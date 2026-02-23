This 25-Year-Old Dog Is Blind, Still Working, And Still Changing Other Dogs’ Lives

ADVERTISEMENT

Henry the rat terrier is 25 years old, an age that puts him in “possible world record” territory, with his family currently working through the Guinness World Records application process. But what makes Henry’s story more than just a number is what he’s doing with his time: instead of living a quiet life in his golden years, he’s become the face of a bigger mission: helping overlooked senior shelter pets get the care (and attention) they deserve.

Henry’s life didn’t start out soft. He was taken in back in 2010 after authorities removed dozens of dogs from a backyard-breeding/hoarding situation in Georgia, and he struggled for a long time because of how traumatized and unsocialized he was. Today, Henry is blind and needs ongoing medical support, but he’s also a stubborn little survivor, and his story is now being used to raise awareness and funds for senior rescue animals who are often passed over simply because they’re older and more expensive to treat.

After learning about Henry’s work and remarkable age, we reached out to his owner and rescuer, Lori, to hear the full story in her own words, from the day he was saved to the routines that keep him comfortable at 25.

Meet Henry, a 25-year-old rat terrier with a second-chance story

When asked how Henry first came into her life, Lori said, “We received a phone call from local and state officials in January 2010. They had removed two elderly people from a home that was filled with dogs. One of the owners had passed away, and the other was placed in intensive care and was paraplegic, unable to care for herself or the animals after her husband died. The couple had been extremely poor breeders, and the situation had turned into a hoarding case. Officials told us that if we did not take the dogs, they would be euthanized. Of course, we went immediately.”

His family believes he may be the oldest living dog in the world right now

Henry’s early life began in a severe hoarding and backyard breeding situation

“There were 29 dogs in total, and six of them were pregnant. Within two weeks of arriving, the pregnant dogs delivered their puppies. At the time, we were also experiencing a cold spell, so all 29 dogs stayed inside my 12-by-10 dining room for months. There were crates everywhere. None of them had been socialized. They were scared and often aggressive, and we were constantly getting bitten while trying to move them into individual crates and slowly earn their trust. That was how Henry first came into our lives.”

In 2010, rescuers took in 29 dogs from the same home

Six of those dogs were pregnant, and puppies arrived within weeks

Speaking about the moment that has stayed with her the most over the years, Lori shared: “The thing that makes my heart happiest is Henry’s little prance that I call his ‘doopy walk.’ You can see it in the videos on his Facebook page. Usually I have to call him, and because he is blind, he comes toward me using sound and smell. When he starts doing that little prance, it is absolutely the sweetest thing, and it melts my heart every single time.”

Henry struggled the most at first and kept his distance for a long time

With patience and consistency, he slowly learned what safety felt like

On the topic of how she realized Henry’s story could help shine a light on senior rescue animals, Lori explained: “It really started because of his age. When Henry reached 19, then 20, then 21 years old, we started thinking about how rare that actually is. The average lifespan of a dog is around 12 years. Some dogs live to 14, 15, or even 17, but reaching 18 or more is extremely rare. In rescue situations, it is even rarer because caring for senior animals is expensive and requires constant medical attention. Rescues often have to make heartbreaking decisions between maintaining long-term care for elderly dogs or euthanasia due to lack of funding. Monthly medications like heartworm and flea prevention, regular vet visits, and treatments for conditions like heart disease or diabetes can become very costly. Henry’s age made us realize his story could help bring attention to those forgotten senior dogs who still deserve care and dignity.”

Today, Henry is blind, but he still navigates by sound and smell

Even at 25, Henry still has a job: he alerts his owner to blood sugar changes

When asked what Henry’s day-to-day care looks like at 25 years old, Lori said, “Henry is actually very easy to care for now. At this point in his life, he prefers sleeping most of the day. He wakes up to go outside, and sometimes we change his bow tie or put clothes on him if we are going somewhere. He still tries to eat his kibble, but every night he gets a turkey burger that he absolutely looks forward to. His favorite food, though, is prime rib. Whenever we are out somewhere that has it, we try to sneak him a few small pieces. Henry is also diabetic, and even though he is older and technically retired, he is still a registered service dog. He alerts me when my blood sugar gets too high or too low. When that happens, he starts smacking his lips and whining to let me know something is wrong.”

And while his fur and appearance show his age, he still has a lot of energy left to help others, travel, and enjoy life

Henry may be old, but he’s proving that older dogs still have so much love to give

Asked what she most wants people to understand about supporting or adopting senior dogs, Lori emphasized: “What we want people to understand is that many, but not all, no-kill rescues continue caring for dogs that are considered unadoptable. These animals still need medical care, food, and daily support. Rescues should not have to decide whether to treat a dog’s medical condition or not simply because there are not enough funds available. That is why we want to shine a light on the medical needs of the dogs who are left behind in shelters and rescues. Supporting those animals helps relieve the financial strain placed on rescue organizations and allows them to keep caring for the ones who need it most.”

All they need is a loving family to cling to for what might be mutual care at this point

So, despite his age, Henry still accepts the celebrations of life his owners come up with

And when it came to Henry’s personality at home, away from the spotlight, Lori described a dog who has truly softened with time: “For many years, Henry was extremely cranky. Honestly, he was just mean for a long time. But now he has really settled down. He knows this is his home. He knows he is loved. He travels with us often and enjoys visiting different places as long as I am nearby. Since he is blind now, I always joke that I have become his service human. Henry still fusses at the other dogs sometimes. He does not like it when younger dogs try to cuddle too close to him or invade his space. Some of the younger ones love lying on other dogs, and Henry is not a fan of that at all. He might snap a little at his son, Chance, if he gets too cuddly, but he is perfectly happy sleeping next to his older friend, Gator. At the end of the day, Henry mostly just wants to rest peacefully near me, his mama, and hope that dinner arrives sooner rather than later.”

And looks absolutely dapper while doing it

