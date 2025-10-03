48 Nearly Purrfect Images Of “Cats On Cats” For You To Enjoy
Don’t get us wrong - we’ve got nothing against doggos, but it’s fair to say that cats have ruled the internet from day one. From their bleps to their beans to their meme-worthy behavior, they just have a way of keeping us entertained in the most relatable way.
One online community is devoted to posting purrfect pics of cats on cats, and we can safely declare that the only thing better than one cat is a cat stack. If you’re a fan of felines, you won’t want to miss out on this extra cute collection.
They Need A Bigger Bed
My Friend's Cats Sleep Cuddled Up Together Every Day😍
Cats are cute, sure, but did you know we’re actually hardwired to find their big eyes, tiny noses, and round furry faces absolutely adorable. Just what is it, however, that makes them so photogenic? Well, it turns out it’s a bit of a combo.
They have expressive features, graceful postures, diverse coat patterns and colors, and display intriguing behaviors. This heady mix has made them a favorite subject of photographers basically since the camera was invented - and more than a few meme makers too.
Rip Jones, She’s Tried Sitting In Ollie’s Spot
How Many Cats?
They Can’t Sleep Without Each Other
Arguably the world’s most famous cat photographer, Walter Chandoha, dedicated decades of his life to capturing kitties in all their glory and published over 30 books, perhaps most notably an archive of his work spanning 1942 - 2018.
“I relished the challenge of making photographs of cats and quickly saw the potential of attempting to capture their naturally expressive personalities,” he wrote in the book’s foreword. “The photographic possibilities and challenges seemed endless.”
They’re Keeping Warm
A Compilation Of My Two Cats Stacking. Mostly Girl Cat Using Boy Cat's Butt As A Heater
A Friend Started Feeding Stray Cats Near His House, Now He Has A Box Of Cats On His Porch
So, who, then is the world’s most photogenic catto? According to reliable sources, that title goes to Smoothie, a petite British longhair owned by Dutch citizen Arvid Van Boekel. At the time of writing, Smoothie had 2.3 million fans on Instagram, and she is celebrated for her golden fur (she’s been dubbed the Queen of Fluff) and striking emerald-green eyes. Smoothie’s not the only cat in the spotlight though.
Celebrity pets like Lil Bub, Maru, Grumpy Cat, and Monty are perfect examples of cats going viral and absolutely coining it with their own lines of merchandise fans can’t get enough of. There’s even a New York Cat Film Festival dedicated to displaying the best cat cinema of the year while supporting cat charities wherever they tour.
I’ve Been Looking For The Perfect Sub To Post These Hooligans, And I’ve Finally Found It
Getting All The Outside Smells
Orange Cat Behaviour
If you’ve ever owned a cat or known someone who does, you’ve probably seen the adorable phenomenon known as “cat loaf.” This cozy position, where a cat tucks in its paws and transforms into a fluffy bread-like shape, has captivated feline lovers everywhere. But have you ever wondered why cats do this?
The answer lies in both their feline physiology and instincts. Cats are naturally inclined to conserve body heat, and the loaf position helps them do just that. By tucking in their paws and tail, they cut down on heat loss, keeping their core temperature nice and stable. This is especially common in colder environments, where a good loaf can make all the difference if you’re a cat trying to stay warm and comfy.
They Have No Idea They're Getting Their Balls Removed Tomorrow 🥲
My Bil Went To Adopt A Cat. He Came Home With Two Because They’re A “Bonded Pair”…
My Boys Love Each Other 💕
Beyond their cute faces and fuzzy fur, cat anatomy is a marvel of evolution, designed for precision, stealth, and survival. Whether it’s their ability to leap several times their height, their extraordinary senses, or their ultra-flexible bodies, every part of a cat serves a unique function that makes it quite unlike any other creature in the animal kingdom.
We’d say one more bonus of having a body built to bend in all kinds of directions is being able to stand, sit, or hilariously lounge across another cat, wouldn’t you? What do you think of the cat stacks in this list? Upvote the ones you found the most paw-dorable and drop a comment if you’re in the grips of cute-overload!
We Just Got Them Two Days Ago And They Love Each Other❤️
Mom And Son
Crossed Cats
One's a pillow, one's a blanket - the caption that was on this picture the last time I saw it.