauges and cables, showing a face-like pattern from pareidolia.

    Lia Farizeki Report

    3points
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    #56

    A Carpet At Home Has A... Pirate Lion?

    Abstract carpet pattern resembling a face, an example of pareidolia captured in a detailed close-up image.

    Larazaty Kirana Report

    3points
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    #57

    If Your Hair Does Look Great, You've Got All Reason To Smile🌞

    Concrete planter with green bush showing pareidolia face-like pattern on urban street background.

    Christiane Haut Report

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    #58

    Do You See What I See?

    Plastic bottle with oil on a shelf showing pareidolia with facial features appearing in the liquid inside.

    Ayyana Jesslyn Report

    3points
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    #59

    Looks Like A Cranky Chair To Me

    Black leather chair with a design resembling a face, an example of pareidolia in everyday objects.

    Misty Jane Report

    3points
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    #60

    Cookie Drum Monster 🤣😂

    Bass drum and mallets resembling eyes, creating a pareidolia effect on a paved surface near plants outdoors.

    Matt Acres Report

    3points
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    #61

    Found At The Beach Today. Like An Old Fashioned Cameo

    Small dark stone with a natural pattern resembling a human profile held between fingers, an example of pareidolia.

    Henny Wahyuningsih Report

    3points
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    #62

    Side-Eye

    Round metal manhole cover on concrete resembling a surprised face, an example of pareidolia in everyday objects.

    Larazaty Kirana Report

    3points
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    #63

    I Was Doing A Builders Clean In A Kitchen And Found This, Scary As It Matches With Anne Frank!!! 😳😳

    Peeling wall paint resembling shapes and figures, showcasing a striking example of pareidolia in everyday surroundings.

    Cherie Holmes Report

    3points
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    #64

    Weird Lights At M&s Food Near Me. What Are Those Eyes Suggesting?

    Two security cameras on a brick wall forming a smiling face, an example of pareidolia captured in a photo.

    Catherine Sweetman Report

    3points
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    #65

    Whoa

    Rust-colored cap positioned to resemble a surprised face demonstrating a classic example of pareidolia effect.

    Feby Widiyanti Report

    3points
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    #66

    This Suspicious Chicken 🐔

    Kitchen cabinet doors with a red cloth creating pareidolia, resembling a hidden figure in an everyday setting.

    Henny Wahyuningsih Report

    3points
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    #67

    The Angriest Bottle Of Laundry Soap I've Ever Seen

    Blue plastic bottle with a cap resembling a sad human face, showcasing pareidolia in an everyday object photograph.

    Yeni Inka Rels Report

    3points
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    #68

    Light Looks Like Donkey From Shrek

    Outdoor light fixture on glass table resembling a smiling face, an example of pareidolia captured in a photo.

    Kinancy Report

    3points
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    #69

    Minion

    Wind turbine with lights resembling a face, an example of pareidolia against a clear blue sky.

    Larazaty Kirana Report

    3points
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    berber-siersema avatar
    Purple light
    Purple light
    Community Member
    Premium     58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ready to make an awful lot of noise

    0
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    #70

    What'a Going On There 😶

    Toy princess figurine facing an iron with pareidolia effect making the iron look like a face with eyes and mouth.

    Evii Fitrianii﻿ Report

    3points
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    #71

    Meet Mr And Mrs Mophead

    Two cleaning tools leaning against a wall with mop head appearing like hair in a pareidolia image.

    Endang AT Taufik Report

    3points
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    ssnx01 avatar
    Chich the witch
    Chich the witch
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I tell ya man, I'm bustin' outa here"

    0
    0points
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    #72

    A Smile Appeared And I Spontaneously Smiled Back!

    Onion slices on a wooden cutting board resembling a smiling face illustrating pareidolia in everyday objects.

    Karen King Miranda Report

    2points
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    #73

    What Do You Think? Is It Mad Or Sleepy?

    Metal tank in a grassy field resembling a sleepy face, an example of pareidolia captured outdoors near trees.

    Christiane Haut Report

    2points
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    #74

    ‘I Was Thrown By The Trash!’ 😧

    Pile of trash with a cardboard box resembling a surprised face, showing a clear example of pareidolia outdoors near a trash bin.

    Helen Velgersdijk Report

    2points
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    #75

    My Ice Cream Candy Bar Was Out Of This World!

    Partially eaten chocolate bar showing a face-like pattern illustrating pareidolia in everyday objects.

    Mirah Moms Khaira Report

    2points
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    #76

    Ever Since I Joined This Page, I’ve Been Seeing Them Everywhere

    Wood grain pattern on floor resembling a surprised face, an example of pareidolia captured in a photograph.

    Jim Schaeffer Report

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    #77

    What Did You See?

    Tree bark shaped like a dog’s face in a forest scene with snow, dry leaves, and scattered rocks illustrating pareidolia.

    Dan Bir Report

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    #78

    Who Dis In My Egg Salad?

    Close-up of a creamy dish with shapes resembling a face, illustrating pareidolia in everyday objects.

    Lukmanul Hakim Report

    1point
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    #79

    Some Scared Machinery At My Work

    Close-up of machine part resembling a surprised face, an example of pareidolia captured in a photo.

    Warren Upperton Report

    1point
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    #80

    Eeeek😬

    Slice of dessert with candy shaped like fried eggs creating a pareidolia effect of a face on a purple plate.

    Ann Janovsky Report

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    #81

    He Has Seen Things, Crazy Things!!

    Bathroom wall with green handles and soap holder creating a face illusion, an example of pareidolia in everyday objects.

    Kinancy Report

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