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Forty-six years ago, the world welcomed the ’80s. It was an era of bright neon colors, big hair, unforgettable music, and the rise of modern gaming. Few people probably realized then just how iconic those years would become.

Like every decade, though, the ’80s eventually came and went. Now, all we can do is look back and enjoy the nostalgia. We gathered some of the best throwback posts from the Old School Cool ’80s subreddit to bring those memories flooding back. So if you grew up during this time, fair warning: they might hit you right in the feels.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Remember When These Were The Norm

A vintage rotary telephone, a classic item from life in the '80s.

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acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
Premium 22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The little rectangle next to the receiver on this one was a blanking plate, as the same model was used for 'party line' phones where two or more households would share one physical line, and there was a button you had to press down to be able to make a call.

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    #2

    Who Remembers The Free Little Bottles Of Milk Every Morning School?

    A blue crate filled with glass milk bottles with silver caps, evoking good memories of life in the 80s.

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    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And how sour they went, sitting in the sun?

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    #3

    Do You Remember Being Kept Entertained With One Of These?

    A classic sliding number puzzle with red and white tiles, a popular toy from life in the '80s.

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    editor_16 avatar
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great fun. And if you got totally frustrated you could pull all the tiles out and put them back in the right order.

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    #4

    I Remember Warming Myself Infront Of This On A Winter Morning Before School

    A retro gas heater with a glowing element, a common sight that brings good memories of life in the 80s.

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    jessicamontgomery avatar
    Gracie Jay
    Gracie Jay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Try fighting over this in the morning with 6 siblings!:) jk, you’d actually be surprised how well kids could rotate turns warming up when you’re still mostly asleep in the morning. You stand in front of it on high till your about to catch fire, then move over. It’s one of the only things we didn’t have to fight over:)

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    #5

    Do You Remember This Piece Of Apparatus From School?

    A vintage wooden balance beam, reminiscent of physical education and good memories of life in the 80s.

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    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The multiple splinters in my behind have a long memory.

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    #6

    Who Remembers These Bad Boys. Used To Love Em

    A close-up of swirled ice cream cups with a strawberry, evoking good memories of life in the 80s.

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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You can still get these, wooden spoon flavour and all.

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    #7

    Do You Remember Fuzzy Felt?

    A classic Fuzzy Felt Circus toy set, bringing back good memories of life in the 80s with its colorful felt pieces.

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    #8

    Remember This?

    A Waterful Ring-Toss game, a classic good memory of life in the 80s.

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    viccig avatar
    V
    V
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I just got one of these for my kid.

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    #9

    Who Else’s Parents Had One Of These In The 80’s. Classic

    A retro Sony stereo system in a glass cabinet with records, a staple of good memories of life in the 80s.

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    #10

    I Could Just Eat A Packet Of These, Much Better Than Today’s Version

    A roll of Rowntrees Fruit Gums, popular candy from the 80s, evoking good memories of life.

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    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    they would stick to your teeth for hours

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    #11

    Anyone Remember Reading Adrian Mole?

    The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ book cover with toiletries, a nostalgic image from life in the 80s.

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    leonmalone avatar
    Charlie the Cat
    Charlie the Cat
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. Sue Townsend came to my school and signed my book for me!

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    #12

    Only Ever Had These At Christmas , Used To Love Em

    A close-up of sugary jelly candies arranged in a circle, bringing back good memories of life in the 80s.

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    #13

    Was Anyone Else Given Lucozade As A Cure-All?

    Two glass bottles of Lucozade, a popular energy drink, bringing back good memories of life in the 80s.

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    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always given this when we were sick as kids, seen as a cure all by many parents

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    #14

    Do You Remember When Smarties Lids Had A Letter Underneath?

    A pile of colorful, assorted POGs game pieces, a popular toy, bringing back good memories of life in the 80s.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Over the moon when I got any of the letters in my name

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    #15

    Anyone Else Remember When Easter Eggs Were Actually Chocolate With The Sweets Inside

    A Smarties milk chocolate egg in colorful packaging, bringing back good memories of life in the 80s.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    The Old Days

    A child at breakfast, reading a cereal box, a common scene from the 80s, creating good memories.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    True. Sometimes they had puzzles printed on the back.

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    #17

    Do You Remember Danger Mouse?

    A classic red British post box with a Danger Mouse sticker, a nostalgic sight bringing back good memories of the '80s.

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    #18

    That Plasticine Smell

    Harbutt's Plasticine, a classic modelling material, brings back good memories of life in the '80s.

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    #19

    Do These Bring Back Memories To Write Home About?

    Six used ink cartridges lined up, a familiar item that evokes good memories of life in the 80s.

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    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    every class had weirdly obsessed little tint balls collectors

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    #20

    Did Anyone Have One Of These Beauties?

    A close-up of a pen with a small digital clock displaying 1:05, a gadget from good memories of life in the 80s.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had forgotten all about them, TBH, but yeah, memory unlocked.

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    #21

    The Myth That The Pink Side Removed Pencil And The Blue Removed Ink

    A pink and blue eraser, a good memory of life in the '80s.

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    zatrisha
    zatrisha
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The truth: It only removes paper.

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    #22

    Who Remember?

    A temporary school building with a ramp, a good memory of life in the '80s.

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    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We still have these in South Africa. We call them "prefabs" because they were prefabricated.

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    #23

    Remember This Bad Boy?

    A close-up of a classic metal bicycle pedal with a yellow reflector, a common sight in the 80s.

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    jessicamontgomery avatar
    Gracie Jay
    Gracie Jay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did it manage to always stop you from riding it barefoot? Me either:) I’d always regret it though!

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    #24

    Do You Remember The Days Of Picking A Film From The Video Shop?

    Young men in a video rental store in the 80s, looking through VHS tapes and bringing back good memories.

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    jessicamontgomery avatar
    Gracie Jay
    Gracie Jay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was a whole weekend routine, I miss it!

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    #25

    Did You Ever Eat It Straight From The Packet?

    Bright red cubed jelly on a white surface, a classic treat bringing good memories of life in the 80s.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Of course we did! Far too long to wait putting it in hot water and leaving it in a bowl on the windowsill to set

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    #26

    Anyone Remember This?

    A Turbo Tomy driving arcade game, a nostalgic toy bringing back good memories of life in the 80s.

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    #27

    Loved Having These! Always Went For The Panda 🤭

    Three Cadbury Wildlife Bars featuring a rhino, panda, and dolphin, recalling good memories of life in the 80s.

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    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just went for whatever was available, nt a specific animal. Wa often pandas though.

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    #28

    Another Use For Tape

    A close-up of a cassette tape with a taped corner, a clear sign of 80s life and memories for those who know.

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    jessicamontgomery avatar
    Gracie Jay
    Gracie Jay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Uh oh! Welp…Guess it’s official then:(

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    #29

    Do You Remember These? I Put Them On My Pens

    Rubber monster finger puppets, a playful good memory of life in the 80s.

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    #30

    Do You Remember Watching The Coins You Put In, Snake All The Way Down?

    A vintage Jungle Book display with Baloo and Mowgli, evoking good memories of life in the 80s.

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    the_true_opifex avatar
    Beak Hookage
    Beak Hookage
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh man and you can't use THAT word for it any more! 😐

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    #31

    Do You Remember These?

    A pile of pink iced biscuits, a sweet treat that brings back good memories of life in the 80s.

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    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do I ever, want one now, get in my belly!

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    #32

    You Either Had Freezing Cold Water Or Boiling Hot Water Come Out Of It!

    A retro bath shower attachment, reminiscent of the '80s, evokes good memories.

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    #33

    Remember This ?

    A vintage digital alarm clock displaying 5:44, a good memory of life in the '80s.

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    #34

    Did You Have Stickle Bricks At School?

    A colorful pile of plastic building blocks with textured bristles, sparking good memories of play and life in the 80s.

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    #35

    Remember Sleeping On These

    A folded pastel striped blanket, a nostalgic item from good memories of life in the 80s.

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    #36

    Love It Or Loathe It?

    An unwrapped Turkish Delight chocolate bar with its dark pink jelly filling exposed, a sweet memory of life in the 80s.

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    #37

    Who Remembers The Feeling Of Getting A Brand New One Of These. (UK)

    School exercise books, a familiar good memory of life in the 80s.

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    #38

    Do You Remember Chocolate Limes?

    Choc Limes candy, a sweet good memory of life in the 80s.

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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't have to remember, they sell em, at least last I looked, in a shop in Cardigan.

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    #39

    Anyone Remember The Dungeons & Dragons Cartoon?

    The animated Dungeons & Dragons cartoon characters, a good memory of life in the 80s.

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    marsom1103 avatar
    SCP 4666
    SCP 4666
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh that was the name. Who was the villain? The master of revenge or something

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    #40

    Did You Watch This?

    An animated scene from a cartoon, featuring a walking television and characters, typical of life in the 80s.

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    #41

    Do You Remember Topic (Before Chocolate Was Ruined)

    A Topic chocolate bar wrapper and the bar broken in half, a classic sweet from the 80s.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    🎶What has a hazelnut in every bite? Pure milk chocolate for your delight. dmm dmm something something and bright?, and don't forget the hazelnut in every bite.

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    #42

    Vehicles Of My Childhood

    Vans and people working in the 80s, including a Gas van, Telecom van, coal merchants, and trash collection.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These are all earlier than the 80s, the last one actually being around 1968. For you kids, the last letter of the number plate indicated the year of registration, G was from Aug 1968-Aug 1969. It was common to refer to the number plate rather than the year itself when talking about the age of a car.

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    #43

    Did Your Mum Buy One Of These For The Hall Carpet?

    A roll of clear plastic snap sheeting, used for window insulation, brings back good memories of life in the '80s.

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    tmarofvulcan avatar
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    T'Mar of Vulcan
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My aunt had them all over her house!

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    #44

    Do You Remember Sliding Down One Of These On A Hot Day? It Was Red Hot To Touch!

    A long, winding metal slide in a park with stairs and grassy hills, a common sight that brings back good memories of the 80s.

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    #45

    Fancy A Pack Of Toffo’s?

    A close-up of Mackintosh's Toffo candies, unwrapped and in their wrappers, evoking good memories of life in the 80s.

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    #46

    Anyone Remember This?

    A retro 80s Tomytronic 3D game console, a vivid memory from life in the 80s.

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    #47

    Do You Remember Half Pennies?

    Two half new penny coins from the 80s, representing good memories of life and currency.

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    davidpaterson avatar
    David Paterson
    David Paterson
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ugh. Mine had a kangaroo on the front and Queen Elizabeth on the back.

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    #48

    Who Had One Of These Absolute Beauts As A Kid?

    A classic 80s Fisher-Price treehouse toy with figures, bringing back good memories of life.

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    #49

    It Wasn’t A Birthday Party If You Didn’t Have These

    A pile of colorful iced donuts, bringing back good memories of life in the '80s.

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    #50

    The Flash Was Blinding!

    A vintage Kodak camera with a mounted flash bar, an iconic item from the 80s, bringing back good memories.

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    #51

    Anyone Else's Nan Have A Knitted Toilet Roll Protector? 😄

    A toilet paper doll from the 80s with a yellow knitted dress and bonnet, bringing back good memories.

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    elladinedesisles avatar
    Elladine DesIsles
    Elladine DesIsles
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My great-grandmother had several, I think. She was a retired fashion designer, and hers were quite elaborate.

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    #52

    Did You Have An Airing Cupboard? Keeping All Your Towels Warm?

    A large, red, inflated bag tied with string, possibly an old water heater or storage, from life in the 80s.

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    linjuist avatar
    Lin Juist
    Lin Juist
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We still have this (Ireland). Did you turn off the immersion!?!?!?

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    #53

    Who Else Liked Take Hart (1977-1983)

    Tony Hart, host of Take Hart, a children's TV show, smiling with his clay figures, bringing back good memories of life in the 80s.

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    #54

    Who Remembers The Original Sherbet Fountain In The Paper Wrapper?

    A classic yellow and orange Barratt Sherbet Fountain sweet, evoking good memories of life in the 80s.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Trying to actually use the liquorice straw to suck it up,; usually only lasted a couple of minutes before it go bunged up

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    #55

    Old School Money Box

    A vintage red Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate vending machine, bringing back good memories of life in the 80s.

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    #56

    Do You Remember Paper £1 Notes?

    A one pound note from the Bank of England featuring Queen Elizabeth II, a memory from the 80s.

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    hu-ghcasement avatar
    Fred
    Fred
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes, and ten-shilling notes.

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    #57

    Remember These?

    Small, white paper firecrackers held in a person's palm, bringing back good memories of life in the 80s.

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    harperbaileyjohnston avatar
    Harper
    Harper
    Community Member
    Premium     23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Used to throw them from the 2nd floor of the mall to startle people on the 1st floor "bam!".

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    #58

    Who Remembers These?

    Six yo-yos with Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Fanta branding, toys that bring back good memories of the 80s.

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    #59

    Easter Egg Nostalgia

    Three Rowntrees Yorkie chocolate egg trucks, a popular treat from the 80s, bringing back good memories.

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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep on Trucking.

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    #60

    Did You Have A ‘Snake’ Belt?

    A vintage belt with an S-shaped metal buckle, evoking good memories of life in the 80s.

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    #61

    Do You Remember The Rubik Snake?

    A black and white twist puzzle, a good memory of life in the '80s.

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    #62

    The Worst Sweet Ever?

    A pile of Parma Violets candies, a good memory of life in the '80s.

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    4points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yukky horrible things, they were.

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    #63

    Did Your School Bus Look Like This?

    An empty interior of a bus with patterned seats, evoking good memories of life in the '80s.

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    #64

    Imagine The Excitement Of Opening This, On Christmas Day, In The 1980s!

    A happy young boy in the 80s holding a Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull toy for Christmas.

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    #65

    Do You Remember Golf Ball Chewing Gum?

    A pile of textured white candy balls, a sweet treat from good memories of life in the 80s.

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    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    Premium     22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These bring back such fond memories of when I still had strong teeth

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    #66

    Anyone Else Remember These?

    Five colorful rooster-shaped bicycle reflectors, nostalgic items from the 80s, bringing back good memories.

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    #67

    Anyone Fancy A Screwball ?

    A vintage push-up ice cream with a gumball, a sweet treat from the '80s that brings back good memories.

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    ohxrkqra avatar
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nom, was one of my favourite ice creams.

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    #68

    Waiting Ages For The Bottle To Be Empty Then Filling It With Water To Write On The Pavement Or Use In Water Fights

    An old bottle of mild green Fairy Liquid dish soap, a nostalgic item from good memories of life in the 80s.

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    #69

    When You Went To Class, The Teacher Says Your Doing Something Different Today.. And You See This ! 😁

    A row of vintage BBC Micro computers in a classroom, showcasing life in the 80s.

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    #70

    Who Remembers This…?

    An image from an old video game, featuring a character in a castle hallway, evoking good memories of life in the 80s.

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    martingibbs734 avatar
    martin734
    martin734
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Knightmare.

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    #71

    Did Anyone Have One Of These, Back In The Day?

    A collection of black and red HEAD brand duffel bags, reminiscent of the popular styles of life in the 80s.

    corickle Report

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    #72

    Did Anyone Else Learn To Wire A Plug At School?

    The inside wiring of an old electrical plug, reminding us of good memories of life in the 80s.

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    #73

    Who Used To Stand Outside Dixons Watching Themselves On Video?

    A Dixons electronics store front from the 80s, evoking good memories of life.

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    #74

    Anyone Remember Astro Wars?

    An old Astro Wars Grandstand video game console, a nostalgic memory from life in the '80s.

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    jessicamontgomery avatar
    Gracie Jay
    Gracie Jay
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They had versions of that on lots of consoles, Nick, I still like it:) I think we had it on either Atari or Nintendo

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    #75

    Maybe A Long Shot But Does Anyone Remember Chockablock?

    A man in a white jumpsuit gestures beside a large, colorful machine with reels, bringing back good memories of life in the 80s.

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