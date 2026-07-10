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Forty-six years ago, the world welcomed the ’80s. It was an era of bright neon colors, big hair, unforgettable music, and the rise of modern gaming. Few people probably realized then just how iconic those years would become.

Like every decade, though, the ’80s eventually came and went. Now, all we can do is look back and enjoy the nostalgia. We gathered some of the best throwback posts from the Old School Cool ’80s subreddit to bring those memories flooding back. So if you grew up during this time, fair warning: they might hit you right in the feels.