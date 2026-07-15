35 Pet Owners Share Their Orange Cats That Could Almost Pass As Their Real Family Members
I can’t remember living without a pet. Well, maybe except for that weird mourning period after losing my 13-year-old cat. But, with complete honesty, a home without an animal companion just feels empty. If I go to a petless house, I can’t shake the feeling that something is missing.
People form amazing bonds with their pets, and a recent thread showed exactly that: hundreds of owners shared photos of their orange cats who looked surprisingly similar to them, joking that no DNA test was needed to prove their connection. Beyond companionship, cats have a unique way of making our lives funnier, warmer, and a little brighter every day.
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No DNA Testing Needed. This Is Curry And My Husband
My Husband Kevin And His Cat Worm🥰
Both Are Not Morning People Tristen Jones
Today, pets are more than just animals living alongside humans: our furry friends are considered companions, family members, and even part of our own identities. Across the world, millions of households share their homes with animals, creating a bond that continues to grow stronger with the passing of years.
This emotional connection explains why posts showing pets that resemble their owners often go viral online. The thread we are sharing with you this time jokes around this idea: “No DNA testing needed”, when comparing orange tabbies to their hoomans. A simple resemblance becomes a celebration of an inexplicable bond that has endured for centuries.
Twins!
Here Are My Guys Watching TV Together
My Beautiful Boys
Did I say centuries? Scrap that, make it millennia. The relationship between humans and cats began thousands of years ago, but it was not a traditional domestication story. Unlike dogs, cats likely approached human settlements on their own, attracted by rodents near stored grain and gradually becoming part of human communities.
They arrived as a practical pest control; they stayed because of their cute, furry nature. Modern domestic cats descend from the African wildcat, and their connection with us developed through cooperation instead of control. Early farmers benefited from cats protecting food supplies, while cats gained access to stable shelter, food, and even protection from larger predators.
Twinning With My Teddy
Yup… My Gingers 🤣🥰
My Buddy, Charlie Licker Kitty. He Loves Licking
Sometimes, it went beyond just companionship. Ancient Egypt transformed cats from useful animals into symbols of protection and spirituality. Egyptians also valued cats for controlling pests, that’s true, but they also associated them with divine figures, especially Bastet, a goddess often represented as a cat or a woman with a feline head.
Throughout thousands of years, cats became deeply connected with Egyptian culture, appearing in art, sculptures, ceremonial practices, architecture - you name it, they are everywhere. However, historians note that Egyptians did not simply adore cats themselves. It was not just worship, as feline qualities were linked to figures of power.
I’m A Third Wheel Here))
My Daughter And Ginger Share The Same Bday. Are Literally Inseparable
Tigress Gives Pawpaw The Best Hugs Ever!
But it doesn’t stop there. Evidence suggests that the human-cat relationship is even older than we once believed. Archaeologists discovered a 9,500-year-old burial site in Cyprus containing a human and a cat buried together, which suggests an unusually close and ancient connection between the two of us. Pets seem to have been around for a very long time.
The discovery challenged the idea that cats only became important companions during ancient Egyptian times. While researchers still debate the exact timeline of domestication, the finding shows our unbelievable shared history, even if sometimes it’s kinda messy. It highlights the importance of animal companionship as a core element of humanity’s identity.
Tango & Mommy With Paws Crossed
These Are My Identical Twin Boys - Jase & Simba! 🥰
This Is My Granddaughter And Our Cat Pumpkin, They Like The Same Music
By the way, did you know cats developed meowing mainly to communicate with humans? This unique behavior became one of the many ways cats built a special relationship with us over thousands of years. From ancient civilizations to modern internet communities, cats are hands down a persistent part of our history.
Do you recognize yourself in your own fuzzball? Share in the comments if your cat is your long-lost furry twin!
These Are My Sons
My Snuggle Bug, Charlie, Laying On Me
These Two 😍
My Cat's Name Is Curry Too! Here's Our Christmas Card 🙂
Me And My Baby Boy Kevin
My Gingers
This Is Nicholas And Me
Lost My Husband Just A Few Weeks After This Picture. He Was So Smitten With This Kitten! Frankie Is 2 Now, And Still A Cuddly Monster
BF And Our Boy; Heathcliff
My Orange And His Brother
Not Orange, But Twins 😂
My Daughter, Evangeline And Her Son, Mango 🙂
Not An Orange, But Me And My Baby Girl
Garfield And His Mama 🐱 🥰
Me And My Flirty Bird!
Me N My Girl Squash All Tucked In For Bed!
Mine Is All Me, No Dad
She Looks Like Her Dad 🙄 Shes A Cali But They've Both Got Some Orange Sprinkled In Their White
My Husband And Our Orange Son, Emmett
Several non-orange cats on a post about orange cats. It reminds me of being in school (and other situations) where someone will ask a question and receive completely unrelated answers. "How many people in here have a dog?" And someone will answer "I have a lizard!" Sit down, Karen, that's not what was asked.
Oh no, how ever will you face the day and survive after seeing three non-orange cats in an article that was ostensibly supposed to be about orange cats?Load More Replies...
Several non-orange cats on a post about orange cats. It reminds me of being in school (and other situations) where someone will ask a question and receive completely unrelated answers. "How many people in here have a dog?" And someone will answer "I have a lizard!" Sit down, Karen, that's not what was asked.
Oh no, how ever will you face the day and survive after seeing three non-orange cats in an article that was ostensibly supposed to be about orange cats?Load More Replies...