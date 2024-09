ADVERTISEMENT

An ordinary day turned into a nightmare for an Oklahoma family after a pair of twin toddlers were left for hours in a car under the sweltering sun.

Ariel and Avery—born to parents Marshall Suter and Katherine Dawson—were found unresponsive in a white vehicle on Thursday, September 5.

Their bodies were discovered after an unidentified family member had taken the car out in the afternoon hours and turned back to notice them in the backseat.

Officers from the Norman Police Department (NPD) arrived at the scene for a welfare check and “located two children, both age two, inside the vehicle” at around 3 p.m.

“Both were determined to be deceased at the time of arrival,” the police department said in a statement. “The initial investigation indicates that the two children were accidentally left in the vehicle for an extended period of time and were later located by family.”

A medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

The heartbroken family revealed that the 2-year-old twins were entrusted to the care of a family member, who was supposed to drop them off at daycare on the morning of the tragedy.

However, the relative allegedly forgot about the toddlers and accidentally left them alone in the car on a day when temperatures rose well above 90 degrees.

By the time the children were found, it was too late.

“They were the best girls the world has ever seen. It honestly hurts because the girls were so deeply loved and cared for,” said the bereaved father, who also shares two other children with Katherine.

Marshall said he was at work when he received a call about his girls.

“I didn’t know anything until 11:15pm on the 5th September and I was told in person by the police that they passed away. My heart’s been a wreck ever since,” he told the Daily Mail.

The parent said his twins were loved by everyone in the family.

Haunting new details emerge after twin toddlers are found dead in the back of family’s car https://t.co/EdpAlQYwMG pic.twitter.com/e6oIdXP8ng — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) September 8, 2024

“From the hugs to the kisses to the laughs. Their love was the most pure I had ever felt. And I won’t be able to feel that again. Mom and dad love their baby girls,” he told the outlet. “No day will ever be the same. Our hearts are shattered. Losing a child might have [to] be the hardest thing ever, and I lost two. I don’t think I’ll ever be okay again.”

It is unclear whether charges will be pressed as the investigation into Ariel and Avery’s deaths continues.

“We would have had to determine that there was probable cause indicating a willful negligence directly linking them to the death of those children, and at this time, the investigation is just showing us that it’s far more an accident,” Sarah Schettler from the Norman Police Department told KOCO 5.

Marshall’s cousin set up a GoFundMe page to help offset the funeral expenses for the grieving parents.

“All funds will be used to give these precious little babies the funeral they deserve, and take some weight off of this father’s shoulders after dealing with such a tragic and HEARTBREAKING loss,” read the cousin’s message on the fundraiser, which has exceeded the $8,000 goal with donations of $10,715 so far.

“No one truly knows the pain of losing a child until you are going through it,” the message added. “I know this mom and dad are going through it.”