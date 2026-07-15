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I can’t remember living without a pet. Well, maybe except for that weird mourning period after losing my 13-year-old cat. But, with complete honesty, a home without an animal companion just feels empty. If I go to a petless house, I can’t shake the feeling that something is missing.

​People form amazing bonds with their pets, and a recent thread showed exactly that: hundreds of owners shared photos of their orange cats who looked surprisingly similar to them, joking that no DNA test was needed to prove their connection. Beyond companionship, cats have a unique way of making our lives funnier, warmer, and a little brighter every day.

More info: Facebook