The Facebook group ‘Things with Faces’ is a place where you can do exactly that—get confirmation that a door handle has, in fact, come to life.

Naturally, when someone notices an expression in a place where it shouldn’t be, they might feel compelled to share it with others. “Are you seeing what I’m seeing?”

Pareidolia is a psychological phenomenon where people recognize familiar patterns, particularly faces, in random objects. This can manifest in various ways, such as a smiling cloud or a trash can sticking out its tongue.

#1 Funky Grator

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#2 Perfect Predator... Just Missing The Dreads ^^

#3 Check Out This Guy 🦈

#4 Sink At Work

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#6 I Would Have Liked To Save Him, But I Couldn’t

#8 He Looks Terrifed!

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#9 This Almond In The Salad Looks Very Unimpressed

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#10 Mood When Having To Wake Up In The Morning 🤣

#12 Swinging Outside And Feeling Watched 😂

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#13 I Think They're Kidnapping Him🤣

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#14 Frog 🤗🤗

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#16 Passed This Driving Home From A Hike Today

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#17 At The Dentist 🐂

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#18 I Was Fueling Our Aircraft Yesterday And Caught The Fuel Coupling Staring Me Down. He’s Cool, Though

#19 Chinese Food

#20 My Husband Said It Looks Like A Bear... Tell Me People Can Clearly See A Panda

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#21 Plenty Of Us Have Been There-You See A Loved One's Smile In The Clouds, Spot A Dog's Face In The Grain Of A Wodden Wall or see a creepy face peering at you from the shadows. No you're not being delusional or 'crazy' you just experienced a wonderfully interesting phenomenon that's know as pareidolia.



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#23 Hi Everyone. Here's My First Submission (Hopefully Not The Last One)

#24 I Found An Owl In My Popcorn!

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#25 This Sort Of Made Me Think Of The Face Of That Weird Creature In Pans Labyrinth During The Table Scene With All The Food

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#26 My Husband And I Think This Tree Stump Looks Like An Owl

#27 Alien

#28 My Stapler Has Had One Too Many Staples 😂

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#29 These Glove Dispensers At My Doctor's Office Are Having Entirely Too Much Fun

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#30 Gimme A Name

#31 Cotton Candy From My Kids Easter Basket. Reminds Me Of Falkor From The Never Ending Story

#32 Do You See The Back Of A Man Wearing A Long Cloak With A Hood, Trying To Climb Out Of The Bucket?

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#33 Scared Me

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#34 Tomato From Grandparents Garden. He's Very Happy To Have Grown I Think They Still Have It In The Fridge. Should We Eat It?

#35 Happy Car

#36 The End Of My Espresso Martini

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#37 Bottle Opener Is A Little Too Happy

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#38 Saw This Fella On My Evening Walk Today

#39 Very Angry

#40 He's Seen Things, Horrible Things

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#41 Foam Owl

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#42 This Was After I Took A Bite Of My Dumpling, Swear To God

#43 On The Base Of The X-Ray Machine At My Appt

#44 Do You See All Those Faces, The First One Is Very Happy

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#45 Vintage School Backpack From Hungary From My Childhood 😁

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#46 Opened My Bfs Headphone Case, It Was Very Happy About It

#47 My Ice Cream

#48 Like What I'm Confused

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#49 Help Me 0ut, This Potato Reminds Me 0f A One Eyed Cartoon Character, And I Can't Think Of Who It Is,,, 🥔😅

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#50 Mopping The Floor With A Ghost On Halloween"

#51 Reminds Me Of : 😦

#52 Real Chicken Soup 🐥

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#53 Onion Creature

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#54 My Friend Spilled His Soy Sauce At The Restaurant 😂

#55 This Welder Always Cracks Me Up🤣

#56 A Carpet At Home Has A... Pirate Lion?

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#57 If Your Hair Does Look Great, You've Got All Reason To Smile🌞

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#58 Do You See What I See?

#59 Looks Like A Cranky Chair To Me

#60 Cookie Drum Monster 🤣😂

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#61 Found At The Beach Today. Like An Old Fashioned Cameo

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#63 I Was Doing A Builders Clean In A Kitchen And Found This, Scary As It Matches With Anne Frank!!! 😳😳

#64 Weird Lights At M&s Food Near Me. What Are Those Eyes Suggesting?

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#65 Whoa

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#66 This Suspicious Chicken 🐔

#67 The Angriest Bottle Of Laundry Soap I've Ever Seen

#68 Light Looks Like Donkey From Shrek

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#69 Minion

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#70 What'a Going On There 😶

#71 Meet Mr And Mrs Mophead

#72 A Smile Appeared And I Spontaneously Smiled Back!

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#73 What Do You Think? Is It Mad Or Sleepy?

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#74 ‘I Was Thrown By The Trash!’ 😧

#75 My Ice Cream Candy Bar Was Out Of This World!

#76 Ever Since I Joined This Page, I’ve Been Seeing Them Everywhere

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#77 What Did You See?

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#78 Who Dis In My Egg Salad?

#79 Some Scared Machinery At My Work

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#81 He Has Seen Things, Crazy Things!!