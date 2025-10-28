Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Painting On The Edge: Creating Art In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine
Abstract painting with swirling green, yellow, and blue brushstrokes illustrating creativity in a frontline Ukraine zone.
Art & Design

Painting On The Edge: Creating Art In The Frontline Zone Of Ukraine

I live and create in a frontline zone — yes, where life itself trembles, and yet, somehow, color still blooms. Being an artist here is probably the greatest madness of all: to take your easel outside, to stand in the wind with brushes trembling in your hands, to breathe in the silence that sometimes follows explosions — it’s both terrifying and sacred.

I paint outdoors — en plein air — in my hometown, surrounded by nature that refuses to give up. Each moment spent outside feels like a fragile window of peace. When there are no blasts, life suddenly seems eternal. And this feeling — of infinity brushing against fear — seeps into every stroke of my paintings.

More info: Instagram

    My emotions shift constantly, from emotional burnout to the celebration of endlessness. It feels almost divine — a reminder that life continues not just for people but for the entire universe. Hours, days, centuries — all blend into one eternal rhythm.

    When I look back at my works, it sometimes feels like I’m painting “portraits of trees.” But in truth, it’s much more than that. It’s about the rhythm of existence — the way color, light, and composition dance together like fragments of time.

    I see myself as both a witness and a personal emotional biographer. My paintings are the visual melody of my inner life — a diary written in color. Each piece captures a feeling of presence, vulnerability, and interaction with the world.

    Maybe you’ll see peace there. Maybe chaos. Maybe my fears and quiet hopes.
    What do you see?

    Owning one of these paintings is not just about collecting art; it’s about holding a piece of this fragile balance — the heartbeat of a world that continues to breathe, even on the edge.

    Олександра Малишко

    Author, Community member

    Oleksandra Malyshko artist was born in 1977 in the Dnieper city, Ukraine. By education she is architect and the member of the National union of artists of Ukraine. The participant near hundreds of art actions and exhibitions, she have prize diplomas of the participant. The most part of pictures was charitable given to the organizations and institutions of the region where she lives. Given an event in creative life became an opportunity to take part in 58 Venice Biennials "that you lived in interesting times", the participant of the "Falling dream shadow on the gardens Jardini" project of the Ukrainian pavilion. Every time I travel, I get to know the world, everything that surrounds me. I look people in the eyes like in a mirror. I am everything.

    Олександра Малишко

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

