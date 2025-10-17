Officials Reveal Cause Of Passing Of Couple Found Lifeless In Car Days Before Wedding Anniversary
On October 6, a couple who was days away from celebrating their first wedding anniversary was found lifeless inside a parked vehicle.
Police in Harvard, Illinois, discovered the bodies just before midnight after an officer noticed the car with its hazard lights activated.
The occupants were later identified as 29-year-old Rachel Dumovich and 30-year-old Brandon Dumovich from the rural village of Sharon, Wisconsin.
Middle school sweethearts Rachel and Brandon Dumovich were found lifeless inside a parked car on October 6
Image credits: Rachel Dumovich / Facebook
Trigger warning: This story contains references to suicide and murder.
After finding the couple’s bodies, police issued an order telling nearby residents to shelter in place as a precaution against potential threats. Route 14 was also closed overnight.
However, authorities later confirmed that the case appeared to be “an isolated incident” and that there was no evidence suggesting any threat to the community.
Authorities initially instructed nearby residents to shelter in place and closed Route 14
Image credits: Brandon Dumovich / Facebook
Image credits: Rachel Dumovich / Facebook
Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman told Fox News Digital that it was possible one of the two had murdered the other before committing suicide, but “no final determination” has been made.
Preliminary autopsy results recently revealed that both Rachel and Brandon suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head.
Full results from an autopsy conducted by the coroner’s office have yet to be released.
Police discovered the vehicle with its hazard lights on just before midnight
Image credits: Harvard Police Department / Facebook
The 29-year-old woman was found dead in the driver’s seat, while her 30-year-old husband was in the passenger seat.
Police said a weapon was recovered inside the vehicle and that, as the investigation continues, they are processing “additional evidentiary items.”
“Our thoughts remain with the families and all those affected as the investigation moves forward,” Chief Bauman said.
Police continue to process additional evidence as the investigation moves forward
Image credits: DeFiore Funeral
According to a wedding page on The Knot created by Rachel, she and Brandon were middle school sweethearts who met when she was 12.
On the page, Rachel described that she tried to get Brandon’s attention as a child by “stealing cologne from his locker and running away with it.”
The two reconnected after school and were united by “15 years of friendship” that later evolved into a romantic relationship.
Image credits: Davenport Family Funeral Homes
“We can’t wait to share the next chapter of our love story surrounded by our friends and family!” Rachel wrote in her wedding announcement.
A weapon was recovered inside the vehicle where the bodies were found
Image credits: The Knot
Hours before their deaths, Rachel updated her Facebook profile picture with a selfie alongside her husband.
She later uploaded a snapshot the couple took during a trip to Greece and appeared to reference their honeymoon, writing, “Forever chasing sunsets. Wishing we were back in Greece!’”
In a separate post shared in November 2024, Rachel reportedly said that her life had been “a little crazy lately” as she gushed over their romantic trip, writing, “Wishing we could get away again right now.”
Image credits: The Knot
Rachel, from Highland Park, Illinois, had last worked as a human resources manager. According to The Daily Mail, she was listed as a 2018 graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.
In her public obituary, she was described as a “natural connector, advocate, and loyal friend” with a “strong sense of empathy, compassion, social justice, and fair play, always championing those who needed a voice.”
Rachel loved her friends, family, traveling, fashion, decorating, and cooking.
Rachel’s social media posts hours before the incident included photos seemingly referencing their honeymoon
Image credits: The Knot
According to a public obituary for Brandon, he was born in Barrington, Illinois, and had served in the US Navy as a petty officer. Before his death, he had reportedly worked as a mechanic and in sales at a boat shop.
The obituary highlighted his “extraordinary ability to lift spirits and bring people together.”
The 30-year-old was known for his infectious smile and sharp sense of humor, which “lit up any room.” His family was always “at the heart of everything he did; it was his anchor and greatest source of pride.”
Neither Rachel nor Brandon were mentioned in the other’s obituary.
Image credits: The Knot
Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at (815) 943-4431 or submit information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline at (815) 943-4343 or email crimestoppers@cityofharvard.org.
