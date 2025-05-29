ADVERTISEMENT

When I was in elementary school, I absolutely rocked a pair of blue sparkly gauchos. I also had a chic pair of pink camo detachable sleeves that I could add to any outfit, and I was a huge fan of wearing dresses over jeans. Now, I look back on those outfits and laugh. But fashion trends are constantly changing! And as many people have learned, the shame of wearing something embarrassing can haunt you forever.

Redditors have recently been discussing the popular fashion trends from their youth that they’d be happy to never see again, so we’ve gathered their most amusing replies below. Some of these hairstyles and clothing pieces are actually considered stylish again today, while others might never have another day in the sun. Enjoy channeling your inner Anna Wintour as you scroll through this list, and be sure to upvote the trends that bring back lots of memories! And keep reading to find a conversation with fashion expert Lorna Burford of Ford la Femme.

Person wearing black stirrup pants and chunky black loafers seated on a chair against a plain background. I was in my teens for this, but stirrup pants.

SheShelley , dmitrytph Report

hea_c
StrangeOne
StrangeOne
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Ah, the constant feeling of your pants being pulled down.

    #2

    Person wearing stirrup pants with white socks and red heels on a carpeted floor with red ribbon around. Socks with lace-trimmed ankle cuffs worn with high heeled pumps. Madonna could barely pull off the look but the 20-something girls at the mall looked like 6 year olds wearing Mommy's shoes.

    SonicPiano , Roberta Sant'Anna Report

    #3

    Super low cut pants with the thong sticking out on top.

    krissym99 Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago

    This was a weird time. What really did it for me is when I got an accidental glimpse of a hefty woman's double string thong. umm... yeah, that was a lovely image at Tim Hortons.

    To gain some insight into this topic, we got in touch with Lorna Burford of Ford la Femme. The fashion expert was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and discuss trends that were popular when she was younger that she'd be happy to never see again.

    "Honestly is the low rise, baggy jeans! Those were so popular in the '90s, and I can’t tolerate seeing them, as they look so sloppy! I wore these all the time when I was younger, and I dread to think how bad it looked," Lorna said with a laugh. "Pairing them with a thick chunky belt is even worse!"
    #4

    Group of young people socializing in vintage clothes, some wearing stirrup pants at a casual 1970s indoor gathering. Polyester pant suits and leisure suits.

    loriwilley , Getty Images Report

    #5

    Man with a mullet hairstyle and leather jacket walking outdoors, reminiscent of past fashion trends including stirrup pants. Mullet.

    Justthefacts6969 , discosour Report

    russaird
    Stinky
    Stinky
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    still very much in vogue in certain parts of Oz.....

    #6

    Woman wearing high-waisted blue jeans with button details, showcasing fashion trends and stirrup pants from past decades. Acid-washed high-rise jeans with a puffy tummy area.

    Medical_Listen_4470 , primerstudios Report

    Next, we wanted to know if there were any fashion trends from Lorna's youth that she'd actually love to see a resurgence of.

    "Pretty much everything has already come back in my opinion! I remember everyone wearing colored GAP hoodies when I was at school, which doesn’t seem to have returned," she noted. "Or really long, thick cardigans with thumb holes (think Avril Lavigne). Everything was pretty colorful back then, so I’d love to see really bold pieces come back. Brightly colored jeans, etc! I’d love to wear really cool printed and bright skinny jeans!"
    #7

    Close-up of a woman's face focusing on eyes and skin, related to stirrup pants fashion trends from youth. Overly tweezed eyebrows. I loved the 90s but so many of my sisters never got their full brows back.

    Striking_Meringue328 replied:
    I used to have a housemate who'd completely obliterated her eyebrows. It was always so weird seeing her in the morning before she'd drawn them back on.

    SizzleanQueen , Getty Images Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago

    My eyebrows are not very thick, but the hairs do grow on my entire upper eyelid and some into the crease. It was very painful to pluck them. So I wasn't doing a great job. My mom took me to an eyebrow waxer to give them a cleaner shape and make it easier for me to maintain them for modelling school, after the director complained. After a while I got used to the plucking. After I quit modelling school I would still maintain them, but not as frequently. Now I usually let them grow wild. I will admit I feel fresher when I clean them up a bit. I just don't feel like putting myself through that unnecessary pain.

    #8

    Young woman with voluminous curly hair and bold makeup, styled in a vintage look reflecting fashion trends and stirrup pants era. Perms or 'permanent' waves. They were so awful.

    Salt-N-Vinegar-Lover replied:
    The smell of fresh perms, too, absolutely noxious.

    luisapet , Tristan Wood Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago

    I had a perm once while modelling in a hair show convention. Never again. They nearly fried my hair. One girl, the hair stylists botched up so bad they had to shave her hair off. She was bawling. It was an interesting experience I'm good trying one time only.

    #9

    Two people exploring ancient ruins outdoors, reflecting on past fashion trends like stirrup pants. OMG, the rat tails! A kid in my high school had one that was outrageously long, and it ripped out when he tripped on it.

    StrangersWithAndi , meg and rahul Report

    russaird
    Stinky
    Stinky
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Also still very much in vogue in certain parts of Oz.....

    And if you're waiting for a trend to return, have no fear. Lorna says it will come back eventually. "All that’s trending now is the '90s clothing! Baggy jeans are everywhere and oversized jackets etc."

    "Every single decade comes back around, and I’m sat here waiting for the mid 2000s," she added with a laugh.

    #10

    Person wearing wide denim jeans and sneakers standing on a brick floor near green tiled wall featuring stirrup pants style. Guys wearing pants that dripped below their droopy boxer shorts, giving me a gigantic view of the top of their a*s crack. I mean, wear what you want, but that look is not my favorite.

    NoRestForTheWitty , Dwayne joe Report

    #11

    Black and white image of a woman posing confidently wearing a blazer and blouse, reflecting vintage stirrup pants fashion trends. The huge, sometimes starched/sometimes floppy bow-neck blouses that were supposed to be the female equivalent of shirt-and-tie with women’s business suits.

    Olivia_Bitsui replied:
    Called, unironically, the pussy bow.

    SiteVivid9331 , Ministry of Information Photo Division Photographer Report

    #12

    Woman wearing vintage blazer seated at office desk with computer and notepad, evoking stirrup pants fashion trends. Shoulder pads.

    tiffy68 replied:
    They're dangerous too. My aunt had a suit jacket with huge shoulder pads. She picked it up from the dry cleaners and wore it over a sleeveless top to church the next day. About halfway through the service, she started to feel an intense burning sensation on her shoulders. The shoulder pads absorbed the dry cleaning fluid and caused severe blistering on her skin!

    ThreeDogs2963 , freepik Report

    jasonp
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Jumping Jellyfishes
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I always removed the shoulder pads. Being a small person, they just looked ridiculous on me, even for that time.

    #13

    Vintage black and white photo of a woman outdoors wearing early stirrup pants with hands in pockets, standing on grass path. I don’t remember what they called them, gauchos? Wide leg ‘pants’ that come to mid calf. That and what we called capris, which were mid calf too. I see things called capri pants now and they seem like just above the ankle. Those are fine. It’s the ‘clam-digger’ length I hate.

    Shoulder pads. I have strong square shoulders. I look like a line backer with shoulder pads. Easy to cut off in fast fashion, but a complete PITA to remove from a high quality jacket. HATE them 😡.

    skwirlmeat , anyjazz65 Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago

    Some quality garments would just have the pads in a pocket for easy removal. Strange a high quality jacket wouldn't have that feature.

    #14

    Super low jeans that only Britney Spears could pull off with the abs and not show butt crack.

    azorianmilk Report

    #15

    Woman wearing blue stirrup pants with black boots standing outdoors by a railing on the sidewalk. Flared, low rise jeans.

    brandi_theratgirl replied:
    I don't mind flares. Hate low rise with a passion.

    Alternative-Dig-2066 , EyeEm Report

    #16

    Person with red hair wearing a silver sports jersey with number 33, smiling and posing, representing stirrup pants fashion trends. Oversized suits with huge shoulders. Oversized shirts where the shoulder seam was on your bicep.

    airckarc replied:
    I recently found an old shirt I’d used to protect something in a box. It was a Guess shirt I used to wear to clubs. I put it on and it was ridiculously large. And still smelled like cigarettes.

    robotlasagna , azerbaijan_stockers Report

    #17

    Close-up of a young person with red hair and minimal makeup reflecting on fashion trends like stirrup pants from their youth. White lipstick.

    WemblysMom , cottonbro studio Report

    #18

    Smiling woman outdoors wearing gold jewelry and a black blazer, representing fashion trends like stirrup pants from past decades. Dorothy Hamill haircut...on women or men.

    2PlasticLobsters replied:
    I got that haircut when I was 10 or so. My head was the same shape as a toadstool. So glad when it grew out. But at least I was cured of misguided celebrity emulation at a young age.

    shouldiknowthat , John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA Report

    #19

    Person wearing yellow platform sandals and knit leg warmers, showcasing a retro fashion trend with stirrup pants. Leg warmers.

    ladynocaps2 , Sydney Sang Report

    crazycatlisa
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

    I wish they would start making them again for those of us at an age to have worn the originals. Only now, we need them to warm our creaky knees.

    #20

    Bright sport jackets with wide lapels. I cringe whenever I see a show about the ‘70’s.

    Stock_Block2130 Report

    #21

    Young woman with crimped hair wearing a gold glitter mask and yellow top, styling inspired by vintage fashion trends. Crimped hair.

    Jackrabbits4ever , Florbela Report

    crazycatlisa
    Damned_Cat
    Damned_Cat
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago

    Man, just thinking about how much time it took to look that tacky.

    #22

    Woman wearing colorful retro stirrup pants and a matching jacket posing with sunglasses against a bright background In the early '90s, it was popular for women to wear a 'wind suit.' This was a baggy nylon warm-up style jacket and pants made up of different bright colors.

    bde75 , fotolit Report

    #23

    Person sitting on public transit wearing beige fur-lined boots, a white bag, and stirrup pants partially visible on legs. Uggs with a mini skirt. The trend I most participated in, guilty as charged.

    Zestyclose-Beyond780 , Annie Mole Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago

    You just need your feet to be warm to feel whole body warm.

    #24

    (M70). For a very short time, some Men, including myself, wore full-length sweaters. I have a polaroid of me wearing one. Don’t recall the fashion name, but to describe, they were like a cross between a men’s suit coat and a bathrobe. Imagine a guy wearing a suit coat design but it’s a sweater with a quilt blanket texture to it, and came with a robe tie around, like a smoking jacket! Does anyone remember those? It started growing in popularity then soon died off, perhaps the trend lasting for about a year or so. I guess the social message of it was that these guys were laidback cool guys that women could feel comfortable being around—-but not gay?

    Icy-Beat-8895 Report

    #25

    Around 2003-04 everyone was wearing bootcut jeans - and they would be too long. They would get all worn and frayed on the ends particularly around the heel. I couldn’t stand it then and I can’t now.

    MNPS1603 Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago

    Jeans never fit well straight from the store. You have to get them tailored. Or find a place that makes jeans tailored to you.

    Neon colored everything.

    stigbugly Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago

    Ooooh. For some reason there is a distinct feeling and smell I associate with neon colours. Could be the neon pink nail polish I had, or the yellow neon shoes that came with the light up Jem doll I had.

    #27

    The preppy style, especially the polo shirts with the collars flipped up.

    Wifflemeyer Report

    #28

    Mullets, or the chili bowl cut.

    These-Slip1319 Report

    #29

    I see bodysuits being sold again. I told my 15 year old niece to learn from our mistakes and don’t put a pin in the c****h.

    LimeGreenZombieDog Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    We get these at the thrift store. I shudder wondering if the last owner wore underwear with them or not. We really should be treating them like underwear.

    #30

    Tramp stamps.

    Ok_Sell6520 Report

    #31

    H*roin chic.

    gatinjesok replied:
    How on earth was that ever okay?

    vodeodeo55 Report

    #32

    Platform shoes...

    Special_Luck7537 Report

    hea_c
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    They're making a comeback. I've seen some gals with platforms recently. Brings me back to the Spice Girls rage.

    #33

    Men’s perms.

    Spirited-Mess170 Report

    #34

    Parachute pants.

    gfghgftfdfgh Report

    #35

    Dolphin shorts on men. Suspenders, shoulder pads, and little ponytails on men.

    Charming-Industry-86 Report

    #36

    Short shorts - particularly cut off jeans - on a man.

    I have seen stuff that I have had absolutely no business seeing.

    samanthasgramma Report

    #37

    Whale tail. Geebus.

    If someone already said this, I missed it and will gladly bow out. Still though-UGH.

    AsymptoticArrival Report

    #38

    Colorful, huge plastic earrings!!😅.

    zopelar1 Report

    #39

    Sharp angles in clothes and big gaudy earrings.

    SaintOlgasSunflowers Report

    #40

    1980s shiny track suits. Tulle or flouncy mini skirts with capri leggings (a la Madonna). Leg warmers and stilettos. Anything worn by Cher.

    Seated_WallFly Report

    #41

    Fake tans and tube tops.

    Dutchie_Boots Report

    #42

    Wife's vote is sundresses with Doc Marten's.

    azmechanic Report

    #43

    It’s already cycled around again but I could have lived my whole life without seeing long jean skirts become a thing again.

    txcowgrrl Report

    #44

    Permed hair, McHammer pants, neon colored shorts, Farrah Fawcett feathered hair (looks great on her though), shoulder pads, and the Miami Vice Don Johnson look.

    Any_West_926 Report

    #45

    MC Hammer pants. I actually made a pair and wore them 😬.

    Dry_Sample948 Report

    Tube tops.

    Jurneeka Report

    #47

    Big 80’s hair. Gawd, it was awful!
    Also: tenor sax in all the pop music of that decade.

    wapiskiwiyas56 Report

    #48

    Nehru jackets.

    Sparty_75 Report

    #49

    Bell bottoms and sideburns.

    stabavarius Report

    #50

    Acid wash, muffin tops, low cut jeans with underwear on display.

    ProfessorKnow1tA11 Report

