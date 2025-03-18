Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed
History

12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

Noam Chen
“A synagogue is not just a building,” one of the Jews I met during my journey told me.

It is also far more than just a place of worship, as the dictionary might suggest.

For centuries, synagogues have been the heart of every Jewish community worldwide—the place where they gathered to celebrate life’s milestones. They have been centers of gratitude, joy, and connection between God and His people.

Ahead of the world marking 80 years since the end of World War II, I embarked on a journey through Eastern Europe, following the footsteps of historic synagogues that survived the devastation of WWII. I sought to uncover their current state and the fate of the Jewish communities they once served—80 years after the Holocaust.

What I discovered was astonishing. Many synagogues had been disturbingly repurposed and now serve as restaurants, bars, and even a supermarket that sells pork. These are some of the historic pre-war synagogues that survived but have been shockingly repurposed.

More info: Instagram | noamchen.com | Facebook | x.com

    1. Trnava, Slovakia: Former 1892 Orthodox Synagogue, turned restaurant aptly named “Synagoga Cafe”

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Over 80% of Trnava’s Jewish community lost their lives during the Holocaust, and no Jews live there today.

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    The exterior of the former synagogue was renovated and converted in 2010

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    2. Krakow, Poland: Former Synagogue “Hevra Tehillim,” now a bar/restaurant called HEVRE Bar

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    The 1896 Synagogue served Krakow’s Jewish community of 70,000. Only 140 live there today

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Wall polychrome paintings, discovered in 2008, depict Biblical scenes and holy places in Jerusalem

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    3. Inowłódz, Poland: The historic 1820 Synagogue now functions as a Supermarket

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Original painted prayers on the walls of the former synagogue above toilet paper

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    The former prayer hall still features Menorah-shaped chandeliers

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    A supermarket that sells Pork, a meat forbidden in Judaism.

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    4. Tarnów, Poland: a 1904 Mikveh (Jewish ritual bathhouse), once a sacred space for purification, now serves as a nightclub

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    5. Budapest, Hungary: Dózsa György Street Synagogue, once the third-largest synagogue in Budapest

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    The 1909 synagogue was converted into a sports center and today houses a fencing club.

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Traces of its Jewish past are still visible – the beautifully decorated interior of the former women’s gallery

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    6. Budapest, Hungary: The 1912 Kőbánya Synagogue was converted into a Church in 1991

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    A Cross next to the original Star of David windows

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Original Hebrew inscription and the Ten Commandments tablet can still be seen inside

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    7. Košice, Slovakia: The 1899 Old Orthodox Synagogue, now a cultural center

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    The breathtaking and largely unrestored interior of the former synagogue

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Once home to over 11,000 Jews before the Holocaust, only as few as 240 live in Košice today.

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    The Synagogue’s second floor, once the women’s gallery

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    The outstanding colorful wall decorations of the Old Orthodox Synagogue

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    8. Kecskemét, Hungary: The Great Neolog Synagogue, now the House of Science and Technology

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Inside the 1871 former synagogue is a display of sculptures, which is considered idolatry in Judaism

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    9. Zalaegerszeg, Hungary: The 1904 Grand Synagogue was repurposed into a concert hall in 1983

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    With the city’s entire Jewish population deported to Auschwitz after the war, the synagogue remained unused for decades.

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    The interior of the former synagogue today

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    “Your past is my present,” a portrait of a former Jewish family reflected in a haunting memorial on the second floor

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    10. Budapest, Hungary: The 19th-century Nagytétény Synagogue transformed into a Public Library in 2013

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    A Public Library with a Torah Ark, the former synagogue of Nagytétény

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    11. Surany, Slovakia: The 1916 Synagogue was converted into the Surany Municipal Museum in 2005

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Inside the former synagogue. No Jews remain in Surany today

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    12. Kecskemét, Hungary: The 1917 Orthodox Synagogue now serves as the Museum of Photography

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Despite its transformation, paintings on the ceiling were restored to respect its Jewish past

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Remarkably, the space is still being used for religious purposes by the local Jewish community during major holidays.

    12 Astonishing Old Synagogues That Were Unbelievably Repurposed

    Noam Chen

    Noam Chen

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    Landscape Photographer. Join me on Instagram: noamc_official Email: noamc75@gmail.com

    Read less »
    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Gabrielė Malukaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

    Read less »
