Woman Ponders If It’s Creepy That Her 35 Y.O. Friend Is Waiting For Girl To Turn 18 To Ask Her Out

One Reddit user decided to ask community members for their opinion on a situation with her friend. She emphasized that she thinks it’s gross that her 35 Y.O. friend is waiting for his coworker, who is 17 Y.O., to finally turn 18 so that he can ask her out. The post went viral and now it has over 52K upvotes and almost 18K comments.

The woman starts the story by saying that after a friend shared that he is waiting for his crush to turn 18 Y.O., she was immediately grossed out as such behavior is concerning. However, the guy said that in fact, it’s ‘gentlemanly material’ behavior and there is nothing weird or wrong with this. His young coworker also agreed to give him her phone number, but only when she turns 18.

What also worries the OP is that he has saved her pictures to his phone as he wanted to send them to his friends. Yeah, and that’s not all – the author found out that the girl he previously kinda dated was somebody who had just turned 18 years old. So, long story short, the author is all grossed out and even questioning if she wants to continue having such friends in her circle.

Folks online leaned more to the author’s side in this situation and agreed that something is not right. “She won’t realize how sketchy this is for another 5-6 years. Whereas OP knows this already,” one user wrote. Moreover, many people shared their personal stories of when they were harassed by older men: “Getting catcalled at 14 while walking to Taco Bell while wearing jeans and a hoodie,” one woman shared.

Moreover, netizens have discussed why an older man could be attracted to so much younger women: “I can’t imagine any 35 Y.O. being able to relate and date a 17-18 year old. They are basically kids, emotionally and otherwise,” one user wrote and received a lot of support. “I was 16 with a 26 Y.O. ‘boyfriend’ and now I’m 28 and talking to a 16 Y.O. is like talking to an alien for me,” another person emphasized.

Now let’s look at the main reasons that experts list why young women tend to be attracted to older men. According to Amelia Prinn, who is a relationship expert, older men are emotionally more stable and mature. Additionally, young women tend to look for a father figure in the men that they date. Basically, I am sure you have heard this phrase: ‘unresolved daddy issues.’ Older men are more financially secure. Most guys their age cannot provide the financial security they seek.

Moreover, looking the other way around, according to psychologist Elinor Greenberg men like younger women because they are easier to impress. “If a narcissistic man dates a woman his own age from his own social class, she is likely to be his equal with regard to education and life experience. She will not automatically idealize her partner.” Also, narcissistic men believe that coming to the party with a beautiful younger woman immediately boosts their status.

So, while there are various reasons why people can impress us, all of us have our reasons. As long as you are not breaking a law, you really like the person and you feel happy with them – you can be with whoever you want, it’s your life.

