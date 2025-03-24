Postmortem portraits, ghost photographs, and images of disfigured soldiers are just a few examples of photography from the past that might seem unsettling to modern viewers. The grainy and black-and-white aesthetic combined with the open acknowledgment of death and fascination with the supernatural world has produced many photos that now give off an eerie and disturbing feel. For those who find this intriguing, we have a whole list of pictures from the past that are truly unsettling. Collected by the Old School Creepy subreddit , these images invite you to embark on a darker journey through history .

#1 Art And Camera Magazine, 1952

#2 To Appear Headless While Taking A Photo, Known As "Horsemaning", Was A Popular Way To Pose In The 1920's

#3 Behind The Scenes Of The Shining (1980)

#4 Ventriloquist's Family Portrait, 1950s

#5 Martin Laurello, The Only Man Who Could Rotate His Head A Full 180 Degrees, 1930s

#6 'Fatso And Thin Man'— A Circus Act From Around The 1890s

#7 Photographed In 1880, Myrtle Corbin Was Born A 'Dipygus', Having Two Separately Functioning Pelvises And Four Legs. She Married And Had Five Children

#8 With Father Christmas, 1920

#9 9-Year-Old Child Bride Eunice Winstead Johns And Her Husband, 22-Year-Old Charlie Johns, Sneedville, Tennessee, United States. 1937

#10 Edna Tichenor As 'Arachnida, The Human Spider' In Tod Browning's 1927 Silent Film The Show

#11 My God, These Halloween Masks From The 1920s Are Scaring The Crap Out Of Me!

#12 A Circus Performer In Germany C.1930, By Kurt Triest

#13 Mr. Peanut In Times Square. Diane Arbus. 1956

#14 Behind The Scenes Of Max Reinhardt's 1935 Adaptation Of Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream"

#15 Children Going To A 12-Hour Night Shift In The United States, 1908

#16 A Boy On Krampus Shoulders During A Parade, Mitterndorf, Austria, 6th Of Dec 1949

#17 At 4:31 Am, An Unauthorized Photo Taken Of Stalin Inside Of The Kremlin Shows The Very Moment He Was Informed That Germany Had Began Their Invasion Of The Soviet Union

#18 Parrot Costume

#19 A Boy Named Rich Bundy In A Family Photo With His Brother, Ted, Before That Infamous Older Brother Was Caught

#20 Abandoned Artists House

#21 A Colorized Photo Of Grigori Rasputin With The Last Empress Of Russia And Her Five Children In 1908

#22 My Father, Halloween, 1940s

#23 ' Natural Creeping Baby Doll' Created By George Pemberton Clarke, 1871

#24 The Original Ronald Mcdonald 1963

#25 Glazed Earthenware Rookwood Vase Featuring An Image Of A Skeleton, American, 1891

#26 The "Double Exposure Girl"... A Haunting Photo Of A Girl Shot In Double Exposure [date Unknown]

#27 Actor Reggie Nadler Who Played The Vampire Kurt Barlow In Salem's Lot, With Effects Mask From The Movie

#28 The "Lunatic Chair" Given To Patients Who Had Poor Behavior Or Wild Outbursts. Dutch Mental Hospital, 1938

#29 Photo Of Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer At High School With A Fellow Student

#30 Recently Found This Random Photo Of Jerry Sandusky At My Parents House

#31 My Mother In Law And Her Twin Sometime In The 60's

#32 Stills From The Very Druggish Children's Show "H.r. Puffnstuff" From 1969

#33 "The Temptation Of St Anthony." Oil Painting By Joos Van Craesbeeck, C. 1650

#34 Apache Ghost Dance Ceremony, Taken By Edward Curtis Circa 1906

#35 A Banquet For French Soldiers Who Received Grievous Injuries During WWII

#36 These Old Toys My Friend Inherited From His Grandfather

#37 Frankenstein (1931)

#38 A Passing Woman Waves To A Baby In Her Cage, 1948. The Portable Baby Cage Was Patented In 1922 And Popular In Us & UK To Hang From Urban Windows Until Dwindling In The Later-1960s

#39 The Last Picture Of Vladimir Lenin Before He Died In Gorki On May 15, 1923. Beside Him Are His Sister And One Of His Doctors

#40 A Newspaper Clipping From Harper's Weekly. Jefferson Davis Is Portrayed With Deathly Eyes, Reaping Plants With Skulls On Them With A Sickle. Underneath Him Is A Snake And Above Him Is A Twisted Bare Tree With A Vulture Perched On It And A Noose Hanging From It. 10-26-1861

#41 Hedy Pfundmayr With Elektra-Mask, By Rudolf Koppitz, C. 1928

#42 The Cabaret Of Hell , Paris, 1920s

#43 Come Play With Us, Mickey……

#44 Dogon Stilt Dancers In Bandiagara, Mali, 70s, By James Morris

#45 A Young Woman Writing A Thank You Note To Her Boyfriend In The Navy For The Skull Of A Japanese Soldier That He Sent, 1944

#46 Abandoned 1990's Time Capsule Bar

#47 This Pork & Beans Set Up Is True Nightmare Fuel

#48 Man Carries (Mounted) Head On Wheelbarrow - C. 1910

#49 Jimmy Savile Meets The Beatles

#50 Abandoned Mansion In The Forest

#51 Untitled (Carnaval De Huejotzingo, Puebla), 1941, By Kati Horna

#52 Written On The Back: "Excuse Our Backs, Our Faces Are Dirty" (C.1899)

#53 'Halloween', Rosalind Simon, 1977

#54 Children Like Sanitol - Creepy Ad For Toothpaste [1911]

#55 "Scenes Of Witchcraft: Morning." Oil Painting By Salvator Rosa, C. 1645-1649

#56 Wakefield, Massachusetts. Young Members Of The Payro Family Being "Photographed" By Their Cat, 1909. Photo By Joseph C. Payro

#57 "No Substitution." The January/February Page From The Antikamnia Pharmaceutical Company's Calendar From 1900. Lithograph By Louis Crusius

#58 This Mask At The Field Museum In Chicago

#59 The Real Dracula's Castle In Transylvania, Romania. Photo Taken In 1920s

#60 Mr Noseybonk From UK Children's TV Show Jigsaw Shown In The Early 80s

#61 Paul Neagu At The Neolithic Stone Circle Of Calanais, 1975

#62 Painted Cast Iron Coin Bank Shaped As A Man Stuck In A Barrel, C. 1890. Coins Are Deposited In The Figure's Mouth

#63 Leslie Caron As The Sphinx In Roland Petit's Ballet "La Rencontre," 1948

#64 An Ostrich Carriage Being Stopped By The Police For Crossing The Speed Limit, Los Angeles, 1930

#65 Carved Ivory Memento Mori Sculpture Featuring The Face And Skull Of A Monk, C. 1525-1550

#66 Freckles Removal Treatment From The 1930s

#67 Pewter Chamberstick Partly In The Shape Of A Head, German, C. 1905

#68 Plaster Phrenological Bust, English, 1821

#69 March Hares, C.1910

#70 Those Poor Children

#71 Came Across This Creepy Clown Painting In A Thrift Store A While Back