81 Times People Experienced Pareidolia And Took A Picture For Everyone To See (New Pics)
Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where people recognize familiar patterns, particularly faces, in random objects. This can manifest in various ways, such as a smiling cloud or a trash can sticking out its tongue.
Naturally, when someone notices an expression in a place where it shouldn’t be, they might feel compelled to share it with others. “Are you seeing what I’m seeing?”
The Facebook group ‘Things with Faces’ is a place where you can do exactly that—get confirmation that a door handle has, in fact, come to life.
More info: Facebook
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Funky Grator
Perfect Predator... Just Missing The Dreads ^^
Check Out This Guy 🦈
"Get yer a*s back here!" (OK, it is raining and I'm bored :P )
Sink At Work
😁😁😁
I Would Have Liked To Save Him, But I Couldn’t
Surprise! 😁
He Looks Terrifed!
This Almond In The Salad Looks Very Unimpressed
Mood When Having To Wake Up In The Morning 🤣
Swinging Outside And Feeling Watched 😂
I Think They're Kidnapping Him🤣
Frog 🤗🤗
Help!!!
Passed This Driving Home From A Hike Today
At The Dentist 🐂
I Was Fueling Our Aircraft Yesterday And Caught The Fuel Coupling Staring Me Down. He’s Cool, Though
Chinese Food
My Husband Said It Looks Like A Bear... Tell Me People Can Clearly See A Panda
Plenty Of Us Have Been There-You See A Loved One's Smile In The Clouds, Spot A Dog's Face In The Grain Of A Wodden Wall
or see a creepy face peering at you from the shadows. No you're not being delusional or 'crazy' you just experienced a wonderfully interesting phenomenon that's know as pareidolia.