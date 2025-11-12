Greedy Daycare Manager Has Guy’s Car Towed, Regrets It After He Creates Chaos In Her Parking Lot
Let’s be real: entitled people are some of the worst. You know the type; striding around like the whole world owes them a favor (for doing nothing) and, if you dare not bend over backwards for them at the drop of a hat, you’ll have all kinds of hell to pay.
One guy turned to an online community to share his story of a daycare manager Karen too entitled for her own good and the chaos he created for her after she had his car towed without warning. Tuck into this tale of revenge served ice-cold.
There’s not a lot worse than an entitled person, especially if they’re a Karen with a chip on their shoulder
Image credits: mrsiraphol / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One company owner with a substantial parking lot in front of his office had no problem with the daycare next door using it when theirs got too busy at peak times
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One day he arrived to find his whole parking lot full of parents’ cars, so he grabbed an open spot at the daycare instead, not thinking it’d be a problem
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The next day, however, he got glared at by the daycare manager, and came back to a towed car, which she admitted to arranging, with no apologies and an insult thrown in
Image credits: RelativeSalad1409
The guy got his revenge a week later after he had his entire parking lot fenced off and access controlled, and happily waved at the flustered manager as the daycare’s lot descended into chaos
For two years, life at a small eight-person company was peaceful. The office shared a building with a daycare, and since the business had 24 parking spots but only used eight, parents and staff often parked there. It wasn’t a big deal, until one day the daycare’s manager decided to tow the wrong car.
When the original poster (OP), the company’s co-owner, parked in the daycare lot, as payback for years of shared parking, his distinctive blue truck was towed without warning. The manager scolded him publicly, calling him an “unknown adult” and implying he didn’t belong there. The $600 tow fee stung, but the insult cut even deeper.
So, he decided to teach her a lesson. He called the landlord, claimed it was for “compliance reasons,” and got approval to install a secure gate around his company’s lot. Two weeks later the gate went up, and chaos immediately followed. Parents couldn’t park, staff panicked, and the manager was fuming.
From his office window, OP watched the mayhem unfold with a grin. The manager had to direct confused parents, traffic piled up, and people parked down the street. When he strolled outside and waved, her glare could’ve melted steel. The best part? He still legally owns all 24 spots. For the next seven years.
Image credits: pab-map / Freepik (not the actual photo)
There’s no mistaking it: OP was dealing with a full-blown, unapologetic Karen, as entitled as they come. Her malicious decision to have his car towed without even giving him a heads-up was completely out of line, and her behavior after that? Absolutely wild. So, what’s the best way to handle someone like her? We went looking for answers.
The pros over at WebMD say entitlement is a narcissistic personality trait. While it’s not quite understood how this mentality develops, it may have something to do with social factors, like the environment people grew up in, the way their parents treated them, whether adults solved their problems, and how they’re treated by authority figures.
In her article for SPSP, Emily Zitek says there are ways to help you avoid reinforcing someone’s sense of entitlement. Like, when an entitled person makes an unreasonable demand, don’t cave; doing that could make them even surer their demands are justified. It also helps to explain to them why saying no is fair, since feeling like they’re being treated unfairly can fire them up even more.
Maybe OP pulling the daycare’s parking perk entirely was taking things a bit too far, but we’d bet money the daycare manager learned a lesson she won’t forget anytime soon: act like a jerk and get jerked around right back.
What do you think? Did OP overreact, or did the daycare drama queen get exactly what was coming to her? Share your thoughts in the comments!
