72 Photos From The Past That Are Incredibly Unsettling (New Pics)
Postmortem portraits, ghost photographs, and images of disfigured soldiers are just a few examples of photography from the past that might seem unsettling to modern viewers. The grainy and black-and-white aesthetic combined with the open acknowledgment of death and fascination with the supernatural world has produced many photos that now give off an eerie and disturbing feel. For those who find this intriguing, we have a whole list of pictures from the past that are truly unsettling. Collected by the Old School Creepy subreddit, these images invite you to embark on a darker journey through history.
Art And Camera Magazine, 1952
To Appear Headless While Taking A Photo, Known As "Horsemaning", Was A Popular Way To Pose In The 1920's
Behind The Scenes Of The Shining (1980)
Ventriloquist’s Family Portrait, 1950s
Martin Laurello, The Only Man Who Could Rotate His Head A Full 180 Degrees, 1930s
‘Fatso And Thin Man’— A Circus Act From Around The 1890s
Photographed In 1880, Myrtle Corbin Was Born A 'Dipygus', Having Two Separately Functioning Pelvises And Four Legs. She Married And Had Five Children
With Father Christmas, 1920
9-Year-Old Child Bride Eunice Winstead Johns And Her Husband, 22-Year-Old Charlie Johns, Sneedville, Tennessee, United States. 1937
Edna Tichenor As 'Arachnida, The Human Spider' In Tod Browning's 1927 Silent Film The Show
My God, These Halloween Masks From The 1920s Are Scaring The Crap Out Of Me!
A Circus Performer In Germany C.1930, By Kurt Triest
Mr. Peanut In Times Square. Diane Arbus. 1956
Behind The Scenes Of Max Reinhardt's 1935 Adaptation Of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream"
Children Going To A 12-Hour Night Shift In The United States, 1908
A Boy On Krampus Shoulders During A Parade, Mitterndorf, Austria, 6th Of Dec 1949
At 4:31 Am, An Unauthorized Photo Taken Of Stalin Inside Of The Kremlin Shows The Very Moment He Was Informed That Germany Had Began Their Invasion Of The Soviet Union
Parrot Costume
A Boy Named Rich Bundy In A Family Photo With His Brother, Ted, Before That Infamous Older Brother Was Caught
Abandoned Artists House
A Colorized Photo Of Grigori Rasputin With The Last Empress Of Russia And Her Five Children In 1908
My Father, Halloween, 1940s
' Natural Creeping Baby Doll' Created By George Pemberton Clarke, 1871
The Original Ronald Mcdonald 1963
Glazed Earthenware Rookwood Vase Featuring An Image Of A Skeleton, American, 1891
The "Double Exposure Girl"... A Haunting Photo Of A Girl Shot In Double Exposure [date Unknown]
Actor Reggie Nadler Who Played The Vampire Kurt Barlow In Salem’s Lot, With Effects Mask From The Movie
The “Lunatic Chair” Given To Patients Who Had Poor Behavior Or Wild Outbursts. Dutch Mental Hospital, 1938
Photo Of Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer At High School With A Fellow Student
Recently Found This Random Photo Of Jerry Sandusky At My Parents House
My Mother In Law And Her Twin Sometime In The 60’s
Stills From The Very Druggish Children’s Show “H.r. Puffnstuff” From 1969
"The Temptation Of St Anthony." Oil Painting By Joos Van Craesbeeck, C. 1650
Apache Ghost Dance Ceremony, Taken By Edward Curtis Circa 1906
A Banquet For French Soldiers Who Received Grievous Injuries During WWII
These Old Toys My Friend Inherited From His Grandfather
Frankenstein (1931)
A Passing Woman Waves To A Baby In Her Cage, 1948. The Portable Baby Cage Was Patented In 1922 And Popular In Us & UK To Hang From Urban Windows Until Dwindling In The Later-1960s
The Last Picture Of Vladimir Lenin Before He Died In Gorki On May 15, 1923. Beside Him Are His Sister And One Of His Doctors
