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Paper is usually seen as a simple, everyday material, but artist Yulia Brodskaya transforms it into something extraordinary. Using carefully shaped, layered, and edge-glued strips of paper, she creates intricate works that look remarkably like paintings, full of depth, texture, and emotion. Her art blurs the line between illustration, sculpture, and fine art, showing just how expressive paper can be when placed in the hands of someone willing to push its limits.

Originally trained as a graphic designer and illustrator, Brodskaya first discovered paper quilling while creating promotional work for herself. What began as an experiment soon developed into a signature artistic language. Over the years, she has reimagined the centuries-old craft through her own innovative approach, which she describes as “drawing” and “painting” with paper rather than on it. By arranging tightly packed paper strips in ways that resemble brushstrokes and blended color, she produces portraits and natural motifs that feel both painterly and sculptural. The result is a body of work that not only revives quilling in a modern way but also reveals paper’s surprising ability to convey movement, softness, and emotion with stunning precision.

Scroll down to see Yulia’s work, and let us know which are your favorites.

More info: artyulia.co.uk | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Uses Paper Instead Of Paint To Create Stunning Portraits (60 Pics)

Yulia Brodskaya Report

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    zfumer avatar
    Placenta
    Placenta
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 fav!!!

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    #6

    This Artist Uses Paper Instead Of Paint To Create Stunning Portraits (60 Pics)

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    Placenta
    Placenta
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    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no! MORE!!!! FAVORITES!!!!

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    #10

    This Artist Uses Paper Instead Of Paint To Create Stunning Portraits (60 Pics)

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    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
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    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This s truly breathtaking.

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    Mrreoww
    Mrreoww
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    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my favourites, apart from the gorgeous portraits.

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