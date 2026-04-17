So when Redditors asked hotel workers to share the wildest things they’ve seen on the job, people had plenty of stories to tell. From ruined furniture and unexpected animals in guest rooms to outrageously demanding visitors, it all comes with the territory. Read on for some of the craziest ones, and grab your popcorn.

Working in hospitality is famously stressful, but out of all the places you can choose from in the industry, hotels probably take the cake—cherry on top included. The stuff that happens there is definitely not for the weak.

#1 Cats. Cats everywhere. And a $100 tip with a not that said, "thanks for taking care of these guys, be back in a week."



She didn't come back.

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#2 A goat dressed like Abraham Lincoln.



There's no more story here, at least none that I know. Working as a cleaner in a hotel, went to clean a guest's room, dreading it since they'd been there for a stag do, found the goat. Don't know how it got there, or how it was removed, but it made a good story for a while.

#3 I was working at a luxury hotel and we had a fairly big name band staying with us. There were no noise complaints, and they seemed to be perfect tenants. When they left and we went to clean the room, EVERY SINGLE PIECE of furniture was nailed to the ceiling in roughly the same configuration that it was in on the floor. I found it to be quite amusing. Management didn't.

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#4 My family is in the hotel business. One day a particular room just started to stink to high hell for no apparent reason. We checked *everywhere* multiple times looking for the source of the scent, no dice. We sprayed *everything* in the room numerous times with deodorizer to no avail. Left the room open daily for months to air it out without any change.



Finally, we somehow tracked the smell to the table lamp. We were dumbfounded, asking ourselves how it could be emanating from there. [Jerk]had broken the thing, put a fish in it, and glued it back together. My brother actually applauded this guy's ingenuity. He got us good, and I ain't even mad at that.

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#5 I was working at a low budget motel in a ski town. My shifts consisted of mundane tasks like changing light bulbs, fixing clogs, etc. etc. I got a call from one of the maids to come to a room because "the lighting is weird". I asked her to expand on that and she said that the room just looked strange. Uh ok... I arrived at the room and sure enough with the lights on and the curtains closed the room was bathed in an weird yellow glow. I look up at the ceiling light expecting that the bulb is underpowered or the fixture is shorting out and instead find that the glass globe surrounding the bulb is filled right to the brim with [urine]. Someone actually unscrewed the 3 screws holding it up, [urinated] in the globe and (I imagine) carefully put it back. The worst part was that the bulb had actually been submerged in [urine] and had warmed it back up.



TL/DR Man changes the mood lighting of his accommodation with urine.

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#6 There was this one guy who stayed at least one night every week and he always requested the same room. We thought he was maybe making [illegal] deals or something so we searched the room after he checked out one day.



Turns out he was hiding a blowup doll under the mattresses. We threw it away and he only came back once after that. I kinda felt bad for him.

#7 As the owner of a bed and breakfast place for the last 8 years the craziest thing i ever found was an old battered notebook with "Why i love salad" written on the front and then literally 40-80 pages on why salad was amazing. There'd be the occasional suggestion that the author believed salad to be alive in some sense. Looked like it had been written on and off over the course of several years.

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#8 Ducklings. The guest said the mother had [passed away] and started looking after the ducklings herself. We found them in the lodge bathroom. After that they were kept in someone's office till the right people came to collect them.

#9 Not me, but a mate of mine worked at an Ibis in Sydney (cheapish hotel brand in Australia, unsure where else) as a temp cleaner. Not really disgusting or weird, but the residents had decided to cover the floor in the bathroom with mayonnaise, and the same with the mirrors.

#10 Two lesbians somehow set the toilet on fire. No other fire damage just a melted toilet.

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#11 I heard a woman on the radio yesterday say that she was a cleaner at a hotel where George Michael was staying. She said she always found the toilet bowl filled whenever she went to clean his room. Turned out that George believed it was the cleaner's responsibility to flush the toilet for him.

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#12 I worked at a very nice hotel. The place the President and visiting royalty would stay. I delivered a package to a drunk Miss Congeniality-era Sandra Bullock. She was very nice. I also delivered to the penthouse, where one of the 50,000 Saudi princes were staying. They were roasting two whole goats on the balcony.

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#13 Oh man how did I forget about Bear Bear!



All inclusive adults only resort. Wife Wrote to us prior to arriving that she was bringing her child, a stuffed bear called Bear bear, who needed a car seat from arrival at the airport for in the taxi.



- management were forced to "bearsit" when she and her husband needed alone time



- she cried when the bear was sitting at the front desk and accidentally fell over on his face and no one fixed him

- we offered a complimentary "candle light dinner" to make up for our ignorance



- all their reservations were for 3, and they ordered additional plates of lobster/steak for the stuffed bear



- it was his birthday during his stay, and another team member had to bring in a stuffed beat to be his date while he "drove" "her" in our company Cadillac Escalade.



- bear bear needed to be babysat but was a "party animal" and they would order extra drinks for him.



- bear bear wore a rasta hat with dreadlocks and swam in the pool.

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#14 While working for Holiday Inn I received a call down at the Front Desk from our Honeymoon Suite saying that the room had a strange smell. Without really thinking too much about it I said I would get housekeeping to come and ozonate the room for them.



About 15 mins later they call down again, say the smell is pretty bad and can they switch rooms. My manager and I move them to another suite and then go up to the room to investigate the smell. We are in the room for half an hour, trying to figure out what this was.



Eventually we opened the bottom dresser drawer and found a log of [feces] rolled up in a towel that had apparently been sitting in that drawer, overlooked by housekeeping, for over a week.



When we called the guest to tell him we would be charging him for extra housekeeping costs as well as the towel that had to be thrown away, he simply replied, "I was dissatisfied with the continental breakfast"



*Just to clarify, the room had been unoccupied since the pooper had made his deposit, so it wasn't difficult to track down the guilty party.

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#15 My roommate works front desk at a Marriott... One night a guy comes back to the hotel, drunk, at 9pm. Around the elevators is a large mirror. He kicks the thing with a running start and shatters it.



He saw it in a movie once and wanted to try it. The mirror costs $2,000 to replace. He wasn't even upset. He just said, "Don't tell my wife.".

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#16 I was working Front Desk at a Holiday Inn, and a group of six sailors on shore leave check in for the night. Usually these kinds of groups are rowdy and megadrunk, so I told them, "Look guys, I know what's up with these shore leave groups, so I put you in a room far from the other guests - BUT, you still have to keep it down." They assured me very respectfully that they would be VERY good that night.



About an hour later, the room calls down and asks us to punch up a card for a woman who would be arriving. Shortly after, a tall leggy woman in a trench coat walks up, requests a key, thanks me politely, and enters the elevator.



Another hour later, the woman calls down and asks for six razors, six towels. There is no noise in the background whatsoever.



Another hour hence, the woman in the trench coat leaves, and it was then I noticed her shiny black dominatrix boots. Judging from the housekeeping report the next day, she/they tied each other up, shaved their pubic zones, and left a big pubey mess in the sink. "Very good" indeed. ಠ_ಠ.

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#17 The hotel I used to work at gets a lot of military traffic from random NATO countries. A huge drunk German soldier tore off the front door once. The door was made of metal and glass. Despite that, they were the best drunks I've ever hosted. They were always polite (even the guy who tore the door off its hinges); they just came home and went to sleep.



The year we had British soldiers was the worst. They wanted to do nothing more than drink, fight with locals, party, destroy stuff and finish off with [call girls]. Every night.

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#18 Two guests got into the basement and emptied the icemaker on to the floor. Then they [were going at it] on the ice.. Then I showed up.. I went back upstairs and let them finish. The guests are always right..

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#19 I delivered room service (a bottle of wine) to a corporate guest staying in a room with one bed in it. When I knocked on the door a mid fifties to sixty year old man answered the door and let me in. When I walked into the room, there was another similar aged man, at least shirtless and under the covers on the bed... and I could tell that he was as alarmed to see me as I was to see him. The guy not in the bed was cool as a cucumber, but everyone was aware of the situation.. So I had to do my job and open the wine bottle and pour these gents a couple of glasses, and trying not to stare at anything I started looking around the room and noticed that the guy in the bed had a wedding ring goin on. Now I live in Canada, so two old men spending the night in a room together and being married to each other is completely realistic and a-ok, but the guy in the bed looked so rattled, and I really got the feeling at least one of those men was married to a woman. Awkward stuff....

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#20 I had a guest come in with a white beard, wearing red, pretending to be Santa Clause...when I asked for his name he kept saying "Clause." Eventually I got it out of him. Later on I caught him and his wife going around to children asking what they wanted for Christmas, while the parents were standing by freaked out...especially when they mentioned "Santa's bathing suit."



And I also had a midget guy trying to jump across the counter to get to the computers for employees because the internet was down and he had to watch his [adult movies].

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#21 I worked as a valet in an upscale Miami Beach hotel...Passover was the WORST, especially when you got the Orthodox Jews. I'm not trying to discriminate, but really? The folks I came in contact with would not use any mechanical services at all after dark...No opening their own car doors, no opening the trunk, no using the sensor opening front doors to the hotel...The poor Maintenance guys had to go to 300+ rooms to flush toilets because it was mechanical...I'm talking, an employee has to flush their toilet after dark. There's something wrong when an employee has to go to a room at 10pm to push start on a microwave! I don't think that's what the religion is about, yet I've experienced it that way.

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#22 I live in a small town of 70,000 people. I worked at one of the nicer hotels.



- a blind ski group stayed with us. I had to escort one badly dressed man to the dance and he kept wanting to buy me drinks. I was underage and working. I wish I said yes!



- during that same convention... someone lost their fake eyeball and it took a very scared Mexican crawling on his hands and knees to find it



- someone left their prosthetic leg at the hotel. we kept it in the lost and found. The person called and said "i will be hopping in there in a bit to grab my leg"



- one guy stayed past check out time. etc etc hotel policies enforced blah blah. we took his luggage and put it in the back office. guy comes back screaming at the top of his lungs going insane. rushes into the back office to grab his luggage and ran out.



- this one lady bartered with me for a discount on the room by giving me pinecones. i gave her the AAA rate and took about 6 pinecones. I was on my break telling a co-worker this. "This lady was just so crazy!"

Lady comes running out of nowhere screaming I HEAR YOU I HEAR YOU GEORGE BUSH Freaked me out really badly.



- homeless guy came in and told me he went around the entire property (250 rooms) and gathered all the dishes, plates, silverware. And dishes and stuff he found by the river. Wanted a cash bonus. Gave him a smile.



- guy came and brought his two ferrets. they escaped the room. we found them and kept them in the back office in our mail sack. guy came back a second time. ferrets got out again. we kept them in the mail sack. they were so adorable!

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#23 I worked in a hotel for 5 years, and my first year there, I saw 90% of the crazy I would ever encounter in that place.



I was working morning shift, and was knocking on guest doors to make sure everyone had checked out. I got to one room, knocked, got no answer, so I walked in, and was immediately assaulted by a horrendous smell. Like nothing I had ever experience before in my life, a sick, cloying smell, so thick it felt like a tangible wetness in the air that settled on your skin and tongue. I gag just thinking about it now. It didn't take long to find the source of the smell. With my face half buried in my sleeve, I walked in expecting to find a body. However, I did not, instead I found what looked like a body, only liquified, on the bed. Apparently, someone had given birth (to Cthulhu) in one of our rooms. I immediately backed out of the room, and called my GM. In the end we had to call the police for damages to property, and because we half expected to find a fetus stuck in the plumbing somewhere. The room was sealed off and we had to get a company to come in with their Hazmat suits to clean it up.

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#24 I worked as a night manager at an Embassy Suites. We had a group in for a family reunion. I was walking the floors with security and walked in on two teenagers having [going at it] in the stairway. I told them that their room would probably be a better place for that, but they said their families were in the rooms. I realized at that moment that they were cousins...I didn't know what to say, so I told them that if I found them again I would have to bring them to their parents and explain what happened.

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#25 A few years ago, I was working at the front desk, when in the middle of the night an American couple shows up at the desk to complain about "loud grunting noises" in the room next door. I walk up with them trying to think of a way how to handle the situation, considering that the room was rented by a relatively famous athlete. Anyway, once we arrive at the room and the noises are pretty obvious, I let it slip who is in that room and all of a sudden she starts smiling and exlaims to her boyfriend/husband "He's on my list baby!", gives him a kiss, tells me that it is okay and walks up to the door and bangs on the door, while her bf/husband walks back to their room with a sad face. After at least a minute of door-banging, the door opens, and she walks straight into the room.



I stood there for a good few minutes trying to figure out what just happened.

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#26 Nothing too freaky, but heartwarming.



I worked at the reception once at the most luxury hotel in town and one day a rich man (kinda famous locally) came in asking for the restaurant and what was on the menu, i gave him instructions and then he left... a few minutes later he comes back with a homeless man and walk into the restaurant with him inviting him for breakfast.



Later, my boss comes into asking who let the hobo in, a coworker explains him what happened and the rich man jumps in and starts arguing with my boss.



TL;DR: Rich man invites a hobo for breakfast at luxury hotel and the manager goes nuts.

#27 We had an elderly (70s) couple stay with us once who were the absolute best. We offered a complimentary dinner around 6 p.m., and the wife had come over to the front desk and brought me a plate of dinner, saying "You're far too skinny to get any girls, young man." I thanked her and ate it, while her husband walked up, gave her a leash, and she left to go walk the dog outside while her husband and I talked about what they were doing in my neck of the woods. They go back to their rooms about half an hour later, and I go about my business. Around 8:30, he calls down crying, saying his wife won't wake up. I go up there, calling 911, but I found that she had passed away, sleeping on his shoulder, while they were watching Wheel of Fortune. I wept like a girl that night, and kept him company while he tried to call his children, who weren't picking up their phones.

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#28 My boss has told me the story of a couple on their honey moon



So we basically set out to try and get things our guests ask for and these newlyweds wanted a chocolate fountain. Sure, my boss thought, wouldn't be to much of a hassle right? No, they had to search like hell to find one. Well after the couples stay they check out and don't really say much. When the maid is going to clean the room she basically goes in and starts laughing, my boss comes into the room to and there is chocolate everywhere, you could see her bum cheeks in the bed and on the table and even on the ceiling. You could make out where they started and where they stopped.

#29 Weirdest thing I ever found was a [deceased] woman. She was anorexic and had taken too many laxatives. Her body was halfway to the bathroom, and there was a...trail...from the bed to her body.

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#30 I worked hotel security years ago. I was working third shift during a convention one night, when I got on one of the elevators while doing a routine check of the building. The doors of the elevator opened up, and there in the middle of the floor was a pizza box. Something about that seemed a bit off, so I opened the box by stepping on a flap with one foot while flipping the lid open with the other. Inside were two huge human [feces] studded with dozens of toothpicks.

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#31 A friend of mine worked at her parents hotel. One of the guests alerted her to a bad smell on one of the floors. She went up and traced the smell to one room. When she opened the door, a very large man was sitting on the end of the bed facing her and looking at her. She asked him what was going on, but he didn't answer. Turns out he'd had a heart attack a few days prior while putting on his socks. It was Christmas Day when she found him.



Tl;dr: awkward eye contact with a corpse on Christmas.

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#32 Okay let's see, in no particular order...



* A group of high schoolers rented a room to throw a party. The police were called, and they vacated the room. Later that night we found kid from the party, hands and feet tied with phone cord, hopping down the hallway to try to get home.



* The group of modern-day gypsies that stayed with the hotel for thirty days, and then stopped paying and refused to leave because they were now residents. (and they were right)



* One night, there was a noise complaint of a party in a hallway, and we went up to find a literal party going on **in** the hallway, complete with a band.



* That same night, we went into the atrium to find a group of guests walking out the door with one of our couches, and then when they say us, they reversed direction and told us that they had caught somebody stealing it and they were putting it back.



* The many many times I've seen drunk, passed-out guests being transported back to their room on a luggage cart.



There are probably more I can't think of right now.

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#33 One of our Room service runners was clearing a tray and he went to grab a champagne bottle it slipped out of hit hand and shattered... Because it was covered in lube.

#34 I used to work at club med, every year this japanese guy would show up. He was covered from neck to toe in dragon tattoos and looked like he would snap your neck if you looked at him sideways.

He would put on a bright pink wig, a pink singlet and denim skirt, then he would head off to the golf course to play a few rounds dressed like that.

I avoided his gaze.

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#35 We had a guest stay at our hotel for over a month. He would always come down to the lobby without a shirt on, make the female employees really uncomfortable, and flirt and talk about how he hated his ex-wife. When this guest checked out the housekeepers found pictures of his ex torn up and a deflated blowup doll covered in a white substance.

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#36 A few years ago I dated a girl that worked the night shift at a Hampton in. It started at 11 and went through 7 am, one night she asked me to stay with her on a shift, and later we could stay in an empty room. Sounded good.



About 2 am comes around and she's up front putting in the wake-up calls for the guests and im sitting in the back office, just behind the front desk in a chair, leaned back, about to fall asleep. There's a hallway down to my left that opens up to the outside, and another door that leads into the laundry room.



Needless to say I hear a clink clink and the door opens, I'm confused because everyone should be asleep. In walks a guy in a ski-mask and boots, and a dark camo jacket. I pivot slowly in my chair, still leaned back, and raise my eyebrows at him, like... you are unexpected..



The guy sees me, pauses still for a second, like freeze-frame, and then walks right back out the door. I get up and immediately walk to the door and open it to see where he goes, he's gone.



My girlfriend gets done with the wake-up calls and comes back, im sitting down again, heart rate slightly higher than it was before.



I said "Uhm, a guy in a ski mask and camo just came through that door, i think you should call the police"



And naturally she starts losing it. Cops came, never found the guy, turns out that lock was broken, and i guess he anticipated her being alone all night.

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#37 I once worked at a quasi-budget chain motel on the outskirts of a quaint little college town. This town also hosts a series of major car shows throughout the summer, and the locally-based employees prepped me with some fairly epic tales of debauchery that these shows brought.



My first two days working during one of these events were wholly uneventful, except for seeing a bunch of great cars everywhere. Walking back to my car after a Saturday evening shift, I paused for a second to light a cigarette - as soon as I stopped, a [bare] older man jumped out of some shrubbery along the sidewalk, pointed at me and yelled, "It found us!" Then he just sprinted away into a field. I'm still not sure if I'm the 'it' that found him, or if he was giving me a courteous heads up. I briefly considered following him, but I went to Wendy's instead.

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#38 I've been in the industry for 15 years, now. I have worked (almost exclusively) for Hilton brands, though there was a 2 year stint working at a Best Western and a Comfort Inn (I was the audit manager for both hotels, which were owned and operated by the same folks). These stories don't all take place at the same hotel, or in the same town, but they all happened to me. Here are some of my stories (I can elaborate on any you would like me to, but I'll try to keep this post brief).



* I've had a guest bring me his [feces] (in his bare hand) and ask me if it looked like he was getting enough fiber. When I refused to look, he threw it at me (it hit me square in the face).



* I've had real life Gypsies (or Romany, or The Travelling Folk, or whatever you want to call them) try to scam their way into 20 rooms at 1/4 price (the woman doing the talking had 9 IDs on her, they were all different states with her picture and different names on each).



* I've had a woman open a conversation with me by throwing her room key at my head (hitting me in the eye).

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#39 At a hotel I used to work at (I still work at hotels) we got a lot of business traffic, as in we had a lot of people who stayed on business. We had a regular who we'll call "Carl." Carl was a super nice guy, but kept to himself and stayed with us about 4 days out of the week. One day while my boss was working (who is now my boss at a different hotel... weird situation) guests in the room directly below him complained of a major water leak. We went upstairs into Carl's room to see if there was a problem. There was...



He had somehow completely shattered the toilet. He was drunk out of his mind and had mags all over the room. He was by himself, and the toilet was just plain shattered. They couldn't explain it. The water leaking was massive and we had to move all guests below him out of the way and do massive repairs on the hotel from the amount of water damage that occured. The next morning when he came in to pay the damages off and properly check out of the room (he was staying overnight at the police station) was a very awkward one.



Some other things:



- A group of 6 doctors and lawyers, 3 of them guys and 3 of them women, who all knew each other since high school and were in town for a reunion, got kicked out of the hotel for being too loud and scaring other guests. The drunkenness that ensued was hilarious.



- And we also busted a 20 something year old guy and the party he was holding in his room because it was filled with 13-16 year olds who were getting drunk and trashing the room. Everybody got lined up in the lobby (this was like 2am, nobody else was up since its on a quiet edge of town) while their parents were called and took them home one by one. The man was passively aggressively berated the entire time they stood there.

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#40 I worked in a reservations office for a hotel associated with an amusement park. Occasionally,I would cover the front desk. Usually, I had late shifts at the desk and one night around 1AM I get a call from some parents looking for their daughter and her boyfriend. Apparently, they had gone to the park earlier were supposed to be back after the park closed. At this time the park had been closed for more than an hour. After a quick search of the hotel. Someone (not me) found the girl and her boyfriend going at it in the bathroom stalls in the public bathrooms in the entrance to the hotel. When we called the parents the mother was in total disbelief talking about how her good Christian daughter would never do something like that.



TL;DR Good Christian 16 year olds go missing. Found being far from Christian in the public bathrooms.

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#41 I worked in hospitality for about 5 years and there were some crazy guests. Probably the most disgusting was the older man [pleasuring himself] in and around the hot tub. He, like most people, didn't notice our very visible security camera in the corner of the room. The hot tub was glassed in and in complete view of the gym/games room. I think every staff member had watched the footage by the end of the day, we were especially disturbed by the "towel flossing" which concluded the event.



There were also the AC/DC fans that [urinated] in the hallway, the creepy guy who would harass us at the front desk and ask us to make him scrambled eggs in his room.

#42 My dad owns and operates a motel, there have been a few good stories over the years.



Highlights include:



*My mom getting beat up by a fired employee



*A man doing his best Kurt Cobain impression in a guest room



*Two guys jumping out of a window



*Someone trying to burn the place down





God, who knows how many more bizarre situations we've endured.

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#43 Well, I used to work in a really cheap hotel as a roomkeeper - one room we went into one time - the bed was absolutely SOAKED with blood - and the bathroom was made up into a child's playpen. That was ... something.



Edit: I never even considered birth -- it was rumoured that it was a prostitute who allowed violence in her "work", who also had a 2 year old that she took with her; so the kid was locked in the bathroom while mommy paid the bills. I don't know though.

#44 We had a wedding reception and I hadn't met any of the guests yet. I walked by the ballroom and there was an overweight man lying on the floor [bare]. I asked the bride if he was ok and she told me he was just drunk and tried to do the worm but he passed out so they left him there then she smiled and said he's my husband now.

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#45 I work the front desk at a major Hotel. There was a guest who called down about his ceiling leaking. We go up to investigate and find it leaking in the cornor near the window. Now this wasn't on the top floor so it wasn't from rain. Our maintence guy removes the ceiling tile to find a paper milk carton that is leaking this stuff that smells horrible. later we figure out it was left from one of the construction guys who built the place over 3 years ago. He was too lazy to walk to the porta-potty so he [urnated] in a milk carton and hide it in the ceiling.

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#46 I was a housekeeper and laundry worker at a Days Inn. Here's a few of the best.



We had Mennonite family stay with us. They were polite and quiet, and even cleaned up after their kids at breakfast very well. When their room was opened up to bet cleaned, its turned out that someone had projectile vomited ~everywhere~ ceilings, carpet, even inside the bedding at the foot of the bed.



We had a weird couple that were on their "honeymoon" for a week. (Who honeymoons at a Days Inn in BFE??) The wife would come out and give our manager details in the early mornings. They never wanted service, and just kept asking for fresh towels. They wouldn't give us the dirty ones. When they checked out, every piece of linen in the room was covered in [feces].



We had a wedding party come in. Within a couple hours the bridesmaids were fighting in the lobby. One tried to escape out the front door. Another follwed her and ripped out her hair extensions and bashed here face against a glass door until she was bleeding profusely.



There was a hippie couple working out of their room for a month. I was the only one allowed in to clean once. Everyone else just took trash. They had piles of rocks everywhere. They made me pick individual hairs off their bed instead of changing the sheets.



And finally, my manager sold a very pregnant woman a room for cheap for a couple hours to nap and freshen up. When it was opened up the next morning, the queen bed was almost completely soaked from one side to the other with clear fluid. When I told my husband about it on break he told us to check for a baby in the garbage. :(



Yep, that'll about do 'er.

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#47 Worked as a night auditor for a motel (~50 rooms.) We had camera's set up on the indoor pool, entrance, and the back. Anyways one night someone didn't lock the pool and sure enough a man and woman entered, removed their clothing and had some fun. During their [intimacy] the woman made direct eye contact with the camera and seemed to freak for a second yet they continued anyway.



Afterward I hear the bell at the front desk (I'm the only one on shift at this point) and so I go up to help. Sure enough it was the couple, the guy upfront with a gigantic grin and the girl off a little ways with her eyes lowered. The guy asked something to the tune of, "Got any sandwiches here? I'm hungry." Told them we did not, just some candy bars, they walked off laughing and disappeared. Nothing that crazy but it was highly entertaining and humorous for me.

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#48 I had a guy who said his microwave didn't work and I went up to the room and he locked a plate of food in the safe.

#49 One of my relatives worked in the hotel industry. There was a guest who just left, and when the cleaning ladies entered the room, one of them noticed a pungent smell. Went into the washroom and holy mother of god. Apparently someone stuffed a towel filled with [feces] down the toilet bowl, and the floor was covered with weird yellow stains.

#50 I worked at a pretty [awful] low budget "3 star" hotel in Canada a year back. On my last month there, a guest came in to request to visit a potential room. Now, I didn't discover this myself, but I had no choice to afterwards. The guest comes back after the visit clearly pissed and leaves without saying anything. I go check the room afterwards only to discover a pillow head completely covered in human feces. Hell, even the room cleaning staff "didn't" notice it as it was clearly obviously found behind a chair. This was supposed to be a clean room ready to rent for the night.

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#51 In a penthouse in myrtle beach, I found three items strewn across the floor. Nearly every inch of carpet had either dip cups, alcoholic containers, and dirty diapers. I mean everywhere. Felt really bad for the kid.



Oh and one time I think I walked in on a Russian pimp and 6 of his girls.

#52 Front Desk Supervisor here. We once had a guest check in at the beginning of a month. She did not come down for breakfast in the mornings. She refused any and all service to her room for an entire month. (no new sheets, no new towels, no general cleaning) But everyday she would come down to the front desk and ask for 4 bars of regular soap and an apple. That's it.



We tried looking her up google to see if she was a missing person somewhere or wanted or something, but we came up with nothing. Finally after about a month, her bank called us to try to figure out why she was staying here for so long, suspecting fraud. We verified the account with the ID and it all checked out, but she refused to talk to the bank herself, so the bank wouldn't let her transactions keep going through. We had to evict her from the room because her card would not longer authorize for the room.



She left the room out of side door with no belongings, in the same clothes we had seen her in day after day asking for those bars of soap. Inside her room, they found piles and piles of unopened soaps, just sitting there. Blood was splattered everywhere, in the bathroom, in the bedroom, all over the sheets and the duvet. And there were apple cores everywhere on the floor.



We never figured out what the hell was happening, but that's the weirdest story I've had so far.



TL;DR Soap + Apples = blood everywhere.

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#53 I used to work in a hotel in Jasper, AB. One time, these guests who had checked out had absolutely destroyed their room. There were broken wine and beer bottles everywhere. They had purposely crushed chips and cereal into the floor, along with tooth paste all over the walls and furniture. That was not the worst part, however, cause as soon as I looked into the washroom it was evident they had clogged the toilet and decided to use the shower to relieve themselves instead (number 1 and 2). SO GROSS. Luckily I didn't have to clean it up.



Another time I was just cleaning up a families room, when the mother informed me (rather proudly, I might add). That her daughter had just entered woman hood and her sheets needed to be changed. Upon stripping the bed it was evident that it had gone through all the sheets and stained the mattress. The worst part was they made me flip the mattress over before I put fresh sheets on the bed.

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#54 Once took roomservice to a woman who smelled like [terrible], they had to throw out some of the furniture in the room as well as the matters and bed linen after she stayed there for 1 night because they couldn't remove the smell. It was just this incredible inexplicable stench that permeated everything.

#55 A man was having his house deloused and deep cleaned and wound up staying at the local Marriott that I worked for at the time. He was there for something like 30 days or so, drunk and [under influence] the entire time. He never once let housekeeping in.

After his departure, the cleaning staff finally entered the room. They were horrified not only by the stench of the place, but also by the utter wreck he left behind. Basically every single piece of furniture was severely damaged, the floors stained and greasy, the linens too far gone for further use, and rotten food everywhere.

It took a week to get the room back in rotation. No wonder it took a month to get his house cleaned up and free of vermin.

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