One-hit-wonder actors usually take two distinctive paths, each exclusive from the other. They can either try to continue their work, hoping to outshine their previous role, or, more epically, leave the world of Hollywood entirely. Those who rejected it joined the ranks of many forgotten actors. However, those who faced the fact that they couldn't leave their iconic roles behind instead became some of the most legendary actors out there.

When looking at the actors that couldn't break out of their one-hit-wonders curse, two things always pop up — their likability in the landscape of Hollywood politics, and their personal choices. Hollywood might be full of famous actors that can take a role of any caliber, and not everyone gets blessed with having this easy access. From Paul Hogan to Edward Furlong, their careers faded away due to their career-defining roles outshining any other part they were to take. On the other hand, there are people like Jerry Seinfeld, who dominated the '90s with the series he co-created — Seinfeld. He chose to stop the series himself and was already so rich that he didn't need to outperform his most famous character.

As far as one-hit actors go, there aren't plenty to choose from. Luckily, some people turned to the internet to find them. User twilighttruth turned to the group of AskReddit and asked an interesting question — "What actor will you always associate with *that one role* no matter how many others they do?" Along with the answers given, we have added some of our own. Be sure to upvote the ones that you agree with the most. Have anything else to add? You can share your thoughts in the comments below.