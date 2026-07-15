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I can’t remember living without a pet. Well, maybe except for that weird mourning period after losing my 13-year-old cat. But, with complete honesty, a home without an animal companion just feels empty. If I go to a petless house, I can’t shake the feeling that something is missing.

​People form amazing bonds with their pets, and a recent thread showed exactly that: hundreds of owners shared photos of their orange cats who looked surprisingly similar to them, joking that no DNA test was needed to prove their connection. Beyond companionship, cats have a unique way of making our lives funnier, warmer, and a little brighter every day.

More info: Facebook

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#1

No DNA Testing Needed. This Is Curry And My Husband

No DNA Testing Needed. This Is Curry And My Husband

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Roman Arendt
Roman Arendt
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1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That will be me and Kasimir in about 2 hours.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the matching facial expressions

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    Today, pets are more than just animals living alongside humans: our furry friends are considered companions, family members, and even part of our own identities. Across the world, millions of households share their homes with animals, creating a bond that continues to grow stronger with the passing of years.

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    This emotional connection explains why posts showing pets that resemble their owners often go viral online. The thread we are sharing with you this time jokes around this idea: “No DNA testing needed”, when comparing orange tabbies to their hoomans. A simple resemblance becomes a celebration of an inexplicable bond that has endured for centuries.
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    Did I say centuries? Scrap that, make it millennia. The relationship between humans and cats began thousands of years ago, but it was not a traditional domestication story. Unlike dogs, cats likely approached human settlements on their own, attracted by rodents near stored grain and gradually becoming part of human communities.

    They arrived as a practical pest control; they stayed because of their cute, furry nature. Modern domestic cats descend from the African wildcat, and their connection with us developed through cooperation instead of control. Early farmers benefited from cats protecting food supplies, while cats gained access to stable shelter, food, and even protection from larger predators.
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You both have a beautiful hair color 😺

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    Sometimes, it went beyond just companionship. Ancient Egypt transformed cats from useful animals into symbols of protection and spirituality. Egyptians also valued cats for controlling pests, that’s true, but they also associated them with divine figures, especially Bastet, a goddess often represented as a cat or a woman with a feline head.

    ​Throughout thousands of years, cats became deeply connected with Egyptian culture, appearing in art, sculptures, ceremonial practices, architecture - you name it, they are everywhere. However, historians note that Egyptians did not simply adore cats themselves. It was not just worship, as feline qualities were linked to figures of power.
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    But it doesn’t stop there. Evidence suggests that the human-cat relationship is even older than we once believed. Archaeologists discovered a 9,500-year-old burial site in Cyprus containing a human and a cat buried together, which suggests an unusually close and ancient connection between the two of us. Pets seem to have been around for a very long time.

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    ​The discovery challenged the idea that cats only became important companions during ancient Egyptian times. While researchers still debate the exact timeline of domestication, the finding shows our unbelievable shared history, even if sometimes it’s kinda messy. It highlights the importance of animal companionship as a core element of humanity’s identity.

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    By the way, did you know cats developed meowing mainly to communicate with humans? This unique behavior became one of the many ways cats built a special relationship with us over thousands of years. From ancient civilizations to modern internet communities, cats are hands down a persistent part of our history.

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    ​Do you recognize yourself in your own fuzzball? Share in the comments if your cat is your long-lost furry twin!

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was this picture taken on a Monday? He looks like he hates Mondays

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is that cat wearing pajamas?

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    bparke avatar
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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This cat is orange? I'm not seeing it. Billie Eilish must be color blind.

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