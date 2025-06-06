ADVERTISEMENT

Barry Hazard is an artist from Brooklyn who builds tiny, detailed scenes on wooden panels. He paints landscapes like melting glaciers, growing forests, and animals in motion, often with little figures that add a human touch to a scene. His work is a mix of painting and sculpture, and each piece feels like a moment pulled from a larger world.

Even though the artwork is small, it leaves a strong impression. The scenes feel alive, as if they might keep going beyond the edges. Hazard’s art explores how people and nature are connected, and how that connection can change. His careful process shows that even small works can ask big questions.

More info: Instagram | barryhazard.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Paddling Upstream"

Sculptural nature scene blending painting and sculpture with a winding river and landscape by a Brooklyn artist.

barryhazard Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Barry Hazard to learn more about his artistic journey, creative inspirations, and the unique process behind his nature-infused sculptural paintings.

The artist shared that art was always the one thing he was really good at. "When I was a kid, I would draw semi-fictional landscapes and realistic portraits of friends and family as gifts. I remember people being really impressed with my art skills, and so I leaned heavily on it. By the time I got to art school, I knew that art was what I would be doing the rest of my life, and I would just build a world around that dream."
RELATED:
    #2

    "Loving Glacier"

    Three-dimensional nature scene combining painting and sculpture with a blue cracked river flowing out of the frame.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #3

    "7 Year Itch"

    Three-dimensional nature scenes blending painting and sculpture with a small boat on textured ocean waves by a Brooklyn artist.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Hazard created his first sculpture painting a long time ago at the Museum School in Boston. "I added wood to a flat panel and built a landscape coming out of the wall. I remember my instructor was a little confused and disappointed. He said, 'This is a sculpture class, you need to decide if you are a sculptor or a painter. This is neither.' I was kind of dejected, but I always had that sculpture painting on my mind. It took me 30 years to have the confidence to return to the idea, and I think I continue to improve on it."
    #4

    "Flower Field"

    Hand holding a small framed nature scene painting that blends painting and sculpture with flower field and mountains.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    "Damascus"

    Three-dimensional cityscape sculpture blending painting and sculpture by a Brooklyn artist featuring detailed nature scenes.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Nature serves as the primary inspiration for Hazard’s work. "I am especially interested in archetypes of beauty, like sunsets, mountain ranges, forests, and bodies of water. I am also curious about the human relationship to nature, both good and bad. I definitely do not have the answers to our environmental issues, but I am obsessed with them."
    #6

    "Independence Square"

    Three-dimensional nature scenes created with painting and sculpture by a Brooklyn artist in a vintage gold frame.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    "Source"

    Three-dimensional nature scene blending painting and sculpture with a river, field, and power lines by a Brooklyn artist.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Hazard works in an intuitive way, letting the process guide him. "I will reflect on an idea, like when it invites me," he says. "I love studies, and I try to approach a subject like a student, curious about its meaning and what it could look like as a sculpture painting.

    After I have the rough idea and scale, I will choose a frame, and then make a final loose study on very thick paper that fits the frame, but can be bent and projected out.

    Once I have the frame, shape, and idea roughly worked out, I start to build. I use a wood panel in the frame, and then plywood to build the picture out. I will use lots of modeling paste and plaster to make a seamless transition between the vertical painting surface and the sculpted projection.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    I am a carpenter by trade, so the building part comes naturally. I try to see the picture as we see the landscape in reality. The foreground comes towards you as the horizon recedes. It's kind of literal, but when you build it out that way, it becomes a strange new perspective."
    #8

    "Generous Empire"

    3D sculpture of a cityscape extending from a framed painting, showcasing the blend of painting and sculpture in nature scenes.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    "Sunset Glacier"

    Framed nature scene where painting meets sculpture showing a river flowing out from the canvas in blue and white hues.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    "Flower Farm"

    Three-dimensional nature scene blending painting and sculpture with green fields and a toy tractor by a Brooklyn artist.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    "Wild Horse"

    Sculptural painting of a nature scene with a horse in a field, blending painting and sculpture by a Brooklyn artist.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    "Coyotee"

    Hand holding a small nature scene combining painting and sculpture with desert and blue mountain elements in a gold frame.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #13

    "Lovers Quarrel"

    Small mixed media nature scene combining painting and sculpture of ocean waves and beach by Brooklyn artist held between fingers.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    "Night Fever"

    Three-dimensional painting sculpture of a nature scene with water and small houses by a Brooklyn artist.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    "Marsh Corner"

    Small nature scene painting with sculpture elements in a detailed ornate frame held between fingers by Brooklyn artist.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    "Northern Farm"

    Hand holding a small nature scene artwork blending painting and sculpture with fields and a blue sky.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    "Ice Fishers"

    Three-dimensional painting sculpture of a serene nature scene with path, water, and greenery by a Brooklyn artist.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    "Blue Heart Ridge"

    Three-dimensional nature scene flowing out of a framed painting, blending painting and sculpture by a Brooklyn artist.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    "Fishing With A Dog Hair"

    Small nature scene painting with sculptural 3D elements held between fingers by Brooklyn artist.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    "Pastoral With Sheep"

    Hand holding a small nature scene combining painting and sculpture with vibrant flowers and rolling hills.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #21

    "Nestled"

    Three-dimensional painting and sculpture blend in a stunning blue nature scene with textured river and night sky.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    "Riverbank"

    Small mixed media nature scene blending painting and sculpture with mountains and a lake by a Brooklyn artist.

    barryhazard Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!