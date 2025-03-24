ADVERTISEMENT

Postmortem portraits, ghost photographs, and images of disfigured soldiers are just a few examples of photography from the past that might seem unsettling to modern viewers. The grainy and black-and-white aesthetic combined with the open acknowledgment of death and fascination with the supernatural world has produced many photos that now give off an eerie and disturbing feel. For those who find this intriguing, we have a whole list of pictures from the past that are truly unsettling. Collected by the Old School Creepy subreddit, these images invite you to embark on a darker journey through history.

#1

Art And Camera Magazine, 1952

A person in skeletal makeup poses in unsettling vintage attire, creating a haunting atmosphere.

poppycorn
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
1 hour ago

Love it! Kind of like how in All That Jazz, a young Jessica Lange played death.

    #2

    To Appear Headless While Taking A Photo, Known As "Horsemaning", Was A Popular Way To Pose In The 1920's

    Girl in old photograph creatively posed to look like her head and body are separate on a garden table, creating an unsettling illusion.

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago

    Every time I see this I think the girl looks like Anne Frank.

    #3

    Behind The Scenes Of The Shining (1980)

    Children in retro clothing outside a 1970s building, one with a booklet.

    #4

    Ventriloquist’s Family Portrait, 1950s

    Man with ventriloquist dolls from the past, creating an unsettling scene.

    #5

    Martin Laurello, The Only Man Who Could Rotate His Head A Full 180 Degrees, 1930s

    A bartender hands a drink to a man in a vintage bar setting, capturing an unsettling moment from the past.

    #6

    ‘Fatso And Thin Man’— A Circus Act From Around The 1890s

    Two men from the past posing together, one tall and thin, the other short and stout, in an unsettling vintage scene.

    #7

    Photographed In 1880, Myrtle Corbin Was Born A 'Dipygus', Having Two Separately Functioning Pelvises And Four Legs. She Married And Had Five Children

    Victorian-era girl in unsettling photo, wearing striped stockings and a ruffled dress, sitting on a wooden chair.

    #8

    With Father Christmas, 1920

    Unsettling vintage photo of a bearded man and child on a stuffed donkey in a winter scene.

    multanocte
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago

    That's the year you would rather have been naughty than nice.

    #9

    9-Year-Old Child Bride Eunice Winstead Johns And Her Husband, 22-Year-Old Charlie Johns, Sneedville, Tennessee, United States. 1937

    Vintage photo of a couple holding a doll, creating an unsettling atmosphere.

    #10

    Edna Tichenor As 'Arachnida, The Human Spider' In Tod Browning's 1927 Silent Film The Show

    A woman's head with dramatic makeup surrounded by a ruffled collar, entangled in a large spiderweb, creating an unsettling scene.

    #11

    My God, These Halloween Masks From The 1920s Are Scaring The Crap Out Of Me!

    Black and white photo of unsettling clowns in vintage costumes standing on a porch.

    #12

    A Circus Performer In Germany C.1930, By Kurt Triest

    Vintage photo of a woman with curly hair in ornate attire, showcasing unsettling expression.

    #13

    Mr. Peanut In Times Square. Diane Arbus. 1956

    Person in a Mr. Peanut costume on a city street, evoking an unsettling feeling from the past.

    #14

    Behind The Scenes Of Max Reinhardt's 1935 Adaptation Of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

    Vintage photo of two women in ethereal dresses, posing with a winged figure, capturing an unsettling scene from the past.

    #15

    Children Going To A 12-Hour Night Shift In The United States, 1908

    Vintage photo of people in period clothing standing outside a brick building, capturing an unsettling moment from the past.

    #16

    A Boy On Krampus Shoulders During A Parade, Mitterndorf, Austria, 6th Of Dec 1949

    Vintage unsettling photo of a masked person carrying a smiling child on their shoulders in snowy weather.

    #17

    At 4:31 Am, An Unauthorized Photo Taken Of Stalin Inside Of The Kremlin Shows The Very Moment He Was Informed That Germany Had Began Their Invasion Of The Soviet Union

    A man in a uniform sits thoughtfully on a bench, holding a small object, creating an unsettling atmosphere.

    metalrob72
    Carl Roberts
    Carl Roberts
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    The moment one genocidal dictator realizes another genocidal dictator has invaded

    #18

    Parrot Costume

    Black and white photo of an unsettling oversized bird sculpture with detailed feathers and a large beak.

    #19

    A Boy Named Rich Bundy In A Family Photo With His Brother, Ted, Before That Infamous Older Brother Was Caught

    Two people standing closely outdoors; a young child in front and an adult behind, with an unsettling expression.

    #20

    Abandoned Artists House

    Abandoned Victorian house with overgrown vegetation, showcasing an unsettling atmosphere from the past.

    #21

    A Colorized Photo Of Grigori Rasputin With The Last Empress Of Russia And Her Five Children In 1908

    A vintage family portrait in unsettling white attire, featuring a bearded man surrounded by women and children.

    #22

    My Father, Halloween, 1940s

    A person in an unsettling, vintage ghost costume, holding a mask, stands barefoot in a corner, casting a shadow.

    #23

    ' Natural Creeping Baby Doll' Created By George Pemberton Clarke, 1871

    Creepy vintage crawling doll with mechanical body and weathered face.

    #24

    The Original Ronald Mcdonald 1963

    A clown in a striped outfit with a cup and a waving hand, creating an unsettling atmosphere in this vintage photo.

    #25

    Glazed Earthenware Rookwood Vase Featuring An Image Of A Skeleton, American, 1891

    Unsettling past photo: eerie jug with a painted skeleton emerging, creating a haunting effect.

    #26

    The "Double Exposure Girl"... A Haunting Photo Of A Girl Shot In Double Exposure [date Unknown]

    A ghostly figure of a young girl in a dress, creating an unsettling atmosphere in an eerie vintage photo.

    #27

    Actor Reggie Nadler Who Played The Vampire Kurt Barlow In Salem’s Lot, With Effects Mask From The Movie

    Vintage unsettling photo of two eerie figures with pale skin and sharp features.

    #28

    The “Lunatic Chair” Given To Patients Who Had Poor Behavior Or Wild Outbursts. Dutch Mental Hospital, 1938

    Person in an unsettling historical restraint chair with headgear, evoking a chilling atmosphere.

    #29

    Photo Of Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer At High School With A Fellow Student

    Two people in front of lockers, one standing with a coffee mug, the other sitting, depicting an unsettling past moment.

    #30

    Recently Found This Random Photo Of Jerry Sandusky At My Parents House

    Elderly man in gym lifting hand weights, smiling, with a young man assisting, in a slightly unsettling photo from the past.

    #31

    My Mother In Law And Her Twin Sometime In The 60’s

    Vintage photo: two young girls in white dresses and veils standing in a yard, unsettling atmosphere.

    #32

    Stills From The Very Druggish Children’s Show “H.r. Puffnstuff” From 1969

    Colorful characters with large, unsettling features in an artful scene, evoking a sense of nostalgia and unease.

    #33

    "The Temptation Of St Anthony." Oil Painting By Joos Van Craesbeeck, C. 1650

    Surreal painting depicting a giant head with open mouth, surrounded by bizarre and unsettling figures and creatures.

    #34

    Apache Ghost Dance Ceremony, Taken By Edward Curtis Circa 1906

    Masked figures with crosses in a field, creating an unsettling historical scene.

    #35

    A Banquet For French Soldiers Who Received Grievous Injuries During WWII

    Historic photo of men in suits at a formal dinner table, capturing an unsettling scene from the past.

    #36

    These Old Toys My Friend Inherited From His Grandfather

    Unsettling vintage toys on a shelf, including figurines and a retro spaceship.

    #37

    Frankenstein (1931)

    Two men in a graveyard scene, one emerging from a coffin, surrounded by unsettling old grave markers and a scarecrow.

    #38

    A Passing Woman Waves To A Baby In Her Cage, 1948. The Portable Baby Cage Was Patented In 1922 And Popular In Us & UK To Hang From Urban Windows Until Dwindling In The Later-1960s

    Unsettling vintage photo of a woman in a cage outside a window, while another woman looks up from the street.

    #39

    The Last Picture Of Vladimir Lenin Before He Died In Gorki On May 15, 1923. Beside Him Are His Sister And One Of His Doctors

    Three people from the past, one seated in a vintage wheelchair, in an unsettling historical photo.

    markojovanovic_1
    Marko Jovanović
    Marko Jovanović
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Context: he suffered several strokes before this picture was taken

    #40

    A Newspaper Clipping From Harper's Weekly. Jefferson Davis Is Portrayed With Deathly Eyes, Reaping Plants With Skulls On Them With A Sickle. Underneath Him Is A Snake And Above Him Is A Twisted Bare Tree With A Vulture Perched On It And A Noose Hanging From It. 10-26-1861

    An unsettling historical illustration depicting a man harvesting skulls in a field, titled "Jeff Davis Reaping the Harvest."

    #41

    Hedy Pfundmayr With Elektra-Mask, By Rudolf Koppitz, C. 1928

    Unsettling vintage photo of a person in dynamic pose and dramatic lighting.

    #42

    The Cabaret Of Hell , Paris, 1920s

    People sitting in a dimly lit, unsettling cave-themed café, surrounded by intricate and eerie sculptures.

    #43

    Come Play With Us, Mickey……

    Unsettling vintage photo with people in Mickey Mouse masks at a corporate meeting, 1936 pastries and balloons visible.

    #44

    Dogon Stilt Dancers In Bandiagara, Mali, 70s, By James Morris

    Two people in tribal costumes on stilts, creating an unsettling historical scene in a barren landscape.

    #45

    A Young Woman Writing A Thank You Note To Her Boyfriend In The Navy For The Skull Of A Japanese Soldier That He Sent, 1944

    A woman in vintage attire pensively writes beside a human skull, embodying unsettling past imagery.

    hlosin10
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    why, that is so incredibly sick and creepy - that was never okay

    #46

    Abandoned 1990’s Time Capsule Bar

    Abandoned rustic bar interior with wooden stools and tables, conveying an unsettling past atmosphere.

    #47

    This Pork & Beans Set Up Is True Nightmare Fuel

    Vintage clown serving pork and beans, labeled "Heat-Eat-Enjoy," creating an unsettling vibe.

    #48

    Man Carries (Mounted) Head On Wheelbarrow - C. 1910

    Man with wheelbarrow carrying giant head, creating an unsettling past scene.

    #49

    Jimmy Savile Meets The Beatles

    A group photo from the past with five smiling individuals in classic suits, capturing an unsettling moment.

    #50

    Abandoned Mansion In The Forest

    Old, unsettling house amidst a forest, showcasing eerie past architecture.

    #51

    Untitled (Carnaval De Huejotzingo, Puebla), 1941, By Kati Horna

    Unsettling historical photo shows masked figures in dark costumes outdoors, exuding a mysterious aura.

    #52

    Written On The Back: "Excuse Our Backs, Our Faces Are Dirty" (C.1899)

    Two women from the past holding hands, wearing long skirts, standing outside a Victorian house.

    #53

    'Halloween', Rosalind Simon, 1977

    Unsettling family photo with a clown standing and three people sitting indoors.

    #54

    Children Like Sanitol - Creepy Ad For Toothpaste [1911]

    Vintage Sanitol Tooth Powder ad featuring unsettling imagery with a smiling child illustration.

    #55

    "Scenes Of Witchcraft: Morning." Oil Painting By Salvator Rosa, C. 1645-1649

    A person fends off giant birds with a stick in an unsettling scene, evoking an unsettling past.

    #56

    Wakefield, Massachusetts. Young Members Of The Payro Family Being “Photographed” By Their Cat, 1909. Photo By Joseph C. Payro

    A cat on a stool operates a vintage camera, photographing three seated children outside a house in an unsettling vintage scene.

    #57

    "No Substitution." The January/February Page From The Antikamnia Pharmaceutical Company's Calendar From 1900. Lithograph By Louis Crusius

    "Unsettling 1900 calendar with skeletal figures in a pharmacy setting."

    #58

    This Mask At The Field Museum In Chicago

    Unsettling sculpture of a head with arms in a museum display, featuring vivid colors and exaggerated features.

    #59

    The Real Dracula's Castle In Transylvania, Romania. Photo Taken In 1920s

    Historic castle with unsettling aura, surrounded by trees and ancient stone pathways in a sepia-toned photograph.

    #60

    Mr Noseybonk From UK Children's TV Show Jigsaw Shown In The Early 80s

    A large puppet with a wide grin in a greenhouse setting, part of unsettling historical photos collection.

    #61

    Paul Neagu At The Neolithic Stone Circle Of Calanais, 1975

    Person with a covered head stands among ancient stones, creating an unsettling historical scene.

    #62

    Painted Cast Iron Coin Bank Shaped As A Man Stuck In A Barrel, C. 1890. Coins Are Deposited In The Figure's Mouth

    Unsettling vintage toy resembling a humanoid figure with a barrel body and painted features.

    #63

    Leslie Caron As The Sphinx In Roland Petit’s Ballet “La Rencontre," 1948

    Woman in vintage attire with claw-like hands, creating an unsettling image from the past.

    #64

    An Ostrich Carriage Being Stopped By The Police For Crossing The Speed Limit, Los Angeles, 1930

    Man driving an ostrich cart beside a motorcyclist on a vintage street, depicting unsettling historical transport methods.

    #65

    Carved Ivory Memento Mori Sculpture Featuring The Face And Skull Of A Monk, C. 1525-1550

    Vintage sculpture depicting a face split between a human and a skull, showcasing unsettling art from the past.

    #66

    Freckles Removal Treatment From The 1930s

    A person undergoing unsettling medical procedure with a head device and metal rods.

    hlosin10
    LiuLiu
    LiuLiu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    keep the freckles, it would be less painful

    #67

    Pewter Chamberstick Partly In The Shape Of A Head, German, C. 1905

    Unsettling antique metal object with a distorted human face and handle.

    #68

    Plaster Phrenological Bust, English, 1821

    Phrenology bust with numbered sections on the head, showcasing an unsettling historical artifact.

    #69

    March Hares, C.1910

    Vintage photo of people in unsettling rabbit costumes, posing in a staged setting.

    #70

    Those Poor Children

    Vintage clown-themed novelty lamps and wall fixtures against blue floral wallpaper.

    #71

    Came Across This Creepy Clown Painting In A Thrift Store A While Back

    Painting of a sad clown in a sparse room with a cat and broken walls, creating an unsettling atmosphere.

    #72

    A "Two-Faced" Doll, C.1920

    Two-faced vintage doll from the past, reflected in a mirror, looks unsettling and eerie.

