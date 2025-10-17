Officials Reveal Cause Of Passing Of Couple Found Lifeless In Car Days Before Wedding Anniversary

ADVERTISEMENT

On October 6, a couple who was days away from celebrating their first wedding anniversary was found lifeless inside a parked vehicle.

Police in Harvard, Illinois, discovered the bodies just before midnight after an officer noticed the car with its hazard lights activated.

The occupants were later identified as 29-year-old Rachel Dumovich and 30-year-old Brandon Dumovich from the rural village of Sharon, Wisconsin.

Highlights A couple was found dead inside a parked vehicle in Harvard, Illinois, days before their first wedding anniversary.

Police found the bodies before midnight and recovered a weapon inside the car.

Rachel Dumovich was a Business Administration graduate, while her husband, Brandon, had served in the US Navy.

Middle school sweethearts Rachel and Brandon Dumovich were found lifeless inside a parked car on October 6

Middle school sweethearts Rachel and Brandon Dumovich were found lifeless inside a parked car on October 6



Couple found lifeless in car, officials reveal cause of passing days before wedding anniversary by the seaside.

Image credits: Rachel Dumovich / Facebook



Image credits: Rachel Dumovich / Facebook

Trigger warning: This story contains references to suicide and murder.

After finding the couple’s bodies, police issued an order telling nearby residents to shelter in place as a precaution against potential threats. Route 14 was also closed overnight.

However, authorities later confirmed that the case appeared to be “an isolated incident” and that there was no evidence suggesting any threat to the community.

Authorities initially instructed nearby residents to shelter in place and closed Route 14

Couple smiling on dock by lake, woman showing engagement ring, officials reveal cause of passing before wedding anniversary.

Share icon

Image credits: Brandon Dumovich / Facebook

Comment on social media expressing that the officials revealed cause of passing of couple found lifeless in car days before wedding anniversary.

Share icon

Bride and groom posing by a car on their wedding day, related to officials revealing cause of couple passing.

Share icon

Image credits: Rachel Dumovich / Facebook

Harvard Police Chief Tyson Bauman told Fox News Digital that it was possible one of the two had murdered the other before committing suicide, but “no final determination” has been made.



Preliminary autopsy results recently revealed that both Rachel and Brandon suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

Full results from an autopsy conducted by the coroner’s office have yet to be released.

Police discovered the vehicle with its hazard lights on just before midnight

Police report reveals cause of passing of couple found lifeless in car with gunshot wounds, investigation ongoing in Harvard, Wisconsin.

Share icon

Image credits: Harvard Police Department / Facebook

The 29-year-old woman was found dead in the driver’s seat, while her 30-year-old husband was in the passenger seat.

Police said a weapon was recovered inside the vehicle and that, as the investigation continues, they are processing “additional evidentiary items.”

“Our thoughts remain with the families and all those affected as the investigation moves forward,” Chief Bauman said.

Police continue to process additional evidence as the investigation moves forward

Woman with long blonde hair smiling at an outdoor café discussing officials revealing cause of passing of couple in car.

Share icon

Image credits: DeFiore Funeral

According to a wedding page on The Knot created by Rachel, she and Brandon were middle school sweethearts who met when she was 12.

On the page, Rachel described that she tried to get Brandon’s attention as a child by “stealing cologne from his locker and running away with it.”

The two reconnected after school and were united by “15 years of friendship” that later evolved into a romantic relationship.

Smiling man with beard indoors, related to officials revealing cause of passing of couple found lifeless in car.

Share icon

Image credits: Davenport Family Funeral Homes

Comment highlighting that the couple found lifeless in car days before wedding anniversary were not mentioned as married in obituaries.

Share icon

Rachel and Brandon began dating in 2022, and he proposed the following year at Big Cedar Lake near Slinger, Wisconsin. They were married at the same location on October 12, 2024.

“We can’t wait to share the next chapter of our love story surrounded by our friends and family!” Rachel wrote in her wedding announcement.

A weapon was recovered inside the vehicle where the bodies were found

Couple found lifeless in car days before wedding anniversary, officials reveal cause of passing in heartfelt update.

Share icon

Image credits: The Knot

Hours before their deaths, Rachel updated her Facebook profile picture with a selfie alongside her husband.

She later uploaded a snapshot the couple took during a trip to Greece and appeared to reference their honeymoon, writing, “Forever chasing sunsets. Wishing we were back in Greece!’”

In a separate post shared in November 2024, Rachel reportedly said that her life had been “a little crazy lately” as she gushed over their romantic trip, writing, “Wishing we could get away again right now.”

Couple dressed formally smiling in front of brick wall, officials reveal cause of passing days before wedding anniversary.

Share icon

Image credits: The Knot

Rachel, from Highland Park, Illinois, had last worked as a human resources manager. According to The Daily Mail, she was listed as a 2018 graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she earned a Bachelor of Business Administration.

In her public obituary, she was described as a “natural connector, advocate, and loyal friend” with a “strong sense of empathy, compassion, social justice, and fair play, always championing those who needed a voice.”

Rachel loved her friends, family, traveling, fashion, decorating, and cooking.

Rachel's social media posts hours before the incident included photos seemingly referencing their honeymoon

Couple found lifeless in car embraces outdoors on snowy sidewalk, officials reveal cause of passing before wedding anniversary.

Share icon

Image credits: The Knot

According to a public obituary for Brandon, he was born in Barrington, Illinois, and had served in the US Navy as a petty officer. Before his death, he had reportedly worked as a mechanic and in sales at a boat shop.

The obituary highlighted his “extraordinary ability to lift spirits and bring people together.”



The 30-year-old was known for his infectious smile and sharp sense of humor, which “lit up any room.” His family was always “at the heart of everything he did; it was his anchor and greatest source of pride.”

Neither Rachel nor Brandon were mentioned in the other’s obituary.

Couple found lifeless in car days before wedding anniversary, officials revealing cause of their passing.

Share icon

Image credits: The Knot

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to contact the Harvard Police Department at (815) 943-4431 or submit information anonymously through the Crime Stoppers hotline at (815) 943-4343 or email crimestoppers@cityofharvard.org.

