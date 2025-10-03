ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t get us wrong - we’ve got nothing against doggos, but it’s fair to say that cats have ruled the internet from day one. From their bleps to their beans to their meme-worthy behavior, they just have a way of keeping us entertained in the most relatable way.

One online community is devoted to posting purrfect pics of cats on cats, and we can safely declare that the only thing better than one cat is a cat stack. If you’re a fan of felines, you won’t want to miss out on this extra cute collection. 

More info: Reddit

#1

They Need A Bigger Bed

Two cute cats on cats cuddling and sleeping together in a cozy patterned pet bed indoors on carpet.

mahomeboy92 Report

    #2

    My Friend's Cats Sleep Cuddled Up Together Every Day😍

    Two cute cats cuddling and sleeping together on a cozy blanket with black pillows in the background.

    Short_Location_1584 Report

    #3

    Inseparable Siblings 🤍

    Two cute cats on cats sleeping cuddled together on a colorful floral blanket on a couch.

    sirjerbear Report

    Cats are cute, sure, but did you know we’re actually hardwired to find their big eyes, tiny noses, and round furry faces absolutely adorable. Just what is it, however, that makes them so photogenic? Well, it turns out it’s a bit of a combo.

     They have expressive features, graceful postures, diverse coat patterns and colors, and display intriguing behaviors. This heady mix has made them a favorite subject of photographers basically since the camera was invented - and more than a few meme makers too.

    #4

    Rip Jones, She’s Tried Sitting In Ollie’s Spot

    Two cute cats snuggling together in a red hammock on a black cat tree against beige wall background

    Pet3rPan7 Report

    #5

    How Many Cats?

    Four cute cats resting together in a cozy cat bed near a sunlit window indoors.

    Professional_War9880 Report

    #6

    They Can’t Sleep Without Each Other

    Two cute cats on cats cuddling and sleeping together on a white blanket in a cozy indoor setting.

    vinokat Report

    Arguably the world’s most famous cat photographer, Walter Chandoha, dedicated decades of his life to capturing kitties in all their glory and published over 30 books, perhaps most notably an archive of his work spanning 1942 - 2018.

    “I relished the challenge of mak­ing photographs of cats and quickly saw the potential of attempting to capture their naturally expressive personalities,” he wrote in the book’s foreword. “The photo­graphic possibilities and challenges seemed endless.”
    #7

    They’re Keeping Warm

    Five cute cats curled up closely together on a textured brown chair, showcasing their diverse fur patterns and colors.

    livlaffloves Report

    #8

    A Compilation Of My Two Cats Stacking. Mostly Girl Cat Using Boy Cat's Butt As A Heater

    Two cute cats on cats, a ginger cat lying on a bed with a white cat resting on its back on a patterned blanket

    Lexozorn Report

    #9

    A Friend Started Feeding Stray Cats Near His House, Now He Has A Box Of Cats On His Porch

    A group of the cutest cats snuggling together inside a black basket, showing cozy and affectionate behavior.

    LoanInternanal144 Report

    So, who, then is the world’s most photogenic catto? According to reliable sources, that title goes to Smoothie, a petite British longhair owned by Dutch citizen Arvid Van Boekel. At the time of writing, Smoothie had 2.3 million fans on Instagram, and she is celebrated for her golden fur (she’s been dubbed the Queen of Fluff) and striking emerald-green eyes. Smoothie’s not the only cat in the spotlight though. 

    Celebrity pets like Lil Bub, Maru, Grumpy Cat, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral and absolutely coining it with their own lines of merchandise fans can’t get enough of. There’s even a New York Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat cinema of the year while supporting cat charities wherever they tour.
    #10

    I’ve Been Looking For The Perfect Sub To Post These Hooligans, And I’ve Finally Found It

    Two cute cats playfully interacting on a carpet near a cat bed and a sliding glass door.

    _Vanillian_ Report

    #11

    Getting All The Outside Smells

    Several cute cats peeking through a window screen, showcasing adorable and curious faces for cutest cats on cats.

    Momsomniac Report

    #12

    Orange Cat Behaviour

    Two cute cats on cats playfully positioned on the grass in a sunlit backyard near a decorative metal fire pit.

    Flowers4Ch_rlie Report

    If you’ve ever owned a cat or known someone who does, you’ve probably seen the adorable phenomenon known as “cat loaf.” This cozy position, where a cat tucks in its paws and transforms into a fluffy bread-like shape, has captivated feline lovers everywhere. But have you ever wondered why cats do this?

    The answer lies in both their feline physiology and instincts. Cats are naturally inclined to conserve body heat, and the loaf position helps them do just that. By tucking in their paws and tail, they cut down on heat loss, keeping their core temperature nice and stable. This is especially common in colder environments, where a good loaf can make all the difference if you’re a cat trying to stay warm and comfy.
    #13

    They Have No Idea They're Getting Their Balls Removed Tomorrow 🥲

    Two cute cats on cats cuddling and sleeping together on a soft pink fluffy bed indoors.

    porky-chops Report

    #14

    My Bil Went To Adopt A Cat. He Came Home With Two Because They’re A “Bonded Pair”…

    Two gray and white cats cuddling on carpeted stairs showcasing the cutest cats on cats moment.

    JMyers666 Report

    #15

    My Boys Love Each Other 💕

    White kitten cuddling and resting on a larger gray cat, showcasing the cutest cats on cats in a cozy indoor setting.

    Straight_Anxiety_993 Report

    Beyond their cute faces and fuzzy fur, cat anatomy is a marvel of evolution, designed for precision, stealth, and survival. Whether it’s their ability to leap several times their height, their extraordinary senses, or their ultra-flexible bodies, every part of a cat serves a unique function that makes it quite unlike any other creature in the animal kingdom.

    We’d say one more bonus of having a body built to bend in all kinds of directions is being able to stand, sit, or hilariously lounge across another cat, wouldn’t you? What do you think of the cat stacks in this list? Upvote the ones you found the most paw-dorable and drop a comment if you’re in the grips of cute-overload!

    #16

    We Just Got Them Two Days Ago And They Love Each Other❤️

    Three of the cutest cats cuddling and sleeping closely together on a soft white blanket in a cozy indoor setting

    Nomzi_off Report

    #17

    Mom And Son

    Two cute cats on cats resting together on the back of a couch, one black and one gray tabby with white paws.

    mw1067 Report

    #18

    Crossed Cats

    Two cute cats lying intertwined and relaxing on carpet near a warm fireplace in a cozy room.

    tyw7 Report

    kirstin-peter avatar
    Shark Lady
    Shark Lady
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One's a pillow, one's a blanket - the caption that was on this picture the last time I saw it.

    #19

    He’s Always Loved His Big Brother

    Two adorable cats cuddling on a bed, with a small light-colored kitten hugging a larger tabby cat.

    lemons904 Report

    #20

    Am I Doing This Right? Cat On A Cat

    Cat sitting on a rusty CAT machine, surrounded by trees, showcasing one of the cutest cats on cats in nature.

    E700REM Report

    #21

    Double Trouble Turned Double Snuggle

    Two cute cats sitting together inside a black cat tree house with a hanging toy above them.

    Affectionate_Feed503 Report

    #22

    She Still Thinks She’s Her Tiny Baby!

    Two fluffy cats cuddling closely on a soft beige cushion, showcasing some of the cutest cats on cats.

    Angeliiiiique Report

    #23

    Snuggle Love

    Two cute cats curled up together in a heart-shaped position inside a soft pink fluffy bed.

    MistressBassKitty Report

    #24

    My Babies When We First Got Them, And Now

    Two adorable cats peacefully sleeping together on a cozy blanket, showcasing the cutest cats on cats moment.

    alexis-ya Report

    apvenceslau avatar
    Pamina
    Pamina
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The Reddit original shows multple photos of them while growing up

    #25

    Luna Has Loved Her Big Sister Olive Since The Day I Brought Her Home. 🖤

    Two cute cats on cats cuddling closely on a bright blue blanket in a cozy indoor living room setting.

    lissy51886 Report

    #26

    Ashley Being Sat On By Her Brother George

    Two adorable cats cuddling closely on a soft green blanket, showcasing the cutest cats in a cozy setting.

    IngaFronkinstein Report

    #27

    Kitkat And Twix 🤍

    Two cute tabby cats sleeping closely together on a soft beige surface, showcasing the cutest cats on cats moment.

    vinokat Report

    #28

    Cat With Two Heads

    Two black cats with green eyes resting closely together on a dark fabric surface, showcasing the cutest cats on cats.

    PlantsMcSoil Report

    #29

    All They Do Is Sleep Together 😆

    Two cute cats cuddling closely on a soft brown blanket, showing affection and comfort together.

    illusia13 Report

    #30

    All Aboard The Cuddle Train!

    Three cute cats cuddling closely on a plaid blanket, showing affection and warmth in a cozy indoor setting.

    techycat16 Report

    #31

    We Have Two Cat Trees But LOL

    Two adorable cats closely sitting together indoors, showcasing the cutest cats on cats moment with curious expressions.

    glitterygh0st Report

    #32

    Two Cats, One Dream. Perfectly Stacked. Emotionally Unavailable Until 4pm

    Two cute cats cuddling and sleeping together in a cozy cat bed on a cat tree inside a home.

    pxl_ninja Report

    #33

    Tell Me This Isn't The Sweetest Thing You've Seen Today?

    Two cute cats resting closely together on a white platform of cat furniture in soft natural light

    filforge_indie Report

    #34

    Sploot On Sploot

    Three orange and white cats lying on their backs peacefully sleeping, showcasing the cutest cats on cats moment.

    East_Clerk8670 Report

    #35

    Cat Puzzle

    Four striped kittens sleeping and resting closely together on a dark cushioned surface, showcasing cutest cats on cats.

    mw1067 Report

    #36

    “I Give Up”

    Two cute cats on cats cuddling in a cozy round pet bed against a beige wall with a colorful curtain nearby.

    curiousspaceycadet Report

    #37

    Hmmm

    Three adult cats grooming each other on a bed while a curious kitten looks on in a cozy indoor setting, showcasing the cutest cats on cats.

    AlisonJamess Report

    eggwodd2929 avatar
    Eggwodd
    Eggwodd
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Maybe one day, I'll be at the top of the pyramid!

    #38

    Now That's Belly Full ! Too Cute.😸😻

    Two kittens, one spotted and one black, sleeping next to a large gray cat on a textured carpet, showcasing the cutest cats on cats.

    Apprehensive-Art-324 Report

    #39

    30 Seconds Before The Fight Started

    Two cute cats on cats sleeping together on a small red checkered armchair in a cozy room.

    Nice-Block-7266 Report

    #40

    Foot

    Two cute cats on chair cuddled together on a cushioned wicker chair in a cozy indoor setting.

    Waaaaaaatyy Report

    #41

    Bukkit

    Four cute cats curled up and sleeping closely together inside a pink bucket on a concrete floor.

    Normal-Pianist4131 Report

    #42

    Brothers Don’t Shake Hands, Brothers Gotta Hug!

    Two cute cats resting together on a windowsill in soft natural light showing relaxed feline friendship.

    ANTISIMPLE Report

    #43

    Sometimes There’s A Fine Line Between Cuddling And Smothering

    Two cute cats lounging together on a cozy cat bed near a window with sunlight streaming in.

    hometowngypsy Report

    #44

    Everyone Loves The Cat Hammock!

    Two cute cats cuddling together in a cozy cat bed beside a wooden bed frame in a sunlit room.

    No-Butterscotch-5869 Report

    #45

    Pebbles Favorite Spot ♥️

    Two grey cats resting on a cat tree, one lying on top of the other, showcasing the cutest cats on cats moment.

    Lazy-Squish Report

    #46

    Biscuit And Gravy

    Two cute cats cuddling together on a soft blanket, one orange and one gray with white paws resting peacefully.

    Bubble_Cactus86 Report

    #47

    Total Cuteness In A Pile

    Two fluffy grey cats cuddling closely on a beige cushion with colorful striped pillows behind them.

    Immortal_chickadee Report

    #48

    Our Tabby Boy Wanted Friends And Got More Than He Bargained For

    Three cutest cats on cats cuddled together on a couch showing mixed fur patterns and relaxed postures.

    Moxielilly Report

