"Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss": These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard
45points
Animals, Funny6 hours ago

"Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss": These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Margo Butautaite
BoredPanda staff

Picture this: you send that last email and sign off work. You smile knowing that soon you’ll be at the airport eating overpriced snacks and snapping pictures for your Instagram story. Suddenly, your phone pings with an email from Debra the coworker asking who took her pencils. Urgh! Work emails can ruin the holidays. Luckily, Iceland has a very creative solution to this problem.

More info: youtube.com

Would you want professionals trained in corporate buzzwords to deal with your work emails while you relax? Iceland knows a solution!

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

There’s nothing worse than getting endless emails from your workplace when you’re supposed to be relaxing. According to a study conducted by an associate at the University of South Australia, people need at least 1 week off work to relax and be able to reap the benefits of it.

Time off improves overall physical and mental health. People who take regular breaks are more productive and happier at work. So why is it that some coworkers cannot grasp that and still send you emails asking questions that can be answered using Google?

Iceland is a beautiful country with breathtaking views and innovative ways of dealing with never-ending emails

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

Icelandic horses can answer any work-related emails while you’re out there exploring. No, it’s not a joke

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

You can choose from three very special horses

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

Litla Stjarna Frá Hvítarholti “types fast, but might take a nap”. It’s totally okay, replying to emails is a tiring task.

Hekla Frá Þorkellshóli is a friendly horse who’s “trained in corporate buzzwords”. Now that’s an impressive skill to put on a CV. More impressive when you are, well, a horse.

If efficiency and assertiveness is what you need, you should pick Hrímnir Frá Hvammi who also has “very shiny hair”.

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

If you have any concerns about how exactly the horses would type those emails, fear not, Iceland has a solution for that too. All horses have custom horse-sized keyboards! Isn’t that neat?

However, there are no guarantees for coherence. They are horses

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

So if you’re dreaming about a vacation where you can relax completely, consider outhorsing your emails while you’re in Iceland. Trained professionals with their professional equipment and fast-typing hooves have got you covered in all email-related matters.

Check out Iceland’s amazing tourism campaign

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

People in the comments were “horsing around”

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Margo Butautaite
Margo Butautaite
Author, BoredPanda staff

Margo studied Philosophy and Creative Writing in gloomy Scotland, maybe that is the reason she is so fond of the rainy days. When not writing or reading, she enjoys a good cup of tea, conspiracy theories and befriending all the dogs in the neighbourhood.

PerfectioJess
PerfectioJess
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When chat is dead and you need attention: *proceeds to click random keys*

1
1point
reply
Eric G
Eric G
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The story is about 6 months old but okay. Anyways, Iceland was absolutely gorgeous and the horses are awesome. Got to pet a few of them, one which loved to have the area behind her left ear scratched. She kept prodding me to scratch when I would stop.

1
1point
reply
RedMarbles
RedMarbles
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've found most horses love being scratched on the head, neck and shoulders. Always worth dirtying your nails for to see them enjoying something so much. :)

0
0points
reply
Load More Replies...
RedMarbles
RedMarbles
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would love to experience the Icelandic horses' famously smooth trotting some day.

0
0points
reply
POST
