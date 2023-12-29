ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Anderson showed that anyone can radiate ageless glamour, as she recently appeared in a makeup-free ad while keeping herself busy promoting plant-based laundry products.

The 56-year-old retired actress took to her Instagram page to showcase yet another makeup-free look for a new commercial.

Pamela just starred in a new ad for The Laundress, a company that specializes in plant-derived laundry and home cleaning products that preserve clothing and deep clean every room.

In a short clip, the Baywatch star appeared in a sumptuous white ensemble as she used the brand, which she has probably accepted to promote due to her long-standing activism for animal rights and veganism.

Pamela Anderson appeared in a new ad wearing no-makeup

Image credits: pamelaanderson

In the caption of her post, Pamela shared a poem to discuss her self-care ritual while doing laundry with her 3.2 million followers.

“A self-care ritual… a strong cup of coffee,” the starlet wrote. The mom-of-two went on to admit that this simple habit was sometimes conducted with rosé, as she would play “music on her record player”.

“It has to be done, might as well make it fun, @thelaundress fabric care, makes it a joy too,” she wrote.

Pamela just starred in a new ad for The Laundress, a company that specializes in plant-derived laundry

Pamela went on to admit that she loved the brand’s “signature scents” and that she could depend on its “bio-based ingredients to truly take care of her beautiful collections of linens, doilies, and delicates.”

“Then out to the line to dry… or on a branch, by the sea,” the model concluded.

Pamela’s reflections were played in voiceover on top of footage that showed her indulging in the delights of her bucolic estate on her native Vancouver Island, in Ladysmith, Canada.

In a short clip, the Baywatch star appeared in a sumptuous white ensemble as she used the brand

The Barb Wire actress was filmed playing with her golden retriever, hanging up some of her laundered items to dry, and impressively skipping stones across the water.

A handful of people rushed to Pamela’s comment section to praise the star, as a person wrote: “How does she make even laundry beautiful?”

Another individual commented: “Even though she’s a paid spokesperson – I love her aura and this ad! She’s a natural beauty.”

An additional commentator chimed in: “Just when I thought I couldn’t love you anymore. This inspires me!”

Earlier this month, Pamela elevated the the 2023 Fashion Awards red carpet in London looking as gorgeous as ever while wearing an all-white ensemble comprising a pair of wide-leg pants, a loose-fit tee, and a cream-colored blazer worn over her shoulders.

The actress completed her classy style with small silver stud earrings, as her bare face was highlighted by her hair, which had been pulled back in a low ponytail.

The mom-of-two went on to admit that this simple habit was sometimes conducted with rosé

During this year’s fashion weeks, Pamela has stunned her fans by debuting her new signature look consisting of a makeup-free face.

The Canadian native started sporting a low-key appearance in early September at Pandora’s new Diamond District pop-up in New York City, with discreet latte makeup.

Nevertheless, her new no-makeup era evolved to its fullest form on September 27 when Pamela took on Paris’ fashion week with what appeared to be a face completely clear of facial enhancing products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pamela Anderson (@pamelaanderson)

She recently opened up regarding her new habit of wearing little to no makeup compared to her famous signature strong and flamboyant black liner looks in the early 1990s.

“I just went along with what people were telling me what to do,” in terms of her look, Pamela told Elle.

