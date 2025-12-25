Bride Mortified As Officiant Brings Random Guest To Ceremony, Loses It When She Catches The Bouquet

ADVERTISEMENT

Wedding planning requires a lot of… well, planning. From coordinating clothes the couple is going to wear and overall dress code to the place where it’s gonna happen, activities, food, guest list… You get the gist: a lot of things need to be coordinated very carefully.

And so, it can be very frustrating for the couple if someone intervenes with their plans by, for example, bringing their own guests. Yes, such a situation does indeed happen. And in the case of this story, the random guests were brought by the person you least expect.

More info: Reddit | Update

In order to throw a nice wedding, a couple has to do a lot of coordination work

Officiant in suit reviewing papers indoors surrounded by floral wedding decorations and hanging greenery.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

And so, it can be beyond frustrating if someone decides, let’s say, to bring their own guests without approval from the couple, just like in today’s story

Bride smiling and holding up bouquet after catching it during outdoor wedding ceremony with joyful guests around.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In the case of this couple, it was their officiant who brought extra people without ever asking to do so

Image credits: sashikku

Bride holding a colorful wedding bouquet outdoors, capturing the moment with a focus on the bouquet and dress.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When one of these randos caught the bouquet, the bride’s patience with the whole situation was gone

Bride looking mortified in wedding dress on steps with groom in background during ceremony mishap.

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Interestingly, this officiant wasn’t even chosen by the couple, but given to them when their chosen one backed out

Image credits: sashikku

When the bride learned he backed out to perform a ceremony for someone else, she didn’t hold up in the review

The couple’s chosen officiant backed out due to personal reasons, and they were assigned a replacement, who was said to be a professional. Well, turns out his professionalism was debatable.

You see, he brought his own guests without consulting the couple. Then, these uninvited guests decided to participate in activities meant for the guests that were invited, like a bouquet toss. If that wasn’t already bad enough, one of the strangers caught it! This was awkward for the rest of the guests and infuriating for the bride.

And the story only goes further south from here. Turns out the original officiant, who backed out due to health problems, didn’t have any. He just performed a ceremony for the other couple on the same day, and the OP found out about it because it was posted online. So, she was infuriated even further.

She posted a review talking about this whole situation and received a 10-paragraph text message from the officiant arguing about it. He argued about the bouquet being caught fairly (proven false by the video).

Then he doubled down on his lie about surgery, which she proved false too and talked about how the replacement officiant was right to stay at the celebration even after his duty was done. Basically, he tried gaslighting her, but it was unsuccessful.

Well, at least netizens agreed with her that everything the officials involved did was unprofessional. After all, it’s no secret that wedding planning tends to be a rather stressful experience. Of course, you’re planning a nice celebration of love, but that kind of adds a certain pressure to everything.

Young man sitting thoughtfully on a gray sofa in a sunlit room, wearing a white t-shirt and beige pants.

Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Despite those expectations, the couple must maintain their head above the water. To do so, they can create specific plans that keep them on the right path, make a planning timeline, and just set realistic expectations overall. Yes, the wedding is a big event that a lot of people expect a lot from, but it shouldn’t be so torturous that it creates a rift between a couple.

If the stress of planning starts getting to them, hiring a wedding planner is always a good choice. These people basically take care of everything – from initial vision and budget to vendor bookings and day-of execution. Since they’re seasoned professionals, you can trust them to create your dream event.

And still, even when the wedding is planned to the perfect bits, either by the couple or the planner, that doesn’t mean that something unexpected won’t throw it all off. Like uninvited guests who take their turn in your bouquet toss. In this game, the person who catches it is “the next one to get married”. In the past, it used to be seen as a folkloric sign of good luck in relationships, while nowadays, it’s more like a fun game.

So, technically, it’s supposed to bring good memories, joy to the people at the reception, but in the case of this wedding, it was just awkward when a stranger caught it – it’s hard to share joy with a person you don’t know, isn’t it?

That’s why there is no surprise this bride decided to speak out when the officiant put her party into such a situation. What would you have done in her place?

Netizens thought she had the right to go off like that – both of the officiants were acting like big jerks and deserved to be put in their place

Text conversation about a wedding officiant mix-up causing a bride to lose it after catching the bouquet.

Bride shocked as officiant brings random guest to ceremony, chaos ensues when she catches the bouquet during wedding event.

Bride mortified as officiant brings random guest to ceremony and she unexpectedly catches the bouquet, causing shock.

Bride mortified as unexpected guest catches bouquet during wedding ceremony, causing shock and confusion among attendees.

Bride looking shocked as officiant leads a random guest to ceremony while she reacts to catching the bouquet.

Screenshot of a conversation about weddings where a bride is mortified as an officiant brings a random guest to the ceremony.

Bride mortified as officiant brings random guest to ceremony and loses it when she catches the bouquet during wedding.

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing the unexpected guest at a wedding ceremony and bouquet catching incident.

Comments discussing a bride's officiant causing drama by bringing an uninvited guest and issues with the bouquet at the ceremony.

Bride looking shocked as officiant brings an unexpected guest to the wedding ceremony and she catches the bouquet.

Bride mortified as officiant brings random guest to ceremony and she reacts after catching the bouquet during wedding event