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Working in a hotel isn’t for the faint of heart. Along with dealing with entitled guests and overbearing employers, you might be stuck with colleagues that you can’t stand. And in one hotel, the woman in charge of the breakfast buffet decided that because she was much older than the rest of the staff, she got to call the shots.

But eventually, justice was served. Below, you’ll find the full story of how this Boomer finally lost her job after 15 years of terrorizing her coworkers, as well as some of the reactions invested readers had to the story.

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This boomer had been making life hell for her coworkers for 15 years

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

But everything changed with the arrival of a new employee

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Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto (not the actual photo)

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Image source: PM_ur_SWIMSUIT

Working in hospitality can be a real challenge

Image credits: Liliana Drew (not the actual photo)

Having a job in hospitality, or any role involving lots of people interaction, is notoriously tough. To get a better sense of what it’s really like, Bored Panda spoke with the original poster (OP) of the Reddit story, who has years of experience in the industry.

According to OP, conflicts between hotel employees are usually manageable and not as extreme as what happened with ‘Bessie the Boomer.’ “It’s just basic interpersonal conflict, personalities that don’t blend. The most professional staff can keep those issues aside and be personable,” they explain.

The real challenges often come from dealing with guests. “They can be incredibly entitled, no matter who they are or what they do,” says OP. “Older guests, like ‘boomers,’ may have outdated expectations based on outmoded commercial models. For example, they might become genuinely outraged if a hotel is cash-free.”

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Unfortunately, this kind of behavior is becoming increasingly common. A 2022 Harvard Business Review survey revealed that 76% of frontline service workers face rude behavior every month, and 78% believe it’s more prevalent than it was five years ago.

The survey revealed some startling examples of customer rudeness. One retail worker reported that a customer responded to a simple “Good morning” with, “I do not need you for anything. Leave me alone. If I need you, I will call you. You are here to serve, not to talk with me.” In another case, a restaurant visitor described how their sister disrespected a waitress: “She berated a waitress to the point of making her cry. Why? Because the waitress didn’t bring her salad just the way she ordered it.”

Despite this, OP still enjoys their job, especially because it lets them observe people in their most authentic moments. “After 1 am, a strange honesty takes over,” they note. “Between alcohol, substances, stress, and lack of sleep, bluntness becomes the norm. You get to learn about people and who they are from the oddest angles.”

No doubt, this line of work isn’t for everyone. But it certainly makes for some fascinating stories.

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People in the comments were happy that ‘Bessie the Boomer’ finally got what she deserved

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