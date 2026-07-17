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New Court Docs Reveal Ohio ‘House Of Horrors’ Parents Were Previously Charged For Not Sending Their Children To School
A line of yellow school buses parked on an overcast day. Reminds us of the Ohio House of Horrors.
Crime, Society

New Court Docs Reveal Ohio ‘House Of Horrors’ Parents Were Previously Charged For Not Sending Their Children To School

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A new detail has emerged in the Ohio “House of Horrors” case following the June 30 arrest of Elizabeth and Gary Siders in connection with keeping their 16 children in inhumane conditions.

According to court documents released on July 14, the parents, aged 33 and 36, had previously been charged with truancy-related offenses after failing to send six of their children to school.

Highlights
  • Court records show Elizabeth and Gary Siders were charged with truancy in 2021.
  • Authorities say some of the sixteen children are unable to communicate at all.
  • The Ohio couple faces 16 counts of child endangerment each.

In Ohio, a child is considered truant if they miss 42 hours of classes in one month.

Per authorities involved in the investigation, the children are developmentally disabled, with some of them unable to communicate “at all.”

RELATED:

    Elizabeth and Gary Siders faced truancy charges years before their child neglect case came to light

    Ohio House of Horrors parents previously charged for not sending their children to school, a house with red roof and green field.

    Image credits: Yaroslav Muzychenko/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The Siders children were enrolled at Adaville Elementary School in Gallia County, about a five-minute drive from their residence at the time. 

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    Those identified as truant were between the ages of 7 and 13.

    Court records show the parents had been notified by officials from the concerning school district about the children’s absences, but no action followed.

    Ohio House of Horrors parents previously charged for not sending their children to school, a row of yellow school buses.

    Image credits: Anita Austvika/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Truancy charges against Elizabeth and Gary Siders were filed in the Juvenile Court Division of the Gallia County Court of Common Pleas on October 19, 2021.

    On October 26, 2021, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was granted authority to serve the couple with court summonses and copies of the complaints filed on behalf of each of their children.

    An arraignment was scheduled for November 15, but deputies sent to serve the couple reported that the house was vacant.

    The case was terminated on January 7, 2022, because the defendants could not be located.

    Ohio House of Horrors parents previously charged for not sending their children to school, two mugshots of the alleged parents.

    Image credits: WBNS

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    The eldest Siders sibling, now 18, is unable to write her own name, according to authorities.

    Their developmental disabilities also affect other forms of communication, creating what Vinton County Sheriff Ryan Cain described as an “investigative challenge.

    Elizabeth and Gary Siders have remained in custody since their arrest

    Ohio House of Horrors parents previously charged for not sending their children to school, a text bubble saying they should be wearing hazmat suits.

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    Ohio House of Horrors parents previously charged for not sending their children to school, a mugshot of the female parent in an orange jumpsuit.

    Image credits: ABC News

    The Siders family—comprising the parents, their children, aged 18 months to 18 years, and grandparents Gary Sr. and Christina—lived in a 1,850-square-foot home with five bedrooms and one bathroom. 

    According to investigators, all 16 children lived together in a single 12-by-12-foot room that “reeked of cat urine and feces” for four years.

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    @abc11newsFour members of an Ohio family have been charged with child endangerment after 16 children were removed from a home where officials say they were living in “deplorable conditions.” The suspects were in court Tuesday for a pretrial hearing. ABC News’ Brian Buckmire has more on the case and on what’s likely to happen to the children.♬ original sound – ABC11

    Pictures circulating in the media show mountains of trash piled throughout the home.

    The walls, once white, are now gray.

    In the basement, a dining room chair and a bicycle wheel are among the only distinguishable items amid a massive mound of crumpled plastic containers, discarded boxes, moldy clothing, and other debris.

    Authorities also found the home infested with cockroaches

    Ohio House of Horrors: A room with a doll on the floor, surrounded by clutter and trash, illustrating neglect.

    Image credits: Amie Mimi Troche

    Gary and Elizabeth often stopped by to order pies at Papi’s Pizza and “smelled like cats, like cat p*ss. Bad,” John John, who runs the business, told the New York Post on July 16.

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    “They both stunk. They needed a shower,” he added.

    “You could walk behind them and smell them,” his wife, Corissa Gonzalez, agreed.

    @rovingreporter ‘They smelled like cat pee’: Local describes Ohio house of horrors family — Elizabeth Siders and Gary Siders Jr —accused of keeping 16 “almost feral” kids in deplorable conditions. #crime#truecrime#ohio#fyp#hoarders♬ original sound – rovingreporter

    The couple said they had never seen the pair with any of their children and described Elizabeth as eerily quiet.

    “You tried to talk to her, and she didn’t say anything. I don’t think she was allowed to talk,” John said.

    “You would have never been able to tell she had so many kids. She was a skinny girl,” Gonzalez added.

    According to their marriage license, Elizabeth and Gary married in March 2008 when they were 15 and 18 years old, respectively.

    Netizens sympathized with the children, calling their survival a miracle

    Ohio House of Horrors: Children playing on playground equipment with bright sunshine, contrasting with the dark title.

    Image credits: Jess Zoerb/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    “My heart breaks for these kids. What kind of future are they looking at?” one person commented, while another speculated, “They must have developed severe mental health problems.”

    “How come they didn’t get food p**soning and d*e? It’s amazing what the human body can survive,” remarked a third.

    Many also called for the house to be demolished.

    “All that house needs is a matchstick,” one user wrote.

    “You couldn’t pay me to spend 2 seconds in there,” another agreed.

    Several others blamed authorities for being “too late” in rescuing the children.

    Social media users kept dissecting the news of Siders children living in inhumane conditions

    Ohio House of Horrors: A social media comment expressing heartbreak for the children and calling to demolish the house.

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    Ohio House of Horrors: A social media comment suggesting severe mental illness in the parents and hoping for help.

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    Ohio House of Horrors: A social media comment expressing sadness for the children living in filth and discussing mental issues.

    A social media comment from a user concerned about animals in the Ohio 'House Of Horrors' case.

    A social media comment suggesting extreme measures for the Ohio 'House Of Horrors' property.

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    A social media comment questioning how neighbors did not notice the Ohio 'House Of Horrors' conditions.

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    A social media comment expressing disgust about the Ohio 'House Of Horrors' case with two likes.

    A social media comment from a Realtor about the conditions of the Ohio 'House Of Horrors' and similar situations.

    A social media comment asking how the children in the Ohio House of Horrors case survived without food poisoning.

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    A social media comment expressing reluctance to be in the Ohio House of Horrors home and concern for the children.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is also why I dislike home schooling - most parents don't have the training and have no idea of how to do it properly, so we wind up with legal adults who have no idea how to spell their own name.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is also why I dislike home schooling - most parents don't have the training and have no idea of how to do it properly, so we wind up with legal adults who have no idea how to spell their own name.

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    0points
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