Hazard works in an intuitive way, letting the process guide him. "I will reflect on an idea, like when it invites me," he says. "I love studies, and I try to approach a subject like a student, curious about its meaning and what it could look like as a sculpture painting.

After I have the rough idea and scale, I will choose a frame, and then make a final loose study on very thick paper that fits the frame, but can be bent and projected out.

Once I have the frame, shape, and idea roughly worked out, I start to build. I use a wood panel in the frame, and then plywood to build the picture out. I will use lots of modeling paste and plaster to make a seamless transition between the vertical painting surface and the sculpted projection.

I am a carpenter by trade, so the building part comes naturally. I try to see the picture as we see the landscape in reality. The foreground comes towards you as the horizon recedes. It's kind of literal, but when you build it out that way, it becomes a strange new perspective."