ADVERTISEMENT

Consumerism is out, and minimalism is in! And we're here to de-influence you from buying that new desk or splurging on that new watch, Pandas. Join the majority (93%) of young Europeans who say that they'd rather repair an item than replace it with a new one, and dive into the world of restoration.

It's becoming a tradition here on Bored Panda to showcase the most beautiful examples of old things getting restored. This time, we have a new collection for you to feast your eyes on and get some inspiration for your simple living journey. Perhaps it will inspire you to visit a thrift store, get your tools out, and do some restoration magic yourself!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Brass Window Latch Before And After. Crockpot Method Is Magic

Before and after restoration of an ornate metal latch, showing the transformation to its original glory and detailed patterns.

-_-xylo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
35 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Apparently if you cook brass and dish soap for 12 hours in your crock pot it gets rid of paint and other junk.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Front Door Restoration

    Before and after restoration of a wooden door showing detailed woodwork and improved finish in a landlord special restoration.

    Before - Previous owners painted over and beat our our original (1900) front door to Hell. They even had painted over the frickin' mail slot!
    After - Stripped, repaired and stained. Credit goes to World of Wood for their amazing job. They even shined up the trolley bell.

    IceGoddessLumi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    My Wife Has Had This Desk Since She Was A Kid. I Made It My Self-Isolation Project

    Before-and-after images showing a wooden desk restored to its original glory in a landlord special restoration project.

    Georgiegoodboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Done

    Before and after restoration of a vintage wooden vanity desk, showing renewed finish and polished drawer handles.

    Tall-Selection-3281 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    When My Nanna Died No One Wanted Her Bedside Table, Now They Are Suddenly Interested

    Before and after restoration of a wooden table, showcasing landlord special wood furniture restored to original glory.

    rodgeramjit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    1926 Spanish Tudor Cottage Fresco Restoration

    Before and after restoration of a stone wall mural featuring two birds, showcasing landlord special property improvement.

    Restoring this piece was quite the journey! After spotting a dainty occipital plume atop the birds’ heads, I suspected they were Great Blue Herons—a hunch confirmed when brilliant blue tones emerged beneath the dirt. I cleaned, replastered with Venetian plaster, and painted with specially ordered clay paint to stay true to traditional fresco techniques. Though I’m no master restorer, I gave it my all, and with a bit of care (and luck), I hope this artwork lasts for many years to come.

    Steffyweffy007 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Before And After Restoration Pics Of My Late Grandfather's Watch

    Before-and-after restoration of a vintage wristwatch restored to its original glory with a new leather strap and polished case.

    evanzo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Before And After Of A Medieval Ring Restoration - It's Approximately 700 Years Old, Amazing To Imagine Wearing These Rings Once Again

    Before-and-after images of a restored antique ring showing its details before cleaning and after restoration.

    PopularSituation2697 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    My Fiancé And I Rehabbed This Bifl Kroehler Sofa From The Mid 60s

    Before and after photos of a restored vintage sofa showcasing fabric and wood frame restoration for landlord special.

    We do furniture restoration. I do the woodwork and she does upholstery. In terms of quality, Kroehler was unmatched, and there are still tons of upholstery pieces available by them from the 60s on FB marketplace that just need a skilled craftsperson or two to bring it back to life.

    What makes their pieces so high-quality is the internal build material. This sofa uses WHITE OAK for the FRAME, which no one would do now. It’s harder than a walnut and heavy!

    This sofa specifically was made in the style of, or sort of a copy of, Adrian Pearsall, whose brand, Craft and Associates, made walnut-framed furniture with very forward designs. Their designs were more aesthetically pleasing, but whenever we get Craft and Associates pieces, (which is actually worth more) the frames are always broken and need repair.
    The Kroehler-made furniture is always rock solid. If you ever want a vintage sofa that is worth the investment of new upholstery - go with Kroehler!!!

    Vintagesourcekc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    My First Big Project

    Before and after restoration of a wooden dresser showing the transformation back to its original glory.

    It didn’t turn out perfect, but I learned a lot and at least it’s not blue anymore lol

    snakes780 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Come With Me, And You’ll Be, In A World Of All-Clad Restoration. $3, A Whole Can Of BKF And A Little Sweat Equity

    Before-and-after image of a landlord special showing a rusted frying pan restored to its original condition.

    DiskoNuggets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    The Oldest Headstone In Old Settlers Cemetery Has Been Restored

    Before-and-after photos of a restored gravestone showing clear text and design in a historic cemetery setting.

    The oldest known burial in the cemetery is that of Joel Baldwin, who died October 21, 1776, at the age of 26. His headstone has been hidden in storage for a number of years, but now he’s back standing strong and more secure than before. Something really special is happening at Old Settlers Cemetery and I’m proud to be apart of it. 

    TilDeath1775 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    My Bedside Table Finally Got The Respect It Deserves

    Before-and-after photos of a wooden side table restoration showing worn surface and fully restored finish with open drawer.

    Melodic_Local_4385 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Restored, Re-Worked & Added To This 150+ Year Old Bar Out Of NYC For A Very Special Client

    Before and after restoration pictures of a landlord special wooden bar showing its original glory and detailed craftsmanship.

    ssjr10 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    I Saved And Reupholstered My Chairs. Results Are Better Than Expected

    Before and after photos of furniture restoration showing chairs transformed with new paint, fabric, and upholstery updates.

    This place is still a rental, but with the time between tenants, I like to restore the original hardware. Reassembling cleaned-up mortise locks is always a fun puzzle!

    First time around I used black lacquer spray paint, this time I used Ballistol. Any other suggestions?

    squirlgirl32 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    I Restored This 1920s Adding Machine/Cash Register

    Vintage McCaskey adding machine before and after restoration showing original glory and detailed repairs.

    viktor72 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Why For The Love Of God Did Someone Paint Over These Original 150-Year-Old Face Plates

    Before-and-after restoration of ornate vintage door plates showing the transformation from worn paint to polished original metal finish.

    I restored these using electrolysis and then a tiny bit of electroplating.

    Sufficient-Serve8174 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    1912 Craftsman Staircase Restoration

    Before and after restoration photos of a landlord special wooden staircase brought back to original glory.

    Arousing_Wedgie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    We Did A Thing.. $40 Brasilia Desk Before/After

    Before and after images of a landlord special desk restoration showing furniture restored to original glory.

    amosfargus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    I'm A Beginner At Working With Leather Materials, But Last Weekend I Bought Everything I Needed And Spent My Day Restoring This Bag To It's New Glory. It's Not The Best But I'm Proud Of It

    Before and after restoration of a leather backpack showing the transformation back to its original glory.

    snatchpanda Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Bird Feeder Restoration Project

    Before and after restoration of cat-shaped decorative bowls showing cleaning and repainting bringing them to original glory.

    My mother-in-law gave me this old bird feeder she had because she knew I could restore it and make it new again. It definitely needed some TLC, so it got some new paint, and now it's all ready for the birds to enjoy. Swipe to see the before photos!

    mom2one2610 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Polishing Your Shoes Is The Frugal Choice

    Before and after restoration of leather shoes showing cleaning and polishing to original glory in landlord special series.

    PersonalBrowser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Refinished Post Box. No Sure Of The Exact Age But It Came With My Second Century Home. I Can’t Believe How Good It Looks. We Just Need To Add The Gold Embossing Back

    Before-and-after restoration of a vintage U.S. Mailbox showing detailed metalwork and refreshed black paint finish.

    podcartfan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    One Of My Favorite Restorations I’ve Done

    Antique wooden cabinet before and after restoration showing detailed woodwork and decorative inlay in a workshop setting.

    cdev12399 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Before And After Of My Latest Restoration

    Before and after restoration photos of a vintage heater showing its transformation to original glory.

    Austeration Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Before & After: Mcm Hutch From Fb Marketplace

    Before and after restoration of a vintage wooden cabinet showcasing the landlord special restoration to original glory

    WeilaArt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    "Landlord Special" Hardware

    Before-and-after restoration of vintage landlord hardware including hinges, locks, and window latches to original glory

    champs Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Restored An Antique Statue For A Very Fun Lil Old Lady

    Collage showing a weathered statue before and after restoration, highlighting landlord special restoration results.

    Repaired with plaster and concrete compound, sanding with fine grit sandpaper. Painted with acrylics and sealed with numerous coats of clear outdoor Krylon spray paint.

    Giving this to a very interesting little old lady (91) who's had this in her yard for decades. Hope she's surprised!

    Don't throw out Grandma's old cruddy statues! They clean up so nicely.

    EasyonthePepsiFuller Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Restoring And Whitening A Vintage 90s Landline Telephone!

    Before-and-after pics showing restoration of an old yellowed telecom phone to its original clean white condition.

    I recently restored a vintage 90s landline telephone that had become heavily discolored and grimy over the years. The restoration mainly involved whitening the plastics using peroxide and UV light, carefully removing old, sticky stickers, and thoroughly deep-cleaning the entire phone, including the keypad, which had accumulated quite a bit of dirt and grime. Thought you'd enjoy seeing this transformation - it's amazing how fresh it looks now! I'd love to hear your thoughts or suggestions for future projects.

    Wolfis-Den Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Got This 20-30 Year Old Chair From Work, A Little Rusty And Very Filthy But It Came Out Great!

    Before and after image of a landlord special chair restored to its original glory with fresh orange paint and polished wood seat.

    Slizzard_73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Chair Restoration

    Wooden chairs before and after restoration, showing the process of being restored to their original glory in a landlord special.

    These chairs were salvaged from the owner’s childhood home, which was lost due to a house fire. The wife brought them to me for restoration. She requested a walnut stain to coordinate with existing furniture. Very happy with the results.

    sandpapergal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Paoli Chair After And Before

    Before and after images of a restored vintage mid-century modern chair showing upholstery and wooden frame improvements.

    I posted a couple of months back this cool Paoli rocker I picked up on the marketplace. It was in desperate need of reupholstery, the rocking mechanism needed to be fixed, and the frame was quite dingy as well. Here’s some After and Before pics of the chair.

    _e4rI Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Iron-On Patches To Cover Cat-Scratched Couch!

    Before and after restoration of a gray couch arm featuring floral embroidery, showcasing restored original glory for landlords.

    StormyandPerc Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Refinished A Clawfoot Tub That Was Left In Our Yard. The Wife And I Refinished This Cast Iron Clawfoot Tub That Was Left In Our Yard When We Bought The House

    Before and after pictures showing landlord special bathtub restoration from rusted and dirty to clean and fully restored.

    Informal-Ad8066 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Refinished My Jaguar

    Before and after restoration of electric guitars showcasing their original beauty and craftsmanship.

    Just refinished my ‘93 MIJ fender jaguar. I love this thing but was never big on the original candy apple red paint job. Stripped, stained, and sealed it and swapped for a red tortoise shell pickguard to go with the original matching headstock. My first attempt for anything like this, very happy with how it came out! Mastery bridge and trem were previous upgrades.

    _dangus_khan_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Just Finished Restoring This 1973 Harrison M300 Lathe

    Restored lathe machine shown in before and after photos, highlighting landlord special restoration to original glory.

    EggChaser Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    First Timer Here. Picked This Up From A Neighbor. Had No Clue It Was A Real Broyhill Brasilia Until I Sent This Pic To A Friend

    Mid-century modern dresser before and after restoration, highlighting landlord special restoration to original condition.

    Cool-Mom-Lover Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    A Before And After I Restored These Flood Damaged Consoles

    Before-and-after restoration of vintage video game consoles and controllers showing original glory after cleaning and repairs.

    I bought this lot online from a store that unfortunately had been completely flooded. I had no idea what I was getting myself into and they weren’t cheap but I figured if I can make my money back and keep a top loader it’s a win. I ended up fixing all of them and they now work perfectly. I will be selling them on to play another day for someone else to enjoy.

    Benzona Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Before And After Of My Bench Restoration

    Before-and-after landlord special bench restoration showing weathered wood replaced with smooth, polished wood and cleaned metal frame.

    squeemers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    I Restored A 1950s Step-Stool

    Before and after restoration of a vintage kitchen chair with built-in step stool, showing original glory renewed.

    Kangar Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I Found This Vintage Copper Ashtray While Bottle Digging And Restored It. It Came Out Better Than I Expected

    Side-by-side before and after images of a restored vintage metal ashtray showing original glory and shine.

    There's no makers mark so I'm unaware of the date but it's certainly vintage, maybe even antique?

    VeryCasualPCGamer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    1970s Shadowbox Before And After

    Before-and-after restoration of a miniature rustic kitchen scene showing improved wood and painted details.

    My mother bought this in New York for her first apartment. As a child i loved imagining i was tiny and this was my house. She found it in her basement last year and gave it to me. I spent some time cleaning and refurbishing and adding some new details to it. It makes me so happy to see it hanging in my kitchen.

    Domestic-Archer-230 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Before And After. Rodd Silver Plate Tea Set - Cleaned Up

    Before-and-after pics of a silver tea set restored to its original glory, showcasing a polished and shiny finish.

    kingboo94 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Before And After

    Before-and-after images of a wooden dresser being restored to its original condition showcasing landlord special restoration.

    LilPatatje Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Update!

    Before and after restoration of a wooden side table showing removal of water stains and refinished surface in a landlord special.

    dasdakotaman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    My First Restoration - A Dresser For My House

    Before-and-after images showing a landlord special furniture piece restored to its original glory on hardwood floors.

    Found this absolute monstrosity and decided try try my hand at restoring it for my house. It’s far from perfect now (don’t look too close), I could have continued working on it, but I was ready to be done so I’m happy with “good enough”.

    I think the insets behind the drawer pulls used to have some br hardware sitting in them, and the wood there is really rough. The person who painted it also decided to put dozens of little metallic stickers into each one - removing them then tore up whatever coating was originally there. I will likely end up painting those black to get it closer to the original look.

    MERMO Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Before And After - Flipped A Cheap Table I Got Off Of FB Marketplace

    Before and after photos of a restored wooden dining table showcasing its original beauty and craftsmanship.

    The table was $360. I stripped and sanded the table and sized it down from 10ft to 8ft long. Took a week.

    I also got the chairs off of FB Marketplace - $100 for all of them.

    They're actually great quality, only minor stains and fabric pilling, but after a fabric shaver and steam clean looked brand new.

    In addition to $200 in materials to refinish the table, I spent $660 on the entire setting.

    lettuceown Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Refinished The Slate Floors In My 1964 House's Foyer

    Before and after restoration of a multicolored tile floor showing cleaning and grout renewal for original glory.

    senor-mango Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Mom Asked Me To Restore This With Some Paint

    Before-and-after restoration of a decorative beloved plaque with butterfly and rose details to original vibrant colors.

    16 year old garden stone that was given to my mom at my uncle’s funeral service. Still need to hit some spots of the background but I hope I did it some justice!

    No_Finding_9441 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Before And After Restore: $6 Salvage Company Score.... Chemical Rust Remover, Wire Wheel, 80, 150, 220, 600, 1000, 2000 Grit Sandpaper, Then Buffing On A Bench Grinder, And Paint

    Before-and-after image of a restored pipe wrench showing rust removal and metal polishing for landlord special restoration.

    Familiar_Big3322 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Thrift Store Find, Before & After

    Before and after restoration of a mid-century wooden chair with new black upholstery and polished wood finish.

    Sanded, oiled, and re-upholstered the seat on this 1960-made chair from H. Krug in Kitchener, ON, Canada. Super comfortable. Unfortunately, the label under the seat got tossed when it was re-done.

    Suede71 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Wife Put Me In Charge Of Wedding Favors And I Needed A Project

    Vintage vending machine before and after restoration showing it restored to original glory in landlord special series

    I found it on the marketplace, lowballed the guy, and he took the offer, so suddenly I was in very deep. It weighed what felt like 300 pounds, so I built an all-wood frame to cut down on the weight significantly, reinforced with metal brackets on the corners. Modded the wheel to spin freely to the left, so nobody had to pay, of course.

    Our favorite candy, individual Advil packs, and Keychains I made. I've always been obsessed with dinosaurs and own reptiles, my wife loves animals and has worked with them her whole life, so it's mostly Keychains of dinosaurs or animals, a few secret ones. I make art, so I had several generous artist friends contribute their time or expertise. Shout out to my friend for the signs, specifically.

    It went great! People were eating it up, and it was picked clean by the end of the reception.

    kbenpho Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    Finally Finished This Piece. Picked This Up At GW As A Project Piece For Learning Purposes. I Know It’s Nothing Special, Nor Highly Sought After, But It Was A Good Learning Process

    Before and after photos of a restored wooden storage chest showing transformation to original glory and updated interior.

    AdJolly5899 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #54

    Refinished My Old Bag Instead Of Buying A New One

    Before and after restoration of a leather briefcase showing worn and restored original glory for landlord special.

    Fenryder Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Reversing The Landlord Special. One Doorknob At A Time

    Before and after renovation of an antique door k**b and keyhole plate restored to original glory in a landlord special.

    I was stunned at the gorgeous details hiding under all that paint (I counted at least 5 layers!) Debating whether to commit myself to stripping the rest of the original door plates from our 1920s rental once the weather perks up - my house still smells like citristrip.

    No_Lion_1498 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Before And After Restoration

    Before and after restoration of a vintage computer tower, showcasing a clean and renewed original appearance.

    sabbathian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Paid $100 For My 28”, Restored It. Made Smash Burgers For The Test Run. Before And After

    Before-and-after restoration of a Blackstone grill, showing cleaning and refurbishing to original condition.

    pm_me_ur_buns_ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Bought A Dutch Oven At A Thrift Store Because I Like The Look Of It. Restored It And Started Using It

    Before and after restoration of a hammered metal pot, showcasing landlord special restoration to original condition.

    yinglish119 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    1920’s Scale Brought Back To Life

    Before-and-after landlord special showing a vintage Hanson scale restored to its original condition and color.

    This is a 1920s Hanson Scale Co Bluebird Series home scale. Found it at an antique shop a few months back. I had the deconstruct it, sandblast each piece, remove rust, hammer uneven metal pieces, hire someone to redesign the face template, then paint it and put it back together. This was a process. It’s painted in what I believe to be the original blue that the Hanson Scale Co. used 100 years ago.

    joligee Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Restored One Of These Beauties From The Past

    Before-and-after images of a restored vintage keyboard showing cleaning and refurbishment to original condition.

    I wanted to share the transformation with you all. What started as a dusty, grimy, nearly-forgotten keyboard turned into a beautiful piece of retro tech again.

    Wolfis-Den Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Another Dresser Complete

    Before-and-after photos of a restored wooden dresser with mirror, showcasing furniture restoration and landlord special transformation.

    Another beautiful dressing table is complete! This one is Australian Blackwood. It was warped and covered in black water rings. The mirror was broken into 4 separate pieces, and the whole thing needed to be glued and clamped as it felt like it was going to fall over. Stripped, sanded, and re-finished - its natural beauty is shining through!

    Tall-Selection-3281 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    $3 At The Thrift Store: Before And After

    Before and after photos of a wooden table being restored to its original glory in a landlord special restoration project.

    sassubear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    A Little Cleaning And A $30 Leather Repair Kit, And It's Almost As Good As New

    Before and after restoration of a brown leather armchair, showcasing restoration to original glory in landlord special series.

    IAmAPhysicsGuy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Restoration Before And After: 1994 Mizuno MP-14

    Before-and-after restoration of a rusty Mizuno MP-14 golf club head restored to original glory and shine.

    bradmeehan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #65

    Restored Grandparents Western Electric 554

    Before-and-after photos of a vintage rotary phone restored to its original condition in a landlord special restoration project.

    My grandparents had this in their house in the 60’s. I snagged it quite a few years ago and just finally got around to cleaning it up.

    It’s my favorite thing in my house now.

    I can only imagine the conversations my mom had on it as a youngster, or the family members who are no longer around.

    ArtisticDeparture107 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    70 Year Old Amf Dewalt Radial Arm Saw Restoration

    Before and after restoration of a vintage DeWalt radial arm saw, showcasing landlord special tool refurbishment.

    I bought this 1950’s AMF DeWalt 9” radial arm saw for $50, and spent 4 weeks restoring it. I am aware that they are fairly dangerous, but I understand how to use them safely and plan to have this be a dedicated crosscut machine. It took a few hours to fully calibrate everything, but once I did that, it was dead accurate.

    Dimsdale53 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    My Friend Said I Should Post This Here. I Restored This Meiji Era Tansu That Someone Tried To "Upcycle."

    Before-and-after restoration of a vintage dresser showcasing improvements in finish and hardware details for landlords.

    Scroll through to see me go insane picking various kinds of blue whatever paint off of it.
    Today she's holding several kimono from her era. Thank you for looking.

    Souls_At_Zer0 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Not Gonna Lie, I Rather Enjoyed Trying To Fix This

    Before and after restoration photos showing a damaged and then repaired stairway corner on carpeted stairs.

    The paint didn’t match perfectly, but I’ll repaint it all after a couple of other fixes on the stairs. The last picture is my little perpetrator before the paint (penultimate picture).

    CalbertCorpse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    First Tool Restoration. 18" Pipe Wrench. How Did I Do?

    Old rusty pipe wrench restored to original condition with new blue paint in landlord special restoration before and after image

    Mistermind88 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Before And After, Anvil Vise Restoration

    Before and after photos of a restored heavy metal workbench vise showing original glory in a landlord special restoration.

    deepbriarbaytrading Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Gorgeous Opal And Pink Sapphire Set In Sterling Silver Ring I Found At The Flea Market For $20! Before And After Restoration

    Opal and pink gemstone ring showing detailed before and after restoration to original glory in close-up views.

    galaxyMLP Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Before And After

    Before and after restoration of a damaged wooden baseboard, showcasing careful repair and refinishing to original condition.

    Thought some would like to see how the damages at my house were fixed! Done by and and my friend (we are not skilled in woodworking but think we did a pretty good job)

    Odd_Photo_7179 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Craftsman 103 Drill Press Restoration. Before And After

    Before-and-after images of a restored vintage drill press showing its transformation to original glory.

    I originally bought this thinking I'd just be cleaning it up but one thing led to another and not only did I end up replacing all the bearings and rubber parts but I had to paint it too because the base and table were to rusty.

    Color ended up being lighter than I intended. It was supposed to be Rust-Oleum New Haven blue but turned out closer to their 5 in 1 lighter blue. Don't know if I got a bad batch of cans or what. Still looks good though.

    TheRealMasterTyvokka Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!