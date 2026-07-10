75 Photos That Bring Back The Good Memories Of Life In The ‘80s
Forty-six years ago, the world welcomed the ’80s. It was an era of bright neon colors, big hair, unforgettable music, and the rise of modern gaming. Few people probably realized then just how iconic those years would become.
Like every decade, though, the ’80s eventually came and went. Now, all we can do is look back and enjoy the nostalgia. We gathered some of the best throwback posts from the Old School Cool ’80s subreddit to bring those memories flooding back. So if you grew up during this time, fair warning: they might hit you right in the feels.
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Remember When These Were The Norm
Who Remembers The Free Little Bottles Of Milk Every Morning School?
Do You Remember Being Kept Entertained With One Of These?
Great fun. And if you got totally frustrated you could pull all the tiles out and put them back in the right order.
I Remember Warming Myself Infront Of This On A Winter Morning Before School
Try fighting over this in the morning with 6 siblings!:) jk, you’d actually be surprised how well kids could rotate turns warming up when you’re still mostly asleep in the morning. You stand in front of it on high till your about to catch fire, then move over. It’s one of the only things we didn’t have to fight over:)
Do You Remember This Piece Of Apparatus From School?
Who Remembers These Bad Boys. Used To Love Em
Do You Remember Fuzzy Felt?
Remember This?
Who Else’s Parents Had One Of These In The 80’s. Classic
I Could Just Eat A Packet Of These, Much Better Than Today’s Version
Anyone Remember Reading Adrian Mole?
Yes. Sue Townsend came to my school and signed my book for me!
Only Ever Had These At Christmas , Used To Love Em
Was Anyone Else Given Lucozade As A Cure-All?
Do You Remember When Smarties Lids Had A Letter Underneath?
Anyone Else Remember When Easter Eggs Were Actually Chocolate With The Sweets Inside
The Old Days
Do You Remember Danger Mouse?
That Plasticine Smell
Do These Bring Back Memories To Write Home About?
Did Anyone Have One Of These Beauties?
The Myth That The Pink Side Removed Pencil And The Blue Removed Ink
Who Remember?
We still have these in South Africa. We call them "prefabs" because they were prefabricated.
Remember This Bad Boy?
Did it manage to always stop you from riding it barefoot? Me either:) I’d always regret it though!
Do You Remember The Days Of Picking A Film From The Video Shop?
Did You Ever Eat It Straight From The Packet?
Anyone Remember This?
Loved Having These! Always Went For The Panda 🤭
Another Use For Tape
Do You Remember These? I Put Them On My Pens
Do You Remember Watching The Coins You Put In, Snake All The Way Down?
Do You Remember These?
You Either Had Freezing Cold Water Or Boiling Hot Water Come Out Of It!
Remember This ?
Did You Have Stickle Bricks At School?
Remember Sleeping On These
Love It Or Loathe It?
Who Remembers The Feeling Of Getting A Brand New One Of These. (UK)
Do You Remember Chocolate Limes?
Anyone Remember The Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon?
Did You Watch This?
Do You Remember Topic (Before Chocolate Was Ruined)
Vehicles Of My Childhood
These are all earlier than the 80s, the last one actually being around 1968. For you kids, the last letter of the number plate indicated the year of registration, G was from Aug 1968-Aug 1969. It was common to refer to the number plate rather than the year itself when talking about the age of a car.
Did Your Mum Buy One Of These For The Hall Carpet?
Do You Remember Sliding Down One Of These On A Hot Day? It Was Red Hot To Touch!
Fancy A Pack Of Toffo’s?
Anyone Remember This?
Do You Remember Half Pennies?
Ugh. Mine had a kangaroo on the front and Queen Elizabeth on the back.
Who Had One Of These Absolute Beauts As A Kid?
It Wasn’t A Birthday Party If You Didn’t Have These
The Flash Was Blinding!
Anyone Else's Nan Have A Knitted Toilet Roll Protector? 😄
My great-grandmother had several, I think. She was a retired fashion designer, and hers were quite elaborate.
Did You Have An Airing Cupboard? Keeping All Your Towels Warm?
Who Else Liked Take Hart (1977-1983)
Who Remembers The Original Sherbet Fountain In The Paper Wrapper?
Old School Money Box
Do You Remember Paper £1 Notes?
Remember These?
Who Remembers These?
Did You Have A ‘Snake’ Belt?
Do You Remember The Rubik Snake?
The Worst Sweet Ever?
Did Your School Bus Look Like This?
Imagine The Excitement Of Opening This, On Christmas Day, In The 1980s!
Do You Remember Golf Ball Chewing Gum?
Anyone Else Remember These?
Anyone Fancy A Screwball ?
Waiting Ages For The Bottle To Be Empty Then Filling It With Water To Write On The Pavement Or Use In Water Fights
When You Went To Class, The Teacher Says Your Doing Something Different Today.. And You See This ! 😁
Who Remembers This…?
Did Anyone Have One Of These, Back In The Day?
Did Anyone Else Learn To Wire A Plug At School?
Who Used To Stand Outside Dixons Watching Themselves On Video?
Anyone Remember Astro Wars?
They had versions of that on lots of consoles, Nick, I still like it:) I think we had it on either Atari or Nintendo
Maybe A Long Shot But Does Anyone Remember Chockablock?
That was great! Mostly UK things so as an Australian all really familiar to me, thanks!!!
That was great! Mostly UK things so as an Australian all really familiar to me, thanks!!!