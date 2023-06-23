“Nothing Ruins A Glacier Hike Like An Email From Your Boss”: These Icelandic Horses Will Reply To Work-Related Emails On A Giant Keyboard

Picture this: you send that last email and sign off work. You smile knowing that soon you’ll be at the airport eating overpriced snacks and snapping pictures for your Instagram story. Suddenly, your phone pings with an email from Debra the coworker asking who took her pencils. Urgh! Work emails can ruin the holidays. Luckily, Iceland has a very creative solution to this problem.

Would you want professionals trained in corporate buzzwords to deal with your work emails while you relax? Iceland knows a solution!

Image credits: Inspired by Iceland

There’s nothing worse than getting endless emails from your workplace when you’re supposed to be relaxing. According to a study conducted by an associate at the University of South Australia, people need at least 1 week off work to relax and be able to reap the benefits of it.

Time off improves overall physical and mental health. People who take regular breaks are more productive and happier at work. So why is it that some coworkers cannot grasp that and still send you emails asking questions that can be answered using Google?

Iceland is a beautiful country with breathtaking views and innovative ways of dealing with never-ending emails

Icelandic horses can answer any work-related emails while you’re out there exploring. No, it’s not a joke

You can choose from three very special horses

Litla Stjarna Frá Hvítarholti “types fast, but might take a nap”. It’s totally okay, replying to emails is a tiring task.

Hekla Frá Þorkellshóli is a friendly horse who’s “trained in corporate buzzwords”. Now that’s an impressive skill to put on a CV. More impressive when you are, well, a horse.

If efficiency and assertiveness is what you need, you should pick Hrímnir Frá Hvammi who also has “very shiny hair”.

If you have any concerns about how exactly the horses would type those emails, fear not, Iceland has a solution for that too. All horses have custom horse-sized keyboards! Isn’t that neat?

However, there are no guarantees for coherence. They are horses

So if you’re dreaming about a vacation where you can relax completely, consider outhorsing your emails while you’re in Iceland. Trained professionals with their professional equipment and fast-typing hooves have got you covered in all email-related matters.

Check out Iceland’s amazing tourism campaign

