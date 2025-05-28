Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Barista Uses Decaf Revenge To Teach A Rude Trooper A Lesson In Respect
Barista preparing coffee with focus in a rustic cafe setting, showcasing skill and calm attitude.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Barista Uses Decaf Revenge To Teach A Rude Trooper A Lesson In Respect

Sometimes, people are unnecessarily rude, whether it’s someone cutting in line at the grocery store or snapping at a waiter. But what happens when that rudeness is directed at the person who holds the key to your daily caffeine fix? That’s when things can get interesting and a little bit petty.  

A woman shared her story about how she used her position as a barista to teach a rude state trooper a lesson after he made her cry. Her strategy? Serving decaf coffee to the entire barracks while making sure everyone knew exactly whose fault it was. In the end, her clever revenge earned her the apology and the respect she deserved. Keep reading to find out how she brewed the perfect mix of justice and caffeine-free chaos.

RELATED:

    Sometimes, customers are unnecessarily rude to baristas for no apparent reason

    Image credits: kliver00 / freepik (not the actual photo)

    A barista shared a hilarious story about how she got back at a rude state trooper by serving him and his colleagues decaf until he apologized

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Jenipherocious

    Curious readers wanted to know more, and the author later shared additional context about the incident

    Coffee is one of the most popular drink choices worldwide

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    You don’t have to be a die-hard coffee lover to understand how important that daily caffeine fix is for so many people. For some of us, it’s the magic potion that turns us from groggy zombies into functioning humans. For others, it’s the fuel that powers long workdays or stressful meetings.  

    Coffee isn’t just a drink, it’s a global obsession. Did you know that coffee is the second most consumed beverage in the world, right after water? That’s right! Around 400 billion cups of coffee are consumed every single year. It’s safe to say that coffee has a special place in people’s hearts and mugs worldwide.  

    A recent study by DriveResearch surveyed over 1,300 people across the U.S. in January 2024 and found that nearly 3 in 4 Americans drink coffee every single day. That’s a lot of people reaching for their morning cup of motivation! It’s clear that coffee isn’t just a trend; it’s an essential part of daily life for millions.  

    People drink coffee for all kinds of reasons, and it’s not always about staying awake. Some enjoy the ritual of sipping coffee during a relaxing break. It’s a moment to pause, reset, and savor something warm and comforting amidst the chaos of the day.  

    Of course, the most common reason for reaching for that first cup in the morning is to fire up the brain. Coffee “wakes us up” and gets our minds ready to tackle the day. Caffeine, the key ingredient in coffee, is the world’s most commonly consumed psychoactive substance. It boosts energy, sharpens focus, and helps ward off tiredness, a lifesaver for anyone starting a busy day.  

    For many people, their morning brew is essential to starting the day on a calm and productive note

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)

    But coffee isn’t just about energy; it’s about happiness, too. There’s something inherently satisfying about holding a warm cup, smelling that rich aroma, and taking that first sip. It’s a small but powerful dose of joy that can brighten even the dreariest mornings.  

    Then there’s the variety. Some people are loyal to their go-to order, whether it’s a strong espresso or a sweet caramel frappuccino. Others love to experiment with new flavors and blends. But one thing’s for sure, coffee drinkers are passionate about getting their coffee just the way they like it.  

    For those who are particular about their coffee, consistency is key. Someone who swears by their daily latte isn’t going to be thrilled with a plain black coffee, and vice versa. It’s about finding that perfect cup that hits all the right notes, every single time.  

    So, what happens when someone doesn’t get their regular order? Let’s just say it’s not always pretty. Coffee lovers know the struggle of getting the wrong drink or missing out on their caffeine fix altogether; it can throw off their whole day!  

    Just like in this story, where the author decided to serve decaf to an entire group as part of her ingenious plan for petty revenge. By doing so, she got the apology she was waiting for and proved that you don’t mess with someone who controls the caffeine supply. So, how about you? Do you love your coffee as much as these caffeine fans? What’s your go-to order? 

    Many people, including fellow baristas, praised the author’s actions as justified and relatable

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    janembull avatar
    MonsterMum
    MonsterMum
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I saw an article recently that stated when people didn't know their drink was decaf, they responded in the same way as they would with a caffeinated drink. I've tried to find the article to link it, but failed :(

