Don’t get us wrong - we’ve got nothing against doggos, but it’s fair to say that cats have ruled the internet from day one. From their bleps to their beans to their meme-worthy behavior, they just have a way of keeping us entertained in the most relatable way.

One online community is devoted to posting purrfect pics of cats on cats, and we can safely declare that the only thing better than one cat is a cat stack. If you’re a fan of felines, you won’t want to miss out on this extra cute collection.

More info: Reddit