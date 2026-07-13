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Dinner invitations come with a few unspoken rules. Show up when you’re supposed to, don’t come empty-handed if it’s that kind of gathering, don’t complain about the food, don’t raid the fridge, and most importantly, don’t bring an extra mouth to feed without asking the host first.

All these should be common sense, but the guest in this story apparently didn’t get the memo. The host spent days planning a fancy dinner for a few close friends, with every detail carefully planned, only to open the door and find that one guest had brought an unexpected girlfriend along. The evening went sideways from there.

More info: Reddit

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A good dinner guest knows that honoring an invitation means arriving on time and respecting the host’s plans and the guest list they carefully put together

Image credits: olgagudskaya / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The narrator planned an intimate steak and lobster dinner for a handful of longtime friends

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The evening took an interesting turn when a guest arrived with an unexpected girlfriend nobody knew about

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Image credits: New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)

With every steak and lobster tail already spoken for, the host said she couldn’t make room for another meal and offered the only meal she had left

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Image credits: OhGloriousName

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The guest completely lost it, accusing the poster of humiliating him and his girlfriend before storming out

The Original poster (OP) hosts a nice dinner for old friends a couple of times a year. This one was meant to be extra special, and she had invited just five people. She spent more than $300 on filet mignon, lobster tails, and homemade sides, and had intentionally cooked each steak to each guest’s preferred doneness, making sure the evening was perfect for everyone.

One of the invited friends arrived with his new girlfriend, a surprise no one had been told about. Completely caught off guard, the host pulled him aside to explain that she didn’t have enough food because the meal was planned only for the invited guests. The steaks and lobster tails couldn’t really be sliced into pieces, so she offered to heat up a frozen meal for the uninvited guest.

The friend completely lost his temper and accused the poster of trying to embarrass his girlfriend on purpose. He claimed that the narrator clearly didn’t like his partner and turned the whole thing into a huge argument. Before anyone could calm things down, the couple stormed out, leaving the expensive dinner and everyone else seated in stunned silence.

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Later, the host learned the outburst may have had very little to do with the frozen meal. Another friend said the couple had already been arguing before they arrived, and the boyfriend simply exploded at the first opportunity.

Image credits: Brian J. Tromp / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Etiquette experts generally agree that guests should never assume they can bring an extra person unless the invitation clearly includes a plus-one or the host gives permission. Emily Post even advises never to ask to bring a plus-one because invitations are extended to the people the host intended to invite and no one else, especially at an intimate dinner.

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Hosting professionals also acknowledge that surprise guests can put hosts in a difficult position, especially when meals are carefully planned or portioned. While a gracious host should try to make everyone feel welcome, an unexpected extra guest is still considered rude because it disrupts the preparations and guest list.

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The story shows why clear communication matters before any gathering. Dinner invitations are planned around the guests, and one should never assume extra accommodations will magically be available. If one wants to bring an extra along, ask first to make sure it’s okay, and have the host prepare for the guest as well.

Most readers agree that the host handled an impossible situation with far more grace than the surprise guest deserved, noting that she had already made her position clear by planning the dinner for invited guests only.

If anyone should have shared their meal, it’s the man who brought the uninvited guest. What do you think? Should the host have sacrificed the carefully planned dinner, or was offering a frozen meal the only reasonable option?

Readers agreed that the only person who should have given up their fancy meal was the man who brought the uninvited guest

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